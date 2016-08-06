Tour of Utah stage 5 highlights - Video

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) in the braekaway in the 2016 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) made his win look easy on Friday when he won stage 5 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Bountiful from a reduced peloton, taking a very technical stage by a bike length. Hard-chasing by Jelly Belly-Maxxis set up the bunch kick, as the peloton reeled in the final breakaway inside the last 10km.

Jelly Belly's Lachlan Morton and the other GC competitors all finished with Reijnen to maintain their spots in the overall, with the exception of Axeon Hagens Berman's Adrien Costa dropping from second to third. With stage 6 being the first of two tough days in the mountains, expect a GC showdown as the peloton races from Snowbasin to Snowbird on Saturday.

