Püschel and Rusch win Trans Andes overall
McConneloug and Broderick top mixed duo standings
Stage 6: Pucon - Pucon
Saul Novoa of Pucón won the sixth and final stage of the Trans Andes in front of a home crowd on Saturday while Chilean Javier Püschel clinched the overall classification after finishing third in the final stage. Portuguese rider Joao Marinho was second overall.
Canadians Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard (Team Nativo) were the top team, ahead of Nicolás Prudencio of Chile and Juan García of Argentina.
Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick from the USA dominated each stage and the overall of the mixed competition, beating the Chilean team of Elisa Garcia and Claus Plaut.
American Rebecca Rusch has repeatedly showed her strength, beating the Spanish rider Mercé Petit for the solo women's overall victory.
The final day's stage starting and finishing in front of Pucón's City Hall was reduced in length to 33km due to the arduous climb en route. Participants had to grind over 1000 meters before reaching the Ski Center of Villarrica Volcano. From here, they headed down through technical trails back to the finish below.
Over six days and 420km, racers from 27 countries climbed 10,000m in the Southern Andes Mountains in Chilean Patagonia.
Next year's sixth annual Trans Andes Challenge will take place from January 20 - January 24, 2014.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saul Novoa
|1:28:14
|2
|Joao Marinho
|0:02:06
|3
|Javier Puschel
|0:02:08
|4
|Juan Jacob Ceron
|0:11:05
|5
|Tiago Silva
|0:11:16
|6
|Javier Lopez
|0:17:14
|7
|Rolando Garay
|0:19:48
|8
|Matthew Gilbert
|0:19:54
|9
|Christopher Latura
|0:20:16
|10
|Klauss Shulz
|0:25:01
|11
|Harrison Precourt
|0:25:10
|12
|Simon Sharp
|0:26:08
|13
|Robert Spies
|0:27:43
|14
|Aaron Nygren
|0:29:35
|15
|Patricio Ayerza
|0:34:57
|16
|Mariano Ortiz
|0:38:24
|17
|James Williamson
|0:38:52
|18
|Nicholas Allain Saraiva
|0:42:58
|19
|Marc Brummelhuis
|0:49:33
|20
|Liberty Moore
|0:54:35
|21
|Victor Espinoza
|0:57:24
|22
|Erik Simpson
|1:04:38
|23
|Abe Valdez
|1:10:52
|24
|Wayne Rice
|1:13:07
|25
|Rodrigo Hevia
|1:19:09
|26
|Andres Correa
|27
|Gonzalo Moya
|1:30:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch
|1:57:07
|2
|Merce Petit Llop
|0:10:28
|3
|Denisse Van Sint Jan
|0:14:53
|4
|La Kelley
|0:15:26
|5
|Rita Esteves
|0:26:10
|6
|Amy Smith
|0:32:23
|7
|Martine Nel
|0:32:31
|8
|Diana Pico Rueda
|0:47:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher
|1:48:01
|2
|Thomas Tetz
|0:00:58
|3
|Raul Navarro
|0:02:08
|4
|Zbigniew Wizner
|0:02:09
|5
|Anthony Richard D Amico
|0:03:40
|6
|Ignacio Torres
|0:03:41
|7
|Don Sissons
|0:05:15
|8
|Carles Arias-Aguilar
|0:07:59
|9
|Fabian Pereyra
|0:15:08
|10
|Neil Bremmer
|0:16:10
|11
|Javier Moracho
|0:17:06
|12
|Greg McKennis
|0:21:06
|13
|Michael Talbert
|0:21:30
|14
|Rake Scott
|0:23:42
|15
|Ludwik Zon
|0:23:49
|16
|Jose Antonio Celsi
|0:24:47
|17
|Michael Lella
|0:26:04
|18
|Alasdair Condie
|0:30:11
|27
|Marcello Cenci
|0:30:38
|19
|Kevin Maldonado
|0:35:52
|20
|Miguel Arciniegas
|0:44:16
|21
|Ned Barnett
|0:46:59
|22
|Lood Rabie
|0:52:13
|23
|Rob Westerink
|0:52:47
|24
|Paulo Coelho
|0:56:22
|25
|Bernie Verrills
|1:00:29
|26
|Carlos Rivera
|1:08:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jana Morris
|2:23:45
|2
|Debbie Hunter
|0:23:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hadley & Simard
|1:31:50
|2
|Rotger & Puschel
|0:00:46
|3
|Kirch & Schmitt
|0:05:36
|4
|Garcia & Prudencio
|0:05:50
|5
|Butt & Milne
|0:12:45
|6
|Bustos & Fredes
|0:48:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carrion & Llerena
|1:40:00
|2
|Hayoun & Cisneros
|0:08:21
|3
|Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro
|0:08:40
|4
|Moya & Cossio
|0:22:25
|5
|Freitas & Mattheis
|0:23:08
|6
|Bermudez & Santos
|0:37:44
|7
|Jerram & Stander
|0:43:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diaz & Cardemil
|1:50:08
|2
|Hass & Smuts
|0:20:53
|3
|Argenta & Paiva
|0:27:54
|4
|Vila & Martinez
|0:30:26
|5
|Ramirez & Lopez
|0:31:37
|6
|Roncayolo & Casucci
|0:32:50
|7
|Moreau & Halle
|0:35:30
|8
|Rincon & Trillos
|0:37:21
|9
|Urzua & Urzua
|0:39:29
|10
|Jankovich & Leader
|0:58:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dannelly & Glore
|1:51:10
|2
|Kilnar & Matousek
|0:16:39
|3
|Westra & Kidd
|1:25:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Knight & Danelley
|2:40:46
|2
|White & Jones
|0:40:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Broderick & McConneloug
|1:39:35
|2
|Plaut & Garcia
|0:07:42
|3
|Pettengill & MacHado
|0:24:04
|4
|Warren & Whetzel
|0:29:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Venier & Silva
|2:11:41
|2
|Rake & Nordgren
|0:07:22
|3
|Lopes & Mendes
|1:09:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quer & Termes
|2:21:02
|2
|Bos & Bensik
|0:24:49
|3
|Martinez & Armendariz
|1:44:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Puschel
|19:01:16
|2
|Joao Marinho
|0:07:39
|3
|Tiago Silva
|1:32:59
|4
|Saul Novoa
|2:06:17
|5
|Rolando Garay
|2:59:21
|6
|Javier Lopez
|3:36:34
|7
|Matthew Gilbert
|4:04:23
|8
|Juan Jacob Ceron
|4:26:35
|9
|Christopher Latura
|5:27:07
|10
|Klauss Shulz
|5:50:40
|11
|Robert Spies
|6:17:25
|12
|Simon Sharp
|6:53:01
|13
|Mariano Ortiz
|7:28:49
|14
|Patricio Ayerza
|8:34:47
|15
|Harrison Precourt
|8:49:59
|16
|James Williamson
|9:09:20
|17
|Marc Brummelhuis
|10:48:10
|18
|Aaron Nygren
|10:54:11
|19
|Wayne Rice
|11:58:17
|20
|Nicholas Allain Saraiva
|12:47:10
|21
|Victor Espinoza
|14:14:27
|22
|Erik Simpson
|15:04:31
|23
|Liberty Moore
|18:55:28
|24
|Gonzalo Moya
|20:12:31
|25
|Rodrigo Hevia
|20:37:14
|26
|Abe Valdez
|21:42:22
|27
|Andres Correa
|13:45:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch
|23:19:01
|2
|Merce Petit Llop
|2:22:42
|3
|Rita Esteves
|4:49:25
|4
|La Kelley
|5:34:50
|5
|Denisse Van Sint Jan
|6:14:55
|6
|Martine Nel
|6:43:59
|7
|Amy Smith
|9:04:33
|8
|Diana Pico Rueda
|12:14:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher
|22:04:40
|2
|Raul Navarro
|1:34:49
|3
|Ignacio Torres
|1:48:41
|4
|Thomas Tetz
|2:21:22
|5
|Carles Arias-Aguilar
|2:49:25
|6
|Zbigniew Wizner
|3:12:43
|7
|Anthony Richard D Amico
|3:24:25
|8
|Javier Moracho
|3:55:11
|9
|Michael Lella
|4:00:49
|10
|Fabian Pereyra
|4:05:04
|11
|Michael Talbert
|4:28:56
|12
|Don Sissons
|4:34:22
|13
|Greg McKennis
|4:45:48
|14
|Neil Bremmer
|4:47:11
|15
|Jose Antonio Celsi
|5:59:58
|16
|Ned Barnett
|6:08:51
|17
|Lood Rabie
|8:09:35
|18
|Marcello Cenci
|8:13:45
|27
|Alasdair Condie
|19
|Miguel Arciniegas
|10:22:21
|20
|Ludwik Zon
|11:08:13
|21
|Kevin Maldonado
|11:32:29
|22
|Paulo Coelho
|12:38:17
|23
|Carlos Rivera
|13:32:08
|24
|Bernie Verrills
|17:37:10
|26
|Rob Westerink
|4:21:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Debbie Hunter
|31:45:01
|2
|Jana Morris
|2:44:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hadley & Simard
|19:59:52
|2
|Garcia & Prudencio
|1:06:01
|3
|Rotger & Puschel
|1:41:42
|4
|Kirch & Schmitt
|1:43:30
|5
|Butt & Milne
|3:48:38
|6
|Bustos & Fredes
|11:43:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro
|22:34:29
|2
|Carrion & Llerena
|1:08:42
|3
|Hayoun & Cisneros
|1:15:28
|4
|Moya & Cossio
|3:34:26
|5
|Bermudez & Santos
|5:37:36
|6
|Freitas & Mattheis
|8:00:40
|7
|Jerram & Stander
|8:07:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diaz & Cardemil
|23:44:11
|2
|Vila & Martinez
|3:05:10
|3
|Urzua & Urzua
|4:55:59
|4
|Hass & Smuts
|5:33:28
|5
|Argenta & Paiva
|5:41:17
|6
|Rincon & Trillos
|7:24:55
|7
|Roncayolo & Casucci
|7:42:42
|8
|Ramirez & Lopez
|7:43:29
|9
|Moreau & Halle
|9:21:31
|10
|Jankovich & Leader
|11:38:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dannelly & Glore
|23:39:57
|2
|Kilnar & Matousek
|1:54:44
|3
|Westra & Kidd
|15:23:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Knight & Danelley
|32:49:26
|2
|White & Jones
|8:53:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Broderick & McConneloug
|21:21:04
|2
|Plaut & Garcia
|3:12:28
|3
|Pettengill & MacHado
|7:06:25
|4
|Warren & Whetzel
|7:33:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Venier & Silva
|27:29:28
|2
|Rake & Nordgren
|1:59:30
|3
|Lopes & Mendes
|13:12:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quer & Termes
|29:05:40
|2
|Bos & Bensik
|6:41:22
|3
|Martinez & Armendariz
|11:45:33
