Tour of the Alps: Gianni Moscon wins stage 3

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second stage win in three days at the Tour of the Alps, beating Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a sprint to the line in Naturno after the pair had been part of a late attack move from the early breakaway.

Michael Storer (Team DSM) completed the podium, a second further back.

The Italian won the two-up sprint for the line after the pair emerged the strongest from a four-man group who broke away on the day's final climb, 22 kilometres from the finish.

The quartet just about managed to hold off a five-man chase group including Bahrain Victorious GC challenger Pello Bilbao, with the Basque rider managing to gain 48 seconds on the peloton and jump up to third overall.

The podium trio and Großschartner's teammate Fabbro emerged as the strongest on the third-category climb of Tarres, which peaked 19 kilometers from the line, and looked to have the final to themselves until Bilbao's attack spurred the chase group into action.

Over the flat kilometres that followed, the race resembled a team time trial with the five chasers closing in on the leaders, but it was the front group who won out as Moscon launched 300 metres from the finish line.

Großschartner was the only man able to follow his acceleration but didn't have enough power to get past around the outside on the sweeping run to the line, and he had to settle for second place ahead of the remainder of the four-man group, with the chasers rolling in just afterwards.

The stage saw no change at the top of the general classification, with Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) retaining the overall lead ahead of Moscon's teammate Pavel Sivakov, who crashed during the stage and suffered some nasty road rash.

Bilbao, meanwhile, moved from 10th overall to third at 1:04 thanks to his attack. Israel Start-Up Nation's Alessandro De Marchi regained the blue jersey mountain classification after making the break of the day.

How it unfolded

Stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps saw the riders take on 162 kilometres of racing from Imst to Naturno, taking in four climbs – two classified and two unclassified – as the race headed into Italy and the Alto Adige/Südtirol region for the first time.

The Piller Sattel climb once again featured early one, before the second-category Passo Resia (17km at 3.1 per cent) at the 70-kilometre mark, the tough but unclassified Maso Albergad after 112 kilometres, and a third-category hill at Tarres 19 kilometres from the line.

Uno-X might have left the race after a positive COVID-19 test among their ranks, but mountain classification competitor De Marchi was still there at the start, and he was the man – along with Bora-Hansgrohe's Matteo Fabbro – to kick off the day's attacking.

The Italian duo went away on the Piller Sattel climb, with De Marchi keen to snaffle further mountain points later on. Team BikeExchange worked for race leader Simon Yates but couldn't prevent a large group of riders joining the pair out front over the top of the climb.

Moscon, Großschartner, Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Edward Ravasi, Mark Christian (Eolo-Kometa), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Luis León Sánchez, Harold Tejada (Astana-Premier Tech), Tony Gallopin, Francois Bidard (AG2R Citroën), Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo), Michael Storer (Team DSM) made it 14 men out front in the break of the day.

The group built a gap of three minutes in the valley, but as they approached the base of the Passo Resia after 50 kilometres of racing, it was down under two minutes, with the break seeming to have little chance of staying away to the end of the day.

De Marchi duly led the way over the top of the climb 17 kilometres later, retaking the blue KOM jersey from Yates – which he was already wearing as second-placed man – in the process. The break's advantage went up to 2:40 on the way down, with arguably the toughest climb of the day lying in wait.

The Maso Albergad saw the break split up for the first time, with De Marchi among those distanced, even if he'd make it back to the front later on. Back in the peloton, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè were working on the front, having missed the breakaway.

The Italian squad sent two men – Giovanni Carboni and Daniel Savini – on the attack in the valley, though the duo didn't make much of an impact on the race before being recalled.

Meanwhile, there was drama as Ineos' GC challenger Sivakov was caught in a crash, sparking a split in the peloton until his group made it back at around 25 kilometres to go, just before the final climb of the day.

Pernsteiner, who was among 10 men left in the break after the split, went on the attack on the short but testing Tarres climb, quickly being joined by Moscon, and getting dropped soon after. Fabbro, Storer and then Großschartner joined Moscon at the head of the race midway up the climb, making it four men in the lead in the final 20 kilometres.

While Pernsteiner tried his best to chase back on his own, further back his teammate Bilbao put in an attack from the peloton in a bid to improve his 10th place on GC. With the peloton a minute down, the Basque rider gained 15 seconds down the descent, linking up with Sánchez, De Marchi, Bidard, Nibali from the breakaway as he pushed on.

