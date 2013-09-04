Trending

Betts tops sprint finish

Bikebug rider with two-second lead after opening stage

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:55:32
2Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
3Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
4Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
5Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
6Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
7Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
8Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:00:05
9Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:24
10Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
11Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
12Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
13Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
14Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:33
15Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:00:38
16Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)0:00:58
17Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:12
18Justyna Lubkowski
19Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:01:29
20Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:01:50
21Gina Ricardo
22Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
23Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
24Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
25Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
26Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
27Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
28Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
29Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:03:40
30Ruby Greig-Hurtig
31Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:30
32Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
33Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
DNSHeidi Buntrock

Intermediate sprints - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)3pts
2Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)2
3Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)3pts
2Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)2
3Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)1

Lap 30 Sprint (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)5pts
2Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)3
3Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)2
4Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing2:47:24
2Team Breeze0:00:46
3Bicycle Superstore0:00:48
4Suzuki Bontrager0:01:26
5Team Bikebug0:01:35
6BOSS Racing Team0:02:04
7Building Champions Squad0:03:50
8Specialized Securitor0:06:32

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:55:26
2Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:00:02
3Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:04
4Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:05
5Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:06
6Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
7Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
8Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:00:11
9Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:30
10Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
11Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
12Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
13Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
14Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:39
15Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:00:44
16Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)0:01:04
17Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:18
18Justyna Lubkowski
19Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:01:35
20Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:01:56
21Gina Ricardo
22Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
23Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
24Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
25Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
26Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
27Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
28Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
29Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:03:46
30Ruby Greig-Hurtig
31Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:36
32Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
33Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)11pts
2Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
3Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)5
4Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Young rider classificaiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:55:32
2Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:33
3Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:00:38
4Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:01:50
5Gina Ricardo
6Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
7Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:03:40
8Ruby Greig-Hurtig
9Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:30
10Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing2:47:24
2Team Breeze0:00:46
3Bicycle Superstore0:00:48
4Suzuki Bontrager0:01:26
5Team Bikebug0:01:35
6BOSS Racing Team0:02:04
7Building Champions Squad0:03:50
8Specialized Securitor0:06:32

