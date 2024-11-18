Nash Dash Cyclocross: Mani and Werner sweep C2 elite races with Alexis Magner and Ty Magner in top 10

Cusack and Funston repeat with second-place finishes in Georgia races

Elite men's winner Kerry Werner won solo on day two of Nash Dash
Elite men's winner Kerry Werner won solo on day two of Nash Dash(Image credit: Ethic Creative Works)

The Groove Auto Off Road Racing duo of Caroline Mani and Kerry Werner swept the second day of elite C2 races at Nash Dash CX in Hampton, Georgia. In similar fashion to the opening day, both riders moved away on the final laps to win solo on the rolling, grassy track at Nash Farm Park.

Jackie Tyson
