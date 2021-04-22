Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 4

Image 1 of 22 Pello Bilbao wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 22 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 22 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 22 Pello Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Hugh Carthy at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 22 Aleksandr Vlasov at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 The peloton passing through Ultental Val d'Ultimo mountain during stage 4 the 44th Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Simon Yates in the overall leader's jersey at Tour of the Alps stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Nicolas Prodhomme leads the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 The peloton racing through the mountains during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Chris Froome leads the breakaway at stage 4 of Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 EF Education Nippo during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Overall leader Simon Yates during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 The mountainous backdrop during stage 4 of Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 The stage 4 breakaway at Tour of the Alps: Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Nicolas Roche (DSM), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R-Citroën), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Márlon Dina (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 The stage 4 breakaway at Tour of the Alps: Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Nicolas Roche (DSM), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R-Citroën), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Márlon Dina (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 The peloton racing stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) is in the stage 4 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Stage 4 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Tejay Van Garderen (EF Education Nippo), Winner Andrew Anacona (Arka Samsic) during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 The snow-capped mountains during stage 4 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) outsprinted Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and race leader Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) to take a thrilling stage 4 victory in Pieve di Bono at the Tour of the Alps.

The Basque rider finished off a virtuoso display of descending with an unbeatable sprint on the penultimate stage of the race, flying down the side of the Castel Condino climb in pursuit of Vlasov and Yates before hitting the front and leading the way into the final kilometre.

Neither Yates nor the Russian, who struggled to keep up at the end of the downhill, could match Bilbao's burst to the line, and so the 31-year-old took his first win of the season, and first road race victory since his double at the 2019 Giro d'Italia.

58 seconds after the leaders had finished, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) rolled over the line in fourth, while the impressive 22-year-old Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) were fifth and sixth, 1:06 down.

Sivakov, who struggled on the climb and was dropped 11 kilometres from the finish, finished in 14th at 1:48, dropping off the podium.

With just Friday's hilly stage to Riva del Garda left to run, Bilbao moved up to second overall, 58 seconds down on Yates. Vlasov is up to third overall, 1:06 down.

Yates and Vlasov had earlier emerged as the strongest two men on the tough final Boniprati climb, detaching themselves from an elite group with a pair of attacks in the final three kilometres of the mountain.

It looked as though they would contest the finish alone before Bilbao appeared just behind them on the highly technical descent just under two kilometres from the line.

It was all still to play for in terms of the stage win but Bilbao was a man on a mission.

"Today was a special day. I want to have this victory – I knew it was a perfect finish for me," Bilbao said after the finish. "Also, losing some seconds in the top, I was convinced that I could go back in the front group."

Bilbao dedicated his victory to Michele Scarponi, his former teammate at Astana who died four years ago today.

"These descents are not ones to do every day. It's not possible to take these risks every day, but today was a special day – I want to dedicate this victory to Scarpa, to Michele, so I gave it everything,” he said.

"Before coming to this race, I was already thinking that it's a perfect race for the spectators – also for me. I love these kinds of stages where it's not just about legs – you can play cards in a different way like yesterday. It's a race I really enjoy. I like to play in these kinds of races."

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the Tour of the Alps saw the peloton race 168.6 kilometres from Naturns to Pieve di Bono east of the tip of Lake Garda, serving up several major climbs along the way.

The first major obstacle was the Passo Castrin, which peaked after 50 kilometres – an unclassified climb despite being 24.5 kilometres long and its final nine kilometres averaging 8.5 per cent.

The first-category climb of the Passo Campo Carlo Magno – the other side of the famous Madonna di Campiglio – peaked after 102 kilometres of racing, with 15 kilometres of climbing at six per cent on the menu.

A long descent would follow, with the smaller Sella Giudicarie coming after 139 kilometres. The day's final difficulty would be the second-category Castel Condino climb to Boniprati (10 kilometres at 6.8 percent), which peaked just 7.5 kilometres from the finish line.

Almost immediately, a small group of riders jumped away on the short climb from the start. Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën) got out front with Márlon Dina (Eolo-Kometa), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), and five others, though the move didn't last very long.

