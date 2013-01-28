Image 1 of 4 Mike Broderick leads Mary McConneloug toward the finish and victory in stage 6 of the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 2 of 4 Racers at the base of a volcano on the final day at the 2013 Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 3 of 4 Neil Bremmer speeds toward the finish of the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 4 of 4 Two women celebrate the finish of the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

Saul Novoa of Pucón won the sixth and final stage of the Trans Andes in front of a home crowd on Saturday while Chilean Javier Püschel clinched the overall classification after finishing third in the final stage. Portuguese rider Joao Marinho was second overall.

Canadians Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard (Team Nativo) were the top team, ahead of Nicolás Prudencio of Chile and Juan García of Argentina.

Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick from the USA dominated each stage and the overall of the mixed competition, beating the Chilean team of Elisa Garcia and Claus Plaut.

American Rebecca Rusch has repeatedly showed her strength, beating the Spanish rider Mercé Petit for the solo women's overall victory.

The final day's stage starting and finishing in front of Pucón's City Hall was reduced in length to 33km due to the arduous climb en route. Participants had to grind over 1000 meters before reaching the Ski Center of Villarrica Volcano. From here, they headed down through technical trails back to the finish below.

Over six days and 420km, racers from 27 countries climbed 10,000m in the Southern Andes Mountains in Chilean Patagonia.

Next year's sixth annual Trans Andes Challenge will take place from January 20 - January 24, 2014.

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saul Novoa 1:28:14 2 Joao Marinho 0:02:06 3 Javier Puschel 0:02:08 4 Juan Jacob Ceron 0:11:05 5 Tiago Silva 0:11:16 6 Javier Lopez 0:17:14 7 Rolando Garay 0:19:48 8 Matthew Gilbert 0:19:54 9 Christopher Latura 0:20:16 10 Klauss Shulz 0:25:01 11 Harrison Precourt 0:25:10 12 Simon Sharp 0:26:08 13 Robert Spies 0:27:43 14 Aaron Nygren 0:29:35 15 Patricio Ayerza 0:34:57 16 Mariano Ortiz 0:38:24 17 James Williamson 0:38:52 18 Nicholas Allain Saraiva 0:42:58 19 Marc Brummelhuis 0:49:33 20 Liberty Moore 0:54:35 21 Victor Espinoza 0:57:24 22 Erik Simpson 1:04:38 23 Abe Valdez 1:10:52 24 Wayne Rice 1:13:07 25 Rodrigo Hevia 1:19:09 26 Andres Correa 27 Gonzalo Moya 1:30:50

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch 1:57:07 2 Merce Petit Llop 0:10:28 3 Denisse Van Sint Jan 0:14:53 4 La Kelley 0:15:26 5 Rita Esteves 0:26:10 6 Amy Smith 0:32:23 7 Martine Nel 0:32:31 8 Diana Pico Rueda 0:47:38

Solo men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher 1:48:01 2 Thomas Tetz 0:00:58 3 Raul Navarro 0:02:08 4 Zbigniew Wizner 0:02:09 5 Anthony Richard D Amico 0:03:40 6 Ignacio Torres 0:03:41 7 Don Sissons 0:05:15 8 Carles Arias-Aguilar 0:07:59 9 Fabian Pereyra 0:15:08 10 Neil Bremmer 0:16:10 11 Javier Moracho 0:17:06 12 Greg McKennis 0:21:06 13 Michael Talbert 0:21:30 14 Rake Scott 0:23:42 15 Ludwik Zon 0:23:49 16 Jose Antonio Celsi 0:24:47 17 Michael Lella 0:26:04 18 Alasdair Condie 0:30:11 27 Marcello Cenci 0:30:38 19 Kevin Maldonado 0:35:52 20 Miguel Arciniegas 0:44:16 21 Ned Barnett 0:46:59 22 Lood Rabie 0:52:13 23 Rob Westerink 0:52:47 24 Paulo Coelho 0:56:22 25 Bernie Verrills 1:00:29 26 Carlos Rivera 1:08:04

Solo women 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jana Morris 2:23:45 2 Debbie Hunter 0:23:22

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hadley & Simard 1:31:50 2 Rotger & Puschel 0:00:46 3 Kirch & Schmitt 0:05:36 4 Garcia & Prudencio 0:05:50 5 Butt & Milne 0:12:45 6 Bustos & Fredes 0:48:01

Duo men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carrion & Llerena 1:40:00 2 Hayoun & Cisneros 0:08:21 3 Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro 0:08:40 4 Moya & Cossio 0:22:25 5 Freitas & Mattheis 0:23:08 6 Bermudez & Santos 0:37:44 7 Jerram & Stander 0:43:40

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diaz & Cardemil 1:50:08 2 Hass & Smuts 0:20:53 3 Argenta & Paiva 0:27:54 4 Vila & Martinez 0:30:26 5 Ramirez & Lopez 0:31:37 6 Roncayolo & Casucci 0:32:50 7 Moreau & Halle 0:35:30 8 Rincon & Trillos 0:37:21 9 Urzua & Urzua 0:39:29 10 Jankovich & Leader 0:58:07

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dannelly & Glore 1:51:10 2 Kilnar & Matousek 0:16:39 3 Westra & Kidd 1:25:21

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Knight & Danelley 2:40:46 2 White & Jones 0:40:55

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Broderick & McConneloug 1:39:35 2 Plaut & Garcia 0:07:42 3 Pettengill & MacHado 0:24:04 4 Warren & Whetzel 0:29:14

Duo mixed 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Venier & Silva 2:11:41 2 Rake & Nordgren 0:07:22 3 Lopes & Mendes 1:09:11

Duo mixed 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quer & Termes 2:21:02 2 Bos & Bensik 0:24:49 3 Martinez & Armendariz 1:44:36

Solo men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Puschel 19:01:16 2 Joao Marinho 0:07:39 3 Tiago Silva 1:32:59 4 Saul Novoa 2:06:17 5 Rolando Garay 2:59:21 6 Javier Lopez 3:36:34 7 Matthew Gilbert 4:04:23 8 Juan Jacob Ceron 4:26:35 9 Christopher Latura 5:27:07 10 Klauss Shulz 5:50:40 11 Robert Spies 6:17:25 12 Simon Sharp 6:53:01 13 Mariano Ortiz 7:28:49 14 Patricio Ayerza 8:34:47 15 Harrison Precourt 8:49:59 16 James Williamson 9:09:20 17 Marc Brummelhuis 10:48:10 18 Aaron Nygren 10:54:11 19 Wayne Rice 11:58:17 20 Nicholas Allain Saraiva 12:47:10 21 Victor Espinoza 14:14:27 22 Erik Simpson 15:04:31 23 Liberty Moore 18:55:28 24 Gonzalo Moya 20:12:31 25 Rodrigo Hevia 20:37:14 26 Abe Valdez 21:42:22 27 Andres Correa 13:45:53

Solo women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch 23:19:01 2 Merce Petit Llop 2:22:42 3 Rita Esteves 4:49:25 4 La Kelley 5:34:50 5 Denisse Van Sint Jan 6:14:55 6 Martine Nel 6:43:59 7 Amy Smith 9:04:33 8 Diana Pico Rueda 12:14:36

Solo men 45+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher 22:04:40 2 Raul Navarro 1:34:49 3 Ignacio Torres 1:48:41 4 Thomas Tetz 2:21:22 5 Carles Arias-Aguilar 2:49:25 6 Zbigniew Wizner 3:12:43 7 Anthony Richard D Amico 3:24:25 8 Javier Moracho 3:55:11 9 Michael Lella 4:00:49 10 Fabian Pereyra 4:05:04 11 Michael Talbert 4:28:56 12 Don Sissons 4:34:22 13 Greg McKennis 4:45:48 14 Neil Bremmer 4:47:11 15 Jose Antonio Celsi 5:59:58 16 Ned Barnett 6:08:51 17 Lood Rabie 8:09:35 18 Marcello Cenci 8:13:45 27 Alasdair Condie 19 Miguel Arciniegas 10:22:21 20 Ludwik Zon 11:08:13 21 Kevin Maldonado 11:32:29 22 Paulo Coelho 12:38:17 23 Carlos Rivera 13:32:08 24 Bernie Verrills 17:37:10 26 Rob Westerink 4:21:31

Solo women 45+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Debbie Hunter 31:45:01 2 Jana Morris 2:44:57

Duo men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hadley & Simard 19:59:52 2 Garcia & Prudencio 1:06:01 3 Rotger & Puschel 1:41:42 4 Kirch & Schmitt 1:43:30 5 Butt & Milne 3:48:38 6 Bustos & Fredes 11:43:31

Duo men 60+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro 22:34:29 2 Carrion & Llerena 1:08:42 3 Hayoun & Cisneros 1:15:28 4 Moya & Cossio 3:34:26 5 Bermudez & Santos 5:37:36 6 Freitas & Mattheis 8:00:40 7 Jerram & Stander 8:07:25

Duo men 80+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diaz & Cardemil 23:44:11 2 Vila & Martinez 3:05:10 3 Urzua & Urzua 4:55:59 4 Hass & Smuts 5:33:28 5 Argenta & Paiva 5:41:17 6 Rincon & Trillos 7:24:55 7 Roncayolo & Casucci 7:42:42 8 Ramirez & Lopez 7:43:29 9 Moreau & Halle 9:21:31 10 Jankovich & Leader 11:38:57

Duo men 100+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dannelly & Glore 23:39:57 2 Kilnar & Matousek 1:54:44 3 Westra & Kidd 15:23:08

Duo women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Knight & Danelley 32:49:26 2 White & Jones 8:53:11

Duo mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Broderick & McConneloug 21:21:04 2 Plaut & Garcia 3:12:28 3 Pettengill & MacHado 7:06:25 4 Warren & Whetzel 7:33:33

Duo mixed 60+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Venier & Silva 27:29:28 2 Rake & Nordgren 1:59:30 3 Lopes & Mendes 13:12:47