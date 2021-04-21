Trending

Tour of the Alps: Gianni Moscon wins stage 3

By

Italian strikes again while Simon Yates retains race lead

Image 1 of 30

Gianni Moscon beats Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of the Alps

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) won the sprint by inches (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 30

Tour of the Alps

Gianni Moscon on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

Tour of the Alps

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Tour of the Alps

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) in the Tour of the Alps leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Tour of the Alps

The Tour of the Alps rode above the snow level (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Tour of the Alps

Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) enjoyed a quiet day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

Tour of the Alps

The Tour of the Alps offered some stunning views (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

Tour of the Alps

There was little time to enjoy the views for the riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Tour of the Alps

The snow-capped mountains are always nearby at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

Tour of the Alps

Israel Start-Up Nation ride with Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 30

Tour of the Alps

Simon Yates is protected by his Bike Exchange teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Tour of the Alps

The pace was high in the valley road (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) gives a bottle to a fan after the stage

Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) gives a bottle to a fan after the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 30

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic)

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 30

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) drove the break of the day

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) drove the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 30

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered road rash in a crash

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered road rash in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 30

Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) gives a bottle to a fan after the stage

Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) gives a bottle to a fan after the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 30

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic)

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 30

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) drove the break of the day

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) drove the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 30

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) lead out the sprint and won

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) lead out the sprint and won (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 30

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) goes on the attack

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 30

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered road rash in a crash

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered road rash in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 30

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed late in the stage

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed late in the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 30

The views at the Tour of the Alps are stunning

The views at the Tour of the Alps are stunning (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 30

The Tour of the Alps entered Italy during stage 3

The Tour of the Alps entered Italy during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 30

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) tried to go in the early break

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) tried to go in the early break (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 30

Gianni Moscon beats Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of the Alps

Gianni Moscon beats Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 30

Fleche

Fleche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 30

Alaphilippe

Alaphilippe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second stage win in three days at the Tour of the Alps, beating Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a sprint to the line in Naturno after the pair had been part of a late attack move from the early breakaway. 

Michael Storer (Team DSM) completed the podium, a second further back.

The Italian won the two-up sprint for the line after the pair emerged the strongest from a four-man group who broke away on the day's final climb, 22 kilometres from the finish. 

The quartet just about managed to hold off a five-man chase group including Bahrain Victorious GC challenger Pello Bilbao, with the Basque rider managing to gain 48 seconds on the peloton and jump up to third overall.

The podium trio and Großschartner's teammate Fabbro emerged as the strongest on the third-category climb of Tarres, which peaked 19 kilometers from the line, and looked to have the final to themselves until Bilbao's attack spurred the chase group into action.

Over the flat kilometres that followed, the race resembled a team time trial with the five chasers closing in on the leaders, but it was the front group who won out as Moscon launched 300 metres from the finish line.

Großschartner was the only man able to follow his acceleration but didn't have enough power to get past around the outside on the sweeping run to the line, and he had to settle for second place ahead of the remainder of the four-man group, with the chasers rolling in just afterwards.

The stage saw no change at the top of the general classification, with Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) retaining the overall lead ahead of Moscon's teammate Pavel Sivakov, who crashed during the stage and suffered some nasty road rash. 

Bilbao, meanwhile, moved from 10th overall to third at 1:04 thanks to his attack. Israel Start-Up Nation's Alessandro De Marchi regained the blue jersey mountain classification after making the break of the day.

How it unfolded

Stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps saw the riders take on 162 kilometres of racing from Imst to Naturno, taking in four climbs – two classified and two unclassified – as the race headed into Italy and the Alto Adige/Südtirol region for the first time.

