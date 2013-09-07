Trending

Garfoot extends lead with stage win

Corset, Wiasak make up the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)1:40:19
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
3Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
4Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
5Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
6Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
7Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
8Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
9Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
10Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
11Gina Ricardo
12Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
13Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
14Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
15Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
16Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
17Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
18Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
19Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
20Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
21Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
22Justyna Lubkowski
23Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
24Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
25Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
26Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
27Ruby Greig-Hurtig
28Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
29Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
30Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:09
31Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:18
32Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:00:20
33Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:00:49

Intermediate sprints - Walshs Bridge Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)2
3Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)1

Katamatite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)3pts
2Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)2
3Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)1

Federation Park, Cobram (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)5pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)2
4Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing5:00:57
2BOSS Racing Team
3Bicycle Superstore
4Team Breeze
5Team Bikebug
6Building Champions Squad
7Suzuki Bontrager0:00:09
8Specialized Securitor0:01:09

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)5:29:09
2Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:36
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:46
4Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:00:47
5Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:56
6Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:09
8Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:02:04
9Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:22
10Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:02:41
11Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:19
12Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:03:30
13Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:34
14Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:09
15Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:04:10
16Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:32
17Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:54
18Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:05:24
19Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:05:26
20Justyna Lubkowski0:05:41
21Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:05:42
22Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:50
23Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:06:16
24Gina Ricardo0:06:21
25Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)0:06:24
26Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:06:51
27Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:07:05
28Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:07:14
29Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:07:24
30Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:09:49
31Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:10:54
32Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:11:02
33Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:12:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)18pts
2Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)13
3Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)7
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)6
5Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
6Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)5
7Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)5
8Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)4
9Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)2
10Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)1
11Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)1
12Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)5:32:39
2Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:01:02
3Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:54
4Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:02:12
5Gina Ricardo0:02:51
6Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:03:35
7Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:03:44
8Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:03:54
9Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:06:19
10Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:08:45

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing16:29:28
2Bicycle Superstore0:04:16
3Suzuki Bontrager0:05:03
4BOSS Racing Team0:08:22
5Team Breeze0:10:57
6Building Champions Squad0:15:00
7Team Bikebug0:15:31
8Specialized Securitor0:19:32

