Garfoot time trials to victory

Takes overall lead ahead of Wardlaw and Corset

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:29:06
2Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:24
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:42
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:04
5Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)0:02:14
6Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
7Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:36
8Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:02:37
9Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:02:38
10Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:16
11Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:30
12Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:03:43
13Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:45
14Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:46
15Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:06
16Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:12
17Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)0:04:13
18Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:04:17
19Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:31
20Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:04:34
21Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:04:38
22Justyna Lubkowski0:04:41
23Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:05:03
24Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:05:07
25Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:05:16
26Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:05:21
27Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:05:25
28Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:05:34
29Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)0:05:38
30Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:05:44
31Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:06:08
32Gina Ricardo0:06:12
33Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:09:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing1:30:35
2Bicycle Superstore0:03:26
3Suzuki Bontrager0:03:28
4BOSS Racing Team0:06:16
5Team Breeze0:10:09
6Building Champions Squad0:11:08
7Specialized Securitor0:11:49
8Team Bikebug0:13:54

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)1:25:01
2Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:24
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:42
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:04
5Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:02:07
6Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:10
7Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:02:13
8Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)0:02:14
9Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:03:19
10Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:21
11Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:40
12Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:03:58
13Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:04:06
14Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:20
15Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:39
16Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:42
17Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:56
18Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)0:05:01
19Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:05:12
20Justyna Lubkowski0:05:29
21Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:05:30
22Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:38
23Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:06:04
24Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)0:06:12
25Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:06:39
26Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:06:42
27Gina Ricardo0:07:38
28Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:08:23
29Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:08:41
30Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:09:37
31Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:10:42
32Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:10:50
33Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:11:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)11pts
2Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
3Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)5
4Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Young rider classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)1:28:20
2Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:01:01
3Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:53
4Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:02:11
5Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:03:23
6Gina Ricardo0:04:19
7Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:05:04
8Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:05:22
9Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:06:18
10Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:07:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing4:17:59
2Bicycle Superstore0:04:14
3Suzuki Bontrager0:04:54
4BOSS Racing Team0:08:20
5Team Breeze0:10:55
6Building Champions Squad0:14:58
7Team Bikebug0:15:29
8Specialized Securitor0:18:21

