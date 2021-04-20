Tour of the Alps: Simon Yates takes solo victory on stage 2

Image 1 of 36 Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 36 Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 36 Nairo Quintana at stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 36 The peloton rolls out for stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 36 The breakaway during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps: Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka Assos), Mathias Vacek (Gazprom-RusVelo), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X) and Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 36 The breakaway during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps: Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka Assos), Mathias Vacek (Gazprom-RusVelo), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X) and Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 36 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg part of the breakaway during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 36 Overall leader Gianni Moscon during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 36 The peloton during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 36 Stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 36 Stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 36 Gianni Moscon is the overall leader during during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 36 The day's breakaway at stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 36 The peloton racing through the mountains during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 36 Simon Yates through the tunnel in pursuit of stage 2 victory at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 36 Pavel Sivakov during stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 36 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda Ortiz, Jai Hindley, Aleksander Vlasov, Pavel Sivakov in the final of stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 36 Simon Yates wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 36 Simon Yates wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 36 Geoffrey Bouchard crosses the line in 14th at stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 36 Tobias Johannessen Halland finishes 16th on stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 36 Pavel Sivakov, Daniel Martin, Aleksander Vlasov during stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 36 Pavel Sivakov in the finale of stage 2 where he finished second at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 36 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) wears the white jersey of the Best Young Rider (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 36 Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM Cycling Team) wears the red spring classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 36 Simon Yates wears the green jersey leader's jersey after winning stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 36 Simon Yates wears the blue mountain classification jersey at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 36 Simon Yates in the overall leader's jersey at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 36 SImon Yates wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 36 Simon Yates celebrates winning stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 36 Hugh Carthy (EF Education Nippo) and Jai Hindley (Team DSM) finish 6th and 7th in stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 36 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda, Aleksander Vlasov, Jai Hindley, Pavel Sivakov of Russia at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 36 Simon Yates on his way to stage 2 victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 36 Hugh Carthy and Nairo Quintana at Tour of the Alps stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 36 Ivan Ramiro Sosa during stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 36 Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov stage 2 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) took control of the Tour of the Alps and indicated he was on form as the Giro d'Italia approaches, winning the short but mountainous stage 2 to Feichten im Kaunertal in southern Austria.

The Briton followed the attacks on the final climb of Piller Sattel and then attacked alone after forcing a quality selection that included Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo).

Yates looked the strongest and opened a 30-second gap in the final two kilometres of the climb. He dove down the fast descent and time trialied to the finish to win alone and take the race lead.

Sivakov tried to limit his losses but finished 41 seconds down on Yates. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) beat Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) to finish third at 58 seconds.

Thanks to time bonuses, Yates now leads Sivakov by 45 with Martin third at 1:04.

It was Yates' first win of 2021 on his debut at the Tour of the Alps.

"I tried really hard, it was a very tough climb, those guys weren't easy to get rid of," Yates said modestly after making a series of stinging attacks to drop his rivals.

"I tried several times but that really took it out of me for the valley road to the finish.

"It's a good day for us, my first win of the year so I'm happy."

Stage 3 is over 161km from Imst to Naturno in Italy and includes three major climbs and a fast ride to the finish. It'll be a day of hard work Bike Exchange as they work to defend Yates' lead.

"So far so good, still a lot of hard stages to come. We'll see what we can do in the next few days and then go from there," Yates said.

How it unfolded

Gianni Moscon celebrated his birthday in the race leader's green jersey and was feted at the start in Innsbruck but the Italian faced a day of suffering in the mountains during the 121km stage.

The stage included 2500m of climbing, with most of it in the final part of the stage and on the two climbs of Piller Sattel from different sides of the snow-covered mountain.

The overall contenders were happy to allow an early break go clear and Kiwi Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka Assos), Mathias Vacek (Gazprom-RusVelo), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X) and Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM) surged away in the early kilometres on the valley west of Innsbruck.

They opened a 2:45 gap after 20km as Ineos set the pace behind.

The gap rose to 3:05 as Bais became the virtual leader on the road and Engelhardt won the intermediate sprint after 37km to extend his lead in the red jersey competition.

As the first climb of Piller Sattel approached, Janse van Rensburg was dropped but the others pressed on and climbed the 7.5km pass at speed.

Thompson rides for the Groupama development team but is a guest of the WorldTour team at the Tour of the Alps. He took advantage of the spotlight to surge clear and lead over the top of the Piller Sattel. Ineos lead the peloton, 2:30 behind as Bias joined Thompson for the final moments of the attack.

The fast descent lead to the valley road and a short flat road before climbing Piller Sattel from the Kaunergrat side. This time the speed in the peloton was much higher, with a bunch sprint to the foot of the climb to ensure position in the early corners.

Arkea-Samsic took over for Quintana and set a high-pace for half of the 7.5km climb and pulled back Thompson and Bias. Quintana waited for the hardest middle part of the climb and made a first attack. It drew out Carthy, Sivakov and others. Quintana made a second surge after Sivakov made a move, with Carthy also active as gaps opened amongst the overall contenders and best climbers.

