Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 4

By

Yates keeps race lead after hectic downhill finale

Image 1 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Pello Bilbao Lpez of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates on arrival during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pello Bilbao wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 22

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) wins stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 22

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) wins stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 22

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) wins stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 22

NATURNS ITALY APRIL 21 Pello Bilbao Lpez of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 3 a 162km stage from Imst to NaturnsNaturno Breakaway Attack TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 21 2021 in Naturns Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pello Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo attack on breakaway in Boniprati mountain 1163m during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Hugh Carthy at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech attack on breakaway in Boniprati mountain 1163m during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Aleksandr Vlasov at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 The peloton passing through UltentalVal dUltimo mountain 931m landscape during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps Lake Forest TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton passing through Ultental Val d'Ultimo mountain during stage 4 the 44th Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange green leader jersey during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates in the overall leader's jersey at Tour of the Alps stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Ag2R Citroen Team during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nicolas Prodhomme leads the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 The peloton passing through Dimaro 766m landscape during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps Mountains Snow Forest TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing through the mountains during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Felix Groschartner of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation on breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Chris Froome leads the breakaway at stage 4 of Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Education Nippo during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

EF Education Nippo during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange green leader jersey during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Overall leader Simon Yates during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 The peloton passing through Folgarida 1351m landscape during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps Mountains Snow Forest TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The mountainous backdrop during stage 4 of Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Felix Groschartner of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Ag2R Citroen Team Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation on breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The stage 4 breakaway at Tour of the Alps: Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Nicolas Roche (DSM), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R-Citroën), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Márlon Dina (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul of Eritrea and Team Trek Segafredo Nicholas Roche of Ireland and Team DSM Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Ag2R Citroen Team Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Felix Groschartner of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Marton Dina of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ on breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The stage 4 breakaway at Tour of the Alps: Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Nicolas Roche (DSM), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R-Citroën), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Márlon Dina (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 The peloton passing through Dimaro 766m landscape during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps Mountains Snow Forest TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul of Eritrea and Team Trek Segafredo Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Ag2R Citroen Team Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech on breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) is in the stage 4 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Nicholas Roche of Ireland and Team DSM Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ Felix Groschartner of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Marton Dina of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team on breakaway during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 4 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 Tejay Van Garderen of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Winner Andrew Anacona of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tejay Van Garderen (EF Education Nippo), Winner Andrew Anacona (Arka Samsic) during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 22

PIEVEDIBONO ITALY APRIL 22 The peloton passing through Folgarida 1351m landscape during the 44th Tour of the Alps 2021 Stage 4 a 1686 to stage from Naturns to Valle del Chiese Pieve di Bono TourofTheAlps Mountains Snow Forest TouroftheAlps on April 22 2021 in Pieve di Bono Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The snow-capped mountains during stage 4 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) outsprinted Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and race leader Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) to take a thrilling stage 4 victory in Pieve di Bono at the Tour of the Alps.

The Basque rider finished off a virtuoso display of descending with an unbeatable sprint on the penultimate stage of the race, flying down the side of the Castel Condino climb in pursuit of Vlasov and Yates before hitting the front and leading the way into the final kilometre.

Neither Yates nor the Russian, who struggled to keep up at the end of the downhill, could match Bilbao's burst to the line, and so the 31-year-old took his first win of the season, and first road race victory since his double at the 2019 Giro d'Italia.

58 seconds after the leaders had finished, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) rolled over the line in fourth, while the impressive 22-year-old Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) were fifth and sixth, 1:06 down. 

Sivakov, who struggled on the climb and was dropped 11 kilometres from the finish, finished in 14th at 1:48, dropping off the podium.

With just Friday's hilly stage to Riva del Garda left to run, Bilbao moved up to second overall, 58 seconds down on Yates. Vlasov is up to third overall, 1:06 down.

Yates and Vlasov had earlier emerged as the strongest two men on the tough final Boniprati climb, detaching themselves from an elite group with a pair of attacks in the final three kilometres of the mountain. 

It looked as though they would contest the finish alone before Bilbao appeared just behind them on the highly technical descent just under two kilometres from the line.

It was all still to play for in terms of the stage win but Bilbao was a man on a mission.

"Today was a special day. I want to have this victory – I knew it was a perfect finish for me," Bilbao said after the finish. "Also, losing some seconds in the top, I was convinced that I could go back in the front group."

Bilbao dedicated his victory to Michele Scarponi, his former teammate at Astana who died four years ago today.

"These descents are not ones to do every day. It's not possible to take these risks every day, but today was a special day – I want to dedicate this victory to Scarpa, to Michele, so I gave it everything,” he said.

"Before coming to this race, I was already thinking that it's a perfect race for the spectators – also for me. I love these kinds of stages where it's not just about legs – you can play cards in a different way like yesterday. It's a race I really enjoy. I like to play in these kinds of races."

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the Tour of the Alps saw the peloton race 168.6 kilometres from Naturns to Pieve di Bono east of the tip of Lake Garda, serving up several major climbs along the way. 

The first major obstacle was the Passo Castrin, which peaked after 50 kilometres – an unclassified climb despite being 24.5 kilometres long and its final nine kilometres averaging 8.5 per cent.

The first-category climb of the Passo Campo Carlo Magno – the other side of the famous Madonna di Campiglio – peaked after 102 kilometres of racing, with 15 kilometres of climbing at six per cent on the menu. 

A long descent would follow, with the smaller Sella Giudicarie coming after 139 kilometres. The day's final difficulty would be the second-category Castel Condino climb to Boniprati (10 kilometres at 6.8 percent), which peaked just 7.5 kilometres from the finish line.

Almost immediately, a small group of riders jumped away on the short climb from the start. Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën) got out front with Márlon Dina (Eolo-Kometa), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), and five others, though the move didn't last very long.

The attack was brought back on the Castrin, though several of the riders tried once again shortly after, to no avail. Warbasse went once again on a steep section, bringing Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) with him and kicking off what would be the day's main break.

Soon after, yet more riders made it across on the upper slopes of the climb. Dina, Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), Luis León Sánchez (Astana Premier Tech), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën), and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo) made it 11 out front.

The break crossed the top of the Castrin two minutes up on the peloton, which was now led by Team BikeExchange on behalf of their man, race leader Simon Yates. The Australian squad kept the break on a similarly tight leash as the riders dropped down into the Val di Sole.

There wasn't much change in the situation on the Campo Carlo Magno, with the advantage fluctuating between the 1:40 and two-minute mark. Dina was first over the top, taking the virtual lead of the mountain classification. On the descent to Pinzolo, the break lay just a minute up on the peloton, still led by BikeExchange.

With little action coming on the valley road, the break took a 1:05 lead into the final 35 kilometres and the Sella Giudicarie climb, then 50 seconds over the top, and just 30 at the 25-kilometre mark. By the first pass through the finish line before Castel Condino, the gap was down to just 20 seconds.

The break's adventure came to an end at 18 kilometres to go, with BikeExchange continuing to push on to the bottom of the climb a kilometre later. Bahrain Victorious, Astana-Premier Tech, Bora-Hansgrohe, and Ineos Grenadiers all joined them up front to start the day's final test.

Arkéa-Samsic's Winner Anacona joined the fray on the lower slopes as the peloton quickly splintered under the high pace. Ineos took over eight kilometres from the top, with four men working on behalf of Pavel Sivakov as Yates and Nairo Quintana lay just behind. With five kilometres left of the climb, only Dani Martínez was left for Sivakov among a group of 16 men at the head of the race. 

Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was first to attack 500 metres later, at 11.5 kilometres from the finish. Sivakov was surprisingly dropped soon after, leaving no Ineos riders up front as Yates led the chase behind Carthy. 

The race leader got across with Quintana, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Jai Hindley (Team DSM), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), and best young rider Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

Yates put on the pressure in the final three kilometres of the climb, pushing on after a brief move from Vlasov. Only the Russian and Martin could go with him as Quintana and Carthy gave chase. Further back, Sivakov was in real trouble, waving on Martínez, who looked far stronger.

Martin was detached at the front 2.5 kilometres from the top, leaving Vlasov and Yates out front. The pair crested the summit – Vlasov first, vitally for Dina's KOM bid – eight seconds up on Martin, with Quintana and Bilbao further back and a three-man group of Hindley, Cepeda and Carthy the next group on the road.

A narrow and twisting descent through the forest followed, with Martin coming a cropper early on as he was unable to slow down enough for a tight bend. Hindley also fell as riders took risks to limit their losses. 

Bilbao, meanwhile, flew down the descent and threw caution to the wind, making contact with the two leaders – a new virtual podium for the race – 1.8 kilometres from the line.

The Basque rider hit the front straight away on the final fast curves of the descent, piling on the pressure and putting Vlasov in trouble heading into the final kilometre. He led the way into the final 500 metres and was the man to open the sprint with 250 metres to go, just as Vlasov got back on.

