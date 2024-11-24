Fem van Empel claims UCI World Cup opener in Antwerp

World champion rides final four laps solo in commanding victory

Fem van Empel
Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) made it three successive victories at the UCI World Cup Antwerpen, with another commanding performance at the Cyclocross World Cup opener. 

Just as she did yesterday to win the Exact Cross Kortrijk, the world champion spent most of the race in front alone, having gone clear on the second lap. 

