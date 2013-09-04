Betts tops sprint finish
Bikebug rider with two-second lead after opening stage
Women's Stage 1: Swan Hill -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|0:55:32
|2
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|3
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|4
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|5
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|6
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|7
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|8
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:00:05
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:24
|10
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|11
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|12
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|13
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|14
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:33
|15
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:00:38
|16
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|0:00:58
|17
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:12
|18
|Justyna Lubkowski
|19
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:01:29
|20
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:01:50
|21
|Gina Ricardo
|22
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|23
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|24
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|25
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|26
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|27
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|28
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|29
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:40
|30
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|31
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:30
|32
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|33
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|DNS
|Heidi Buntrock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|3
|pts
|2
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|2
|3
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|3
|pts
|2
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|2
|3
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|5
|pts
|2
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|3
|3
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|2
|4
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|2:47:24
|2
|Team Breeze
|0:00:46
|3
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:48
|4
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:01:26
|5
|Team Bikebug
|0:01:35
|6
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:02:04
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|0:03:50
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|0:06:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|0:55:26
|2
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:00:02
|3
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:04
|4
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:05
|5
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:06
|6
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|7
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|8
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:00:11
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:30
|10
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|11
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|12
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|13
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|14
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:39
|15
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:00:44
|16
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|0:01:04
|17
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:18
|18
|Justyna Lubkowski
|19
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:01:35
|20
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:01:56
|21
|Gina Ricardo
|22
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|23
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|24
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|25
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|26
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|27
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|28
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|29
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:46
|30
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|31
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:36
|32
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|33
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|11
|pts
|2
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|3
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|5
|4
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:55:32
|2
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:33
|3
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:00:38
|4
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:01:50
|5
|Gina Ricardo
|6
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|7
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:40
|8
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|9
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:30
|10
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|2:47:24
|2
|Team Breeze
|0:00:46
|3
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:48
|4
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:01:26
|5
|Team Bikebug
|0:01:35
|6
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:02:04
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|0:03:50
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|0:06:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy