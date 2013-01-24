Image 1 of 4 Peter Butt (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 2 of 4 Life goes on in Chile as racers whiz by (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 3 of 4 Rodrigo Picó in action during stage 3 (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge) Image 4 of 4 Two teammates in the Trans Andes Challenge (Image credit: Trans Andes Challenge)

Javier Püschel won stage 3 of the Trans Andes Challenge, making it two stage victories in a row for the local Chilean rider, who crossed the line in 2:54:35. Portugal's Joao Marinho was second and continues to lead the general classification while another Portuguese rider Tiago Silva was third.

Americans Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick continued their winning ways in the mixed duo category. Team Nativo Concept with Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard from Canadá was the strongest in the men's duo category today.

Stage 3 took riders from Coñaripe to Menetúe Hot Springs in southern Chile. It covered 74km over a volcanic pass in the Villarrica National Park. Riders could appreciated the majestic Villarrica Volcanoe and the beauty of the Araucarias Pine forest en route.

The stage was not a technically demanding one, but was characterized by a long and smooth climb up to the entrance of the Villarrica National Park. What followed was a long and fast descent down into the Trancura Valley, with its thermals and the day's finish line.

With the conclusion of the stage, the race is at its halfway point. Stage 4 on Thursday will take riders 83km to a lake in the middle of the Andes Mountains close to the Argentinean border. It will be the longest stage of the Trans Andes.

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Püschel (Chi) 2:54:35 2 João Marinho (Por) 0:07:42 3 Tiago Silva (Por) 0:09:00 4 Saul Novoa (Chi) 0:19:29 5 Rolando Garay (Chi) 0:24:09 6 Juan Jacob Cerón (Col) 0:31:17 7 Javier López (PRc) 0:41:41 8 Klauss Shulz (Chi) 0:45:35 9 Matthew Gilbert (Gal) 0:49:48 10 Christopher Latura (USA) 0:52:21 11 Harrison Precourt (USA) 0:52:33 12 Simon Sharp (GBr) 1:03:59 13 Robert Spies (USA) 1:05:57 14 James Williamson (USA) 1:07:14 15 Mariano Ortiz (Arg) 1:12:10 16 Patricio Ayerza (Arg) 1:15:08 17 Marc Brummelhuis (Ned) 1:53:22 DNF Nicholas Allain Saraiva (Bra) DNF Alasdair Condie (RSA) DNF Andrés Correa (Chi) DNF Víctor Espinoza (Per) DNF Rodrigo Hevia (Chi) DNF Liberty Moore (Can) DNF Gonzalo Moya (Chi) DNF Aaron Nygren (USA) DNF Wayne Rice (RSA) DNF Erik Simpson (USA) DNF Abe Valdez (USA) DNF Drew Vanderhoff (USA) DNF Rodrigo Zamora (Chi) DNF Pier Zecchetto (Chi)

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch (USA) 3:33:42 2 Merce Petit Llop (Spa) 0:19:30 3 Rita Esteves (Por) 0:42:51 4 Martine Nel (RSA) 0:56:25 5 La Kelley (USA) 1:02:43 DNF Diana Pico Rueda (Ecu) DNF Nolene Rice (RSA) DNF Amy Smith (USA) DNF Sarah Tona (USA) DNF Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)

Solo men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 3:23:43 2 Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa) 0:09:58 3 Ignacio Torres (Chi) 0:14:43 4 Raul Navarro (Ven) 0:15:15 5 Javier Moracho (Spa) 0:22:29 6 Thomas Tetz (Can) 0:23:13 7 Don Sissons (Can) 0:28:52 8 Ned Barnett (USA) 0:29:25 9 Scott Rake (USA) 0:32:02 10 Anthony Richard D'Amico (USA) 0:32:20 11 Zbigniew Wizner (Pol) 0:37:19 12 Fabián Pereyra (Arg) 0:38:10 13 Michael Talbert (USA) 0:38:26 14 Neil Bremmer (USA) 0:42:25 15 Lood Rabie (RSA) 0:44:02 16 Greg Mckennis (USA) 0:52:11 17 Michael Lella (Ger) 0:57:22 18 José Gerstle (Chi) 0:59:54 19 Rodrigo Picó (Chi) 1:00:04 20 Rob Westerink (Cur) 1:01:28 21 José Antonio Celsi (Chi) 1:01:58 22 Marcello Cenci (Bra) 1:08:17 23 Ludwik Zon (USA) 1:15:43 DNF Miguel Arciniegas (Col) DNF Paulo Coelho (Bra) DNF Fernando Delorenzo (Chi) DNF Kevin Maldonado (USA) DNF Carlos Rivera (Mex) DNF Bernie Verrills (GBr)

Solo women 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Debbie Hunter (USA) 4:42:16 DNF Jana Morris (USA)

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Simard (Can) & Matthew Hadley (Can) 3:09:44 2 Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) & Juan Garcia (Chi) 0:05:46 3 Ricardo Püschel (Chi) & Alberto Rotger (Chi) 0:07:01 4 Robert Schmitt (Lux) & Joe Kirch (Lux) 0:11:09 5 Fuzzy John Milne (USA) & Peter Butt (Aus) 0:36:11 DNF Juan Pablo Donetch (Chi) & Francisco Donetch (Chi) DNF Pablo Fredes (Chi) & Eduardo Bustos (Chi) DNF Hans Tapia (Chi) & Andre Calderon (Chi) DNF Sander Van Beest (Cur) & Guido Zwanniken (Cur)

Duo men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi) & Tomás Baeza (Chi) 3:25:53 2 Renato Cisneros (Ecu) & Eran Hayoun (Ecu) 0:04:57 3 Alfonso Cossio (Chi) & Jorge Moya (Chi) 0:19:06 4 Francisco Llerena (Ecu) & Esteban Carrion (Ecu) 0:31:16 5 Eduardo Santos (Bra) & Jhon Bermudez (Bra) 0:47:14 6 Andre Stander (RSA) & Matt Jerram (GBr) 1:09:57 7 Rodolpho Mattheis (Bra) & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra) 1:16:52

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Cardemil (Chi) & Patricio Diaz (Chi) 3:36:02 2 Santiago Martínez (Col) & Alejandro Vila (Col) 0:25:32 3 Pablo Urzua (Chi) & Gonzalo Urzua (Chi) 0:49:08 4 Erik Smuts (RSA) & Klaus Hass (RSA) 0:53:20 5 Julio Trillos (Col) & Iván Rincón (Col) 1:05:36 6 Herivelto Paiva (Bra) & Rodrigo Argenta (Bra) 1:07:19 DNF Antonio Casucci (Arg) & Ariel Roncayolo (Arg) DNF Jean Halle (Can) & Nelson Jr Moreau (Can) DNF Clive Leader (RSA) & Anthony Jankovich (RSA) DNF Juan Lopez (Col) & Santiago Ramírez (Col)

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danneley Danneley (USA) & Bill Glore (USA) 3:38:26 2 Otta Matousek (Cze) & Ales Kilnar (Cze) 0:21:21 DNF Greg Kidd (USA) & Erik Westra (NZl)

Duo mixed 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Silva (Bra) & Gabriela Venier (Bra) 4:01:45 2 Kirk Nordgren (USA) & Angie Rake (USA) 0:25:52 DNF Gustavo Mendes (Bra) & Amanda Lopes (Bra) DNF Osmar Telis (Uru) & Gabriela Cabrera (Uru)

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Mary Danelley (USA) & Laura Knight (USA) DNF Alison Jones (Can) & Michele White (Can)

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug (USA) & Michael Broderick (USA) 3:24:42 2 Elisa García (Chi) & Claus Plaut (Chi) 0:24:06 3 Julyana Machado (Bra) & Weimar Pettengill (Bra) 0:59:16 4 Anne Whetzel (USA) & Scott Warren (USA) 1:00:35 DNF Carlos Roberto Zanini (Bra) & Joana Guttler (Bra)

Duomixed 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Termes (Spa) & Pepe Quer (Spa) 4:34:44 DNF María Teresa Armendariz (Arg) & Mario Rodolfo Martínez (Arg) DNF Hans Bensik (Ned) & Corinne Bos (Ned)