The Piller Sattel climb once again featured early one, before the second-category Passo Resia (17km at 3.1 per cent) at the 70-kilometre mark, the tough but unclassified Maso Albergad after 112 kilometres, and a third-category hill at Tarres 19 kilometres from the line.

Uno-X might have left the race after a positive COVID-19 test among their ranks, but mountain classification competitor De Marchi was still there at the start, and he was the man – along with Bora-Hansgrohe's Matteo Fabbro – to kick off the day's attacking.

The Italian duo went away on the Piller Sattel climb, with De Marchi keen to snaffle further mountain points later on. Team BikeExchange worked for race leader Simon Yates but couldn't prevent a large group of riders joining the pair out front over the top of the climb.

Moscon, Großschartner, Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Edward Ravasi, Mark Christian (Eolo-Kometa), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Luis León Sánchez, Harold Tejada (Astana-Premier Tech), Tony Gallopin, Francois Bidard (AG2R Citroën), Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo), Michael Storer (Team DSM) made it 14 men out front in the break of the day.

The group built a gap of three minutes in the valley, but as they approached the base of the Passo Resia after 50 kilometres of racing, it was down under two minutes, with the break seeming to have little chance of staying away to the end of the day.

De Marchi duly led the way over the top of the climb 17 kilometres later, retaking the blue KOM jersey from Yates – which he was already wearing as second-placed man – in the process. The break's advantage went up to 2:40 on the way down, with arguably the toughest climb of the day lying in wait.

The Maso Albergad saw the break split up for the first time, with De Marchi among those distanced, even if he'd make it back to the front later on. Back in the peloton, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè were working on the front, having missed the breakaway.

The Italian squad sent two men – Giovanni Carboni and Daniel Savini – on the attack in the valley, though the duo didn't make much of an impact on the race before being recalled. 

Meanwhile, there was drama as Ineos' GC challenger Sivakov was caught in a crash, sparking a split in the peloton until his group made it back at around 25 kilometres to go, just before the final climb of the day.

Pernsteiner, who was among 10 men left in the break after the split, went on the attack on the short but testing Tarres climb, quickly being joined by Moscon, and getting dropped soon after. Fabbro, Storer and then Großschartner joined Moscon at the head of the race midway up the climb, making it four men in the lead in the final 20 kilometres.

While Pernsteiner tried his best to chase back on his own, further back his teammate Bilbao put in an attack from the peloton in a bid to improve his 10th place on GC. With the peloton a minute down, the Basque rider gained 15 seconds down the descent, linking up with Sánchez, De Marchi, Bidard, Nibali from the breakaway as he pushed on.

At the 12-kilometre mark, the chasing quintet caught Pernsteiner, giving Bilbao some extra firepower on the flat run-in as they closed to within 30 seconds of the lead quartet. The chasers ate away at the advantage over the following kilometres, moving to within 20 seconds at the seven-kilometre mark while the peloton remained 1:05 back.

With three kilometres to go, the chase group had managed to shave another five seconds off the margin, moving to within sight of the leaders even if progress looked slow. 

Despite that added motivation, they didn't quite manage to get across the gap before the finish, leaving the lead quartet to open the sprint.

