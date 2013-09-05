Local man Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) was chuffed to retain the lead in the sprinter's classification (Image credit: Alex Malone)

Jesse Kerrison has provided a revenge victory for his Budget Forklifts team on Thursday during the fourth stage of the Tour of the Murray River. Kerrison proved the fastest of the fast-men by claiming the bunch sprint with defending champion Luke Davison (Drapac) in second and Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) rounding out the podium.

The 140km stage from Kerang to Cohuna saw the Budget team begin the day one rider short following the overnight disqualification of Sam Horgan for holding onto a team car.

"This is my second stage win for the year, it’s incredible to get my first road stage win too," Kerrison exclaimed. "With about three kilometres to go Huon-Genesys, Euride and Drapac were all fighting for the front. I was swapping from wheel to wheel because I knew we probably didn’t have the strength today.

"I saw Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason) kick with 500 metres to go and I jumped on his wheel and he gave me the perfect lead out," continued Kerrison. "At the start of the day it was huge motivation having Sam not able to ride, I wanted to win it for him."

In the team briefing that preceded Wednesday's stage three road race, teams were given stern warning from the race jury that any riders seen holding onto cars would be disqualified. Not wanting to see bad luck decide the outcome of a race, Australian commissaries –in a similar fashion to their European counterparts- have tended on the whole to allow riders to be motorpaced back to the peloton following punctures or crashes.

Following what commissaries said to be an abuse of the rules with riders spotted holding cars without pedalling, it was made clear that this would no longer be tolerated. After being taken down in a large crash during stage 3, Horgan was disqualified for holding onto a team car whilst returning to the front of the race. The New Zealander -who just won the recent Tour of the Great South Coast- did have to change bikes following the crash, and claimed to be having his seat post adjusted.

Race commissaires, on the other hand, decided otherwise and Horgan was made an example of. The merits of the contentious decision can be debated, but there was no doubt that his disqualification provided much motivation for his remaining Budget teammates.

How it Happened

Stage 4 was another fast affair with the race highlighted by a two man breakaway of Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) and Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics). The duo broke away after the 60km mark and remained in front of the peloton for another 60km, extending their lead to a maximum of just over three minutes after 90km of racing.

In defence of their race leader, Tom Palmer, it was Drapac Cycling who defended strongly all stage and brought the duo back in the last 10km to set things up for the bunch kick.

With the Huon-Genesys, Euride, Budget and Drapac sprint trains all duelling for position it was Kerrison who came out on top.

Palmer won the first intermediate sprint of the day ahead of Giacoppo and Kerrison, but it was Giacoppo's third place in the stage that saw him etch close to Palmer's overall lead. Six seconds now separate Palmer and Giacoppo, with Budget's only remaining Kiwi, Michael Vink, sitting in third overall just 7 seconds down.

Kerrison leads Palmer by 5 points in the sprint jersey classification sitting on 16 points, with Palmer's teammate Davison a further 3 points behind in third.

The men's Tour of the Murray River continues on Friday with a 91km road race starting and finishing in Echuca.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3:05:33 2 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 6 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 7 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 8 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 9 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 10 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 11 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) 12 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 13 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 14 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 15 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 17 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 18 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 19 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 20 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 21 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 22 Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts) 23 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 24 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 25 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 26 Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris) 27 Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3) 28 Matthew Rizzuto (Suzuki Bontrager) 29 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 30 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 31 Chris Filiatrault (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 32 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 33 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 35 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 36 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 37 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 38 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 39 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 40 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris) 41 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 42 Scott McPhee 43 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 44 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 45 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 46 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari) 47 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 48 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 49 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 50 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 51 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 52 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 53 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 54 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 55 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 56 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris) 57 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) 58 Ben De Groot (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 59 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 60 Xavier Coppock 61 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris) 62 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 63 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 64 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 65 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 66 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 67 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 68 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 69 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 70 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari) 71 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 72 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris) 73 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:16 74 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 75 Ben Marshall 76 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 77 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 78 Sam Fuhrmeister (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:00:23 79 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:25 80 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:00:26 81 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:00:32 82 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 83 Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing) 0:00:34 84 Ben Johnstone (Drapac Cycling) 85 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:00:38 86 Morgan Smith (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:00:47 87 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:01:02 88 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:01:18 89 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:53 90 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 91 David McLean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:58 92 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:13 93 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 0:04:47 DNF Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) DNF Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) DNF Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) DNS Edward White (GPM Data#3) DNS Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)

Intermediate Sprints - sprint 1 - Boort Secondary College # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 2 - Pyramid Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 3 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 - Cohuna (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 3 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 9:16:39 2 GPM Data#3 3 Pro Team Downunder 4 Budget Forklifts 5 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 6 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 7 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Suzuki Bontrager 10 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 11 Euride Racing 12 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 13 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 14 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:00:26 15 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:00:32 16 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:04:47

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 9:28:47 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:07 3 Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:10 4 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:12 5 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 0:00:13 6 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:18 7 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:21 8 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 9 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 10 Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3) 0:00:31 11 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:00:34 12 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:11 13 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:27 14 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:01:45 15 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:01:49 16 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) 17 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 18 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 19 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 20 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 21 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 22 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 23 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:57 24 Scott McPhee 0:01:59 25 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 26 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:00 27 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:03 28 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:09 29 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 30 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:12 31 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 32 Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing) 0:02:22 33 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:37 34 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:41 35 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:12 36 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:31 37 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:03:52 38 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:02 39 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:04:06 40 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:04:42 41 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 0:04:49 42 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:04:50 43 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:04:56 44 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:05:00 45 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:05:09 46 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:05:25 47 Morgan Smith (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:05:47 48 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:06:17 49 Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:06:25 50 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 51 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:06:32 52 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 0:06:35 53 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:55 54 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:06:57 55 Ben Johnstone (Drapac Cycling) 0:07:31 56 Chris Filiatrault (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:08:00 57 Sam Fuhrmeister (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:08:15 58 Ben De Groot (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:08:17 59 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:08:20 60 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari) 0:09:04 61 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:09:05 62 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:09:38 63 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:09:57 64 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:10:10 65 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:11:13 66 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:12:08 67 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:12:21 68 Matthew Rizzuto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:13:44 69 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:13:50 70 Xavier Coppock 0:13:58 71 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari) 0:14:23 72 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:14:51 73 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:15:13 74 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:16:49 75 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:17:30 76 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:18:42 77 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:20:17 78 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:21:47 79 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:21:52 80 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:22:52 81 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:22:58 82 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 83 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:24:27 84 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:24:43 85 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:26:06 86 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:26:08 87 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:26:24 88 David McLean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:26:34 89 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:26:58 90 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:36:24 91 Ben Marshall 0:37:25 92 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 0:39:43 93 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:43:19

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 17 pts 2 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 14 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 4 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 8 5 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 7 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 6 7 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 6 8 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 9 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) 3 10 Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts) 3 11 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 12 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 13 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 14 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 2 15 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari) 2 16 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 17 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 1 18 Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing) 1 19 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 9:29:05 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:03 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 4 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:00:16 5 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:09 6 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 0:01:31 7 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:41 8 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:45 9 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:01:51 10 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:19