Simon Yates wins Tour of the Alps
Felix Großschartner take final stage 5 with solo attack
Stage 5: Idroland - Riva del Garda
Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) calmly weathered a potentially hazardous final day to seal the overall title at the Tour of the Alps, as Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) clinched the stage win.
Among a 16-rider breakaway on the short and hilly 120.9km finale was Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), who had slipped to 14th overall but was still dangerous at four minutes on GC, and Yates’ teammates worked hard to keep the race under control on the two laps of the Riva del Garda finishing circuit.
Grossschartner survived the selection in the break on the first ascent of the circuit’s climb, the Lago di Tenno, before attacking and going solo on the second. He safely negotiated the 10km descent back into Riva del Garda and crossed the line 40 seconds clear.
His former breakaway companions Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) just managed to hang on to take second and third places, respectively, as Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) led home the reduced bunch a few seconds later.
Yates, who didn’t face any serious attacks on the final climb, was safely in there to claim the third stage race victory of his career, boosting his status ahead of the Giro d’Italia.
“It feels really fantastic,” he said. “The team did a great job today, controlled it at the start, rode all day, then in final they were fantastic.
“It was a short day and there wasn’t so much action from the GC but it was still a hard day, with a lot of stress, and with a descent to the finish it’s always nervous.”
With Yates already around a minute clear, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) were content to seal their overall podium positions. There were only minor changes in the top 10, as Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) finished seven seconds behind the GC group. Cepeda held on to fourth overall but Sivakov dropped out of the top five to the favour of Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo).
How it unfolded
The short final stage took in the first-category Passo Duron in the first 40km before heading to Riva del Garda and two laps of the 22km finishing circuit, that was essentially an ascent then descent of the Lago di Tenno climb.
The 16-rider breakaway started to form after 25 kilometres on the early, draggy roads, with eight going clear and eight joining several kilometres later.
Grossscharter, Martin, De Marchi, and Roche were in the initial move, along with Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroën), Michael Storer (Team DSM), Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo) and Vadim Pronskiy (Astana-Premier Tech).
Ahead of the Duron, they were joined by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers), Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), François Bidard (AG2R Citroën), Nick Schultz (BikeExchange) Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Georg Steinhauser (Tirol-KTM).
By the top of the climb, where De Marchi took the points to take and seal the King of the Mountains jersey, the gap back to the peloton was just 2:25. Yates’ teammates were keeping a lid on things, and they continued the charge on the subsequent uphill section ahead of the descent into Riva del Garda.
By the time the breakaway crossed the finish line for the first time with 22km to go, the gap was down to 90 seconds. In town, that front group split up, with Martin dropped as Grossschartner, Pinot, Roche, De Marchi, Gallopin, Amezqueta, and Steinhauser pressed ahead.
They took their advantage out to two minutes as BikeExchange sat back, but Trek-Segafredo took up the chase on the first climb of Lago di Tenno and by the top it was back down to 1:10. Trek were looking to launch Gianluca Brambilla, who attacked on the descent and almost crashed as he took every risk going. However, after finding Martin, the pair were brought back by the bottom.
The seven leaders crossed the line for the bell lap with a lead of one minute, but they didn’t stay together long. As Storer, who had mounted a brave chase, fought to get back on and Grossschartner quickly upped the pace as the climb began. After fragmenting the group he put in another acceleration and was quickly and cleanly away.
Roche and De Marchi emerged as a chasing duo but the Austrian calmly opened a 45-second lead on the climb. Back in the bunch, a crash in the middle of the reduced group disrupted their early progress, but Yates’ men set about dictating a steady tempo all the way up.
The only attacks came a couple of kilometres from the top, but they were short lived, with Alejandro Osorio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) quickly brought to heel.
Grossschartner crested the climb with a lead of 45 seconds over Roche and De Marchi, and 1:15 over the bunch. He held his own on the descent and the flatter final couple of kilometres were merely a procession. The bunch made up ground on the run-in but Roche and De Marchi gamely clung on to walk away with podium placings.
“It was planned since we messed up a bit on the second stage,” said Grossschartner. “I said ‘I don’t care, I try every day’. I was second on the third stage so I’m super happy today I can take the victory for the team.
