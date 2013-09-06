Trending

McKay wins from breakaway

Garfoot retains overall lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)2:22:32
2Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
3Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
4Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
5Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
6Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
7Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
8Gina Ricardo
9Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
10Ruby Greig-Hurtig
11Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:27
12Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
13Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:01:29
14Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)
15Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
16Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
17Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
18Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)
19Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
20Justyna Lubkowski
21Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
22Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
23Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
24Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
25Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
26Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
27Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
28Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
29Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)
30Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
31Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
32Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
33Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:37

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Lockington Consolidated Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)3pts
2Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)2
3Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)1

Sprint 2 - Nanneella Estate Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)3pts
2Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)2
3Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Sprint 3 - Echuca Racecourse (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)5pts
2Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)3
3Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)2
4Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Bontrager7:10:32
2Pensar SPM Racing
3Building Champions Squad0:00:02
4Bicycle Superstore
5Team Breeze
6BOSS Racing Team
7Team Bikebug
8Specialized Securitor

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)3:49:00
2Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:26
3Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:00:38
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:44
5Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:46
6Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:04
8Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:01:54
9Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:12
10Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:02:31
11Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:09
12Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:03:21
13Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:24
14Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:50
15Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:04:00
16Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:22
17Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:44
18Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:58
19Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:05:14
20Justyna Lubkowski0:05:31
21Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:05:32
22Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:40
23Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:06:06
24Gina Ricardo0:06:11
25Liz Young (Building Champions Squad)0:06:14
26Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:06:41
27Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:06:44
28Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:06:55
29Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:07:14
30Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:09:39
31Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:10:44
32Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:10:52
33Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:11:16

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)16pts
2Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)13
3Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
4Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)5
5Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)2
6Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)2
7Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)1
8Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)3:52:21
2Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:01:01
3Jade Colligan (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:53
4Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:02:11
5Gina Ricardo0:02:50
6Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:03:23
7Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:03:34
8Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:03:53
9Alice Wallett (BOSS Racing Team)0:06:18
10Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:07:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing11:28:31
2Bicycle Superstore0:04:16
3Suzuki Bontrager0:04:54
4BOSS Racing Team0:08:22
5Team Breeze0:10:57
6Building Champions Squad0:15:00
7Team Bikebug0:15:31
8Specialized Securitor0:18:23

Latest on Cyclingnews