Women's Stage 4: Nathalia - Cobram
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1:40:19
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|5
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|6
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|7
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|8
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|9
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|10
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|Gina Ricardo
|12
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|13
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|14
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|15
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|16
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|17
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|18
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|19
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|20
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|21
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|22
|Justyna Lubkowski
|23
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|24
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|25
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|26
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|27
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|28
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|29
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|30
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:09
|31
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:18
|32
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:20
|33
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|3
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|3
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|5:00:57
|2
|BOSS Racing Team
|3
|Bicycle Superstore
|4
|Team Breeze
|5
|Team Bikebug
|6
|Building Champions Squad
|7
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:09
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|0:01:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|5:29:09
|2
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:36
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:46
|4
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:47
|5
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:56
|6
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|7
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:09
|8
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:02:04
|9
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:22
|10
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:02:41
|11
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:19
|12
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:30
|13
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:34
|14
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:09
|15
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:04:10
|16
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:32
|17
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:54
|18
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:24
|19
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:05:26
|20
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:05:41
|21
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:05:42
|22
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:50
|23
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:06:16
|24
|Gina Ricardo
|0:06:21
|25
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|0:06:24
|26
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:06:51
|27
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:07:05
|28
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:07:14
|29
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:07:24
|30
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:09:49
|31
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:10:54
|32
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:11:02
|33
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:12:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|18
|pts
|2
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|13
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|7
|4
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|6
|5
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|5
|7
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|8
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|9
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|10
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|1
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|1
|12
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|5:32:39
|2
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:01:02
|3
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:54
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:12
|5
|Gina Ricardo
|0:02:51
|6
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:35
|7
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:03:44
|8
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:03:54
|9
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:06:19
|10
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:08:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|16:29:28
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:16
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:05:03
|4
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:08:22
|5
|Team Breeze
|0:10:57
|6
|Building Champions Squad
|0:15:00
|7
|Team Bikebug
|0:15:31
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|0:19:32
