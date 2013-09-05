Trending

Kerrison wins Stage 4 bunch sprint

Palmer remains in yellow as Giacoppo moves into second overall

Local man Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) was chuffed to retain the lead in the sprinter's classification

(Image credit: Alex Malone)

Jesse Kerrison has provided a revenge victory for his Budget Forklifts team on Thursday during the fourth stage of the Tour of the Murray River. Kerrison proved the fastest of the fast-men by claiming the bunch sprint with defending champion Luke Davison (Drapac) in second and Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) rounding out the podium.

The 140km stage from Kerang to Cohuna saw the Budget team begin the day one rider short following the overnight disqualification of Sam Horgan for holding onto a team car.

"This is my second stage win for the year, it’s incredible to get my first road stage win too," Kerrison exclaimed. "With about three kilometres to go Huon-Genesys, Euride and Drapac were all fighting for the front. I was swapping from wheel to wheel because I knew we probably didn’t have the strength today.

"I saw Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason) kick with 500 metres to go and I jumped on his wheel and he gave me the perfect lead out," continued Kerrison. "At the start of the day it was huge motivation having Sam not able to ride, I wanted to win it for him."

In the team briefing that preceded Wednesday's stage three road race, teams were given stern warning from the race jury that any riders seen holding onto cars would be disqualified. Not wanting to see bad luck decide the outcome of a race, Australian commissaries –in a similar fashion to their European counterparts- have tended on the whole to allow riders to be motorpaced back to the peloton following punctures or crashes.

Following what commissaries said to be an abuse of the rules with riders spotted holding cars without pedalling, it was made clear that this would no longer be tolerated. After being taken down in a large crash during stage 3, Horgan was disqualified for holding onto a team car whilst returning to the front of the race. The New Zealander -who just won the recent Tour of the Great South Coast- did have to change bikes following the crash, and claimed to be having his seat post adjusted.

Race commissaires, on the other hand, decided otherwise and Horgan was made an example of. The merits of the contentious decision can be debated, but there was no doubt that his disqualification provided much motivation for his remaining Budget teammates.

How it Happened

Stage 4 was another fast affair with the race highlighted by a two man breakaway of Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) and Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics). The duo broke away after the 60km mark and remained in front of the peloton for another 60km, extending their lead to a maximum of just over three minutes after 90km of racing.

In defence of their race leader, Tom Palmer, it was Drapac Cycling who defended strongly all stage and brought the duo back in the last 10km to set things up for the bunch kick.

With the Huon-Genesys, Euride, Budget and Drapac sprint trains all duelling for position it was Kerrison who came out on top.

Palmer won the first intermediate sprint of the day ahead of Giacoppo and Kerrison, but it was Giacoppo's third place in the stage that saw him etch close to Palmer's overall lead. Six seconds now separate Palmer and Giacoppo, with Budget's only remaining Kiwi, Michael Vink, sitting in third overall just 7 seconds down.

Kerrison leads Palmer by 5 points in the sprint jersey classification sitting on 16 points, with Palmer's teammate Davison a further 3 points behind in third.

The men's Tour of the Murray River continues on Friday with a 91km road race starting and finishing in Echuca.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3:05:33
2Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
5Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
6Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
7Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
8Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
9William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
10Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
11Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
12Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
13James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
14James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)
15Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
17Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
18Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
19Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
20Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
21Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
22Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts)
23Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
24Ivan Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
25Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
26Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris)
27Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3)
28Matthew Rizzuto (Suzuki Bontrager)
29Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
30Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
31Chris Filiatrault (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
32Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
33Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
34Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
35Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
36Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
37Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
38Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
39Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
40Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)
41Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
42Scott McPhee
43Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
44Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
45Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
46Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari)
47Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
48Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
49Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
50Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
51Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
52Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
53Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
54Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
55Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)
56Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris)
57James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
58Ben De Groot (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
59Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
60Xavier Coppock
61James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris)
62David Melville (GPM Data#3)
63Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
64Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
65William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
66Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)
67Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)
68Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
69Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
70Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari)
71Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
72Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
73Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:16
74Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
75Ben Marshall
76Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
77Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
78Sam Fuhrmeister (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:00:23
79Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:25
80Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:00:26
81Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:00:32
82Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
83Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing)0:00:34
84Ben Johnstone (Drapac Cycling)
85Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:00:38
86Morgan Smith (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:00:47
87George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:01:02
88Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:01:18
89Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:01:53
90Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
91David McLean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:58
92Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:03:13
93Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:04:47
DNFShaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)
DNFGuy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
DNFSam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
DNSEdward White (GPM Data#3)
DNSAlex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)

