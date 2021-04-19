Tour of the Alps: Gianni Moscon wins stage 1

Image 1 of 25 Gianni Moscon wins stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 25 Mikel Nieve, Kevin Colleoni, Nicholas Schultz and Tanel Kangert (all Team BikeExchange) during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 The peloton racing at the moutainous Tour of the Alps during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 Astana and Eolo-Kometa lead the peloton in the opening stage at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 The snow flurries during stage 1 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 Harold Tejada Canacue (Astana Premier Tech) during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 The peloton begins climbing at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Cameron Meyer of Australia during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 EF Education-Nippo's Tejay Van Garderen, Hugh Carthy during the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 Lasse Norman Hansen (Qhubeka Assos) during the opening stage of the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech) during the opening stage of the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 The snow sticks to the ground on the mountainsides at the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) is racing the Tour of the Alps to gain his form ahead of other targets this year (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 The Tour of the Alps peloton lines up for stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 25 The riders faced some snow over the Passo del Brennero (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 There was a late attack on the road to Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 Gianni Moscon sits on Pavel Sivakov's wheel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 It's still early spring at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 The Tour of the Alps peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps in Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) enjoys his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) held off the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) attacked early during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 The Tour of the Alps rolls out of Brixen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) took the stage win and race lead on the opening day of the Tour of the Alps, soloing to victory after attacking on the final uncategorised climb of the day, 3.5 kilometres from the finish in Innsbruck.

The Italian, who lives in the city, held off a late challenge from 21-year-old Norwegian Idar Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling), who joined him in the final kilometre before losing out in the final dash to the line. Alexandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the podium just behind Andersen, leading home a charging peloton on the same time as Moscon.

"There's no better way to get back racing after two months away due to an injury," Moscon said after the stage. "I've lived in Innsbruck for three years and so I was really motivated to try to win at 'home'.

"It gave me that bit extra that made the difference. Knowing the roads was an advantage, especially psychologically; I knew what was coming and knew how to judge my effort. Of course, you need the legs too and it worked out perfectly.

"The battle for the GC will be hard because some of the best climbers in the world are here as they get ready for the Giro d'Italia. We'll try to defend the lead, but I know I might struggle. I just want to enjoy doing the second stage in the leader's jersey."

He had taken advantage of a brief lull in proceedings after Ineos brought back a late attack move including Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) as they entered Innsbruck. It looked a pre-planned move, with the British squad having no sprinters to look to in the final, and Moscon cut through the tight and twisting downhill run from the late climb more deftly than the still-large peloton.

Moscon would never enjoy a lead of more than six seconds as he powered along the flat final 2.5 kilometres, but the peloton just couldn't do anything about the slender lead, with Andersen's contribution in the final kilometre only helping the attack's success.

The win – Moscon's first in almost two and a half years – sees Moscon grab the race lead, four seconds up on Andersen, who takes the young rider's jersey. Israel Start-Up Nation's Alessandro De Marchi takes the first mountain classification jersey of the race after leading the breakaway over the day's second-category climb.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the Tour of the Alps saw the peloton tackle a 140.6-kilometre hilly parcours from Brixen across the Italian-Austrian border to Innsbruck. Two categorised climbs – a second-category climb at 52 kilometres and a third-category climb at Axams 35 kilometres out – lay on the route. Axams would come up twice on the finishing circuit, with the final ascent coming 18 kilometres from the line, though as an uncategorised test.

With an uncategorised climb kicking off the stage, the attacks came from the off with De Marchi leading the early moves. The Italian got away on his own with several chasers behind, including Marton Dina (Eolo-Kometa) and Felix Engelhardt (Tirol-KTM).

The pair caught De Marchi on the descent, linking up to make it a three-man break of the day as they quickly built up a gap over the peloton, who were happy to let the trio ride off.

A long, uphill, slog lay ahead on the road to the second-category climb of the Brenner Pass, and the break's advantage extended over five minutes with the peloton in no hurry to bring them back. Engelhardt took the intermediate sprint en route to the climb.

Further back, Astana-Premier Tech led the way in the peloton as the riders headed into the snow atop the climb. De Marchi was first over the top, securing the first KOM jersey of the race, with Dina and Engelhardt following. An upping of pace in the peloton saw the group close to within three minutes on the descent.

De Marchi pushed on alone over the top and down the descent, leaving his two breakmates behind as the peloton moved to 1:30 down in pursuit of the experienced breakaway specialist. As he reached Axams for the second time, his advantage was cut to under a minute, with the chances of him taking victory in Innsbruck slimming with every pedal stroke.

Further back, his former breakmates were caught as the attacks began in the peloton. Riders such as Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Atilla Valter (Groupama-FDJ) among the riders trying to make a move. Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), and Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) also tried attacks shortly after the summit, but it wasn't until Pernsteiner's teammate Bilbao tried that a move stuck.

