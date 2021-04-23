Trending

Simon Yates wins Tour of the Alps

By

Felix Großschartner take final stage 5 with solo attack

Image 1 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Felix Groschartner of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates at arrival during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Felix Grossschartner AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe becomes the first Austrian to win a stage at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Felix Groschartner of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates at arrival during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates stage 5 win in Riva del Garda (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 - 45th Edition - 5th stage Valle del Chiese/Idroland - Riva del Garda 120,9 km - 23/04/2021 - Simon Yates (GBR - Team Bikeexchange) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Simon Yates takes overall win at 2021 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Pello Bilbao Lpez of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Green Leader Jersey Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech celebrate at final podium during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Mask Covid Safety Measures TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

GC Podium (LtoR): Pello Bilbao López of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious, Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Green Leader Jersey & Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana – Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Nicholas Roche of Ireland and Team DSM Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation in the Breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alessandro de Marchi of Israel Start-Up Nation nears final kilometres with Nicolas Roche of Team DSM, with Roche finishing second, De Marchi third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Felix Groschartner of Austria Matteo Fabbro of Italy and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrate at arrival during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 5 winner Felix Großschartner gets congratulations from Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Matteo Fabbro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers in the Breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ivan Ramiro Sosa (INEOS Grenadiers) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland Connor Brown of New Zealand and Team Qhubeka Assos The Peloton passing through Duron 1000m during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps Landscape Mountains Snow TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton rounding a switchback at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Aleksander Vlasov (Astana Premier Tech) in stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 The Peloton passing through Riva del Garda Village during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Church Landscape Fans Public TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 The Peloton passing through Riva del Garda Village during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Church Landscape Fans Public TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The start of stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Green Leader Jersey during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Overall leader Simon Yates in stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 The Peloton during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Landscape Mountains Snow TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing through the mountains at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ the Breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama -FDJ) the breakaway during the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ the Breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) the breakaway during the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Tejay Van Garderen of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious in the Breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dan Martin racing stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers in the Breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dan Martin during stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Felix Grossschartner AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe on solo break (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Simon Yates GBR Team Bikeexchange photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Race leader Simon Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Aleksandr Vlasov RUS Astana Premier Tech photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Aleksandr Vlasov of Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Felix Grossschartner AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 - 45th Edition - 5th stage Valle del Chiese/Idroland - Riva del Garda 120,9 km - 23/04/2021 - Yukiya Arashiro (JPN - Bahrain Victorious) - Domen Novak (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Pello Bilbao of Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Felix Grossschartner AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe makes his move (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Nicholas Roche of Ireland and Team DSM at arrival during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nicolas Roche of Team DSM crosses line for second on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers at arrival during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gianni Moscon of Ineos Grenadiers finishes fourth on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Green Leader Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

GC winner Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange at finish of stage 5 heads to awards ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Scenery on 120.9km stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Pavel Sivakov RUS Ineos Grenadiers Daniel Felipe Martinez COL Ineos Grenadiers photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Ineos Grenadiers on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 36

Tour of the Alps 2021 45th Edition 5th stage Valle del ChieseIdroland Riva del Garda 1209 km 23042021 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic Hugh John Carthy GBR EF Education Nippo photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

At the finish in Riva del Garda, Nairo Quintana (Team Arkea - Samsic) would finish seventh on GC and he recognises Hugh Carthy (EF Education - Nippo) for taking fifth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Green Leader Jersey celebrates at final podium during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Champagne Mask Covid Safety Measures TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange celebrates overall title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Green Leader Jersey celebrates at final podium during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tour of the Alps trophy goes to Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange, his third career win in a stage race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel Start-Up Nation Marton Blue Mountain Jersey celebrates at final podium during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021, Stage 5 a 120,9km stage from Valle del Chiese - Idroland to Riva del Garda / Champagne / Mask / Covid Safety Measures / @Tourof_TheAlps / #TouroftheAlps / on April 23, 2021 in Riva del Garda, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Alessandro De Marchi of Israel Start-Up Nation earns the Blue Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Marton Blue Mountain Jersey and his son Andrea De Marchi celebrate at final podium during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Champagne Mask Covid Safety Measures TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alessandro De Marchi of Israel Start-Up Nation Blue Mountain Jersey and his son Andrea De Marchi celebrate at final podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda Ortiz of Ecuador and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at podium during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Mask Covid Safety Measures TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jefferson Alexander Cepeda of Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec receives White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 36

RIVA DEL GARDA ITALY APRIL 23 Felix Engelhardt of Germany and Tirol KTM Cycling Team Red Sprint Jersey celebrates at final podium during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 5 a 1209km stage from Valle del Chiese Idroland to Riva del Garda Mask Covid Safety Measures TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 23 2021 in Riva del Garda Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Felix Engelhardt of Tirol KTM Cycling Team earns the Red Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) calmly weathered a potentially hazardous final day to seal the overall title at the Tour of the Alps, as Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) clinched the stage win.

