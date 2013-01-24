Püschel makes it two in a row at Trans Andes Challenge
McConneloug and Broderick continue winning ways
Stage 3: Conaripe - Menetue
Javier Püschel won stage 3 of the Trans Andes Challenge, making it two stage victories in a row for the local Chilean rider, who crossed the line in 2:54:35. Portugal's Joao Marinho was second and continues to lead the general classification while another Portuguese rider Tiago Silva was third.
Americans Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick continued their winning ways in the mixed duo category. Team Nativo Concept with Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard from Canadá was the strongest in the men's duo category today.
Stage 3 took riders from Coñaripe to Menetúe Hot Springs in southern Chile. It covered 74km over a volcanic pass in the Villarrica National Park. Riders could appreciated the majestic Villarrica Volcanoe and the beauty of the Araucarias Pine forest en route.
The stage was not a technically demanding one, but was characterized by a long and smooth climb up to the entrance of the Villarrica National Park. What followed was a long and fast descent down into the Trancura Valley, with its thermals and the day's finish line.
With the conclusion of the stage, the race is at its halfway point. Stage 4 on Thursday will take riders 83km to a lake in the middle of the Andes Mountains close to the Argentinean border. It will be the longest stage of the Trans Andes.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Püschel (Chi)
|2:54:35
|2
|João Marinho (Por)
|0:07:42
|3
|Tiago Silva (Por)
|0:09:00
|4
|Saul Novoa (Chi)
|0:19:29
|5
|Rolando Garay (Chi)
|0:24:09
|6
|Juan Jacob Cerón (Col)
|0:31:17
|7
|Javier López (PRc)
|0:41:41
|8
|Klauss Shulz (Chi)
|0:45:35
|9
|Matthew Gilbert (Gal)
|0:49:48
|10
|Christopher Latura (USA)
|0:52:21
|11
|Harrison Precourt (USA)
|0:52:33
|12
|Simon Sharp (GBr)
|1:03:59
|13
|Robert Spies (USA)
|1:05:57
|14
|James Williamson (USA)
|1:07:14
|15
|Mariano Ortiz (Arg)
|1:12:10
|16
|Patricio Ayerza (Arg)
|1:15:08
|17
|Marc Brummelhuis (Ned)
|1:53:22
|DNF
|Nicholas Allain Saraiva (Bra)
|DNF
|Alasdair Condie (RSA)
|DNF
|Andrés Correa (Chi)
|DNF
|Víctor Espinoza (Per)
|DNF
|Rodrigo Hevia (Chi)
|DNF
|Liberty Moore (Can)
|DNF
|Gonzalo Moya (Chi)
|DNF
|Aaron Nygren (USA)
|DNF
|Wayne Rice (RSA)
|DNF
|Erik Simpson (USA)
|DNF
|Abe Valdez (USA)
|DNF
|Drew Vanderhoff (USA)
|DNF
|Rodrigo Zamora (Chi)
|DNF
|Pier Zecchetto (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch (USA)
|3:33:42
|2
|Merce Petit Llop (Spa)
|0:19:30
|3
|Rita Esteves (Por)
|0:42:51
|4
|Martine Nel (RSA)
|0:56:25
|5
|La Kelley (USA)
|1:02:43
|DNF
|Diana Pico Rueda (Ecu)
|DNF
|Nolene Rice (RSA)
|DNF
|Amy Smith (USA)
|DNF
|Sarah Tona (USA)
|DNF
|Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher (Aus)
|3:23:43
|2
|Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa)
|0:09:58
|3
|Ignacio Torres (Chi)
|0:14:43
|4
|Raul Navarro (Ven)
|0:15:15
|5
|Javier Moracho (Spa)
|0:22:29
|6
|Thomas Tetz (Can)
|0:23:13
|7
|Don Sissons (Can)
|0:28:52
|8
|Ned Barnett (USA)
|0:29:25
|9
|Scott Rake (USA)
|0:32:02
|10
|Anthony Richard D'Amico (USA)
|0:32:20
|11
|Zbigniew Wizner (Pol)
|0:37:19
|12
|Fabián Pereyra (Arg)
|0:38:10
|13
|Michael Talbert (USA)
|0:38:26
|14
|Neil Bremmer (USA)
|0:42:25
|15
|Lood Rabie (RSA)
|0:44:02
|16
|Greg Mckennis (USA)
|0:52:11
|17
|Michael Lella (Ger)
|0:57:22
|18
|José Gerstle (Chi)
|0:59:54
|19
|Rodrigo Picó (Chi)
|1:00:04
|20
|Rob Westerink (Cur)
|1:01:28
|21
|José Antonio Celsi (Chi)
|1:01:58
|22
|Marcello Cenci (Bra)
|1:08:17
|23
|Ludwik Zon (USA)
|1:15:43
|DNF
|Miguel Arciniegas (Col)
|DNF
|Paulo Coelho (Bra)
|DNF
|Fernando Delorenzo (Chi)
|DNF
|Kevin Maldonado (USA)
|DNF
|Carlos Rivera (Mex)
|DNF
|Bernie Verrills (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Debbie Hunter (USA)
|4:42:16
|DNF
|Jana Morris (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Simard (Can) & Matthew Hadley (Can)
|3:09:44
|2
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) & Juan Garcia (Chi)
|0:05:46
|3
|Ricardo Püschel (Chi) & Alberto Rotger (Chi)
|0:07:01
|4
|Robert Schmitt (Lux) & Joe Kirch (Lux)
|0:11:09
|5
|Fuzzy John Milne (USA) & Peter Butt (Aus)
|0:36:11
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Donetch (Chi) & Francisco Donetch (Chi)
|DNF
|Pablo Fredes (Chi) & Eduardo Bustos (Chi)
|DNF
|Hans Tapia (Chi) & Andre Calderon (Chi)
|DNF
|Sander Van Beest (Cur) & Guido Zwanniken (Cur)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi) & Tomás Baeza (Chi)
|3:25:53
|2
|Renato Cisneros (Ecu) & Eran Hayoun (Ecu)
|0:04:57
|3
|Alfonso Cossio (Chi) & Jorge Moya (Chi)
|0:19:06
|4
|Francisco Llerena (Ecu) & Esteban Carrion (Ecu)
|0:31:16
|5
|Eduardo Santos (Bra) & Jhon Bermudez (Bra)
|0:47:14
|6
|Andre Stander (RSA) & Matt Jerram (GBr)
|1:09:57
|7
|Rodolpho Mattheis (Bra) & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra)
|1:16:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Cardemil (Chi) & Patricio Diaz (Chi)
|3:36:02
|2
|Santiago Martínez (Col) & Alejandro Vila (Col)
|0:25:32
|3
|Pablo Urzua (Chi) & Gonzalo Urzua (Chi)
|0:49:08
|4
|Erik Smuts (RSA) & Klaus Hass (RSA)
|0:53:20
|5
|Julio Trillos (Col) & Iván Rincón (Col)
|1:05:36
|6
|Herivelto Paiva (Bra) & Rodrigo Argenta (Bra)
|1:07:19
|DNF
|Antonio Casucci (Arg) & Ariel Roncayolo (Arg)
|DNF
|Jean Halle (Can) & Nelson Jr Moreau (Can)
|DNF
|Clive Leader (RSA) & Anthony Jankovich (RSA)
|DNF
|Juan Lopez (Col) & Santiago Ramírez (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danneley Danneley (USA) & Bill Glore (USA)
|3:38:26
|2
|Otta Matousek (Cze) & Ales Kilnar (Cze)
|0:21:21
|DNF
|Greg Kidd (USA) & Erik Westra (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Silva (Bra) & Gabriela Venier (Bra)
|4:01:45
|2
|Kirk Nordgren (USA) & Angie Rake (USA)
|0:25:52
|DNF
|Gustavo Mendes (Bra) & Amanda Lopes (Bra)
|DNF
|Osmar Telis (Uru) & Gabriela Cabrera (Uru)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Mary Danelley (USA) & Laura Knight (USA)
|DNF
|Alison Jones (Can) & Michele White (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA) & Michael Broderick (USA)
|3:24:42
|2
|Elisa García (Chi) & Claus Plaut (Chi)
|0:24:06
|3
|Julyana Machado (Bra) & Weimar Pettengill (Bra)
|0:59:16
|4
|Anne Whetzel (USA) & Scott Warren (USA)
|1:00:35
|DNF
|Carlos Roberto Zanini (Bra) & Joana Guttler (Bra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Termes (Spa) & Pepe Quer (Spa)
|4:34:44
|DNF
|María Teresa Armendariz (Arg) & Mario Rodolfo Martínez (Arg)
|DNF
|Hans Bensik (Ned) & Corinne Bos (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Marinho
|9:58:39
|2
|Javier Puschel
|0:15:59
|3