The attack was brought back on the Castrin, though several of the riders tried once again shortly after, to no avail. Warbasse went once again on a steep section, bringing Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) with him and kicking off what would be the day's main break.

Soon after, yet more riders made it across on the upper slopes of the climb. Dina, Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), Luis León Sánchez (Astana Premier Tech), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën), and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo) made it 11 out front.

The break crossed the top of the Castrin two minutes up on the peloton, which was now led by Team BikeExchange on behalf of their man, race leader Simon Yates. The Australian squad kept the break on a similarly tight leash as the riders dropped down into the Val di Sole.

There wasn't much change in the situation on the Campo Carlo Magno, with the advantage fluctuating between the 1:40 and two-minute mark. Dina was first over the top, taking the virtual lead of the mountain classification. On the descent to Pinzolo, the break lay just a minute up on the peloton, still led by BikeExchange.

With little action coming on the valley road, the break took a 1:05 lead into the final 35 kilometres and the Sella Giudicarie climb, then 50 seconds over the top, and just 30 at the 25-kilometre mark. By the first pass through the finish line before Castel Condino, the gap was down to just 20 seconds.

The break's adventure came to an end at 18 kilometres to go, with BikeExchange continuing to push on to the bottom of the climb a kilometre later. Bahrain Victorious, Astana-Premier Tech, Bora-Hansgrohe, and Ineos Grenadiers all joined them up front to start the day's final test.

Arkéa-Samsic's Winner Anacona joined the fray on the lower slopes as the peloton quickly splintered under the high pace. Ineos took over eight kilometres from the top, with four men working on behalf of Pavel Sivakov as Yates and Nairo Quintana lay just behind. With five kilometres left of the climb, only Dani Martínez was left for Sivakov among a group of 16 men at the head of the race.

Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was first to attack 500 metres later, at 11.5 kilometres from the finish. Sivakov was surprisingly dropped soon after, leaving no Ineos riders up front as Yates led the chase behind Carthy.

The race leader got across with Quintana, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Jai Hindley (Team DSM), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), and best young rider Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

Yates put on the pressure in the final three kilometres of the climb, pushing on after a brief move from Vlasov. Only the Russian and Martin could go with him as Quintana and Carthy gave chase. Further back, Sivakov was in real trouble, waving on Martínez, who looked far stronger.

Martin was detached at the front 2.5 kilometres from the top, leaving Vlasov and Yates out front. The pair crested the summit – Vlasov first, vitally for Dina's KOM bid – eight seconds up on Martin, with Quintana and Bilbao further back and a three-man group of Hindley, Cepeda and Carthy the next group on the road.

A narrow and twisting descent through the forest followed, with Martin coming a cropper early on as he was unable to slow down enough for a tight bend. Hindley also fell as riders took risks to limit their losses.

Bilbao, meanwhile, flew down the descent and threw caution to the wind, making contact with the two leaders – a new virtual podium for the race – 1.8 kilometres from the line.

The Basque rider hit the front straight away on the final fast curves of the descent, piling on the pressure and putting Vlasov in trouble heading into the final kilometre. He led the way into the final 500 metres and was the man to open the sprint with 250 metres to go, just as Vlasov got back on.

