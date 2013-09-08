Final stage win caps overall prize for Garfoot
Another win for NRS leaders Pensar SPM
Women's Stage 5: Yarrawonga -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:52:16
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|5
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|7
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|8
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|9
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|10
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|11
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|12
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|13
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|14
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|15
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|16
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|17
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|18
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|19
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|20
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|21
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|22
|Gina Ricardo
|23
|Justyna Lubkowski
|24
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|25
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|26
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|27
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|28
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|29
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:12
|30
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:00:20
|31
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:01:50
|32
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:40
|33
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|pts
|2
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|2
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|5
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|2:36:48
|2
|Suzuki Bontrager
|3
|BOSS Racing Team
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|5
|Team Bikebug
|6
|Team Breeze
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|0:00:20
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|0:01:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|6:21:19
|2
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:42
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:50
|4
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:53
|5
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:01:02
|6
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|7
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:11
|8
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:02:10
|9
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:28
|10
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:02:47
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:35
|12
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:37
|13
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:40
|14
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:15
|15
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:04:16
|16
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:38
|17
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:00
|18
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:30
|19
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:05:32
|20
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:05:47
|21
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:05:48
|22
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:56
|23
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:06:22
|24
|Gina Ricardo
|0:06:27
|25
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|0:06:30
|26
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:06:57
|27
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:07:30
|28
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:07:31
|29
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:09:10
|30
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:11:00
|31
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:12:21
|32
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:13:35
|33
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:14:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|23
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|15
|3
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|13
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|10
|5
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|10
|6
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|7
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|8
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|9
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|2
|11
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|1
|12
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|6:24:54
|2
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:01:03
|3
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:55
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:13
|5
|Gina Ricardo
|0:02:52
|6
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:03:55
|7
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:56
|8
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:05:35
|9
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:08:46
|10
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:10:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|19:06:16
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:16
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:05:03
|4
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:08:22
|5
|Team Breeze
|0:10:57
|6
|Building Champions Squad
|0:15:20
|7
|Team Bikebug
|0:15:31
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|0:21:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|130
|pts
|2
|Suzuki Bontrager
|63
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|61
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|54
|5
|Team Bikebug
|45
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|35
|7
|Team Polygon Australia
|34
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|22
|9
|BOSS Racing Team
|19
|10
|Building Champions Squad
|17
|11
|Team Breeze
|13
|12
|Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|13
|Liv / giant
|2
|14
|Total Rush Hyster
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|84
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|81
|3
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|33
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|31
|5
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|26
|6
|Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
|25
|7
|Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)
|19
|8
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|17
|9
|Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
|16
|10
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|14
|11
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|14
|12
|Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|13
|13
|Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
|11
|14
|Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
|11
|15
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|9
