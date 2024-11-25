North Carolina Grand Prix - Vida Lopez De San Roman, Eric Brunner kick-off weekend opener with victories
Solo wins in elite women's and elite men's races under windy conditions
Vida Lopez De San Roman (Bear National Team) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) secured their respective victories in the elite women's and elite men's races under windy conditions on day 1 of racing at the North Carolina Grand Prix in Hendersonville on Saturday.
In the elite women's race, Lopez de San Roman was part of a lead group that split off the front on the opening circuit that also included Lizzy Gunsalus (Marian University), Caroline Mani (Groove Factory Off Road Racing), and Kaya Musgrave (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving).
Mani put pressure on the leading group on lap three, which reduced it to three as Musgrave was distanced.
But it was Lopez De San Roman who made her winning move on lap five through the paved finishing straightaway and opened a gap on a chasing Mani. She crossed the line to take the victory 29 seconds ahead of the Mani in second place, while Gunsalus finished third at 52 seconds back.
In the men's race, Kerry Werner (Groove Off Road Racing) was the first to attack the field opening up a small gap on chasers Scott Funston (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving), Tom Scott (Marian University), Brunner, who is the current Pan-American Champion and USA National Champion, Caleb Schwartz (ENVE-Forward Endurance Coaching), Tyler Orschel (Pan American Union Racing), Calvin Conaway (Ignition pb Rigd/Leitner), Owen Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes and Jules Van Kempen (Cervèlo-OrangeLiving).
On lap three, Brunner moved into the lead, taking Werner and Funston with him. However, Funstron was eventually distanced and an untimely slide-out caused him to lose more time and positions, as Schwartz and Orschel passed him and moved into third and fourth positions.
Brunner extended his lead to nine seconds over Werner with three laps to go, while Schwartz appeared comfortably in third place until a mechanical ended his chances at the podium.
On the last lap, Brunner crossed the finish line with the win 53 seconds ahead of Werner, while Orschel won the battle for third ahead of Van Kempen in fourth place.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
-
North Carolina Grand Prix - Vida Lopez De San Roman, Eric Brunner kick-off weekend opener with victoriesSolo wins in elite women's and elite men's races under windy conditions
-
Tadej Pogačar triumphs with solo win at shortened Beking Monaco charity criteriumMads Pedersen, Michael Matthews round out podium in 20-lap criterium
-
'She tried to avoid me' - Demi Vollering reveals tension with Kopecky and details of tailbone fracture at Tour de France FemmesDutchwoman opens up about tumultuous final season at SD Worx-Protime and strained team relationships