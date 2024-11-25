Vida Lopez De San Roman, Eric Brunner close out North Carolina Grand Prix with back-to-back wins

Image 1 of 2 Eric Brunner wins North Carolina Grand Prix Day 2 2024 (Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld) Vida Lopez De San Roman wins North Carolina Grand Prix Day 2 2024 (Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld)

Vida Lopez De San Roman (Bear National Team) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) repeated their respective victories from the previous day in the elite women's and elite men's races to secure back-to-back wins on day 2 of racing at the North Carolina Grand Prix in Hendersonville on Sunday.

In the elite women's race, Ella Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes) led the field into the Belgian stair section early in the circuit. Brenneman led the front group that included Lopez de San Roman, Caroline Mani (Groove Factory Off Road Racing), Kaya Musgrave (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving), and Lizzy Gunsalus (Marian University).

However, on the second lap, Gunsalus, Lopez de San Roman, Mani, and Musgraves opened a gap, leaving Brenneman chasing in fifth position. Not far behind was another chase group of two that included Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing), and Alexis Magner (L39gion of Los Angeles).

Lopez de San Roman and Mani separated themselves from the front group on the third lap, with the previous day's winner then pulling away from her rival and extending her lead through the remainder of the race to take the second win in a row. Mani finished in second place at 26 seconds back, while Musgrave was third at 50 seconds back.

In the men's race, it was a closer battle between first and second place with Brunner finishing only one second ahead of Kerry Werner (Groove Off Road Racing), while Scott Funston (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving) finished third at just three seconds back.

The three formed part of a larger group in the opening laps that also included Caleb Schwartz (ENVE-Forward Endurance Coaching), Owen Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes) and Tyler Orschel (Pan American Union Racing).

Funston, Brunner and Werner then split off the front of that group. But with three laps to go Funston began to struggle to stay with the pace set by his rivals.

At the last lap, Brunner attacked on the paved finish straightaway but was matched by Werner and Funston, with Funston coming around to the front.

The three leaders relentlessly attacked over the remaining lap, with Brunner overtaking Werner on the approach to the climb on the circuit, and creating the gap needed to take the win for a second day in a row.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling