Marinho and Rusch top first day's standings

Trans Andes underway

Joao Marinho of Portugal won the first stage of the Trans Andes Challenge in Chilean Patagonia on Monday.

The opening stage started early in the morning, when competitors had to ride three kilometers from the race camp at Huilo Huilo Reserve to Puerto Fuy, a small town where they boarded a ferry boat. After 1.5 hours of sailing across Pirihueico Lake, they reached Puerto Pirihueico, the official starting point of the race.

The racers set out for good at 9:45 am and completed 68km and 2380m of climbing on roads and paths in the Huilo Huilo Reserve.

Marinho crossed the line first overall in three hours, 36 minutes and 34 seconds. Next to finish was the men's duo, Team Nativo, of Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard from Canadá. Portugal's Tiago Silva was third overall.

The American Kenda/Seven/Stan's NoTubes duo of Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick were the first to finish among the mixed category squads. Chileans Claus Plaut and Elisa Garcia followed.

Rebecca Rusch took the lead in the solo women's category.

Five more stages remain, and the race will finish on Saturday, January 26th in the city of Pucón. On Tuesday, racers will complete stage 2 over 72km from Huilo Huilo Reserve to the Coñaripe Thermal Complex.

Full stage 1 and GC after stage 1 results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Marinho (Por)3:36:33
2Tiago Silva (Por)0:18:21
3Javier Puschel (Chi)0:35:09
4Rolando Garay (Chi)0:37:44
5Saul Novoa (Chi)0:44:42
6Javier Lopez (PRc)0:56:16
7Matthew Gilbert (Unknown)0:59:38
8Juan Jacob Ceron (Col)1:00:23
9Christopher Latura (USA)1:17:05
10Klauss Shulz (Chi)1:17:43
11Robert Spies (USA)1:30:19
12Simon Sharp (GBr)1:34:31
13Harrison Precourt (USA)1:37:52
14Mariano Ortiz (Arg)1:47:18
15Aaron Nygren (USA)2:04:44

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch (USA)4:29:38
2Merce Petit Llop (Spa)0:33:54
3Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)1:05:54
4Rita Esteves (Por)1:11:41
5Martine Nel (RSA)1:15:25
6La Kelley (USA)1:20:04

Solo men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)4:11:55
2Michael Lella (Ger)0:33:12
3Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa)0:34:10
4Ignacio Torres (Chi)0:38:00
5Raul Navarro (Ven)0:41:04
6Thomas Tetz (Can)0:44:13
7Don Sissons (Can)0:51:18
8Zbigniew Wizner (Pol)0:58:48
9Anthony Richard D Amico (USA)
10Michael Talbert (USA)1:12:33
11Fabian Pereyra (Arg)1:14:43
12Javier Moracho (Spa)1:15:04
13Jose Antonio Celsi (Chi)1:17:39
14Greg Mckennis (USA)1:19:03
15Lood Rabie (RSA)1:26:09
16Marcello Cenci (Bra)1:31:53
17Neil Bremmer (USA)1:42:59

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simard & Hadley (Can)3:47:54
2Prudencio & Garcia (Chi)0:23:12
3Puschel & Rotger (Chi)0:35:19
4Schmitt & Kirch (Lux)0:41:09
5Milne & Butt (USA)0:57:34
6Tapia & Calderon (Chi)1:45:08

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1McConneloug & Broderick (USA)4:12:54
2Garcia & Plaut (Chi)0:38:37
3Zanini & Guttler (Bra)1:10:04

Duo men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Llerena & Carrion (Ecu)4:24:23
2Garcia-Huidobro & Baeza (Chi)0:12:58
3Cisneros & Hayoun (Ecu)0:27:32
4Cossio & Moya (Chi)1:16:57
5Mattheis & Freitas (Bra)1:19:04
6Santos & Bermudez (Bra)1:24:31

Duo mixed 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silva & Venier (Bra)5:22:32

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cardemil & Diaz (Chi)5:02:22
2Carmichael & Rake (USA)0:14:15
3Martinez & Vila (Col)0:17:53
4Urzua & Urzua (Chi)0:40:53
5Smuts & Hass (RSA)0:45:23

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danneley & Hadley (USA)4:31:57
2Matousek & Kilnar (Cze)0:30:31

