Tour of the Alps: Simon Yates takes solo victory on stage 2

By

Pavel Sivakov climbs to second

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) took control of the Tour of the Alps and indicated he was on form as the Giro d'Italia approaches, winning the short but mountainous stage 2 to Feichten im Kaunertal in southern Austria.

The Briton followed the attacks on the final climb of Piller Sattel and then attacked alone after forcing a quality selection that included Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo).

Yates looked the strongest and opened a 30-second gap in the final two kilometres of the climb. He dove down the fast descent and time trialied to the finish to win alone and take the race lead.

Sivakov tried to limit his losses but finished 41 seconds down on Yates. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) beat Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) to finish third at 58 seconds.

Thanks to time bonuses, Yates now leads Sivakov by 45 with Martin third at 1:04.

It was Yates' first win of 2021 on his debut at the Tour of the Alps.

"I tried really hard, it was a very tough climb, those guys weren't easy to get rid of," Yates said modestly after making a series of stinging attacks to drop his rivals.

"I tried several times but that really took it out of me for the valley road to the finish.

"It's a good day for us, my first win of the year so I'm happy."

Stage 3 is over 161km from Imst to Naturno in Italy and includes three major climbs and a fast ride to the finish. It'll be a day of hard work Bike Exchange as they work to defend Yates' lead.

"So far so good, still a lot of hard stages to come. We'll see what we can do in the next few days and then go from there," Yates said.

How it unfolded

Gianni Moscon celebrated his birthday in the race leader's green jersey and was feted at the start in Innsbruck but the Italian faced a day of suffering in the mountains during the 121km stage.

The stage included 2500m of climbing, with most of it in the final part of the stage and on the two climbs of Piller Sattel from different sides of the snow-covered mountain.

The overall contenders were happy to allow an early break go clear and Kiwi Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka Assos), Mathias Vacek (Gazprom-RusVelo), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X) and Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM) surged away in the early kilometres on the valley west of Innsbruck.

They opened a 2:45 gap after 20km as Ineos set the pace behind.

The gap rose to 3:05 as Bais became the virtual leader on the road and Engelhardt won the intermediate sprint after 37km to extend his lead in the red jersey competition.

As the first climb of Piller Sattel approached, Janse van Rensburg was dropped but the others pressed on and climbed the 7.5km pass at speed.

Thompson rides for the Groupama development team but is a guest of the WorldTour team at the Tour of the Alps. He took advantage of the spotlight to surge clear and lead over the top of the Piller Sattel. Ineos lead the peloton, 2:30 behind as Bias joined Thompson for the final moments of the attack.

The fast descent lead to the valley road and a short flat road before climbing Piller Sattel from the Kaunergrat side. This time the speed in the peloton was much higher, with a bunch sprint to the foot of the climb to ensure position in the early corners.

Arkea-Samsic took over for Quintana and set a high-pace for half of the 7.5km climb and pulled back Thompson and Bias. Quintana waited for the hardest middle part of the climb and made a first attack. It drew out Carthy, Sivakov and others. Quintana made a second surge after Sivakov made a move, with Carthy also active as gaps opened amongst the overall contenders and best climbers.

Ineos had Dani Martinez to help Sivakov as Moscon suffered, lost ground and his race lead but they were unable to take control of the race.

Quintana and Sivakov tried other attacks but then Yates came across to take charge. He waited for several attacks to cancel each other out and then took charge, dancing away on the pedals with three kilometres to go. Sivakov, Quintana and Carthy were able to go with him but they were soon in the red and Yates dispatched them with 2.5km to go. Sivakov got on his wheel but soon paid for it.

Yates looked cool, composed and far from his limits. He pushed on and opened a gap over the top of the climb, indicating his superb form.

