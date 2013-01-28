Trending

Püschel and Rusch win Trans Andes overall

McConneloug and Broderick top mixed duo standings

Mike Broderick leads Mary McConneloug toward the finish and victory in stage 6 of the Trans Andes

Mike Broderick leads Mary McConneloug toward the finish and victory in stage 6 of the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Racers at the base of a volcano on the final day at the 2013 Trans Andes

Racers at the base of a volcano on the final day at the 2013 Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Neil Bremmer speeds toward the finish of the Trans Andes

Neil Bremmer speeds toward the finish of the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Two women celebrate the finish of the Trans Andes

Two women celebrate the finish of the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

Saul Novoa of Pucón won the sixth and final stage of the Trans Andes in front of a home crowd on Saturday while Chilean Javier Püschel clinched the overall classification after finishing third in the final stage. Portuguese rider Joao Marinho was second overall.

Canadians Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard (Team Nativo) were the top team, ahead of Nicolás Prudencio of Chile and Juan García of Argentina.

Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick from the USA dominated each stage and the overall of the mixed competition, beating the Chilean team of Elisa Garcia and Claus Plaut.

American Rebecca Rusch has repeatedly showed her strength, beating the Spanish rider Mercé Petit for the solo women's overall victory.

The final day's stage starting and finishing in front of Pucón's City Hall was reduced in length to 33km due to the arduous climb en route. Participants had to grind over 1000 meters before reaching the Ski Center of Villarrica Volcano. From here, they headed down through technical trails back to the finish below.

Over six days and 420km, racers from 27 countries climbed 10,000m in the Southern Andes Mountains in Chilean Patagonia.

Next year's sixth annual Trans Andes Challenge will take place from January 20 - January 24, 2014.

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saul Novoa1:28:14
2Joao Marinho0:02:06
3Javier Puschel0:02:08
4Juan Jacob Ceron0:11:05
5Tiago Silva0:11:16
6Javier Lopez0:17:14
7Rolando Garay0:19:48
8Matthew Gilbert0:19:54
9Christopher Latura0:20:16
10Klauss Shulz0:25:01
11Harrison Precourt0:25:10
12Simon Sharp0:26:08
13Robert Spies0:27:43
14Aaron Nygren0:29:35
15Patricio Ayerza0:34:57
16Mariano Ortiz0:38:24
17James Williamson0:38:52
18Nicholas Allain Saraiva0:42:58
19Marc Brummelhuis0:49:33
20Liberty Moore0:54:35
21Victor Espinoza0:57:24
22Erik Simpson1:04:38
23Abe Valdez1:10:52
24Wayne Rice1:13:07
25Rodrigo Hevia1:19:09
26Andres Correa
27Gonzalo Moya1:30:50

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch1:57:07
2Merce Petit Llop0:10:28
3Denisse Van Sint Jan0:14:53
4La Kelley0:15:26
5Rita Esteves0:26:10
6Amy Smith0:32:23
7Martine Nel0:32:31
8Diana Pico Rueda0:47:38

Solo men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher1:48:01
2Thomas Tetz0:00:58
3Raul Navarro0:02:08
4Zbigniew Wizner0:02:09
5Anthony Richard D Amico0:03:40
6Ignacio Torres0:03:41
7Don Sissons0:05:15
8Carles Arias-Aguilar0:07:59
9Fabian Pereyra0:15:08
10Neil Bremmer0:16:10
11Javier Moracho0:17:06
12Greg McKennis0:21:06
13Michael Talbert0:21:30
14Rake Scott0:23:42
15Ludwik Zon0:23:49
16Jose Antonio Celsi0:24:47
17Michael Lella0:26:04
18Alasdair Condie0:30:11
27Marcello Cenci0:30:38
19Kevin Maldonado0:35:52
20Miguel Arciniegas0:44:16
21Ned Barnett0:46:59
22Lood Rabie0:52:13
23Rob Westerink0:52:47
24Paulo Coelho0:56:22
25Bernie Verrills1:00:29
26Carlos Rivera1:08:04

Solo women 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jana Morris2:23:45
2Debbie Hunter0:23:22

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hadley & Simard1:31:50
2Rotger & Puschel0:00:46
3Kirch & Schmitt0:05:36
4Garcia & Prudencio0:05:50
5Butt & Milne0:12:45
6Bustos & Fredes0:48:01

Duo men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carrion & Llerena1:40:00
2Hayoun & Cisneros0:08:21
3Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro0:08:40
4Moya & Cossio0:22:25
5Freitas & Mattheis0:23:08
6Bermudez & Santos0:37:44
7Jerram & Stander0:43:40

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diaz & Cardemil1:50:08
2Hass & Smuts0:20:53
3Argenta & Paiva0:27:54
4Vila & Martinez0:30:26
5Ramirez & Lopez0:31:37
6Roncayolo & Casucci0:32:50
7Moreau & Halle0:35:30
8Rincon & Trillos0:37:21
9Urzua & Urzua0:39:29
10Jankovich & Leader0:58:07

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dannelly & Glore1:51:10
2Kilnar & Matousek0:16:39
3Westra & Kidd1:25:21

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Knight & Danelley2:40:46
2White & Jones0:40:55

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Broderick & McConneloug1:39:35
2Plaut & Garcia0:07:42
3Pettengill & MacHado0:24:04
4Warren & Whetzel0:29:14

Duo mixed 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Venier & Silva2:11:41
2Rake & Nordgren0:07:22
3Lopes & Mendes1:09:11

Duo mixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quer & Termes2:21:02
2Bos & Bensik0:24:49
3Martinez & Armendariz1:44:36

Solo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Puschel19:01:16
2Joao Marinho0:07:39
3Tiago Silva1:32:59
4Saul Novoa2:06:17
5Rolando Garay2:59:21
6Javier Lopez3:36:34
7Matthew Gilbert4:04:23
8Juan Jacob Ceron4:26:35
9Christopher Latura5:27:07
10Klauss Shulz5:50:40
11Robert Spies6:17:25
12Simon Sharp6:53:01
13Mariano Ortiz7:28:49
14Patricio Ayerza8:34:47
15Harrison Precourt8:49:59
16James Williamson9:09:20
17Marc Brummelhuis10:48:10
18Aaron Nygren10:54:11
19Wayne Rice11:58:17
20Nicholas Allain Saraiva12:47:10
21Victor Espinoza14:14:27
22Erik Simpson15:04:31
23Liberty Moore18:55:28
24Gonzalo Moya20:12:31
25Rodrigo Hevia20:37:14
26Abe Valdez21:42:22
27Andres Correa13:45:53

Solo women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch23:19:01
2Merce Petit Llop2:22:42
3Rita Esteves4:49:25
4La Kelley5:34:50
5Denisse Van Sint Jan6:14:55
6Martine Nel6:43:59
7Amy Smith9:04:33
8Diana Pico Rueda12:14:36

Solo men 45+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher22:04:40
2Raul Navarro1:34:49
3Ignacio Torres1:48:41
4Thomas Tetz2:21:22
5Carles Arias-Aguilar2:49:25
6Zbigniew Wizner3:12:43
7Anthony Richard D Amico3:24:25
8Javier Moracho3:55:11
9Michael Lella4:00:49
10Fabian Pereyra4:05:04
11Michael Talbert4:28:56
12Don Sissons4:34:22
13Greg McKennis4:45:48
14Neil Bremmer4:47:11
15Jose Antonio Celsi5:59:58
16Ned Barnett6:08:51
17Lood Rabie8:09:35
18Marcello Cenci8:13:45
27Alasdair Condie
19Miguel Arciniegas10:22:21
20Ludwik Zon11:08:13
21Kevin Maldonado11:32:29
22Paulo Coelho12:38:17
23Carlos Rivera13:32:08
24Bernie Verrills17:37:10
26Rob Westerink4:21:31

Solo women 45+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Debbie Hunter31:45:01
2Jana Morris2:44:57

Duo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hadley & Simard19:59:52
2Garcia & Prudencio1:06:01
3Rotger & Puschel1:41:42
4Kirch & Schmitt1:43:30
5Butt & Milne3:48:38
6Bustos & Fredes11:43:31

Duo men 60+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro22:34:29
2Carrion & Llerena1:08:42
3Hayoun & Cisneros1:15:28
4Moya & Cossio3:34:26
5Bermudez & Santos5:37:36
6Freitas & Mattheis8:00:40
7Jerram & Stander8:07:25

Duo men 80+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diaz & Cardemil23:44:11
2Vila & Martinez3:05:10
3Urzua & Urzua4:55:59
4Hass & Smuts5:33:28
5Argenta & Paiva5:41:17
6Rincon & Trillos7:24:55
7Roncayolo & Casucci7:42:42
8Ramirez & Lopez7:43:29
9Moreau & Halle9:21:31
10Jankovich & Leader11:38:57

Duo men 100+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dannelly & Glore23:39:57
2Kilnar & Matousek1:54:44
3Westra & Kidd15:23:08

Duo women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Knight & Danelley32:49:26
2White & Jones8:53:11

Duo mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Broderick & McConneloug21:21:04
2Plaut & Garcia3:12:28
3Pettengill & MacHado7:06:25
4Warren & Whetzel7:33:33

Duo mixed 60+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Venier & Silva27:29:28
2Rake & Nordgren1:59:30
3Lopes & Mendes13:12:47

Duo mixed 80+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quer & Termes29:05:40
2Bos & Bensik6:41:22
3Martinez & Armendariz11:45:33