The Basque rider flew down the descent, detaching himself from the front of the peloton as three other men chase him. The trio in question were Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo), Santiago Umba (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), and Daniel Savini (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) – not the most obvious candidates for a late move, but a decent fighting force, nonetheless.

The quartet sped down to the flat roads at the bottom, enjoying a 10-second advantage with 10 kilometres to go. Their advantage reached 20 seconds with eight kilometres to go as a number of teams – most prominently Ineos Grenadiers and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA – worked to bring them back. However, their efforts would come to little in the end, as their brief adventure was ended just inside the final four kilometres.

As soon as the catch was made, Moscon launched, flying past the group on the slight uphill rise in Innsbruck. With no response from behind, the Italian was away solo on the downhill to the final run-in.

He held a five-second gap into the final kilometre, as 195 attacked from the peloton on the wide, flat run to the line. Andersen bridged the gap, joining Moscon with 800 metres to go and giving the pair a chance to stay away to the line despite the peloton hanging just a few seconds behind.

They managed to do it – just – as the peloton failed to fully organise in response to the moves. Perhaps without Andersen's turns on the front in the closing metres, Moscon might not have survived, but survive he did, outpacing his late breakmate to take a first victory since the 2018 Tour of Guangxi.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:29:24 2 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 5 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 9 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 13 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 14 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 16 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 20 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 21 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 22 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 25 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 26 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 27 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 31 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 32 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 33 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 35 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 38 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 41 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 44 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 45 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 46 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 47 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 48 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 50 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 51 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 52 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 53 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 54 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 55 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 57 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 59 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 60 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 61 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 67 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 68 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 69 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 70 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 71 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 73 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 74 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 75 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 76 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 77 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 78 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 79 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 80 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 81 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 82 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 83 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 84 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 85 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 86 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 87 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 88 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 90 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 91 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 92 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 93 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 95 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:29 96 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:48 97 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:27 98 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:04:56 99 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:13 100 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 102 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 103 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 104 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 105 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 106 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 107 Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 108 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 109 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 110 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 111 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 112 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 113 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 115 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 116 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 117 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 119 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 120 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 121 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 122 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 123 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 124 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:07 125 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:36 126 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 127 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 128 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 129 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 130 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 131 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 132 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 133 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 134 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 135 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 137 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 138 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 139 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:33 140 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:38 141 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain Victorious 143 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Brenner, 52.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 6 2 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 3 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Axams, km. 104.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3 2 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 3 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1, Sterzing, km. 38.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6 2 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:29:24 2 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 5 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 9 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 11 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 18 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 19 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 20 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 21 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 22 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:13 23 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 24 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 25 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 26 Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 27 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 28 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 29 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 30 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 31 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 32 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:36 33 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 34 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 35 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 36 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 37 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:38 38 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10:28:12 2 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Astana-Premier Tech 4 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Ineos Grenadiers 7 UAE Team Emirates 8 Team DSM 9 AG2R Citroën Team 10 Team BikeExchange 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 Team Arkea-Samsic 14 Israel Start-up Nation 15 Groupama-FDJ 16 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 EF Education-Nippo 18 Team Qhubeka Assos 19 Bahrain Victorious 20 Gazprom-RusVelo 21 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:38

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:29:14 2 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10 5 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 9 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 13 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 14 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 16 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 20 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 21 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 22 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 25 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 26 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 27 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 31 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 32 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 33 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 35 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 38 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 41 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 44 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 45 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 46 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 47 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 48 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 50 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 51 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 52 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 53 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 54 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 55 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 57 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 59 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 60 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 61 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 67 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 68 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 69 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 70 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 71 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 73 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 74 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 75 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 76 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 77 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 78 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 79 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 80 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 81 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 82 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 83 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 84 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 85 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 86 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 87 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 88 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 90 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 91 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 92 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 93 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 95 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39 96 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:58 97 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:37 98 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:05:06 99 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:23 100 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 102 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 103 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 104 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 105 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 106 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 107 Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 108 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 109 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 110 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 111 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 112 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 113 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 115 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 116 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 117 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 119 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 120 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 121 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 122 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 123 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 124 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:17 125 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:46 126 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 127 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 128 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 129 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 130 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 131 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 132 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 133 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 134 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 135 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 137 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 138 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 139 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:43 140 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:48 141 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain Victorious 143 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 9 2 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 3 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 3

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6 2 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:29:18 2 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:06 3 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 5 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 9 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 11 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 18 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 19 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 20 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 21 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 22 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:19 23 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 24 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 25 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 26 Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 27 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 28 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 29 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 30 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 31 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 32 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:42 33 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 34 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 35 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 36 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 37 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:44 38 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA