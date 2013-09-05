Garfoot time trials to victory
Takes overall lead ahead of Wardlaw and Corset
Women's Stage 2: Cohuna -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:29:06
|2
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:24
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:42
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:04
|5
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:02:14
|6
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|7
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:36
|8
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:37
|9
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:02:38
|10
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:16
|11
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:30
|12
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:43
|13
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:03:45
|14
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:46
|15
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:06
|16
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:12
|17
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:13
|18
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:04:17
|19
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:31
|20
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:04:34
|21
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:04:38
|22
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:04:41
|23
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:05:03
|24
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:07
|25
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:05:16
|26
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:05:21
|27
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:05:25
|28
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:05:34
|29
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:38
|30
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:44
|31
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:06:08
|32
|Gina Ricardo
|0:06:12
|33
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:09:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|1:30:35
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:26
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:03:28
|4
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:06:16
|5
|Team Breeze
|0:10:09
|6
|Building Champions Squad
|0:11:08
|7
|Specialized Securitor
|0:11:49
|8
|Team Bikebug
|0:13:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1:25:01
|2
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:24
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:42
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:04
|5
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:07
|6
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:10
|7
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:02:13
|8
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:02:14
|9
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:19
|10
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:03:21
|11
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:40
|12
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:03:58
|13
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:04:06
|14
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:20
|15
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:39
|16
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:42
|17
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:56
|18
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:01
|19
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:12
|20
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:05:29
|21
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:05:30
|22
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:38
|23
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:06:04
|24
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|0:06:12
|25
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:06:39
|26
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:06:42
|27
|Gina Ricardo
|0:07:38
|28
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:08:23
|29
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:08:41
|30
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:09:37
|31
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:10:42
|32
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:10:50
|33
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:11:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|11
|pts
|2
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|3
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|5
|4
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|1:28:20
|2
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:01:01
|3
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:53
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:11
|5
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:03:23
|6
|Gina Ricardo
|0:04:19
|7
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:04
|8
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:05:22
|9
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:06:18
|10
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:07:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|4:17:59
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:14
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:04:54
|4
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:08:20
|5
|Team Breeze
|0:10:55
|6
|Building Champions Squad
|0:14:58
|7
|Team Bikebug
|0:15:29
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|0:18:21
