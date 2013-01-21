Marinho and Rusch top first day's standings
Trans Andes underway
Stage 1: Puerto Pirihueico - Huilo Huilo
Joao Marinho of Portugal won the first stage of the Trans Andes Challenge in Chilean Patagonia on Monday.
The opening stage started early in the morning, when competitors had to ride three kilometers from the race camp at Huilo Huilo Reserve to Puerto Fuy, a small town where they boarded a ferry boat. After 1.5 hours of sailing across Pirihueico Lake, they reached Puerto Pirihueico, the official starting point of the race.
The racers set out for good at 9:45 am and completed 68km and 2380m of climbing on roads and paths in the Huilo Huilo Reserve.
Marinho crossed the line first overall in three hours, 36 minutes and 34 seconds. Next to finish was the men's duo, Team Nativo, of Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard from Canadá. Portugal's Tiago Silva was third overall.
The American Kenda/Seven/Stan's NoTubes duo of Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick were the first to finish among the mixed category squads. Chileans Claus Plaut and Elisa Garcia followed.
Rebecca Rusch took the lead in the solo women's category.
Five more stages remain, and the race will finish on Saturday, January 26th in the city of Pucón. On Tuesday, racers will complete stage 2 over 72km from Huilo Huilo Reserve to the Coñaripe Thermal Complex.
Full stage 1 and GC after stage 1 results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Marinho (Por)
|3:36:33
|2
|Tiago Silva (Por)
|0:18:21
|3
|Javier Puschel (Chi)
|0:35:09
|4
|Rolando Garay (Chi)
|0:37:44
|5
|Saul Novoa (Chi)
|0:44:42
|6
|Javier Lopez (PRc)
|0:56:16
|7
|Matthew Gilbert (Unknown)
|0:59:38
|8
|Juan Jacob Ceron (Col)
|1:00:23
|9
|Christopher Latura (USA)
|1:17:05
|10
|Klauss Shulz (Chi)
|1:17:43
|11
|Robert Spies (USA)
|1:30:19
|12
|Simon Sharp (GBr)
|1:34:31
|13
|Harrison Precourt (USA)
|1:37:52
|14
|Mariano Ortiz (Arg)
|1:47:18
|15
|Aaron Nygren (USA)
|2:04:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch (USA)
|4:29:38
|2
|Merce Petit Llop (Spa)
|0:33:54
|3
|Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)
|1:05:54
|4
|Rita Esteves (Por)
|1:11:41
|5
|Martine Nel (RSA)
|1:15:25
|6
|La Kelley (USA)
|1:20:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher (Aus)
|4:11:55
|2
|Michael Lella (Ger)
|0:33:12
|3
|Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa)
|0:34:10
|4
|Ignacio Torres (Chi)
|0:38:00
|5
|Raul Navarro (Ven)
|0:41:04
|6
|Thomas Tetz (Can)
|0:44:13
|7
|Don Sissons (Can)
|0:51:18
|8
|Zbigniew Wizner (Pol)
|0:58:48
|9
|Anthony Richard D Amico (USA)
|10
|Michael Talbert (USA)
|1:12:33
|11
|Fabian Pereyra (Arg)
|1:14:43
|12
|Javier Moracho (Spa)
|1:15:04
|13
|Jose Antonio Celsi (Chi)
|1:17:39
|14
|Greg Mckennis (USA)
|1:19:03
|15
|Lood Rabie (RSA)
|1:26:09
|16
|Marcello Cenci (Bra)
|1:31:53
|17
|Neil Bremmer (USA)
|1:42:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simard & Hadley (Can)
|3:47:54
|2
|Prudencio & Garcia (Chi)
|0:23:12
|3
|Puschel & Rotger (Chi)
|0:35:19
|4
|Schmitt & Kirch (Lux)
|0:41:09
|5
|Milne & Butt (USA)
|0:57:34
|6
|Tapia & Calderon (Chi)
|1:45:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|McConneloug & Broderick (USA)
|4:12:54
|2
|Garcia & Plaut (Chi)
|0:38:37
|3
|Zanini & Guttler (Bra)
|1:10:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Llerena & Carrion (Ecu)
|4:24:23
|2
|Garcia-Huidobro & Baeza (Chi)
|0:12:58
|3
|Cisneros & Hayoun (Ecu)
|0:27:32
|4
|Cossio & Moya (Chi)
|1:16:57
|5
|Mattheis & Freitas (Bra)
|1:19:04
|6
|Santos & Bermudez (Bra)
|1:24:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silva & Venier (Bra)
|5:22:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cardemil & Diaz (Chi)
|5:02:22
|2
|Carmichael & Rake (USA)
|0:14:15
|3
|Martinez & Vila (Col)
|0:17:53
|4
|Urzua & Urzua (Chi)
|0:40:53
|5
|Smuts & Hass (RSA)
|0:45:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danneley & Hadley (USA)
|4:31:57
|2
|Matousek & Kilnar (Cze)
|0:30:31
&n