Ineos had Dani Martinez to help Sivakov as Moscon suffered, lost ground and his race lead but they were unable to take control of the race.

Quintana and Sivakov tried other attacks but then Yates came across to take charge. He waited for several attacks to cancel each other out and then took charge, dancing away on the pedals with three kilometres to go. Sivakov, Quintana and Carthy were able to go with him but they were soon in the red and Yates dispatched them with 2.5km to go. Sivakov got on his wheel but soon paid for it.

Yates looked cool, composed and far from his limits. He pushed on and opened a gap over the top of the climb, indicating his superb form.

He hurtled down the descent and then kept his speed on the riding valley road to the finish. He is not a renowned time trialist but had the form to hold off the chasers, winn the stage, take the 10-second time bonus and so take control of the Tour of the Alps.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 3:17:42 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:58 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 5 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:17 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:42 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 12 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:59 15 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:08 16 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 18 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 21 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:51 22 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11 23 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 24 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 25 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 26 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 27 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 28 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 30 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 34 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 38 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:18 39 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 40 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:57 41 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:01 42 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 45 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 46 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 47 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 48 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 49 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 50 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 51 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 52 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 53 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 54 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 55 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 56 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 59 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 61 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 62 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09 63 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:07:16 64 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 65 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:37 66 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:07:53 67 Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 68 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 69 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 71 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:54 72 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 73 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 74 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 75 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 76 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 77 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 78 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 80 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 81 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 82 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 83 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 84 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:58 86 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:11 87 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 90 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 91 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 92 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 93 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 94 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 95 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 97 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 98 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 99 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:14:19 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 103 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 104 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 105 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 106 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 107 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 108 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 110 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 111 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 112 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 113 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:56 114 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 116 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 117 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 119 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:44 120 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 121 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 122 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 123 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 124 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 125 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 126 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 127 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 128 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:20:08 129 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:14 130 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 131 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 133 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 134 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 135 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 136 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 137 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 138 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 139 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 140 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates OTL Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:23 DNF Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Gachenblick-Piller Sattel, km. 75.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 6 2 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 3 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Kaunergrat-Piller Sattel, km. 99.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2

Sprint 1, Silz km 37.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6 2 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 3 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:18:40 2 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 3 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51 4 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 5 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 8 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:20 9 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:59 10 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:03 11 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 12 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 13 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:05:11 15 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:06:39 16 Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:06:55 17 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:08:56 18 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13 21 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 22 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 24 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:21 25 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 27 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 28 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 29 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:16:58 30 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 32 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:18:46 33 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:21:16 34 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 35 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 36 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 37 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team BikeExchange 9:57:37 2 Ineos Grenadiers 3 Team DSM 0:01:39 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:58 5 EF Education-Nippo 0:04:29 6 Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:56 7 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:05:02 8 AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:40 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:52 10 Bahrain Victorious 0:08:15 11 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:25 12 Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:44 13 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:09:47 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:59 15 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:06 16 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:14:10 17 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:35 18 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:18:31 19 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:44 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:19:42 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:23 General classification after stage Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 6:46:56 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:04 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08 5 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:27 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:52 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 13 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:09 15 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 16 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:59 18 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 19 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 21 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:01 22 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:11 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:21 24 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 26 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 27 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 28 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 30 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 31 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 32 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 33 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 35 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 37 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:46 38 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:28 39 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:07 40 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:11 41 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 43 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 44 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 46 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 47 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 48 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 49 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 50 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 51 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 53 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 54 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 55 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 56 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:36 57 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 58 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 59 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:26 60 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 61 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:47 62 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:03 63 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 64 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 66 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:04 67 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 71 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 73 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 75 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 76 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 77 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:29 78 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:41 79 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:24 80 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:11:32 81 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:21 82 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 83 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 84 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:13:16 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:35 88 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:47 89 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:09 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:29 91 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 93 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 94 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:14:54 95 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:15:17 96 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 97 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:17:34 98 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 99 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 101 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:18:00 102 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:28 103 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:42 104 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 105 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 106 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 107 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 109 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 110 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:50 111 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:19:54 112 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 113 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:19:57 114 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:20:18 115 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:19 116 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:22:05 117 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 118 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:24 119 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:53 120 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:22:54 121 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:19 122 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:24:50 123 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:25:07 124 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 125 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:42 126 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 127 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 129 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:27:30 130 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 131 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:37 132 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 133 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 134 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 135 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:30:00 136 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 137 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 138 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 139 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:36:02 140 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 9 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8 4 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 6 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 6 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 7 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4 9 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 12 2 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 3 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2 5 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6:48:04 2 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 3 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51 4 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 5 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 7 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:02:38 8 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:20 9 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:59 10 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:03 11 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 12 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:05:28 13 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:06:39 14 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:56 15 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:21 17 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:16 18 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:10:24 19 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13 20 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 22 Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:12:08 23 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:21 24 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:16:52 25 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:34 26 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 27 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 28 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:18:49 29 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:20:57 30 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:11 31 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:23:59 32 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:24:34 33 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:26:29 34 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 35 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:28:52 36 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 37 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:54