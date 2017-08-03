Tour of Utah stage 3 highlights - Video

The classification leaders after stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling's Rob Britton stamped his authority at the Tour Utah, taking a 13-second win over Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) in the 9km uphill time trial. Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) was third at 26 seconds at Big Cottonwood Canyon with the three riders now occupying the podium positions.

Race leader Sepp Kuss, Briton's teammate, missed the top-ten on the stage and dropped to tenth overall. Stage 2 winner Brent Bookwalter (BMC) also missed the top ten and dropped from second to sixth. Stage 2 surprise packed James Piccoli fell from third to 12th.

US national time trial champion Joey Rosskopf was equal third on the stage for BMC while Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) rode to seventh to ensure he continues to lead the KOM and young rider classifications.

Stage 4 of the Tour of Utah starts and finishes in South Jordan with the peloton rolling out for a 201.1km loop before the expected bunch sprint finale.