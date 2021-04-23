Simon Yates wins Tour of the Alps

Image 1 of 36 Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 36 Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe becomes the first Austrian to win a stage at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates stage 5 win in Riva del Garda (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 36 Simon Yates takes overall win at 2021 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 GC Podium (LtoR): Pello Bilbao López of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious, Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Green Leader Jersey & Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana – Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 36 Alessandro de Marchi of Israel Start-Up Nation nears final kilometres with Nicolas Roche of Team DSM, with Roche finishing second, De Marchi third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 36 Stage 5 winner Felix Großschartner gets congratulations from Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Matteo Fabbro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 36 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (INEOS Grenadiers) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 36 The peloton rounding a switchback at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 36 Aleksander Vlasov (Astana Premier Tech) in stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 36 The peloton at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 36 The start of stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 36 Overall leader Simon Yates in stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 36 The peloton racing through the mountains at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 36 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama -FDJ) the breakaway during the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 36 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) the breakaway during the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 36 Dan Martin racing stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 36 Dan Martin during stage 5 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 36 Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe on solo break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 36 Race leader Simon Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 36 Aleksandr Vlasov of Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 36 Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Pello Bilbao of Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe makes his move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Nicolas Roche of Team DSM crosses line for second on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 36 Gianni Moscon of Ineos Grenadiers finishes fourth on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 36 GC winner Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange at finish of stage 5 heads to awards ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 36 Scenery on 120.9km stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 Ineos Grenadiers on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 36 At the finish in Riva del Garda, Nairo Quintana (Team Arkea - Samsic) would finish seventh on GC and he recognises Hugh Carthy (EF Education - Nippo) for taking fifth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 36 Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange celebrates overall title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 36 Tour of the Alps trophy goes to Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange, his third career win in a stage race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 36 Alessandro De Marchi of Israel Start-Up Nation earns the Blue Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 36 Alessandro De Marchi of Israel Start-Up Nation Blue Mountain Jersey and his son Andrea De Marchi celebrate at final podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 36 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda of Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec receives White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 36 Felix Engelhardt of Tirol KTM Cycling Team earns the Red Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) calmly weathered a potentially hazardous final day to seal the overall title at the Tour of the Alps, as Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) clinched the stage win.

Among a 16-rider breakaway on the short and hilly 120.9km finale was Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), who had slipped to 14th overall but was still dangerous at four minutes on GC, and Yates’ teammates worked hard to keep the race under control on the two laps of the Riva del Garda finishing circuit.

Grossschartner survived the selection in the break on the first ascent of the circuit’s climb, the Lago di Tenno, before attacking and going solo on the second. He safely negotiated the 10km descent back into Riva del Garda and crossed the line 40 seconds clear.

His former breakaway companions Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) just managed to hang on to take second and third places, respectively, as Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) led home the reduced bunch a few seconds later.

Yates, who didn’t face any serious attacks on the final climb, was safely in there to claim the third stage race victory of his career, boosting his status ahead of the Giro d’Italia.

“It feels really fantastic,” he said. “The team did a great job today, controlled it at the start, rode all day, then in final they were fantastic.

“It was a short day and there wasn’t so much action from the GC but it was still a hard day, with a lot of stress, and with a descent to the finish it’s always nervous.”

With Yates already around a minute clear, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) were content to seal their overall podium positions. There were only minor changes in the top 10, as Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) finished seven seconds behind the GC group. Cepeda held on to fourth overall but Sivakov dropped out of the top five to the favour of Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo).

How it unfolded

The short final stage took in the first-category Passo Duron in the first 40km before heading to Riva del Garda and two laps of the 22km finishing circuit, that was essentially an ascent then descent of the Lago di Tenno climb.

The 16-rider breakaway started to form after 25 kilometres on the early, draggy roads, with eight going clear and eight joining several kilometres later.

Grossscharter, Martin, De Marchi, and Roche were in the initial move, along with Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroën), Michael Storer (Team DSM), Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo) and Vadim Pronskiy (Astana-Premier Tech).

Ahead of the Duron, they were joined by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers), Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), François Bidard (AG2R Citroën), Nick Schultz (BikeExchange) Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Georg Steinhauser (Tirol-KTM).

By the top of the climb, where De Marchi took the points to take and seal the King of the Mountains jersey, the gap back to the peloton was just 2:25. Yates’ teammates were keeping a lid on things, and they continued the charge on the subsequent uphill section ahead of the descent into Riva del Garda.

By the time the breakaway crossed the finish line for the first time with 22km to go, the gap was down to 90 seconds. In town, that front group split up, with Martin dropped as Grossschartner, Pinot, Roche, De Marchi, Gallopin, Amezqueta, and Steinhauser pressed ahead.

They took their advantage out to two minutes as BikeExchange sat back, but Trek-Segafredo took up the chase on the first climb of Lago di Tenno and by the top it was back down to 1:10. Trek were looking to launch Gianluca Brambilla, who attacked on the descent and almost crashed as he took every risk going. However, after finding Martin, the pair were brought back by the bottom.

The seven leaders crossed the line for the bell lap with a lead of one minute, but they didn’t stay together long. As Storer, who had mounted a brave chase, fought to get back on and Grossschartner quickly upped the pace as the climb began. After fragmenting the group he put in another acceleration and was quickly and cleanly away.

Roche and De Marchi emerged as a chasing duo but the Austrian calmly opened a 45-second lead on the climb. Back in the bunch, a crash in the middle of the reduced group disrupted their early progress, but Yates’ men set about dictating a steady tempo all the way up.

The only attacks came a couple of kilometres from the top, but they were short lived, with Alejandro Osorio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) quickly brought to heel.

Grossschartner crested the climb with a lead of 45 seconds over Roche and De Marchi, and 1:15 over the bunch. He held his own on the descent and the flatter final couple of kilometres were merely a procession. The bunch made up ground on the run-in but Roche and De Marchi gamely clung on to walk away with podium placings.

“It was planned since we messed up a bit on the second stage,” said Grossschartner. “I said ‘I don’t care, I try every day’. I was second on the third stage so I’m super happy today I can take the victory for the team.

“It’s always great to win, every pro cyclist knows it’s really hard to win a race when there are 160 guys fighting for the victory. It’s always special.”

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:38 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:34 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40 5 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 9 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 13 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 17 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 19 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 20 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 21 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 23 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:47 24 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 25 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:12 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:14 28 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:58 29 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 30 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 31 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:14 33 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 34 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 36 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 37 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 38 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:51 40 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 41 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 42 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 43 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 46 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 47 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 48 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 50 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 51 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:57 52 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:34 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:05:02 54 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:06:24 56 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 58 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:32 59 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:35 60 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:36 61 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 62 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 63 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 65 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:38 66 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 67 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:08 68 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:52 69 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:09:51 71 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:13 72 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 73 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 74 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 75 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 76 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 77 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 78 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 79 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 80 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 81 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 82 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 83 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 84 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 85 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 86 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:42 87 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 89 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 90 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 91 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 92 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 94 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 96 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 97 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 98 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 99 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 100 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 101 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 102 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 103 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 104 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 107 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 108 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 109 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 111 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:48 112 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 113 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 114 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 115 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:27 116 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:14:33 DNF Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech DNF Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange DNF Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos DNF Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team DNF Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team DNF Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team DNS Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM

Intermediate sprint - SP Fiave, 56.1km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 6 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 4 3 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Mountain 1 - Passo Duron, 40.1km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 10 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 3 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 4 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4 5 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Mountain 2 - Lago di Tenno, 86.8km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6 2 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:04:18 2 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 3 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 4 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:07 5 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:00:32 6 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:25 7 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:34 8 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:11 9 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 10 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:56 11 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:12 12 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:33 13 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 14 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:02 17 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 18 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo

Final general classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 18:36:06 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06 4 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:25 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:37 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:44 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:12 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 10 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:36 11 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:53 12 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:59 13 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:21 14 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:25 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:35 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:01 17 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:20 18 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:06:28 19 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:21 20 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:53 21 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:09:48 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:52 23 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:07 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:17 25 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:28 26 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:20 27 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:38 28 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:01 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:05 30 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:31 31 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:13 32 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:30 33 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:04 34 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:33 35 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:52 36 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:43 37 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:32 38 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 39 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:16:33 40 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:55 41 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:17:28 42 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:39 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:17:45 44 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:18:10 45 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:34 46 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:01 47 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:52 48 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:54 49 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:21:18 50 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:44 51 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:12 52 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:22:14 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:22:33 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:58 55 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:24:33 56 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:43 57 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:49 58 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:59 59 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:25:09 60 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:35 61 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:26:25 62 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:13 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:15 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:27:27 65 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:57 66 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:23 67 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:28:28 68 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:46 69 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:11 70 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:33 71 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:31:08 72 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:11 73 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:20 74 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:33:28 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:35:21 76 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:36:00 77 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:36:50 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:38:38 79 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:39:30 80 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:40:00 81 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:41:59 82 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:42:02 83 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:55 84 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:44:35 85 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:44:49 86 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:05 87 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:47:15 88 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:47:37 89 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:48:00 90 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:48:44 91 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:06 92 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:54 93 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:51:09 94 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:55:08 95 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:55:41 96 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:56:20 97 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:54 98 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:00:11 99 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:00:23 100 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:01:16 101 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:04 102 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:07 103 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:06:27 104 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:07:15 105 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:16 106 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:07:52 107 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 1:09:13 108 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:10:00 109 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:13:47 110 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:14:34 111 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 1:17:55 112 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:19:08 113 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:21:02 114 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:24:33 115 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:27:03 116 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:29:09

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 25 2 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 14 4 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 10 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 8 7 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 8 9 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 6 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 11 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 12 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 13 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 14 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5 15 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4 18 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 19 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 20 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 22 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2

Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 12 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 8 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 5 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 7 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 4 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 4 9 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 11 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2 12 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18:38:31 2 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00 3 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:04:03 4 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:08:03 5 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:13 6 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:36 7 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07 8 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 9 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:30 10 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:15:03 11 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:47 12 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:34 13 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:46 14 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:05 15 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:44:50 16 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:45:12 17 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:41 18 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:53:55 19 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:39 20 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:42 21 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:04:02 22 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:05:27 23 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 1:15:30 24 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:22:08 25 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:24:38