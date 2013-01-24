Trending

Püschel makes it two in a row at Trans Andes Challenge

McConneloug and Broderick continue winning ways

Image 1 of 4

Peter Butt

Peter Butt
(Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)
Image 2 of 4

Life goes on in Chile as racers whiz by

Life goes on in Chile as racers whiz by
(Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)
Image 3 of 4

Rodrigo Picó in action during stage 3

Rodrigo Picó in action during stage 3
(Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)
Image 4 of 4

Two teammates in the Trans Andes Challenge

Two teammates in the Trans Andes Challenge
(Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)

Javier Püschel won stage 3 of the Trans Andes Challenge, making it two stage victories in a row for the local Chilean rider, who crossed the line in 2:54:35. Portugal's Joao Marinho was second and continues to lead the general classification while another Portuguese rider Tiago Silva was third.

Americans Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick continued their winning ways in the mixed duo category. Team Nativo Concept with Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard from Canadá was the strongest in the men's duo category today.

Stage 3 took riders from Coñaripe to Menetúe Hot Springs in southern Chile. It covered 74km over a volcanic pass in the Villarrica National Park. Riders could appreciated the majestic Villarrica Volcanoe and the beauty of the Araucarias Pine forest en route.

The stage was not a technically demanding one, but was characterized by a long and smooth climb up to the entrance of the Villarrica National Park. What followed was a long and fast descent down into the Trancura Valley, with its thermals and the day's finish line.

With the conclusion of the stage, the race is at its halfway point. Stage 4 on Thursday will take riders 83km to a lake in the middle of the Andes Mountains close to the Argentinean border. It will be the longest stage of the Trans Andes.

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Püschel (Chi)2:54:35
2João Marinho (Por)0:07:42
3Tiago Silva (Por)0:09:00
4Saul Novoa (Chi)0:19:29
5Rolando Garay (Chi)0:24:09
6Juan Jacob Cerón (Col)0:31:17
7Javier López (PRc)0:41:41
8Klauss Shulz (Chi)0:45:35
9Matthew Gilbert (Gal)0:49:48
10Christopher Latura (USA)0:52:21
11Harrison Precourt (USA)0:52:33
12Simon Sharp (GBr)1:03:59
13Robert Spies (USA)1:05:57
14James Williamson (USA)1:07:14
15Mariano Ortiz (Arg)1:12:10
16Patricio Ayerza (Arg)1:15:08
17Marc Brummelhuis (Ned)1:53:22
DNFNicholas Allain Saraiva (Bra)
DNFAlasdair Condie (RSA)
DNFAndrés Correa (Chi)
DNFVíctor Espinoza (Per)
DNFRodrigo Hevia (Chi)
DNFLiberty Moore (Can)
DNFGonzalo Moya (Chi)
DNFAaron Nygren (USA)
DNFWayne Rice (RSA)
DNFErik Simpson (USA)
DNFAbe Valdez (USA)
DNFDrew Vanderhoff (USA)
DNFRodrigo Zamora (Chi)
DNFPier Zecchetto (Chi)

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch (USA)3:33:42
2Merce Petit Llop (Spa)0:19:30
3Rita Esteves (Por)0:42:51
4Martine Nel (RSA)0:56:25
5La Kelley (USA)1:02:43
DNFDiana Pico Rueda (Ecu)
DNFNolene Rice (RSA)
DNFAmy Smith (USA)
DNFSarah Tona (USA)
DNFDenisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)

Solo men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)3:23:43
2Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa)0:09:58
3Ignacio Torres (Chi)0:14:43
4Raul Navarro (Ven)0:15:15
5Javier Moracho (Spa)0:22:29
6Thomas Tetz (Can)0:23:13
7Don Sissons (Can)0:28:52
8Ned Barnett (USA)0:29:25
9Scott Rake (USA)0:32:02
10Anthony Richard D'Amico (USA)0:32:20
11Zbigniew Wizner (Pol)0:37:19
12Fabián Pereyra (Arg)0:38:10
13Michael Talbert (USA)0:38:26
14Neil Bremmer (USA)0:42:25
15Lood Rabie (RSA)0:44:02
16Greg Mckennis (USA)0:52:11
17Michael Lella (Ger)0:57:22
18José Gerstle (Chi)0:59:54
19Rodrigo Picó (Chi)1:00:04
20Rob Westerink (Cur)1:01:28
21José Antonio Celsi (Chi)1:01:58
22Marcello Cenci (Bra)1:08:17
23Ludwik Zon (USA)1:15:43
DNFMiguel Arciniegas (Col)
DNFPaulo Coelho (Bra)
DNFFernando Delorenzo (Chi)
DNFKevin Maldonado (USA)
DNFCarlos Rivera (Mex)
DNFBernie Verrills (GBr)

