Tour of the Alps: Gianni Moscon wins stage 1

By

Ineos Grenadiers rider takes the first leader's jersey with late attack in Innsbruck

Gianni Moscon wins stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps

Gianni Moscon wins stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain Kevin Colleoni of Italy Nicholas Schultz of Australia Tanel Kangert of Estonia and Team BikeExchange during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mikel Nieve, Kevin Colleoni, Nicholas Schultz and Tanel Kangert (all Team BikeExchange) during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 The peloton during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck Mountains Landscape TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing at the moutainous Tour of the Alps during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Harold Tejada Canacue of Colombia Jonas Gregaard Wilsly of Denmark Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Astana and Eolo-Kometa lead the peloton in the opening stage at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 The Peloton passing through Brenner Brennero 1371m mountain during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck Snow Landscape TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The snow flurries during stage 1 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Harold Tejada Canacue of Colombia and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Harold Tejada Canacue (Astana Premier Tech) during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 The peloton during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck Snow Landscape TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton begins climbing at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Cameron Meyer of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Cameron Meyer of Australia during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Tejay Van Garderen of United States Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo's Tejay Van Garderen, Hugh Carthy during the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck Peloton Tunnel TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lasse Norman Hansen (Qhubeka Assos) during the opening stage of the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech) during the opening stage of the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Fabio Felline of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Sebastian Henao Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers William Barta of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck Snow TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The snow sticks to the ground on the mountainsides at the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK AUSTRIA APRIL 19 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 a 1406km stage from Brixen to Innsbruck TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 19 2021 in Innsbruck Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) is racing the Tour of the Alps to gain his form ahead of other targets this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Tour of the Alps peloton lines up for stage 1

The Tour of the Alps peloton lines up for stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The riders faced some snow over the Passo del Brennero

The riders faced some snow over the Passo del Brennero (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There was a late on the streets of Innsbruck

There was a late attack on the road to Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianni Moscon sits on Pavel Sivakov's wheel

Gianni Moscon sits on Pavel Sivakov's wheel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
It's still early spring at the Tour of the Alps

It's still early spring at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour of the Alps peloton

The Tour of the Alps peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers)

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps in Innsbruck

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps in Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) enjoys his win

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) enjoys his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) held off the peloton

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) held off the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) attacked early during the stage

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) attacked early during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour of the Alps rolls out of Brixen

The Tour of the Alps rolls out of Brixen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) took the stage win and race lead on the opening day of the Tour of the Alps, soloing to victory after attacking on the final uncategorised climb of the day, 3.5 kilometres from the finish in Innsbruck.

The Italian, who lives in the city, held off a late challenge from 21-year-old Norwegian Idar Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling), who joined him in the final kilometre before losing out in the final dash to the line. Alexandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the podium just behind Andersen, leading home a charging peloton on the same time as Moscon.

"There's no better way to get back racing after two months away due to an injury," Moscon said after the stage. "I've lived in Innsbruck for three years and so I was really motivated to try to win at 'home'.

"It gave me that bit extra that made the difference. Knowing the roads was an advantage, especially psychologically; I knew what was coming and knew how to judge my effort. Of course, you need the legs too and it worked out perfectly.

"The battle for the GC will be hard because some of the best climbers in the world are here as they get ready for the Giro d'Italia. We'll try to defend the lead, but I know I might struggle. I just want to enjoy doing the second stage in the leader's jersey."

He had taken advantage of a brief lull in proceedings after Ineos brought back a late attack move including Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) as they entered Innsbruck. It looked a pre-planned move, with the British squad having no sprinters to look to in the final, and Moscon cut through the tight and twisting downhill run from the late climb more deftly than the still-large peloton.

Moscon would never enjoy a lead of more than six seconds as he powered along the flat final 2.5 kilometres, but the peloton just couldn't do anything about the slender lead, with Andersen's contribution in the final kilometre only helping the attack's success.

The win – Moscon's first in almost two and a half years – sees Moscon grab the race lead, four seconds up on Andersen, who takes the young rider's jersey. Israel Start-Up Nation's Alessandro De Marchi takes the first mountain classification jersey of the race after leading the breakaway over the day's second-category climb.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the Tour of the Alps saw the peloton tackle a 140.6-kilometre hilly parcours from Brixen across the Italian-Austrian border to Innsbruck. Two categorised climbs – a second-category climb at 52 kilometres and a third-category climb at Axams 35 kilometres out – lay on the route. Axams would come up twice on the finishing circuit, with the final ascent coming 18 kilometres from the line, though as an uncategorised test.

With an uncategorised climb kicking off the stage, the attacks came from the off with De Marchi leading the early moves. The Italian got away on his own with several chasers behind, including Marton Dina (Eolo-Kometa) and Felix Engelhardt (Tirol-KTM).

The pair caught De Marchi on the descent, linking up to make it a three-man break of the day as they quickly built up a gap over the peloton, who were happy to let the trio ride off.

A long, uphill, slog lay ahead on the road to the second-category climb of the Brenner Pass, and the break's advantage extended over five minutes with the peloton in no hurry to bring them back. Engelhardt took the intermediate sprint en route to the climb.

Further back, Astana-Premier Tech led the way in the peloton as the riders headed into the snow atop the climb. De Marchi was first over the top, securing the first KOM jersey of the race, with Dina and Engelhardt following. An upping of pace in the peloton saw the group close to within three minutes on the descent.