The finish angled uphill once again, but despite his efforts on the descent and the short section of flat road into Pieve di Bono, Bilbao's burst to victory never looked in doubt. Yates backed off after a near touch of wheels and so Bilbao won by more than a bike length.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 4:39:42
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:58
5Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:06
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:16
8Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:22
11Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:36
13Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:40
14Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:48
16Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:52
17Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:02:06
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:19
19Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:35
20Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:48
21Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:53
22Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
24Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55
25Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:05
26Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:12
27Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
28Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
29Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:13
30Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:34
31Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:52
32Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:53
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
34Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:57
35Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:15
36Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
37Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:41
38Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
39Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
40Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:57
41Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:06
42Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:15
43Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
45Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
46Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
48Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:18
49Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
50Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
52Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:28
53Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:40
54Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:00
55Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
56Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:38
57Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:08
58Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:51
59François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:05
60Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:09:11
62Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:09:14
63Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:09:23
64Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:28
65Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
66Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
67Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:09:31
68Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
69Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
70Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
71Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:24
73Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:53
74Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
75Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
76Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
77Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
79Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
80Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
81Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:32
83Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
84Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
85Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
86Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
89Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:34
91Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:13
92Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
93Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
94Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
95Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
96Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
98Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:33
100Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:04
101Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
102Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
103Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:59
104Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
105Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:29
106Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:07
107William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:06
108Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:24:20
109Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:52
111Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:25:56
112Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:06
113Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:23
114Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:28:56
115Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:30:31
116Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
117Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:30:34
118Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
119Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
120Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
121Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
122Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
123Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNFAlejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
DNSAntonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Intermediate sprint - Dimaro, km. 87.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
2Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 4
3Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo Campo Carlo Magno, km. 101.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10
2Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 8
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
4Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Boniprati, km. 161.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
2Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:40:48
2Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:16
3Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:00
4Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42
5Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:06
6Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
7Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28
8Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:46
9Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:51
10Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:09
11Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:04:12
12Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:54
13Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:32
14Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:25
15Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:07
17Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:15:58
19Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:23:14
20Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
21Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:17
22Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:29:25
23Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
24Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:29:28
25Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
26Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
27Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
28Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education-Nippo 14:04:41
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:46
3Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:55
4AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:03
5Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08
6Team DSM 0:03:15
7Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:46
8Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:48
9UAE Team Emirates
10Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:52
11Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:48
12Team BikeExchange 0:08:58
13Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:12
14Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:15
15Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:47
16Bahrain Victorious 0:11:50
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:29
18Groupama-FDJ 0:13:23
19Gazprom-RusVelo 0:22:04
20Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:26:09

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 15:31:48
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06
4Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:18
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:37
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:12
9Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
10Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:36
11Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:50
12Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:53
13Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:59
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:01
15Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:14
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:19
17Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:25
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:01
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:42
20Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:05:56
21Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:20
22Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:37
23Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
24Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:56
25Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:58
26Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:59
27Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:08
28Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:17
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:18
30Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:22
31Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:20
32Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:08
33Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:20
34Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:27
35Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:28
36Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:07
37Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:56
38Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:21
39Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:30
40Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:38
41Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:45
42Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:55
43Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:05
44Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:41
45Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:13:22
46Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
47François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:32
48Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:14:17
49Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:56
50Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:23
51Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:43
53Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:15:56
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:17:57
55Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03
56Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:13
57Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:31
58Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:20:06
59Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:20:30
60Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:20:38
61Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:39
62Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:47
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
65Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:21:00
66Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:21:31
67Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:32
68Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:38
69Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:22:05
70Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:22:26
71Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:39
72Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:01
73Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:48
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:25
75Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:29:05
76Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:29:46
77Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:29:57
78Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:30:04
79Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:30:56
80Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:11
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:32:10
82Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:32:26
83Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:22
84Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:33:33
85Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
86Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:33:47
87Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:07
88Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:36:13
89Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:36:18
90Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:35
91Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:37:26
92Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:04
93Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:11
94Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:41:36
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:42:02
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:54
97Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:44:06
98Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:39
99Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:47:15
100Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:52
101Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:56
102Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:49:09
103Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:05
104Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:55:20
105Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:55:25
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:13
107Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:14
108Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:56:20
109Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:56:45
110Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:56:50
111Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:58:11
112Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:58
113Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:00:41
114William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:02:45
115Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:02:46
116Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:06:00
117Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:06:06
118Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 1:06:53
119Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:10:29
120Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:11:29
121Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 1:13:31
122Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:01
123Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
124Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1:18:24

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 12
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
4Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
6Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 4
7Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2
10Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 2

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 15
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 14
4Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 10
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 8
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 8
7Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 8
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
10Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4
13Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
14Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
17Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
18Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:34:06
2Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:07
3Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:38
4Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:41
5Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:59
6Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04
7Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:02
8Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:09
9Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:20
10Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:11:59
11Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:45
12Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:18:20
13Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:29
14Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:39
15Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:33:55
16Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:34:17

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 46:48:09
2Team DSM 0:02:09
3EF Education-Nippo 0:02:32
4Trek-Segafredo 0:04:21
5Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:06
6AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:58
7Team BikeExchange 0:07:01
8Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:06
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:20
10Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:47
11UAE Team Emirates 0:13:50
12Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:14:28
13Bahrain Victorious 0:16:44
14Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:19:32
15Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:37
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:55
17Groupama-FDJ 0:33:24
18Team Qhubeka Assos 0:34:52
19Gazprom-RusVelo 0:39:46
20Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:57:37

