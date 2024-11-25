Vida Lopez De San Roman, Eric Brunner close out North Carolina Grand Prix with back-to-back wins
Vida Lopez De San Roman (Bear National Team) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) repeated their respective victories from the previous day in the elite women's and elite men's races to secure back-to-back wins on day 2 of racing at the North Carolina Grand Prix in Hendersonville on Sunday.
In the elite women's race, Ella Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes) led the field into the Belgian stair section early in the circuit. Brenneman led the front group that included Lopez de San Roman, Caroline Mani (Groove Factory Off Road Racing), Kaya Musgrave (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving), and Lizzy Gunsalus (Marian University).
However, on the second lap, Gunsalus, Lopez de San Roman, Mani, and Musgraves opened a gap, leaving Brenneman chasing in fifth position. Not far behind was another chase group of two that included Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing), and Alexis Magner (L39gion of Los Angeles).
Lopez de San Roman and Mani separated themselves from the front group on the third lap, with the previous day's winner then pulling away from her rival and extending her lead through the remainder of the race to take the second win in a row. Mani finished in second place at 26 seconds back, while Musgrave was third at 50 seconds back.
In the men's race, it was a closer battle between first and second place with Brunner finishing only one second ahead of Kerry Werner (Groove Off Road Racing), while Scott Funston (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving) finished third at just three seconds back.
The three formed part of a larger group in the opening laps that also included Caleb Schwartz (ENVE-Forward Endurance Coaching), Owen Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes) and Tyler Orschel (Pan American Union Racing).
Funston, Brunner and Werner then split off the front of that group. But with three laps to go Funston began to struggle to stay with the pace set by his rivals.
At the last lap, Brunner attacked on the paved finish straightaway but was matched by Werner and Funston, with Funston coming around to the front.
The three leaders relentlessly attacked over the remaining lap, with Brunner overtaking Werner on the approach to the climb on the circuit, and creating the gap needed to take the win for a second day in a row.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
-
North Carolina Grand Prix - Vida Lopez De San Roman, Eric Brunner kick-off weekend opener with victoriesSolo wins in elite women's and elite men's races under windy conditions
-
Tadej Pogačar triumphs with solo win at shortened Beking Monaco charity criteriumMads Pedersen, Michael Matthews round out podium in 20-lap criterium
-
'She tried to avoid me' - Demi Vollering reveals tension with Kopecky and details of tailbone fracture at Tour de France FemmesDutchwoman opens up about tumultuous final season at SD Worx-Protime and strained team relationships