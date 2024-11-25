Vida Lopez De San Roman, Eric Brunner close out North Carolina Grand Prix with back-to-back wins

By
published
Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
North Carolina Grand Prix Day 2 2024
Eric Brunner wins North Carolina Grand Prix Day 2 2024(Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld)

Vida Lopez De San Roman (Bear National Team) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) repeated their respective victories from the previous day in the elite women's and elite men's races to secure back-to-back wins on day 2 of racing at the North Carolina Grand Prix in Hendersonville on Sunday.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews