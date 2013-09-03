Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason) has won the opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River in Robinvale, Victoria, this afternoon. The former superbike national champion motored his way to a famous bunch sprint victory to claim his first ever Subaru National Road Series (NRS) win on the first of seven stages this week.

The first stage of the new-look Tour of the Murray River got underway with clear skies and warm weather greeting riders in Mildura. The regular early aggression was present but nothing of any significance stuck until the 62km mark when a group containing Darren Lapthorne and Will Walker (Drapac), Sean McCarthy and Jack Anderson (Budget) and Brenton Jones (Huon-Genesys) snuck away.

The group's lead got out to the one minute mark, but with Jones under team instruction not to contribute, the group lacked cohesion and was subsequently brought back into the fold just after the 100km thanks to some steady work by Euride Racing.

Soon after a much more threatening split of 17 riders found its way off the front. With danger riders such as Tom Palmer and Luke Davision (Drapac), Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) and Jesse Kerrison (Budget) present in the move, it was Euride Racing who again returned the front of the peloton.

With 10km remaining the break was reduced to just six riders but with the remaining Drapac riders working hard, it looked like the break could hold on to the finish. The group was caught in the dying moments of the race and it was Johnson who opened up the sprint early into the final corner to get an unassailable lead and take his maiden NRS stage win. The father of two now holds a two second lead in the overall classification heading into Wednesdays stage two criterium in Swan Hill.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3:31:55 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 4 Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing) 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 7 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 8 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 10 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 11 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 13 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) 14 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 15 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 17 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 18 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 19 Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris) 20 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 21 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 22 Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts) 23 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 24 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 25 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 26 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 27 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 28 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 29 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 30 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 31 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 32 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 34 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 35 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 36 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 37 Chris Filiatrault (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 38 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 0:00:10 39 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 40 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 41 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 42 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) 43 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 44 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 45 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 46 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari) 47 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 48 Ben Johnstone (Drapac Cycling) 49 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 50 Scott McPhee 51 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 52 Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3) 53 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 54 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 55 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 56 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris) 57 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris) 58 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 59 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 60 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 61 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 62 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 63 Morgan Smith (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 64 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 65 Sam Fuhrmeister (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 66 Ben De Groot (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:00:17 67 Xavier Coppock 0:00:19 68 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:00:24 69 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:00:42 70 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 71 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:52 72 David McLean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:01:54 73 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:01 74 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:03:04 75 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 76 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:24 77 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:04:26 78 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 79 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 80 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 81 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 82 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 83 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 84 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari) 85 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:43 86 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:06:51 87 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 88 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris) 89 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 90 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 91 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:06:54 92 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:10:32 93 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 94 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 95 Matthew Rizzuto (Suzuki Bontrager) 96 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:11:39 97 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 98 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:13:52 99 Ben Marshall DNF Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) DNF Cameron Parleviet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 - St Josephs Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 2 3 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 1

Sprint 2 - Nangiloc District Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 1

Sprint 3 - Robinvale (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 2 4 Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 10:35:45 2 Budget Forklifts 3 Euride Racing 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 Pro Team Downunder 6 Drapac Cycling 7 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:00:10 8 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 9 Suzuki Bontrager 10 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:00:20 11 GPM Data#3 12 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:00:30 13 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:00:52 14 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:04:36 15 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:11:17 16 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:16:05

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3:31:45 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:02 3 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:00:07 4 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:08 5 Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing) 0:00:09 6 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:10 8 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 9 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 10 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 12 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 13 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 15 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) 16 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 17 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 18 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 19 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 20 Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris) 21 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 22 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 23 Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts) 24 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 25 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 26 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 28 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 29 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 30 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 31 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 32 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 34 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 35 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 36 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 37 Chris Filiatrault (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 38 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 39 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 0:00:20 40 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 41 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 42 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) 43 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 44 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 45 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 46 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari) 47 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 48 Ben Johnstone (Drapac Cycling) 49 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 50 Scott McPhee 51 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 52 Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3) 53 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 54 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 55 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 56 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris) 57 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris) 58 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 59 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 60 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 61 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 62 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 63 Morgan Smith (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 64 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 65 Sam Fuhrmeister (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 66 Ben De Groot (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:00:27 67 Xavier Coppock 0:00:29 68 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:00:34 69 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:00:52 70 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 71 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:02 72 David McLean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:04 73 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:11 74 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:03:14 75 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 76 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:34 77 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:04:36 78 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 79 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 80 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 81 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 82 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 83 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 84 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari) 85 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:53 86 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:07:01 87 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 88 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris) 89 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 90 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 91 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:07:04 92 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:10:42 93 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 94 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 95 Matthew Rizzuto (Suzuki Bontrager) 96 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:11:49 97 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 98 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:14:02 99 Ben Marshall

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 6 pts 2 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 3 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 5 4 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 5 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 2 6 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 2 7 Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3:31:47 2 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:06 3 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 0:00:07 4 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:08 5 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 7 Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris) 8 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 9 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 10 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)