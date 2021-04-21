Tour of the Alps: Gianni Moscon wins stage 3
Italian strikes again while Simon Yates retains race lead
Stage 3: Imst - Naturns
Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second stage win in three days at the Tour of the Alps, beating Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a sprint to the line in Naturno after the pair had been part of a late attack move from the early breakaway.
Michael Storer (Team DSM) completed the podium, a second further back.
The Italian won the two-up sprint for the line after the pair emerged the strongest from a four-man group who broke away on the day's final climb, 22 kilometres from the finish.
The quartet just about managed to hold off a five-man chase group including Bahrain Victorious GC challenger Pello Bilbao, with the Basque rider managing to gain 48 seconds on the peloton and jump up to third overall.
The podium trio and Großschartner's teammate Fabbro emerged as the strongest on the third-category climb of Tarres, which peaked 19 kilometers from the line, and looked to have the final to themselves until Bilbao's attack spurred the chase group into action.
Over the flat kilometres that followed, the race resembled a team time trial with the five chasers closing in on the leaders, but it was the front group who won out as Moscon launched 300 metres from the finish line.
Großschartner was the only man able to follow his acceleration but didn't have enough power to get past around the outside on the sweeping run to the line, and he had to settle for second place ahead of the remainder of the four-man group, with the chasers rolling in just afterwards.
The stage saw no change at the top of the general classification, with Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) retaining the overall lead ahead of Moscon's teammate Pavel Sivakov, who crashed during the stage and suffered some nasty road rash.
Bilbao, meanwhile, moved from 10th overall to third at 1:04 thanks to his attack. Israel Start-Up Nation's Alessandro De Marchi regained the blue jersey mountain classification after making the break of the day.
How it unfolded
Stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps saw the riders take on 162 kilometres of racing from Imst to Naturno, taking in four climbs – two classified and two unclassified – as the race headed into Italy and the Alto Adige/Südtirol region for the first time.
The Piller Sattel climb once again featured early one, before the second-category Passo Resia (17km at 3.1 per cent) at the 70-kilometre mark, the tough but unclassified Maso Albergad after 112 kilometres, and a third-category hill at Tarres 19 kilometres from the line.
Uno-X might have left the race after a positive COVID-19 test among their ranks, but mountain classification competitor De Marchi was still there at the start, and he was the man – along with Bora-Hansgrohe's Matteo Fabbro – to kick off the day's attacking.
The Italian duo went away on the Piller Sattel climb, with De Marchi keen to snaffle further mountain points later on. Team BikeExchange worked for race leader Simon Yates but couldn't prevent a large group of riders joining the pair out front over the top of the climb.
Moscon, Großschartner, Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Edward Ravasi, Mark Christian (Eolo-Kometa), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Luis León Sánchez, Harold Tejada (Astana-Premier Tech), Tony Gallopin, Francois Bidard (AG2R Citroën), Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo), Michael Storer (Team DSM) made it 14 men out front in the break of the day.
The group built a gap of three minutes in the valley, but as they approached the base of the Passo Resia after 50 kilometres of racing, it was down under two minutes, with the break seeming to have little chance of staying away to the end of the day.
De Marchi duly led the way over the top of the climb 17 kilometres later, retaking the blue KOM jersey from Yates – which he was already wearing as second-placed man – in the process. The break's advantage went up to 2:40 on the way down, with arguably the toughest climb of the day lying in wait.
The Maso Albergad saw the break split up for the first time, with De Marchi among those distanced, even if he'd make it back to the front later on. Back in the peloton, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè were working on the front, having missed the breakaway.
The Italian squad sent two men – Giovanni Carboni and Daniel Savini – on the attack in the valley, though the duo didn't make much of an impact on the race before being recalled.
Meanwhile, there was drama as Ineos' GC challenger Sivakov was caught in a crash, sparking a split in the peloton until his group made it back at around 25 kilometres to go, just before the final climb of the day.
Pernsteiner, who was among 10 men left in the break after the split, went on the attack on the short but testing Tarres climb, quickly being joined by Moscon, and getting dropped soon after. Fabbro, Storer and then Großschartner joined Moscon at the head of the race midway up the climb, making it four men in the lead in the final 20 kilometres.
While Pernsteiner tried his best to chase back on his own, further back his teammate Bilbao put in an attack from the peloton in a bid to improve his 10th place on GC. With the peloton a minute down, the Basque rider gained 15 seconds down the descent, linking up with Sánchez, De Marchi, Bidard, Nibali from the breakaway as he pushed on.
At the 12-kilometre mark, the chasing quintet caught Pernsteiner, giving Bilbao some extra firepower on the flat run-in as they closed to within 30 seconds of the lead quartet. The chasers ate away at the advantage over the following kilometres, moving to within 20 seconds at the seven-kilometre mark while the peloton remained 1:05 back.
With three kilometres to go, the chase group had managed to shave another five seconds off the margin, moving to within sight of the leaders even if progress looked slow.