“It’s always great to win, every pro cyclist knows it’s really hard to win a race when there are 160 guys fighting for the victory. It’s always special.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:03:38
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:00:34
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:40
|5
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|13
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|17
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|19
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|21
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:47
|24
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:14
|28
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:58
|29
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|30
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|31
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:14
|33
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|34
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|36
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|38
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|39
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|40
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|41
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|42
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|43
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|46
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|47
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|48
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|51
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:03:57
|52
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:34
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:02
|54
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:06:24
|56
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|58
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:06:32
|59
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:06:35
|60
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:36
|61
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|63
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|65
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:06:38
|66
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:08:08
|68
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:52
|69
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:09:51
|71
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:13
|72
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|73
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|74
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|76
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|78
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|79
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|80
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|81
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|82
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|84
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|85
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|86
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:42
|87
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|89
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|90
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|92
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|94
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|96
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|97
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|98
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|99
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|100
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|101
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|102
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|103
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|104
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|107
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|108
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|109
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|111
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:48
|112
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|114
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|115
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:27
|116
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:14:33
|DNF
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|4
|3
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|3
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|4
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|4
|5
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|6
|2
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:04:18
|2
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|3
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:07
|5
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:25
|7
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:34
|8
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|9
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|10
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:56
|11
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:12
|12
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:33
|13
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|16
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:11:02
|17
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|18
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|18:36:06
|2
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:58
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:06
|4
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:25
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:37
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:44
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:54
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:12
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|10
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:36
|11
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:53
|12
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:59
|13
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:21
|14
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:25
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:35
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:01
|17
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:20
|18
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|19
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:21
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:53
|21
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:09:48
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:52
|23
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:07
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:17
|25
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|26
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:20
|27
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:38
|28
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:01
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:05
|30
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12:31
|31
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:13
|32
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:30
|33
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:04
|34
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:33
|35
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:52
|36
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:43
|37
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:32
|38
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:16:33
|40
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:55
|41
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|42
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:39
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:17:45
|44
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:18:10
|45
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:34
|46
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:19:01
|47
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:52
|48
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:20:54
|49
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:21:18
|50
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:44
|51
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:22:12
|52
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:22:14
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:22:33
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:58
|55
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:24:33
|56
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:43
|57
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:49
|58
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:59
|59
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:25:09
|60
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:35
|61
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:26:25
|62
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:13
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:15
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:27:27
|65
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:27:57
|66
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:23
|67
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:28:28
|68
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:46
|69
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:30:11
|70
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:33
|71
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:31:08
|72
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:31:11
|73
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:32:20
|74
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:33:28
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:35:21
|76
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:36:00
|77
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:36:50
|78
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:38:38
|79
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:39:30
|80
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:40:00
|81
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:41:59
|82
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:42:02
|83
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:42:55
|84
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:44:35
|85
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:44:49
|86
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:47:05
|87
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:47:15
|88
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:47:37
|89
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:48:00
|90
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:48:44
|91
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:06
|92
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:54
|93
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:51:09
|94
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:55:08
|95
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:55:41
|96
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:56:20
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:54
|98
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:00:11
|99
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:00:23
|100
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:01:16
|101
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:04
|102
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:07
|103
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:06:27
|104
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:07:15
|105
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:16
|106
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|1:07:52
|107
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09:13
|108
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:10:00
|109
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:13:47
|110
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:14:34
|111
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|1:17:55
|112
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:19:08
|113
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|1:21:02
|114
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:24:33
|115
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|1:27:03
|116
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:29:09
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|25
|2
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|14
|4
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|7
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|9
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|11
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|12
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|13
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|5
|15
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|18
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|19
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|22
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|12
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|5
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|7
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|4
|9
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|11
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18:38:31
|2
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|3
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|4
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|5
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:13
|6
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:36
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:07
|8
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:30
|10
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|11
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:19:47
|12
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:34
|13
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:27:46
|14
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:37:05
|15
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:44:50
|16
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:45:12
|17
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:41
|18
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:53:55
|19
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:39
|20
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:42
|21
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:04:02
|22
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|1:05:27
|23
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|1:15:30
|24
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:22:08
|25
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|1:24:38
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|56:01:17
|2
|Team DSM
|0:01:49
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:26
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:18
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|0:09:21
|6
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:11:51
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:56
|8
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:15:19
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:52
|10
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:49
|11
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:19:41
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:21
|13
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:32:32
|14
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:34:16
|15
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:38:00
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38:55
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:54
|18
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:48:51
|19
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:02:07
|20
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|1:12:08
