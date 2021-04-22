Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 4
Yates keeps race lead after hectic downhill finale
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) outsprinted Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and race leader Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) to take a thrilling stage 4 victory in Pieve di Bono at the Tour of the Alps.
The Basque rider finished off a virtuoso display of descending with an unbeatable sprint on the penultimate stage of the race, flying down the side of the Castel Condino climb in pursuit of Vlasov and Yates before hitting the front and leading the way into the final kilometre.
Neither Yates nor the Russian, who struggled to keep up at the end of the downhill, could match Bilbao's burst to the line, and so the 31-year-old took his first win of the season, and first road race victory since his double at the 2019 Giro d'Italia.
58 seconds after the leaders had finished, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) rolled over the line in fourth, while the impressive 22-year-old Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) were fifth and sixth, 1:06 down.
Sivakov, who struggled on the climb and was dropped 11 kilometres from the finish, finished in 14th at 1:48, dropping off the podium.
With just Friday's hilly stage to Riva del Garda left to run, Bilbao moved up to second overall, 58 seconds down on Yates. Vlasov is up to third overall, 1:06 down.
Yates and Vlasov had earlier emerged as the strongest two men on the tough final Boniprati climb, detaching themselves from an elite group with a pair of attacks in the final three kilometres of the mountain.
It looked as though they would contest the finish alone before Bilbao appeared just behind them on the highly technical descent just under two kilometres from the line.
It was all still to play for in terms of the stage win but Bilbao was a man on a mission.
"Today was a special day. I want to have this victory – I knew it was a perfect finish for me," Bilbao said after the finish. "Also, losing some seconds in the top, I was convinced that I could go back in the front group."
Bilbao dedicated his victory to Michele Scarponi, his former teammate at Astana who died four years ago today.
"These descents are not ones to do every day. It's not possible to take these risks every day, but today was a special day – I want to dedicate this victory to Scarpa, to Michele, so I gave it everything,” he said.
"Before coming to this race, I was already thinking that it's a perfect race for the spectators – also for me. I love these kinds of stages where it's not just about legs – you can play cards in a different way like yesterday. It's a race I really enjoy. I like to play in these kinds of races."
How it unfolded
The penultimate stage of the Tour of the Alps saw the peloton race 168.6 kilometres from Naturns to Pieve di Bono east of the tip of Lake Garda, serving up several major climbs along the way.
The first major obstacle was the Passo Castrin, which peaked after 50 kilometres – an unclassified climb despite being 24.5 kilometres long and its final nine kilometres averaging 8.5 per cent.
The first-category climb of the Passo Campo Carlo Magno – the other side of the famous Madonna di Campiglio – peaked after 102 kilometres of racing, with 15 kilometres of climbing at six per cent on the menu.
A long descent would follow, with the smaller Sella Giudicarie coming after 139 kilometres. The day's final difficulty would be the second-category Castel Condino climb to Boniprati (10 kilometres at 6.8 percent), which peaked just 7.5 kilometres from the finish line.
Almost immediately, a small group of riders jumped away on the short climb from the start. Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën) got out front with Márlon Dina (Eolo-Kometa), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), and five others, though the move didn't last very long.
The attack was brought back on the Castrin, though several of the riders tried once again shortly after, to no avail. Warbasse went once again on a steep section, bringing Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) with him and kicking off what would be the day's main break.
Soon after, yet more riders made it across on the upper slopes of the climb. Dina, Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), Luis León Sánchez (Astana Premier Tech), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën), and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo) made it 11 out front.
The break crossed the top of the Castrin two minutes up on the peloton, which was now led by Team BikeExchange on behalf of their man, race leader Simon Yates. The Australian squad kept the break on a similarly tight leash as the riders dropped down into the Val di Sole.
There wasn't much change in the situation on the Campo Carlo Magno, with the advantage fluctuating between the 1:40 and two-minute mark. Dina was first over the top, taking the virtual lead of the mountain classification. On the descent to Pinzolo, the break lay just a minute up on the peloton, still led by BikeExchange.
With little action coming on the valley road, the break took a 1:05 lead into the final 35 kilometres and the Sella Giudicarie climb, then 50 seconds over the top, and just 30 at the 25-kilometre mark. By the first pass through the finish line before Castel Condino, the gap was down to just 20 seconds.
The break's adventure came to an end at 18 kilometres to go, with BikeExchange continuing to push on to the bottom of the climb a kilometre later. Bahrain Victorious, Astana-Premier Tech, Bora-Hansgrohe, and Ineos Grenadiers all joined them up front to start the day's final test.
Arkéa-Samsic's Winner Anacona joined the fray on the lower slopes as the peloton quickly splintered under the high pace. Ineos took over eight kilometres from the top, with four men working on behalf of Pavel Sivakov as Yates and Nairo Quintana lay just behind. With five kilometres left of the climb, only Dani Martínez was left for Sivakov among a group of 16 men at the head of the race.
Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was first to attack 500 metres later, at 11.5 kilometres from the finish. Sivakov was surprisingly dropped soon after, leaving no Ineos riders up front as Yates led the chase behind Carthy.
The race leader got across with Quintana, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Jai Hindley (Team DSM), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), and best young rider Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).
Yates put on the pressure in the final three kilometres of the climb, pushing on after a brief move from Vlasov. Only the Russian and Martin could go with him as Quintana and Carthy gave chase. Further back, Sivakov was in real trouble, waving on Martínez, who looked far stronger.