He hurtled down the descent and then kept his speed on the riding valley road to the finish. He is not a renowned time trialist but had the form to hold off the chasers, winn the stage, take the 10-second time bonus and so take control of the Tour of the Alps.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 3:17:42
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:58
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
5Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:17
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
8Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:42
9Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
11Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
12Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
14Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:59
15Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:08
16Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49
18Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
21Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:51
22Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11
23Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
24Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
25Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
26Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
27Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
28Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
30Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
34Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
38Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:18
39Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
40Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:57
41Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:01
42Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
45Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
46Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
47Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
48Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
49Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
50Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
51Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
52Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
53Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
54Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
55Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
56Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
58Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
59Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
61Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
62Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09
63Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:07:16
64Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
65Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:37
66Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:07:53
67Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
68Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
69Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
71Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:54
72Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
73Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
74Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
75Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
76Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
77Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
78Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
80Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
81Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
82Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
83Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
84Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
85Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:58
86Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:11
87Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
90Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
91Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
92Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
93Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
94Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
95Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
97Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
98Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
99Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:14:19
100Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
103Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
104Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
105Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
106Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
107Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
108Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
110Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
111Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
112Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
113Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:56
114Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
116Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
117Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
119Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:44
120Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
121Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
122Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
123Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
124Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
125Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
126Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
127William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
128Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:20:08
129Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:14
130Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
131Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
133Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
134Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
135Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
136Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
137Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
138Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
139Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
140Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
OTLChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:23
DNFDaniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFJuan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Gachenblick-Piller Sattel, km. 75.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 6
2Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
3Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Kaunergrat-Piller Sattel, km. 99.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2

Sprint 1, Silz km 37.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6
2Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
3Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:18:40
2Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10
3Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51
4Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13
5Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
6Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
7Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
8Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:20
9Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:59
10Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:03
11Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
12Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
13Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
14Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:05:11
15Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:06:39
16Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:06:55
17Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:08:56
18Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
19Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
20Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13
21Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
22Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
23Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
24Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:21
25Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
27Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
28Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
29Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:16:58
30Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
32Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:18:46
33Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:21:16
34Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
35Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
36Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
37Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team BikeExchange 9:57:37
2Ineos Grenadiers
3Team DSM 0:01:39
4Trek-Segafredo 0:03:58
5EF Education-Nippo 0:04:29
6Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:56
7Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:05:02
8AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:40
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:52
10Bahrain Victorious 0:08:15
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:25
12Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:44
13Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:09:47
14UAE Team Emirates 0:09:59
15Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:06
16Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:14:10
17Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:35
18Gazprom-RusVelo 0:18:31
19Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:44
20Groupama-FDJ 0:19:42
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:23
General classification after stageSebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 6:46:56
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:04
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08
5Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:27
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
8Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:52
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
12Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
13Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
14Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:09
15Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18
16Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:59
18Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
19Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
21Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:01
22Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:11
23Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:21
24Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
26Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
27Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
28Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
30Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
31Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
32Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
33Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
35Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
37Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:46
38Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:28
39Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:07
40Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:11
41Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
43Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
44Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
46François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
47Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
48Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
49Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
50Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
51Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
53Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
54Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
55Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
56Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:36
57Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
58Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
59Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:26
60Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
61Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:47
62Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:03
63Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
64Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
66Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:04
67Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
71Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
73Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
75Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
76Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
77Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:29
78Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:41
79Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:24
80Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:11:32
81Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:21
82Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
83Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
84Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:13:16
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:35
88Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:47
89Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:09
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:29
91Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
93Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
94Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:14:54
95Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:15:17
96Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
97Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:17:34
98Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
99Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
101Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:18:00
102Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:28
103Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:42
104Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
105Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
106Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
107Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
109Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
110Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:50
111Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:19:54
112Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
113Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:19:57
114Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:20:18
115Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:19
116Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:22:05
117Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
118Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:24
119Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:53
120Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:22:54
121Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:19
122Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:24:50
123Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:25:07
124Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
125Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:42
126Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
127Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
129Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:27:30
130William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
131Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:37
132Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
133Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
134Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
135Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:30:00
136Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
137Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
138Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
139Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:36:02
140Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 9
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8
4Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 6
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
6Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
7Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4
9Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 12
2Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
3Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2
5Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6:48:04
2Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10
3Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51
4Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13
5Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
6Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
7Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:02:38
8Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:20
9Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:59
10Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:03
11Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
12Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:05:28
13Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:06:39
14Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:56
15Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
16Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:21
17Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:16
18Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:10:24
19Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13
20Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
21Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
22Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:12:08
23Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:21
24Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:16:52
25Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:34
26Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
27Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
28Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:18:49
29Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:20:57
30Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:11
31Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:23:59
32Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:24:34
33Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:26:29
34Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
35Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:28:52
36Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
37Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:54

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team BikeExchange 20:25:49
2Ineos Grenadiers
3Team DSM 0:01:39
4Trek-Segafredo 0:03:58
5EF Education-Nippo 0:04:29
6Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:56
7Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:05:02
8AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:40
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:52
10Bahrain Victorious 0:08:15
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:25
12Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:44
13Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:09:47
14UAE Team Emirates 0:09:59
15Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:06
16Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:35
17Gazprom-RusVelo 0:18:31
18Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:44
19Groupama-FDJ 0:19:42
20Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:19:48
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:23

