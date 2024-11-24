Victory in Antwerp for Eli Iserbyt in first leg of Elite Men’s World Cup

Eli Iserbyt makes it two wins in two days, ahead of Laurens Sweeck in second and Michael Vanthourenhout in third

Eli Iserbyt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) won the first leg of the UCI World Cup in Antwerp, making it two wins in two days following his triumph yesterday at Exact Cross Kortrijk.

Iserbyt made his race-winning move on the fourth, flying away from the select lead group on an uphill section.

