Final stage win caps overall prize for Garfoot

Another win for NRS leaders Pensar SPM

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:52:16
2Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
4Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
5Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
6Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
7Ruby Greig-Hurtig
8Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
9Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
10Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
11Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
12Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
13Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
14Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
15Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
16Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
17Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
18Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
19Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
20Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
21Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
22Gina Ricardo
23Justyna Lubkowski
24Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
25Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
26Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
27Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
28Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
29Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:12
30Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:00:20
31Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:01:50
32Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:40
33Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)3pts
2Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)2
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)3pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)2
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Lap 30 Sprint (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)5pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)3
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing2:36:48
2Suzuki Bontrager
3BOSS Racing Team
4Bicycle Superstore
5Team Bikebug
6Team Breeze
7Building Champions Squad0:00:20
8Specialized Securitor0:01:50

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)6:21:19
2Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:42
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:50
4Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:00:53
5Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:02
6Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:11
8Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:02:10
9Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:28
10Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:02:47
11Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:03:35
12Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:37
13Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:40
14Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:15
15Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:04:16
16Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:38
17Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:00
18Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:05:30
19Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:05:32
20Justyna Lubkowski0:05:47
21Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:05:48
22Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:56
23Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:06:22
24Gina Ricardo0:06:27
25Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)0:06:30
26Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:06:57
27Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:07:30
28Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:07:31
29Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:09:10
30Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:11:00
31Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:12:21
32Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:13:35
33Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:14:48

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)23pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)15
3Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)13
4Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)10
5Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)10
6Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
7Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)5
8Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)4
9Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)2
10Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)2
11Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)1
12Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)6:24:54
2Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:01:03
3Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:55
4Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:02:13
5Gina Ricardo0:02:52
6Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:03:55
7Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:03:56
8Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:05:35
9Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:08:46
10Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:10:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing19:06:16
2Bicycle Superstore0:04:16
3Suzuki Bontrager0:05:03
4BOSS Racing Team0:08:22
5Team Breeze0:10:57
6Building Champions Squad0:15:20
7Team Bikebug0:15:31
8Specialized Securitor0:21:22

NRS Team Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing130pts
2Suzuki Bontrager63
3Holden Women Cycling Team61
4Bicycle Superstore54
5Team Bikebug45
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team35
7Team Polygon Australia34
8Specialized Securitor22
9BOSS Racing Team19
10Building Champions Squad17
11Team Breeze13
12Target Trek Racing Team5
13Liv / giant2
14Total Rush Hyster1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)84pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)81
3Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)33
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)31
5Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)26
6Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)25
7Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)19
8Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)17
9Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)16
10Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)14
11Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)14
12Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)13
13Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)11
14Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)11
15Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)9

