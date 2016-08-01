Tour of Utah stage 1 highlights - Video

Colin Joyce, Kris Dahl and Rick Zabel on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Silber Pro Cycling's Kristofer Dahl claimed the biggest win of his career, taking out a long, fast bunch sprint into Cedar City on the opening stage of the Tour of Utah.

The Canadian jumped early, but the high speeds in the sprint made it impossible to make up ground, and Dahl claimed the first leader's jersey, thanks to the time bonus he is four seconds clear of Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) and six ahead of Rick Zabel (BMC Racing).