Moscon was the first to go, distancing Storer and Fabbro with his push to the line. Großschartner managed to follow but didn't have enough to get past in the dash for the line, making it two wins from three so far for the 27-year-old Trento native, with stage 4 to Valle del Chiese temptingly finishing on his home roads in the Val di Non.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:04:25
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:01
4Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
6Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
10Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:49
12Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
16Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
17Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
19Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
20Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
21Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
22Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
23Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
24Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
27Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
29Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
31Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
32Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
33Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
34Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
35Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
36Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
37Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
38Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
39Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
40Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
41Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
43Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
44Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
45Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
46Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
47Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
49Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
51Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
52Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
53Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
54Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
55Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
56Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
57Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
58Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
60Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
61Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
62Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
65Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
66Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
67Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
68Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57
69Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
70Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
71Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
72Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
73Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
74Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
75Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
76Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
78Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
79Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
80Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
81Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
82Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:49
83Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
85Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:07
86Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
87Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
89Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
90Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
91Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
92Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
93Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
94Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:54
95Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
96Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
97William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
98Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
99Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
100Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
101Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
102Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
103Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:18
104Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
105Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
106Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
107Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
108Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
110Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
111Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
112Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
113Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
114Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
115Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
117Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:35
118Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
120Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
121Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
122Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
123Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
124Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
125Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
126Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
127Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
128Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
DNFAlvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMarkus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFLogan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
DNFKarel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
DNSTorstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSLars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSTorjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSSindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSIdar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSMorten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSTobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
3Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2), km. 73.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 6
2Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 4
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2

code
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) km. 143.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe 12:14:05
2Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48
4Team DSM 0:00:49
5Trek-Segafredo
6AG2R Citroën Team
7Astana-Premier Tech
8Israel Start-up Nation
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:37
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11EF Education-Nippo
12Team BikeExchange
13UAE Team Emirates
14Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:45
15Bardiani CSF Faizane'
16Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
17Groupama-FDJ 0:03:53
18Team Arkea-Samsic
19Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:55
20Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:15:14

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10:52:10
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
3Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:04
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08
6Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:27
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:52
10Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
11Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
13Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
14Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:09
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:12
16Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13
17Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:18
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:26
19Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:33
20Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:45
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:59
23Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
24Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:03:21
27Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
28Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
29Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
30Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
31Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
34Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:46
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:29
36François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:23
37Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:28
38Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:11
39Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
40Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
42Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
43Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
44Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
46Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
47Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:36
48Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:19
49Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
50Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:26
51Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:44
52Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:03
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
54Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
55Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
56Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:34
57Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:08:55
58Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:04
59Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
60Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:29
61Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:39
62Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:12
63Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
64Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
65Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
66Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:21
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:12:47
68Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:13:11
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:29
70Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
71Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
72Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:47
74Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:09
75Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:29
76Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:14:54
77Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:17
78Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:17:04
79Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:17:22
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:17:34
81Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:17:59
82Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:19:05
83Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:50
84Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:20:18
85Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:36
86Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:20:50
87Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:47
88Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:29
89Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:22:54
90Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:26
91Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:53
92Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:23:58
93Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:24:50
94Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:25:42
95Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:26:22
96Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:26:58
97Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:27:00
98Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:37
100Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:50
101Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:29:05
102Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:03
103Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
104Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
105Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:30:59
106Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:11
107Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:15
109Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:32:26
110Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:35:22
111Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:48
112Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:36:12
113Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:47
114Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
115Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:37:40
116Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:11
117William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:38:35
118Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:38:42
119Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:39:51
120Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:40:10
121Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:42:29
122Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
123Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:42:53
124Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:23
125Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
126Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:47:46
127Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
128Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:48

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 15
2Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10
3Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 10
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
6Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
7Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4
10Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
11Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 12
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
4Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
5Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
6Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2
8Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10:53:18
2Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51
3Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13
4Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
5Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
6Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:02:38
7Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:20
8Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:03
9Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:11
10Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:47
11Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:21
12Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:04
13Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13
14Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:16:14
15Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:17:57
16Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:39
17Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:21
18Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:22:18
19Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:45
20Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:42
21Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:24:34
22Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:52
23Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:31:03
24Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:31:18
25Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:40
26Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:38:43
27Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:41:21
28Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:41:45
29Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:44:15
30Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:46:38

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 32:40:42
2Team BikeExchange 0:00:49
3Team DSM 0:01:40
4Trek-Segafredo 0:03:59
5Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:57
6EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18
7AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:41
8Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:59
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:04
10Bahrain Victorious 0:07:40
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:14
12Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:45
13UAE Team Emirates 0:10:48
14Team Arkea-Samsic 0:16:11
15Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:16:32
16Gazprom-RusVelo 0:20:28
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:12
18Groupama-FDJ 0:22:47
19Team Qhubeka Assos 0:26:51
20Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:34:14