Intermediate Sprints - sprint 1 - Boort Secondary College
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 2 - Pyramid Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)3pts
2Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
3Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)1

Sprint 3 - Cohuna (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)3
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling9:16:39
2GPM Data#3
3Pro Team Downunder
4Budget Forklifts
5Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
6Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
7Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Suzuki Bontrager
10CharterMason Drapac Development Team
11Euride Racing
12Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
13Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
14Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:26
15Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:00:32
16Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:04:47

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)9:28:47
2Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:07
3Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts)0:00:10
4Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:12
5Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:00:13
6Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:18
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:21
8Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
9Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
10Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3)0:00:31
11Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:00:34
12Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:11
13Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:01:27
14Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:01:45
15Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:01:49
16Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
17James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
18Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
19Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
20Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
21Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
22Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
23William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:01:57
24Scott McPhee0:01:59
25Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
26Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:00
27Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:03
28Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:09
29Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
30Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:02:12
31Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)
32Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing)0:02:22
33Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:37
34Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:02:41
35Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:12
36Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:31
37William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:03:52
38Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:02
39Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:04:06
40Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)0:04:42
41Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)0:04:49
42Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:04:50
43Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)0:04:56
44James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)0:05:00
45Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:05:09
46Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:05:25
47Morgan Smith (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:05:47
48Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:06:17
49Kyle Thompson (African Wildlife Safaris)0:06:25
50Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
51Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:06:32
52Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:06:35
53Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:55
54Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:06:57
55Ben Johnstone (Drapac Cycling)0:07:31
56Chris Filiatrault (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:08:00
57Sam Fuhrmeister (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:08:15
58Ben De Groot (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:08:17
59Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:08:20
60Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari)0:09:04
61Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:09:05
62Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:09:38
63Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:09:57
64Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:10:10
65Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:11:13
66Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:12:08
67Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:12:21
68Matthew Rizzuto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:13:44
69George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:13:50
70Xavier Coppock0:13:58
71Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari)0:14:23
72Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris)0:14:51
73Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:15:13
74Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:16:49
75Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:17:30
76Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:18:42
77Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:20:17
78Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:21:47
79Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:21:52
80Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)0:22:52
81Ivan Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:22:58
82Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
83James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris)0:24:27
84Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)0:24:43
85Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:26:06
86James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:26:08
87Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:26:24
88David McLean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:26:34
89David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:26:58
90Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:36:24
91Ben Marshall0:37:25
92Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:39:43
93Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)0:43:19

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)17pts
2Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)14
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
4Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)8
5Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)7
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)6
7Scott Law (GPM Data#3)6
8Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)3
9Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)3
10Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts)3
11Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
12Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
13Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
14Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)2
15Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari)2
16Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
17Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)1
18Ryan Macanally (Euride Racing)1
19Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)9:29:05
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:03
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
4Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:00:16
5Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:01:09
6Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:01:31
7Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:41
8Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:45
9Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)0:01:51
10Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:19

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling28:27:14
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
3Euride Racing0:00:10
4Budget Forklifts0:01:31
5Pro Team Downunder0:01:46
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:05:20
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:07:37
8Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:08:06
9GPM Data#30:08:24
10Suzuki Bontrager0:09:08
11Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:14:05
12Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:14:06
13Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:27:24
14Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:47:14
15Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:52:08
16Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:58:23

 

