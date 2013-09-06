McKay wins from breakaway
Garfoot retains overall lead
Women's Stage 3: Echuca -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|2:22:32
|2
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|3
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|5
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|6
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|7
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|8
|Gina Ricardo
|9
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|10
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|11
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:27
|12
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|13
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:01:29
|14
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|15
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|16
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|17
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|18
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|19
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|20
|Justyna Lubkowski
|21
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|22
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|23
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|24
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|25
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|26
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|27
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|28
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|29
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|30
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|31
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|32
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|33
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|3
|pts
|2
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|2
|3
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|3
|pts
|2
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|2
|3
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|pts
|2
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|3
|3
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|4
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Bontrager
|7:10:32
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|Building Champions Squad
|0:00:02
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|5
|Team Breeze
|6
|BOSS Racing Team
|7
|Team Bikebug
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3:49:00
|2
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:26
|3
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:38
|4
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:44
|5
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:46
|6
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|7
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:04
|8
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:01:54
|9
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:12
|10
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:02:31
|11
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:09
|12
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:21
|13
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:24
|14
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:50
|15
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:04:00
|16
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:22
|17
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:44
|18
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:58
|19
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:14
|20
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:05:31
|21
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:05:32
|22
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:40
|23
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:06:06
|24
|Gina Ricardo
|0:06:11
|25
|Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
|0:06:14
|26
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:06:41
|27
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:06:44
|28
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:06:55
|29
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:07:14
|30
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:09:39
|31
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:10:44
|32
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:10:52
|33
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:11:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|16
|pts
|2
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|13
|3
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|4
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|5
|5
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|6
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|7
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|1
|8
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|3:52:21
|2
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:01:01
|3
|Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:53
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:11
|5
|Gina Ricardo
|0:02:50
|6
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:03:23
|7
|Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:34
|8
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:03:53
|9
|Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:06:18
|10
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:07:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|11:28:31
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:16
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:04:54
|4
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:08:22
|5
|Team Breeze
|0:10:57
|6
|Building Champions Squad
|0:15:00
|7
|Team Bikebug
|0:15:31
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|0:18:23