Solo men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joao Marinho 9:58:39 2 Javier Puschel 0:15:59 3 Tiago Silva 0:54:55 4 Saul Novoa 1:05:26 5 Rolando Garay 1:18:06 6 Javier Lopez 2:01:40 7 Matthew Gilbert 2:25:54 8 Juan Jacob Ceron 2:46:58 9 Christopher Latura 3:00:55 10 Klauss Shulz 3:07:26 11 Robert Spies 3:27:31 12 Harrison Precourt 3:41:40 13 Simon Sharp 3:47:36 14 Mariano Ortiz 4:10:22 15 James Williamson 4:54:39 16 Patricio Ayerza 5:25:53 17 Aaron Nygren 5:50:07 18 Marc Brummelhuis 6:51:07 19 Wayne Rice 6:56:07 20 Nicholas Allain Saraiva 7:17:42 21 Victor Espinoza 7:33:05 22 Erik Simpson 8:44:25 23 Rodrigo Hevia 11:15:10 24 Liberty Moore 11:51:23 25 Gonzalo Moya 12:15:19 26 Abe Valdez 13:16:56

Solo women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch 12:09:22 2 Merce Petit Llop 1:05:24 3 Rita Esteves 2:30:31 4 La Kelley 3:19:26 5 Martine Nel 3:25:55 6 Denisse Van Sint Jan 3:41:13 7 Amy Smith 4:52:20 8 Diana Pico Rueda 6:07:05 9 Sarah Tona 7:33:24

Solo men 45+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher 11:32:33 2 Ignacio Torres 1:01:16 3 Carles Arias-Aguilar 1:03:35 4 Raul Navarro 1:05:48 5 Thomas Tetz 1:30:01 6 Michael Lella 1:57:52 7 Zbigniew Wizner 2:02:23 8 Anthony Richard D Amico 2:08:17 9 Don Sissons 2:19:32 10 Javier Moracho 2:23:23 11 Fabian Pereyra 2:24:21 12 Michael Talbert 2:29:16 13 Greg Mckennis 2:59:11 14 Ned Barnett 3:04:54 15 Lood Rabie 3:05:55 16 Jose Antonio Celsi 3:12:57 17 Neil Bremmer 3:12:59 18 Marcello Cenci 3:46:08 19 Rodrigo Pico 4:16:53 20 Jose Gerstle 4:16:58 21 Miguel Arciniegas 5:38:58 22 Ludwik Zon 6:41:17 23 Paulo Coelho 7:05:49 24 Carlos Rivera 7:31:19 25 Kevin Maldonado 7:48:18 26 Bernie Verrills 9:04:07

Solo women 45+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Debbie Hunter 16:18:40 2 Jana Morris 3:00:19

Duo men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hadley & Simard 10:23:30 2 Garcia & Prudencio 0:40:00 3 Kirch & Schmitt 1:16:30 4 Rotger & Puschel 1:29:30 5 Butt & Milne 2:20:52 6 Calderon & Tapia 5:05:35 7 Bustos & Fredes 6:34:49 8 Zwanniken & Van & Beest 8:50:04 9 Donetch & Donetch 10:35:19

Duo men 60+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro 11:58:17 2 Hayoun & Cisneros 0:16:31 3 Carrion & Llerena 1:13:31 4 Moya & Cossio 2:02:46 5 Bermudez & Santos 2:56:36 6 Freitas & Mattheis 3:32:37 7 Jerram & Stander 4:20:15

Duo men 80+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diaz & Cardemil 12:42:21 2 Vila & Martinez 1:12:40 3 Urzua & Urzua 2:25:07 4 Hass & Smuts 2:34:50 5 Argenta & Paiva 3:11:23 6 Rincon & Trillos 3:57:31 7 Ramirez & Lopez 3:59:43 8 Roncayolo & Casucci 4:29:49 9 Moreau & Halle 5:12:12 10 Jankovich & Leader 5:46:33

Duo men 100+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kilnar & Matousek 13:26:22 2 Westra & Kidd 6:58:55

Duo women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Knight & Danelley 17:32:55

Duo mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Broderick & McConneloug 11:21:47 2 Plaut & Garcia 1:42:27 3 Pettengill & Machado 4:13:33 4 Warren & Whetzel 4:27:58

Duo mixed 60+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Venier & Silva 14:23:11 2 Rake & Nordgren 1:48:05 3 Lopes & Mendes 7:07:34