Among a 16-rider breakaway on the short and hilly 120.9km finale was Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), who had slipped to 14th overall but was still dangerous at four minutes on GC, and Yates’ teammates worked hard to keep the race under control on the two laps of the Riva del Garda finishing circuit.

Grossschartner survived the selection in the break on the first ascent of the circuit’s climb, the Lago di Tenno, before attacking and going solo on the second. He safely negotiated the 10km descent back into Riva del Garda and crossed the line 40 seconds clear.

His former breakaway companions Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) just managed to hang on to take second and third places, respectively, as Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) led home the reduced bunch a few seconds later.

Yates, who didn’t face any serious attacks on the final climb, was safely in there to claim the third stage race victory of his career, boosting his status ahead of the Giro d’Italia.

“It feels really fantastic,” he said. “The team did a great job today, controlled it at the start, rode all day, then in final they were fantastic.

“It was a short day and there wasn’t so much action from the GC but it was still a hard day, with a lot of stress, and with a descent to the finish it’s always nervous.”

With Yates already around a minute clear, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) were content to seal their overall podium positions. There were only minor changes in the top 10, as Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) finished seven seconds behind the GC group. Cepeda held on to fourth overall but Sivakov dropped out of the top five to the favour of Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo).

How it unfolded

The short final stage took in the first-category Passo Duron in the first 40km before heading to Riva del Garda and two laps of the 22km finishing circuit, that was essentially an ascent then descent of the Lago di Tenno climb.

The 16-rider breakaway started to form after 25 kilometres on the early, draggy roads, with eight going clear and eight joining several kilometres later.

Grossscharter, Martin, De Marchi, and Roche were in the initial move, along with Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroën), Michael Storer (Team DSM), Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo) and Vadim Pronskiy (Astana-Premier Tech).

Ahead of the Duron, they were joined by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers), Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), François Bidard (AG2R Citroën), Nick Schultz (BikeExchange) Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Georg Steinhauser (Tirol-KTM).

By the top of the climb, where De Marchi took the points to take and seal the King of the Mountains jersey, the gap back to the peloton was just 2:25. Yates’ teammates were keeping a lid on things, and they continued the charge on the subsequent uphill section ahead of the descent into Riva del Garda.

By the time the breakaway crossed the finish line for the first time with 22km to go, the gap was down to 90 seconds. In town, that front group split up, with Martin dropped as Grossschartner, Pinot, Roche, De Marchi, Gallopin, Amezqueta, and Steinhauser pressed ahead.

They took their advantage out to two minutes as BikeExchange sat back, but Trek-Segafredo took up the chase on the first climb of Lago di Tenno and by the top it was back down to 1:10. Trek were looking to launch Gianluca Brambilla, who attacked on the descent and almost crashed as he took every risk going. However, after finding Martin, the pair were brought back by the bottom.

The seven leaders crossed the line for the bell lap with a lead of one minute, but they didn’t stay together long. As Storer, who had mounted a brave chase, fought to get back on and Grossschartner quickly upped the pace as the climb began. After fragmenting the group he put in another acceleration and was quickly and cleanly away.

Roche and De Marchi emerged as a chasing duo but the Austrian calmly opened a 45-second lead on the climb. Back in the bunch, a crash in the middle of the reduced group disrupted their early progress, but Yates’ men set about dictating a steady tempo all the way up.

The only attacks came a couple of kilometres from the top, but they were short lived, with Alejandro Osorio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) quickly brought to heel.

Grossschartner crested the climb with a lead of 45 seconds over Roche and De Marchi, and 1:15 over the bunch. He held his own on the descent and the flatter final couple of kilometres were merely a procession. The bunch made up ground on the run-in but Roche and De Marchi gamely clung on to walk away with podium placings.

“It was planned since we messed up a bit on the second stage,” said Grossschartner. “I said ‘I don’t care, I try every day’. I was second on the third stage so I’m super happy today I can take the victory for the team.