Despite that added motivation, they didn't quite manage to get across the gap before the finish, leaving the lead quartet to open the sprint.
Moscon was the first to go, distancing Storer and Fabbro with his push to the line. Großschartner managed to follow but didn't have enough to get past in the dash for the line, making it two wins from three so far for the 27-year-old Trento native, with stage 4 to Valle del Chiese temptingly finishing on his home roads in the Val di Non.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:04:25
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:00:01
|4
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|10
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:13
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:00:49
|12
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|16
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|20
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|21
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|27
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|29
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|31
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|35
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|37
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|41
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|43
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|44
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|45
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|46
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|47
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|49
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|51
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|52
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|53
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|54
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|55
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|56
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|58
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|60
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|61
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|62
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|65
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|67
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|68
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|69
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|70
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|71
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|72
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|75
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|76
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|77
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|78
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|79
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|80
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|81
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:49
|83
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:07
|86
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|87
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|89
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|90
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|91
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|92
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|93
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|94
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:54
|95
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|96
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|97
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|98
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|99
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|100
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|102
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|103
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|104
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|106
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|107
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|108
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|110
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|111
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|112
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|113
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|114
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|115
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|117
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:35
|118
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|120
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|121
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|122
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|123
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|124
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|125
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|126
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|DNF
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Logan McLain (USA) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNS
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|3
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|2
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:14:05
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:13
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:48
|4
|Team DSM
|0:00:49
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:37
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|EF Education-Nippo
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:02:45
|15
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|16
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:53
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:55
|20
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:15:14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|10:52:10
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:45
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:04
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:08
|6
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:01:27
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:52
|10
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:09
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:12
|16
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:13
|17
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:18
|18
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:26
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:33
|20
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:45
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:59
|23
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:03:21
|27
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|29
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|31
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|35
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|36
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:23
|37
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:28
|38
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:11
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|42
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|43
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|44
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|46
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|47
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:06:36
|48
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:19
|49
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:26
|51
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:44
|52
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:08:03
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|54
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|55
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|56
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:08:34
|57
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|58
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:04
|59
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|60
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:29
|61
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|62
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:11:12
|63
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|64
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|65
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|66
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:21
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:12:47
|68
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:13:11
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:13:29
|70
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:13:47
|74
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:09
|75
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:14:29
|76
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:14:54
|77
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:15:17
|78
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:17:04
|79
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:17:22
|80
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:17:34
|81
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:17:59
|82
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:19:05
|83
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:50
|84
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:20:18
|85
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:20:36
|86
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:20:50
|87
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:47
|88
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:29
|89
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:22:54
|90
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:23:26
|91
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:23:53
|92
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:23:58
|93
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:24:50
|94
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:25:42
|95
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:26:22
|96
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:26:58
|97
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:27:00
|98
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:27:37
|100
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:50
|101
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:29:05
|102
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:03
|103
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|104
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|105
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:30:59
|106
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:32:11
|107
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:15
|109
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:32:26
|110
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:35:22
|111
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:48
|112
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:36:12
|113
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:47
|114
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|115
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:37:40
|116
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:11
|117
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:38:35
|118
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:38:42
|119
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:39:51
|120
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:40:10
|121
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:42:29
|122
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|123
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:42:53
|124
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:23
|125
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|126
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:47:46
|127
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|128
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:48
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|10
|3
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|6
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|10
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|12
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|12
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|4
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|8
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10:53:18
|2
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|3
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:13
|4
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|7
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:20
|8
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:03
|9
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:11
|10
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|11
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:21
|12
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:04
|13
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:13
|14
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:16:14
|15
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:17:57
|16
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:39
|17
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:21
|18
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:22:18
|19
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:22:45
|20
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:23:42
|21
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:24:34
|22
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:25:52
|23
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:31:03
|24
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:31:18
|25
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:40
|26
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:38:43
|27
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:41:21
|28
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:41:45
|29
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:44:15
|30
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:46:38
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|32:40:42
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00:49
|3
|Team DSM
|0:01:40
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:59
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:57
|6
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:18
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:41
|8
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:04
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:40
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:14
|12
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:45
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:48
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:11
|15
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:16:32
|16
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:20:28
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:12
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:47
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:26:51
|20
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:34:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Object of Desire: Campagnolo-equipped Pinarello Dogma F12 DiskCyclingnews takes a closer look at the Campagnolo equipped Pinarello Dogma F12 test bike
-
Alaphilippe ready for 'good kind of pressure' ahead of Liège-Bastogne-LiègeFlèche Wallonne win 'shows the work has been done well' says world champion
-
Simon Yates turns attention to Giro d'Italia after Tour of the Alps victory'Now we need to look after ourselves and arrive at the Giro in the best possible shape' said Briton
-
Opinion: We should all be concerned about anti-transgender laws in ArkansasThe UCI should find a new host for the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.