|Tiago Silva
|0:54:55
|4
|Saul Novoa
|1:05:26
|5
|Rolando Garay
|1:18:06
|6
|Javier Lopez
|2:01:40
|7
|Matthew Gilbert
|2:25:54
|8
|Juan Jacob Ceron
|2:46:58
|9
|Christopher Latura
|3:00:55
|10
|Klauss Shulz
|3:07:26
|11
|Robert Spies
|3:27:31
|12
|Harrison Precourt
|3:41:40
|13
|Simon Sharp
|3:47:36
|14
|Mariano Ortiz
|4:10:22
|15
|James Williamson
|4:54:39
|16
|Patricio Ayerza
|5:25:53
|17
|Aaron Nygren
|5:50:07
|18
|Marc Brummelhuis
|6:51:07
|19
|Wayne Rice
|6:56:07
|20
|Nicholas Allain Saraiva
|7:17:42
|21
|Victor Espinoza
|7:33:05
|22
|Erik Simpson
|8:44:25
|23
|Rodrigo Hevia
|11:15:10
|24
|Liberty Moore
|11:51:23
|25
|Gonzalo Moya
|12:15:19
|26
|Abe Valdez
|13:16:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch
|12:09:22
|2
|Merce Petit Llop
|1:05:24
|3
|Rita Esteves
|2:30:31
|4
|La Kelley
|3:19:26
|5
|Martine Nel
|3:25:55
|6
|Denisse Van Sint Jan
|3:41:13
|7
|Amy Smith
|4:52:20
|8
|Diana Pico Rueda
|6:07:05
|9
|Sarah Tona
|7:33:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher
|11:32:33
|2
|Ignacio Torres
|1:01:16
|3
|Carles Arias-Aguilar
|1:03:35
|4
|Raul Navarro
|1:05:48
|5
|Thomas Tetz
|1:30:01
|6
|Michael Lella
|1:57:52
|7
|Zbigniew Wizner
|2:02:23
|8
|Anthony Richard D Amico
|2:08:17
|9
|Don Sissons
|2:19:32
|10
|Javier Moracho
|2:23:23
|11
|Fabian Pereyra
|2:24:21
|12
|Michael Talbert
|2:29:16
|13
|Greg Mckennis
|2:59:11
|14
|Ned Barnett
|3:04:54
|15
|Lood Rabie
|3:05:55
|16
|Jose Antonio Celsi
|3:12:57
|17
|Neil Bremmer
|3:12:59
|18
|Marcello Cenci
|3:46:08
|19
|Rodrigo Pico
|4:16:53
|20
|Jose Gerstle
|4:16:58
|21
|Miguel Arciniegas
|5:38:58
|22
|Ludwik Zon
|6:41:17
|23
|Paulo Coelho
|7:05:49
|24
|Carlos Rivera
|7:31:19
|25
|Kevin Maldonado
|7:48:18
|26
|Bernie Verrills
|9:04:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Debbie Hunter
|16:18:40
|2
|Jana Morris
|3:00:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hadley & Simard
|10:23:30
|2
|Garcia & Prudencio
|0:40:00
|3
|Kirch & Schmitt
|1:16:30
|4
|Rotger & Puschel
|1:29:30
|5
|Butt & Milne
|2:20:52
|6
|Calderon & Tapia
|5:05:35
|7
|Bustos & Fredes
|6:34:49
|8
|Zwanniken & Van & Beest
|8:50:04
|9
|Donetch & Donetch
|10:35:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baeza & Garcia-Huidobro
|11:58:17
|2
|Hayoun & Cisneros
|0:16:31
|3
|Carrion & Llerena
|1:13:31
|4
|Moya & Cossio
|2:02:46
|5
|Bermudez & Santos
|2:56:36
|6
|Freitas & Mattheis
|3:32:37
|7
|Jerram & Stander
|4:20:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diaz & Cardemil
|12:42:21
|2
|Vila & Martinez
|1:12:40
|3
|Urzua & Urzua
|2:25:07
|4
|Hass & Smuts
|2:34:50
|5
|Argenta & Paiva
|3:11:23
|6
|Rincon & Trillos
|3:57:31
|7
|Ramirez & Lopez
|3:59:43
|8
|Roncayolo & Casucci
|4:29:49
|9
|Moreau & Halle
|5:12:12
|10
|Jankovich & Leader
|5:46:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kilnar & Matousek
|13:26:22
|2
|Westra & Kidd
|6:58:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Knight & Danelley
|17:32:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Broderick & McConneloug
|11:21:47
|2
|Plaut & Garcia
|1:42:27
|3
|Pettengill & Machado
|4:13:33
|4
|Warren & Whetzel
|4:27:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Venier & Silva
|14:23:11
|2
|Rake & Nordgren
|1:48:05
|3
|Lopes & Mendes
|7:07:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quer & Termes
|16:00:27
|2
|Bos & Bensik
|1:51:33
|3
|Martinez & Armendariz
|4:36:41
