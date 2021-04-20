Tour of the Alps: Simon Yates takes solo victory on stage 2
Pavel Sivakov climbs to second
Stage 2: Innsbruck - Feichten im Kaunertal
Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) took control of the Tour of the Alps and indicated he was on form as the Giro d'Italia approaches, winning the short but mountainous stage 2 to Feichten im Kaunertal in southern Austria.
The Briton followed the attacks on the final climb of Piller Sattel and then attacked alone after forcing a quality selection that included Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo).
Yates looked the strongest and opened a 30-second gap in the final two kilometres of the climb. He dove down the fast descent and time trialied to the finish to win alone and take the race lead.
Sivakov tried to limit his losses but finished 41 seconds down on Yates. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) beat Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) to finish third at 58 seconds.
Thanks to time bonuses, Yates now leads Sivakov by 45 with Martin third at 1:04.
It was Yates' first win of 2021 on his debut at the Tour of the Alps.
"I tried really hard, it was a very tough climb, those guys weren't easy to get rid of," Yates said modestly after making a series of stinging attacks to drop his rivals.
"I tried several times but that really took it out of me for the valley road to the finish.
"It's a good day for us, my first win of the year so I'm happy."
Stage 3 is over 161km from Imst to Naturno in Italy and includes three major climbs and a fast ride to the finish. It'll be a day of hard work Bike Exchange as they work to defend Yates' lead.
"So far so good, still a lot of hard stages to come. We'll see what we can do in the next few days and then go from there," Yates said.
How it unfolded
Gianni Moscon celebrated his birthday in the race leader's green jersey and was feted at the start in Innsbruck but the Italian faced a day of suffering in the mountains during the 121km stage.
The stage included 2500m of climbing, with most of it in the final part of the stage and on the two climbs of Piller Sattel from different sides of the snow-covered mountain.
The overall contenders were happy to allow an early break go clear and Kiwi Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka Assos), Mathias Vacek (Gazprom-RusVelo), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X) and Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM) surged away in the early kilometres on the valley west of Innsbruck.
They opened a 2:45 gap after 20km as Ineos set the pace behind.
The gap rose to 3:05 as Bais became the virtual leader on the road and Engelhardt won the intermediate sprint after 37km to extend his lead in the red jersey competition.
As the first climb of Piller Sattel approached, Janse van Rensburg was dropped but the others pressed on and climbed the 7.5km pass at speed.
Thompson rides for the Groupama development team but is a guest of the WorldTour team at the Tour of the Alps. He took advantage of the spotlight to surge clear and lead over the top of the Piller Sattel. Ineos lead the peloton, 2:30 behind as Bias joined Thompson for the final moments of the attack.
The fast descent lead to the valley road and a short flat road before climbing Piller Sattel from the Kaunergrat side. This time the speed in the peloton was much higher, with a bunch sprint to the foot of the climb to ensure position in the early corners.
Arkea-Samsic took over for Quintana and set a high-pace for half of the 7.5km climb and pulled back Thompson and Bias. Quintana waited for the hardest middle part of the climb and made a first attack. It drew out Carthy, Sivakov and others. Quintana made a second surge after Sivakov made a move, with Carthy also active as gaps opened amongst the overall contenders and best climbers.
Ineos had Dani Martinez to help Sivakov as Moscon suffered, lost ground and his race lead but they were unable to take control of the race.
Quintana and Sivakov tried other attacks but then Yates came across to take charge. He waited for several attacks to cancel each other out and then took charge, dancing away on the pedals with three kilometres to go. Sivakov, Quintana and Carthy were able to go with him but they were soon in the red and Yates dispatched them with 2.5km to go. Sivakov got on his wheel but soon paid for it.
Yates looked cool, composed and far from his limits. He pushed on and opened a gap over the top of the climb, indicating his superb form.
