Exact Cross Kortrijk: Eli Iserbyt comines with teammate Michael Vanthourenhout for third career title

Iserbyt takes win ahead of Niels Vandeputte in second

Eli Iserbyt
Eli Iserbyt claimed a third career Eact Cross Kortrijk title on Saturday, combining well with his Pauwels Sauzen–Bingoal teammate Michael Vanthourenhout to claim the victory.

The two riders attacked in tandem on several occasions during the first half of the race, seeking to work over the Alpecin-Deceuninck pair of Niels Vandeputte and Jente Michels. 

Stephen Puddicombe

