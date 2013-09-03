Trending

Johnson wins opening stage at Tour of Murray

Former superbike rider takes yellow jersey as well

Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason) has won the opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River in Robinvale, Victoria, this afternoon. The former superbike national champion motored his way to a famous bunch sprint victory to claim his first ever Subaru National Road Series (NRS) win on the first of seven stages this week.

The first stage of the new-look Tour of the Murray River got underway with clear skies and warm weather greeting riders in Mildura. The regular early aggression was present but nothing of any significance stuck until the 62km mark when a group containing Darren Lapthorne and Will Walker (Drapac), Sean McCarthy and Jack Anderson (Budget) and Brenton Jones (Huon-Genesys) snuck away.

The group's lead got out to the one minute mark, but with Jones under team instruction not to contribute, the group lacked cohesion and was subsequently brought back into the fold just after the 100km thanks to some steady work by Euride Racing.

Soon after a much more threatening split of 17 riders found its way off the front. With danger riders such as Tom Palmer and Luke Davision (Drapac), Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) and Jesse Kerrison (Budget) present in the move, it was Euride Racing who again returned the front of the peloton.

With 10km remaining the break was reduced to just six riders but with the remaining Drapac riders working hard, it looked like the break could hold on to the finish. The group was caught in the dying moments of the race and it was Johnson who opened up the sprint early into the final corner to get an unassailable lead and take his maiden NRS stage win. The father of two now holds a two second lead in the overall classification heading into Wednesdays stage two criterium in Swan Hill.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3:31:55
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
3Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
4Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
7Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
8Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
10Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
11Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
13Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
14William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
15Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
17Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)
18Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
19Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris)
20Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
21Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
22Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts)
23Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
24Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
25Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
26Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
27Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
28Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)
29Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
30Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
31Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
32Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
34Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)
35Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
36Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
37Chris Filiatrault (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
38Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:00:10
39William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
40Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
41Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
42James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
43Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
44Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
45Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
46Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari)
47Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
48Ben Johnstone (Drapac Cycling)
49Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
50Scott McPhee
51Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
52Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3)
53Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
54Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
55Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
56James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris)
57Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
58Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
59Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
60Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
61Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
62Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
63Morgan Smith (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
64Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
65Sam Fuhrmeister (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
66Ben De Groot (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:00:17
67Xavier Coppock0:00:19
68Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)0:00:24
69Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:00:42
70Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
71Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:00:52
72David McLean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:01:54
73Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:01
74Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:03:04
75Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
76Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:24
77James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:04:26
78Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
79Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
80Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
81Edward White (GPM Data#3)
82Ivan Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
83Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
84Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari)
85Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:43
86Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:06:51
87Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
88Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris)
89Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
90David Melville (GPM Data#3)
91Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:06:54
92George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:10:32
93Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
94Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
95Matthew Rizzuto (Suzuki Bontrager)
96Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:11:39
97Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
98Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)0:13:52
99Ben Marshall
DNFJustin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder)
DNFCameron Parleviet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 - St Josephs Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)2
3Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)1

Sprint 2 - Nangiloc District Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)1

Sprint 3 - Robinvale (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5pts
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3
3Scott Law (GPM Data#3)2
4Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team10:35:45
2Budget Forklifts
3Euride Racing
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
5Pro Team Downunder
6Drapac Cycling
7Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:00:10
8Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
9Suzuki Bontrager
10CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:00:20
11GPM Data#3
12Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:00:30
13Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:52
14Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:04:36
15Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:11:17
16Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:16:05

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3:31:45
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:02
3Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:00:07
4Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:08
5Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing)0:00:09
6Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)
7Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:10
8Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
9Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
10Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
12Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
13Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
15Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
16William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
17Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
18Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)
19Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
20Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris)
21Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
22Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
23Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts)
24Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
25Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
26Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
28Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
29Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
30Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
31Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
32Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
34Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)
35Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
36Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
37Chris Filiatrault (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
38William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
39Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:00:20
40Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
41Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
42James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
43Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
44Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
45Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
46Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari)
47Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
48Ben Johnstone (Drapac Cycling)
49Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
50Scott McPhee
51Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
52Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3)
53Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
54Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
55Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
56James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris)
57Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
58Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
59Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
60Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
61Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
62Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
63Morgan Smith (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
64Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
65Sam Fuhrmeister (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
66Ben De Groot (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:00:27
67Xavier Coppock0:00:29
68Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)0:00:34
69Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:00:52
70Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
71Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:01:02
72David McLean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:04
73Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:11
74Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:03:14
75Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
76Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:34
77James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:04:36
78Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
79Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
80Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
81Edward White (GPM Data#3)
82Ivan Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
83Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
84Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari)
85Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:53
86Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:07:01
87Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
88Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris)
89Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
90David Melville (GPM Data#3)
91Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:07:04
92George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:10:42
93Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
94Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
95Matthew Rizzuto (Suzuki Bontrager)
96Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:11:49
97Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
98Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)0:14:02
99Ben Marshall

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)6pts
2Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5
3Scott Law (GPM Data#3)5
4Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
5Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)2
6Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)2
7Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3:31:47
2Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:06
3Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)0:00:07
4Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:08
5Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
7Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris)
8Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
9Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
10Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team10:35:45
2Budget Forklifts
3Euride Racing
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
5Pro Team Downunder
6Drapac Cycling
7Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:00:10
8Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
9Suzuki Bontrager
10CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:00:20
11GPM Data#3
12Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:00:30
13Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:52
14Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:04:36
15Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:11:17
16Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:16:05

 