“It’s always great to win, every pro cyclist knows it’s really hard to win a race when there are 160 guys fighting for the victory. It’s always special.”

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:38
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:34
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40
5Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
9Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
12Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
13Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
14Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
15Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
17Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
19Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
20Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
21Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
22Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
23Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:47
24Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
25Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
26Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:12
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:14
28Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:58
29Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05
30Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
31Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:14
33Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
34Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
36Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
37Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
38Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
39Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:51
40Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
41Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
42Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
43Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
46Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
47Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
48Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
49Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
50Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
51Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:57
52Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:34
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:05:02
54Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
55Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:06:24
56Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
58Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:32
59Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:35
60Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:36
61Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
62Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
63Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
65Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:38
66Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
67Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:08
68François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:52
69Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:09:51
71Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:13
72Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
73Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
74Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
75Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
76Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
77Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
78Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
79Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
80Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
81Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
82Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
83Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
84Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
85Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
86Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:42
87Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
89Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
90Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
91Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
92Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
94Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
96Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
97Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
98Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
99Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
100Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
101Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
102William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
103Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
104Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
107Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
108Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
109Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
111Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:48
112Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
113Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
114Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
115Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:27
116Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:14:33
DNFHarold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
DNFMikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFAlessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
DNFKevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
DNFEmanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
DNSJai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM

Intermediate sprint - SP Fiave, 56.1km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 6
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 4
3Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Mountain 1 - Passo Duron, 40.1km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 10
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8
3Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6
4Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4
5Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Mountain 2 - Lago di Tenno, 86.8km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6
2Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:04:18
2Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
3Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
4Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:07
5Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:00:32
6Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:25
7Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:34
8Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:11
9Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
10Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:56
11Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:12
12Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:33
13Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
14Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
16Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:02
17Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
18Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo

Final general classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 18:36:06
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06
4Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:25
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:37
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:44
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:12
9Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
10Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:36
11Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:53
12Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:59
13Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:21
14Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:25
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:35
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:01
17Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:20
18Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:06:28
19Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:21
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:53
21Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:09:48
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:52
23Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:07
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:17
25Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:28
26Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:20
27Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:38
28Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:01
29Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:05
30Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:31
31Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:13
32Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:30
33Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:04
34Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:33
35Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:52
36Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:43
37Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:32
38Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
39Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:16:33
40Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:55
41Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:17:28
42Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:39
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:17:45
44Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:18:10
45Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:34
46Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:01
47Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:52
48Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:54
49Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:21:18
50François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:44
51Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:12
52Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:22:14
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:22:33
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:58
55Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:24:33
56Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:43
57Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:49
58Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:59
59Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:25:09
60Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:35
61Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:26:25
62Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:13
63Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:15
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:27
65Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:57
66Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:23
67Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:28:28
68Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:46
69Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:11
70Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:33
71Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:31:08
72Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:11
73Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:20
74Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:33:28
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:35:21
76Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:36:00
77Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:36:50
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:38:38
79Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:39:30
80Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:40:00
81Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:41:59
82Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:42:02
83Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:55
84Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:44:35
85Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:44:49
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:05
87Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:47:15
88Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:47:37
89Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:48:00
90Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:48:44
91Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:06
92Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:54
93Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:51:09
94Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:55:08
95Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:55:41
96Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:56:20
97Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:54
98Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:00:11
99Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:00:23
100Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:01:16
101Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:04
102Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:07
103Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:06:27
104Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:07:15
105Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:16
106Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:07:52
107Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 1:09:13
108Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:10:00
109William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:13:47
110Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:14:34
111Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 1:17:55
112Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:19:08
113Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:21:02
114Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:24:33
115Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:27:03
116Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:29:09

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 25
2Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 14
4Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 10
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 8
7Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8
8Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 8
9Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
11Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
12Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6
13Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5
15Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4
18Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
19Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
20Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
22Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2

Sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 12
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 8
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
5Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
7Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 4
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 4
9Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
11Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2
12Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18:38:31
2Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00
3Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:04:03
4Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:08:03
5Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:13
6Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:36
7Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07
8Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
9Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:30
10Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:15:03
11Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:47
12Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:34
13Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:46
14Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:05
15Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:44:50
16Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:45:12
17Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:41
18Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:53:55
19Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:39
20Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:42
21Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:04:02
22Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:05:27
23Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 1:15:30
24Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:22:08
25Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:24:38

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 56:01:17
2Team DSM 0:01:49
3Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:26
4AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:18
5Team BikeExchange 0:09:21
6EF Education-Nippo 0:11:51
7Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:56
8Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:19
9Trek-Segafredo 0:15:52
10Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:49
11Bahrain Victorious 0:19:41
12UAE Team Emirates 0:31:21
13Team Arkea-Samsic 0:32:32
14Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:34:16
15Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:38:00
16Groupama - FDJ 0:38:55
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:54
18Team Qhubeka Assos 0:48:51
19Gazprom-RusVelo 1:02:07
20Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:12:08