The finish angled uphill once again, but despite his efforts on the descent and the short section of flat road into Pieve di Bono, Bilbao's burst to victory never looked in doubt. Yates backed off after a near touch of wheels and so Bilbao won by more than a bike length.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 4:39:42 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:58 5 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:06 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:16 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:22 11 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:36 13 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:40 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:48 16 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:52 17 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:02:06 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:19 19 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:35 20 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:48 21 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:53 22 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 24 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 25 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:05 26 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:12 27 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 28 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 29 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:13 30 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:34 31 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:52 32 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:53 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 34 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:57 35 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:15 36 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 37 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:41 38 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:57 41 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:06 42 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:15 43 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 45 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 46 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 48 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:18 49 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 52 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:28 53 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:40 54 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:00 55 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 56 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:38 57 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:08 58 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:51 59 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:05 60 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:09:11 62 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:09:14 63 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:09:23 64 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:28 65 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 66 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 67 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:09:31 68 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 69 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 70 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 71 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:24 73 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:53 74 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 75 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 76 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 77 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 80 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 81 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:32 83 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 84 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 85 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 86 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 88 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 89 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:34 91 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:13 92 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 93 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 94 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 95 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 96 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 98 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:33 100 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:04 101 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 102 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 103 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:59 104 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 105 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:29 106 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:07 107 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:06 108 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:24:20 109 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 110 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:52 111 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:25:56 112 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:06 113 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:23 114 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:28:56 115 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:30:31 116 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 117 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:30:34 118 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 119 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 120 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 121 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 122 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 123 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM DNF Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos DNF Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team DNS Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Intermediate sprint - Dimaro, km. 87.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 2 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 4 3 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo Campo Carlo Magno, km. 101.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 8 3 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Boniprati, km. 161.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:40:48 2 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:16 3 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:00 4 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42 5 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:06 6 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28 8 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:46 9 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:51 10 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:09 11 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:04:12 12 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:54 13 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:32 14 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:25 15 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:07 17 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:15:58 19 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:23:14 20 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 21 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:17 22 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:29:25 23 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 24 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:29:28 25 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 26 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 27 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 28 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education-Nippo 14:04:41 2 Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:46 3 Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:55 4 AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:03 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08 6 Team DSM 0:03:15 7 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:46 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:48 9 UAE Team Emirates 10 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:52 11 Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:48 12 Team BikeExchange 0:08:58 13 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:12 14 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:15 15 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:47 16 Bahrain Victorious 0:11:50 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:29 18 Groupama-FDJ 0:13:23 19 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:22:04 20 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:26:09

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 15:31:48 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06 4 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:18 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:37 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:12 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 10 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:36 11 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:50 12 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:53 13 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:59 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:01 15 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:14 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:19 17 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:25 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:01 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:42 20 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:56 21 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:20 22 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:37 23 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 24 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:56 25 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:58 26 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:59 27 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:08 28 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:17 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:18 30 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:22 31 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:20 32 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:08 33 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:20 34 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:27 35 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:28 36 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:07 37 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:56 38 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:21 39 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:30 40 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:38 41 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:45 42 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:55 43 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:05 44 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:41 45 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:13:22 46 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 47 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:32 48 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:14:17 49 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:56 50 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:23 51 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:43 53 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:15:56 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:17:57 55 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03 56 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:13 57 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:31 58 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:20:06 59 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:20:30 60 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:20:38 61 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:39 62 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:47 63 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 65 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:21:00 66 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:21:31 67 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:32 68 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:38 69 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:22:05 70 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:22:26 71 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:39 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:01 73 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:48 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:25 75 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:29:05 76 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:29:46 77 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:29:57 78 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:30:04 79 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:30:56 80 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:11 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:32:10 82 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:32:26 83 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:22 84 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:33:33 85 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 86 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:33:47 87 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:07 88 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:36:13 89 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:36:18 90 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:35 91 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:37:26 92 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:04 93 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:11 94 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:41:36 95 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:42:02 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:54 97 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:44:06 98 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:39 99 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:47:15 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:52 101 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:56 102 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:49:09 103 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:05 104 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:55:20 105 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:55:25 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:13 107 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:14 108 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:56:20 109 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:56:45 110 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:56:50 111 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:58:11 112 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:58 113 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:00:41 114 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:02:45 115 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:02:46 116 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:06:00 117 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:06:06 118 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 1:06:53 119 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:10:29 120 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:11:29 121 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:13:31 122 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:01 123 Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 124 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:18:24

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 12 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 4 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 6 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 4 7 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2 10 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 15 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 14 4 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 10 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 8 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8 7 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 8 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 10 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5 11 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4 13 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 14 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 17 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 18 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:34:06 2 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:07 3 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:38 4 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:41 5 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:59 6 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04 7 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:02 8 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:09 9 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:20 10 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:11:59 11 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:45 12 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:18:20 13 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:29 14 Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:39 15 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:33:55 16 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:34:17