Solo women 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Debbie Hunter (USA)4:42:16
DNFJana Morris (USA)

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Simard (Can) & Matthew Hadley (Can)3:09:44
2Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) & Juan Garcia (Chi)0:05:46
3Ricardo Püschel (Chi) & Alberto Rotger (Chi)0:07:01
4Robert Schmitt (Lux) & Joe Kirch (Lux)0:11:09
5Fuzzy John Milne (USA) & Peter Butt (Aus)0:36:11
DNFJuan Pablo Donetch (Chi) & Francisco Donetch (Chi)
DNFPablo Fredes (Chi) & Eduardo Bustos (Chi)
DNFHans Tapia (Chi) & Andre Calderon (Chi)
DNFSander Van Beest (Cur) & Guido Zwanniken (Cur)

Duo men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi) & Tomás Baeza (Chi)3:25:53
2Renato Cisneros (Ecu) & Eran Hayoun (Ecu)0:04:57
3Alfonso Cossio (Chi) & Jorge Moya (Chi)0:19:06
4Francisco Llerena (Ecu) & Esteban Carrion (Ecu)0:31:16
5Eduardo Santos (Bra) & Jhon Bermudez (Bra)0:47:14
6Andre Stander (RSA) & Matt Jerram (GBr)1:09:57
7Rodolpho Mattheis (Bra) & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra)1:16:52

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Cardemil (Chi) & Patricio Diaz (Chi)3:36:02
2Santiago Martínez (Col) & Alejandro Vila (Col)0:25:32
3Pablo Urzua (Chi) & Gonzalo Urzua (Chi)0:49:08
4Erik Smuts (RSA) & Klaus Hass (RSA)0:53:20
5Julio Trillos (Col) & Iván Rincón (Col)1:05:36
6Herivelto Paiva (Bra) & Rodrigo Argenta (Bra)1:07:19
DNFAntonio Casucci (Arg) & Ariel Roncayolo (Arg)
DNFJean Halle (Can) & Nelson Jr Moreau (Can)
DNFClive Leader (RSA) & Anthony Jankovich (RSA)
DNFJuan Lopez (Col) & Santiago Ramírez (Col)

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danneley Danneley (USA) & Bill Glore (USA)3:38:26
2Otta Matousek (Cze) & Ales Kilnar (Cze)0:21:21
DNFGreg Kidd (USA) & Erik Westra (NZl)

Duo mixed 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Silva (Bra) & Gabriela Venier (Bra)4:01:45
2Kirk Nordgren (USA) & Angie Rake (USA)0:25:52
DNFGustavo Mendes (Bra) & Amanda Lopes (Bra)
DNFOsmar Telis (Uru) & Gabriela Cabrera (Uru)

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFMary Danelley (USA) & Laura Knight (USA)
DNFAlison Jones (Can) & Michele White (Can)

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA) & Michael Broderick (USA)3:24:42
2Elisa García (Chi) & Claus Plaut (Chi)0:24:06
3Julyana Machado (Bra) & Weimar Pettengill (Bra)0:59:16
4Anne Whetzel (USA) & Scott Warren (USA)1:00:35
DNFCarlos Roberto Zanini (Bra) & Joana Guttler (Bra)

Duomixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Termes (Spa) & Pepe Quer (Spa)4:34:44
DNFMaría Teresa Armendariz (Arg) & Mario Rodolfo Martínez (Arg)
DNFHans Bensik (Ned) & Corinne Bos (Ned)