He hurtled down the descent and then kept his speed on the riding valley road to the finish. He is not a renowned time trialist but had the form to hold off the chasers, winn the stage, take the 10-second time bonus and so take control of the Tour of the Alps.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|3:17:42
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:41
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:58
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:01:17
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:42
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:59
|15
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:08
|16
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|18
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|21
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:51
|22
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:11
|23
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|24
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|25
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|26
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|27
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|34
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:18
|39
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|40
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:57
|41
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:01
|42
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|45
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|46
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|48
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|49
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|51
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|52
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|53
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|54
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|56
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|58
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|59
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|61
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|62
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|63
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:07:16
|64
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|65
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|66
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:07:53
|67
|Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|68
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|69
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|71
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:54
|72
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|73
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|74
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|75
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|76
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|77
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|78
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|81
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|82
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|84
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:58
|86
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:11
|87
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|90
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|91
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|92
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|93
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|94
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|97
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|98
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|99
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:14:19
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|103
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|104
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|105
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|106
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|107
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|110
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|111
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|112
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|113
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:56
|114
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|116
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|117
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:44
|120
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|121
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|122
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|123
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|124
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|126
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|127
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|128
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:20:08
|129
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:22:14
|130
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|131
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|133
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|134
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|135
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|136
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|137
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
|138
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|139
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|140
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|OTL
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain Victorious
|0:33:23
|DNF
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|2
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|10
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|6
|2
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:18:40
|2
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|3
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:13
|5
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|8
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:20
|9
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:59
|10
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:03
|11
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|12
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|15
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|16
|Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|17
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:08:56
|18
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:13
|21
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|22
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|24
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|25
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|27
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|28
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:16:58
|30
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:18:46
|33
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:21:16
|34
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|35
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|36
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
|37
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team BikeExchange
|9:57:37
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Team DSM
|0:01:39
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:58
|5
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:29
|6
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:56
|7
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:40
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:52
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:15
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:25
|12
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:44
|13
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:47
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:59
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:06
|16
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|17
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:14:35
|18
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:18:31
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:44
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:42
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:23
|General classification after stage
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|6:46:56
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:45
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:04
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:08
|5
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:01:27
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:52
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|13
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:09
|15
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|16
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:59
|18
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|21
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:01
|22
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:11
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:21
|24
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|26
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|28
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|31
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|35
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|38
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:28
|39
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:07
|40
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:11
|41
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|43
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|44
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|47
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|48
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|49
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|50
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|51
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|53
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|55
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:36
|57
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|58
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|59
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:26
|60
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|61
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|62
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:08:03
|63
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|64
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|66
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:10:04
|67
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|72
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|73
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|75
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|76
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|77
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:29
|78
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:41
|79
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:24
|80
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|81
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:21
|82
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|83
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|84
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:13:16
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:35
|88
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:13:47
|89
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:09
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:14:29
|91
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|94
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:14:54
|95
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:15:17
|96
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|97
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:17:34
|98
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|101
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|102
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:19:28
|103
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:19:42
|104
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|105
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|106
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|107
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|110
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:50
|111
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:19:54
|112
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|113
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:19:57
|114
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:20:18
|115
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:19
|116
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:22:05
|117
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|118
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:22:24
|119
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:22:53
|120
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:22:54
|121
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:19
|122
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:24:50
|123
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:25:07
|124
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|125
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:42
|126
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|127
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|129
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:30
|130
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|131
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:37
|132
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|133
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|134
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|135
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:30:00
|136
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|137
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|138
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|139
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:36:02
|140
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|10
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|4
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|6
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|9
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|12
|2
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|5
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6:48:04
|2
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|3
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|4
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:13
|5
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|7
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|8
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:20
|9
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:59
|10
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:03
|11
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:28
|13
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|14
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:56
|15
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|16
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:21
|17
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:16
|18
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:24
|19
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:13
|20
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|22
|Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|23
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:21
|24
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:52
|25
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:34
|26
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|27
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|29
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|30
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:11
|31
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:23:59
|32
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:24:34
|33
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:26:29
|34
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|35
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:28:52
|36
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|37
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:34:54
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team BikeExchange
|20:25:49
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Team DSM
|0:01:39
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:58
|5
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:29
|6
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:56
|7
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:40
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:52
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:15
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:25
|12
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:44
|13
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:47
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:59
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:06
|16
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:14:35
|17
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:18:31
|18
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:44
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:42
|20
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:23
