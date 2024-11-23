Exact Cross Kortrijk: Fem van Empel makes winning return to racing

By
published

World champion eases to victory in Kortrijk

Fem van Empel
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fem van Empel made a winning return to Cyclocross in c on Saturday, winning the Exact Cross by a comfortable margin. 

The world champion went clear from the field on a sand section during the first lap, within four minutes into the race, and would not be seen again.

Stephen Puddicombe

Stephen Puddicombe is a freelance writer based in Bristol. He has written for Cyclingnews since 2020, and has covered cycling professionally as a freelancer since 2013, writing for outlets such as Rouleur, Cycling Weekly and Cycle Sport, among other publications. He is the author of The World of the Tour de France, published by Sona Books. Outside of cycling he is a passionate cinephile, and a long-suffering Spurs fan.