De Marchi pushed on alone over the top and down the descent, leaving his two breakmates behind as the peloton moved to 1:30 down in pursuit of the experienced breakaway specialist. As he reached Axams for the second time, his advantage was cut to under a minute, with the chances of him taking victory in Innsbruck slimming with every pedal stroke.

Further back, his former breakmates were caught as the attacks began in the peloton. Riders such as Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Atilla Valter (Groupama-FDJ) among the riders trying to make a move. Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), and Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) also tried attacks shortly after the summit, but it wasn't until Pernsteiner's teammate Bilbao tried that a move stuck.

The Basque rider flew down the descent, detaching himself from the front of the peloton as three other men chase him. The trio in question were Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo), Santiago Umba (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), and Daniel Savini (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) – not the most obvious candidates for a late move, but a decent fighting force, nonetheless.

The quartet sped down to the flat roads at the bottom, enjoying a 10-second advantage with 10 kilometres to go. Their advantage reached 20 seconds with eight kilometres to go as a number of teams – most prominently Ineos Grenadiers and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA – worked to bring them back. However, their efforts would come to little in the end, as their brief adventure was ended just inside the final four kilometres.

As soon as the catch was made, Moscon launched, flying past the group on the slight uphill rise in Innsbruck. With no response from behind, the Italian was away solo on the downhill to the final run-in.

He held a five-second gap into the final kilometre, as 195 attacked from the peloton on the wide, flat run to the line. Andersen bridged the gap, joining Moscon with 800 metres to go and giving the pair a chance to stay away to the line despite the peloton hanging just a few seconds behind.

They managed to do it – just – as the peloton failed to fully organise in response to the moves. Perhaps without Andersen's turns on the front in the closing metres, Moscon might not have survived, but survive he did, outpacing his late breakmate to take a first victory since the 2018 Tour of Guangxi.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:29:24
2Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
3Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
5Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
9Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
13Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
14Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
15Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
16Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
20Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
21Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
22Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
25Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
26Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
27Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
28Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
29Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
31Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
32Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
33Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
36Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
38Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
39Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
40Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
41Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
44Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
45Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
46Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
47Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
48Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
50Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
51Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
52Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
53Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
54Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
55Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
57Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
59Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
60Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
61Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
64Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
67Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
68Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
69Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
70Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
71Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
73Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
74Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
75Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
76Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
77Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
78Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
79Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
80Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
81Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
82Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
83Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
84Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
85Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
86Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
87Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
88Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
90Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
91Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
92Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
93Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
95Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:29
96Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:48
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:27
98Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:04:56
99Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:13
100Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
102Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
103Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
104Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
105Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
106Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
107Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
108Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
109Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
110Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
111Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
112Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
113Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
115Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
116Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
117Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
118Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
119Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
120Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
121Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
122Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
123Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
124Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:07
125Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:36
126Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
127Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
128Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
129Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
130William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
131Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
132Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
133Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
134Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
135Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
137Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
138Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
139Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:33
140Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:38
141Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain Victorious
143Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Brenner, 52.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 6
2Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
3Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Axams, km. 104.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3
2Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
3Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1, Sterzing, km. 38.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6
2Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:29:24
2Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
4Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
5Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
7Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
9Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
10Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
11Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
12Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
15Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
16Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
18Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
19Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
20Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
21Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
22Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:13
23Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
24Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
25Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
26Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
27Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
28Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
29Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
30Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
31Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
32Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:36
33Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
34Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
35Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
36Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
37Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:38
38Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10:28:12
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Astana-Premier Tech
4Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
5Trek-Segafredo
6Ineos Grenadiers
7UAE Team Emirates
8Team DSM
9AG2R Citroën Team
10Team BikeExchange
11Bora-Hansgrohe
12Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
13Team Arkea-Samsic
14Israel Start-up Nation
15Groupama-FDJ
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17EF Education-Nippo
18Team Qhubeka Assos
19Bahrain Victorious
20Gazprom-RusVelo
21Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:38

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:29:14
2Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04
3Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10
5Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
9Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
13Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
14Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
15Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
16Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
20Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
21Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
22Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
25Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
26Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
27Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
28Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
29Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
31Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
32Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
33Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
36Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
38Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
39Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
40Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
41Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
44Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
45Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
46Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
47Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
48Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
50Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
51Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
52Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
53Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
54Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
55Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
57Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
59Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
60Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
61Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
64Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
67Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
68Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
69Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
70Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
71Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
73Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
74Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
75Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
76Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
77Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
78Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
79Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
80Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
81Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
82Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
83Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
84Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
85Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
86Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
87Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
88Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
90Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
91Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
92Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
93Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
95Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39
96Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:58
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:37
98Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:05:06
99Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:23
100Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
102Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
103Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
104Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
105Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
106Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
107Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
108Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
109Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
110Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
111Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
112Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
113Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
115Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
116Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
117Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
118Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
119Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
120Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
121Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
122Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
123Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
124Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:17
125Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:46
126Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
127Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
128Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
129Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
130William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
131Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
132Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
133Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
134Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
135Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
137Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
138Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
139Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:43
140Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:48
141Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain Victorious
143Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 9
2Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
3Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 3

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6
2Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:29:18
2Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:06
3Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
4Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
5Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
7Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
9Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
10Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
11Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
12Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
15Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
16Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
18Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
19Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31
20Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
21Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
22Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:19
23Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
24Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
25Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
26Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
27Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
28Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
29Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
30Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
31Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
32Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:42
33Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
34Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
35Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
36Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
37Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:44
38Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10:28:12
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Astana-Premier Tech
4Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
5Trek-Segafredo
6Ineos Grenadiers
7UAE Team Emirates
8Team DSM
9AG2R Citroën Team
10Team BikeExchange
11Bora-Hansgrohe
12Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
13Team Arkea-Samsic
14Israel Start-up Nation
15Groupama-FDJ
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17EF Education-Nippo
18Team Qhubeka Assos
19Bahrain Victorious
20Gazprom-RusVelo
21Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:38

