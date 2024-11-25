North Carolina Grand Prix - Vida Lopez De San Roman, Eric Brunner kick-off weekend opener with victories

Image 1 of 2 Vida Lopez De San Roman wins North Carolina Grand Prix Day 1 2024 (Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld) Eric Brunner wins North Carolina Grand Prix Day 1 2024 (Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld)

Vida Lopez De San Roman (Bear National Team) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) secured their respective victories in the elite women's and elite men's races under windy conditions on day 1 of racing at the North Carolina Grand Prix in Hendersonville on Saturday.

In the elite women's race, Lopez de San Roman was part of a lead group that split off the front on the opening circuit that also included Lizzy Gunsalus (Marian University), Caroline Mani (Groove Factory Off Road Racing), and Kaya Musgrave (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving).

Mani put pressure on the leading group on lap three, which reduced it to three as Musgrave was distanced.

But it was Lopez De San Roman who made her winning move on lap five through the paved finishing straightaway and opened a gap on a chasing Mani. She crossed the line to take the victory 29 seconds ahead of the Mani in second place, while Gunsalus finished third at 52 seconds back.

In the men's race, Kerry Werner (Groove Off Road Racing) was the first to attack the field opening up a small gap on chasers Scott Funston (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving), Tom Scott (Marian University), Brunner, who is the current Pan-American Champion and USA National Champion, Caleb Schwartz (ENVE-Forward Endurance Coaching), Tyler Orschel (Pan American Union Racing), Calvin Conaway (Ignition pb Rigd/Leitner), Owen Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes and Jules Van Kempen (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving).

On lap three, Brunner moved into the lead, taking Werner and Funston with him. However, Funstron was eventually distanced and an untimely slide-out caused him to lose more time and positions, as Schwartz and Orschel passed him and moved into third and fourth positions.

Brunner extended his lead to nine seconds over Werner with three laps to go, while Schwartz appeared comfortably in third place until a mechanical ended his chances at the podium.

On the last lap, Brunner crossed the finish line with the win 53 seconds ahead of Werner, while Orschel won the battle for third ahead of Van Kempen in fourth place.

Results