Solo men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Marinho9:58:39
2Javier Puschel0:15:59
3Tiago Silva0:54:55
4Saul Novoa1:05:26
5Rolando Garay1:18:06
6Javier Lopez2:01:40
7Matthew Gilbert2:25:54
8Juan Jacob Ceron2:46:58
9Christopher Latura3:00:55
10Klauss Shulz3:07:26
11Robert Spies3:27:31
12Harrison Precourt3:41:40
13Simon Sharp3:47:36
14Mariano Ortiz4:10:22
15James Williamson4:54:39
16Patricio Ayerza5:25:53
17Aaron Nygren5:50:07
18Marc Brummelhuis6:51:07
19Wayne Rice6:56:07
20Nicholas Allain Saraiva7:17:42
21Victor Espinoza7:33:05
22Erik Simpson8:44:25
23Rodrigo Hevia11:15:10
24Liberty Moore11:51:23
25Gonzalo Moya12:15:19
26Abe Valdez13:16:56

Solo women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch12:09:22
2Merce Petit Llop1:05:24
3Rita Esteves2:30:31
4La Kelley3:19:26
5Martine Nel3:25:55
6Denisse Van Sint Jan3:41:13
7Amy Smith4:52:20
8Diana Pico Rueda6:07:05
9Sarah Tona7:33:24

Solo men 45+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher11:32:33
2Ignacio Torres1:01:16
3Carles Arias-Aguilar1:03:35
4Raul Navarro1:05:48
5Thomas Tetz1:30:01
6Michael Lella1:57:52
7Zbigniew Wizner2:02:23
8Anthony Richard D Amico2:08:17
9Don Sissons2:19:32
10Javier Moracho2:23:23
11Fabian Pereyra2:24:21
12Michael Talbert2:29:16
13Greg Mckennis2:59:11
14Ned Barnett3:04:54
15Lood Rabie3:05:55
16Jose Antonio Celsi3:12:57
17Neil Bremmer3:12:59
18Marcello Cenci3:46:08
19Rodrigo Pico4:16:53
20Jose Gerstle4:16:58
21Miguel Arciniegas5:38:58
22Ludwik Zon6:41:17
23Paulo Coelho7:05:49
24Carlos Rivera7:31:19
25Kevin Maldonado7:48:18
26Bernie Verrills9:04:07

Solo women 45+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Debbie Hunter16:18:40
2Jana Morris3:00:19

Duo men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hadley & Simard10:23:30
2Garcia & Prudencio0:40:00
3Kirch & Schmitt1:16:30
4Rotger & Puschel1:29:30
5Butt & Milne2:20:52
6Calderon & Tapia5:05:35
7Bustos & Fredes6:34:49
8Zwanniken & Van & Beest8:50:04
9Donetch & Donetch10:35:19

Duo men 60+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro11:58:17
2Hayoun & Cisneros0:16:31
3Carrion & Llerena1:13:31
4Moya & Cossio2:02:46
5Bermudez & Santos2:56:36
6Freitas & Mattheis3:32:37
7Jerram & Stander4:20:15

Duo men 80+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diaz & Cardemil12:42:21
2Vila & Martinez1:12:40
3Urzua & Urzua2:25:07
4Hass & Smuts2:34:50
5Argenta & Paiva3:11:23
6Rincon & Trillos3:57:31
7Ramirez & Lopez3:59:43
8Roncayolo & Casucci4:29:49
9Moreau & Halle5:12:12
10Jankovich & Leader5:46:33

Duo men 100+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kilnar & Matousek13:26:22
2Westra & Kidd6:58:55

Duo women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Knight & Danelley17:32:55

Duo mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Broderick & McConneloug11:21:47
2Plaut & Garcia1:42:27
3Pettengill & Machado4:13:33
4Warren & Whetzel4:27:58

Duo mixed 60+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Venier & Silva14:23:11
2Rake & Nordgren1:48:05
3Lopes & Mendes7:07:34

Duo mixed 80+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quer & Termes16:00:27
2Bos & Bensik1:51:33
3Martinez & Armendariz4:36:41