At the 12-kilometre mark, the chasing quintet caught Pernsteiner, giving Bilbao some extra firepower on the flat run-in as they closed to within 30 seconds of the lead quartet. The chasers ate away at the advantage over the following kilometres, moving to within 20 seconds at the seven-kilometre mark while the peloton remained 1:05 back.

With three kilometres to go, the chase group had managed to shave another five seconds off the margin, moving to within sight of the leaders even if progress looked slow.

Despite that added motivation, they didn't quite manage to get across the gap before the finish, leaving the lead quartet to open the sprint.

Moscon was the first to go, distancing Storer and Fabbro with his push to the line. Großschartner managed to follow but didn't have enough to get past in the dash for the line, making it two wins from three so far for the 27-year-old Trento native, with stage 4 to Valle del Chiese temptingly finishing on his home roads in the Val di Non.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:04:25 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:01 4 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 6 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:49 12 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 16 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 17 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 20 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 21 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 22 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 24 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 27 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 31 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 32 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 33 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 35 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 36 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 37 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 38 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 39 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 41 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 43 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 45 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 46 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 47 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 49 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 51 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 52 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 53 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 54 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 55 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 56 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 57 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 58 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 60 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 61 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 62 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 65 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 66 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 67 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 68 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 69 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 70 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 71 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 72 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 73 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 75 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 76 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 77 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 78 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 79 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 80 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 81 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 82 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:49 83 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 85 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:07 86 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 87 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 89 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 90 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 91 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 92 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 93 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 94 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:54 95 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 96 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 97 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 98 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 99 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 100 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 101 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 102 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 103 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:18 104 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 105 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 106 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 107 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 108 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 110 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 111 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 112 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 113 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 114 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 115 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 117 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:35 118 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 120 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 121 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 122 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 123 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 124 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 125 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 126 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 127 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 128 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo DNF Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team DNF Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation DNS Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 3 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2), km. 73.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 6 2 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 4 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2

code Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) km. 143.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 12:14:05 2 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13 3 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48 4 Team DSM 0:00:49 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 AG2R Citroën Team 7 Astana-Premier Tech 8 Israel Start-up Nation 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:37 10 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 EF Education-Nippo 12 Team BikeExchange 13 UAE Team Emirates 14 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:45 15 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:53 18 Team Arkea-Samsic 19 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:55 20 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:15:14

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10:52:10 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:04 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08 6 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:27 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:52 10 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 13 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:09 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:12 16 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 17 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:18 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:26 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:33 20 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:45 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:59 23 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 24 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:03:21 27 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 28 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 30 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 31 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 34 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:46 35 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:29 36 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:23 37 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:28 38 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:11 39 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 40 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 42 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 43 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 46 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 47 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:36 48 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:19 49 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 50 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:26 51 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:44 52 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:03 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 54 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 55 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:34 57 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:08:55 58 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:04 59 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 60 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:29 61 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:39 62 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:12 63 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 64 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 65 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 66 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:21 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:12:47 68 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:13:11 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:29 70 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 71 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:47 74 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:09 75 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:29 76 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:14:54 77 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:17 78 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:17:04 79 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:17:22 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:17:34 81 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:17:59 82 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:19:05 83 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:50 84 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:20:18 85 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:36 86 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:20:50 87 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:47 88 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:29 89 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:22:54 90 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:26 91 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:53 92 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:23:58 93 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:24:50 94 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:25:42 95 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:26:22 96 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:26:58 97 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:27:00 98 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:37 100 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:50 101 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:29:05 102 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:03 103 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 104 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 105 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:30:59 106 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:11 107 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:15 109 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:32:26 110 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:35:22 111 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:48 112 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:36:12 113 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:47 114 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 115 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:37:40 116 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:11 117 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:38:35 118 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:38:42 119 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:39:51 120 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:40:10 121 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:42:29 122 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 123 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:42:53 124 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:23 125 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 126 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:47:46 127 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 128 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:48

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 15 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 10 3 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 10 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 6 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 7 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4 10 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 11 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 12 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 4 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 5 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 6 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2 8 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10:53:18 2 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51 3 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 4 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:02:38 7 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:20 8 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:03 9 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:11 10 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:47 11 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:21 12 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:04 13 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13 14 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:16:14 15 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:17:57 16 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:39 17 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:21 18 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:22:18 19 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:45 20 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:42 21 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:24:34 22 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:52 23 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:31:03 24 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:31:18 25 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:40 26 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:38:43 27 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:41:21 28 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:41:45 29 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:44:15 30 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:46:38