Martin was detached at the front 2.5 kilometres from the top, leaving Vlasov and Yates out front. The pair crested the summit – Vlasov first, vitally for Dina's KOM bid – eight seconds up on Martin, with Quintana and Bilbao further back and a three-man group of Hindley, Cepeda and Carthy the next group on the road.
A narrow and twisting descent through the forest followed, with Martin coming a cropper early on as he was unable to slow down enough for a tight bend. Hindley also fell as riders took risks to limit their losses.
Bilbao, meanwhile, flew down the descent and threw caution to the wind, making contact with the two leaders – a new virtual podium for the race – 1.8 kilometres from the line.
The Basque rider hit the front straight away on the final fast curves of the descent, piling on the pressure and putting Vlasov in trouble heading into the final kilometre. He led the way into the final 500 metres and was the man to open the sprint with 250 metres to go, just as Vlasov got back on.
The finish angled uphill once again, but despite his efforts on the descent and the short section of flat road into Pieve di Bono, Bilbao's burst to victory never looked in doubt. Yates backed off after a near touch of wheels and so Bilbao won by more than a bike length.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|4:39:42
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:58
|5
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:06
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:16
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:22
|11
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:36
|13
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:40
|14
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:48
|16
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:52
|17
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|18
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:02:19
|19
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|20
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:48
|21
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:53
|22
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|24
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|25
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:05
|26
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:12
|27
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|28
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|29
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:13
|30
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:34
|31
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|32
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:53
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:57
|35
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:15
|36
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:41
|38
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|39
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:04:57
|41
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:06
|42
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:05:15
|43
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|45
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|46
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|48
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|49
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|52
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:28
|53
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:40
|54
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:00
|55
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|56
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:38
|57
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:08
|58
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:51
|59
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:05
|60
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:09:11
|62
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:09:14
|63
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:09:23
|64
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:28
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|66
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|67
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:09:31
|68
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|69
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|70
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|71
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|72
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:24
|73
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:12:53
|74
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|75
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|76
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|77
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|79
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|80
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|81
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:32
|83
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|84
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|85
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|86
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|88
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|89
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:34
|91
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:16:13
|92
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|93
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|94
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|96
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|98
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:33
|100
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:17:04
|101
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|102
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|103
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:59
|104
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|105
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:18:29
|106
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:07
|107
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:06
|108
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:24:20
|109
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|110
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:25:52
|111
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25:56
|112
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:06
|113
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:23
|114
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:28:56
|115
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:30:31
|116
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|117
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:30:34
|118
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|119
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|120
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|121
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|122
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|123
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNF
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|DNS
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|2
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|3
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|10
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|3
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|5
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|4
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:40:48
|2
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:16
|3
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|4
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|5
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:06
|6
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:28
|8
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|9
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:51
|10
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:09
|11
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|12
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:54
|13
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:32
|14
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:25
|15
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:07
|17
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:58
|19
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:23:14
|20
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|21
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:17
|22
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:29:25
|23
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|24
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:29:28
|25
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|26
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|27
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|28
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education-Nippo
|14:04:41
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:46
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:55
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:03
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:08
|6
|Team DSM
|0:03:15
|7
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:05:46
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:48
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:52
|11
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:06:48
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08:58
|13
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:12
|14
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|15
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:47
|16
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:50
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:29
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:23
|19
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:22:04
|20
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:26:09
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|15:31:48
|2
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:58
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:06
|4
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:18
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:37
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:54
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:12
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|10
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:36
|11
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:03:50
|12
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:53
|13
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:59
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:01
|15
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:14
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:19
|17
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:25
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:01
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:42
|20
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|21
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:20
|22
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:37
|23
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|24
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:56
|25
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:58
|26
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:59
|27
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|28
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:18
|30
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:22
|31
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:20
|32
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:08
|33
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:20
|34
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:27
|35
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:28
|36
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:07
|37
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:56
|38
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:11:21
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:30
|40
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:38
|41
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:11:45
|42
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:11:55
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:05
|44
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:12:41
|45
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:13:22
|46
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|47
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:13:32
|48
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|49
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:56
|50
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:23
|51
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|52
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:43
|53
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:56
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:17:57
|55
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:03
|56
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:13
|57
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:31
|58
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:20:06
|59
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:20:30
|60
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:20:38
|61
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:20:39
|62
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:20:47
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|65
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:21:00
|66
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:21:31
|67
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:32
|68
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:38
|69
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:22:05
|70
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:22:26
|71
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:22:39
|72
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:01
|73
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:25:48
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:25
|75
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:29:05
|76
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:29:46
|77
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:29:57
|78
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:30:04
|79
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:30:56
|80
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:31:11
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:32:10
|82
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:32:26
|83
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:22
|84
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:33:33
|85
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|86
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:33:47
|87
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:07
|88
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:36:13
|89
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:36:18
|90
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:36:35
|91
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:37:26
|92
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:04
|93
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:39:11
|94
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:41:36
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:42:02
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:43:54
|97
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:44:06
|98
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:44:39
|99
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:47:15
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:52
|101
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:56
|102
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:49:09
|103
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:05
|104
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:55:20
|105
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:55:25
|106
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:56:13
|107
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:14
|108
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:56:20
|109
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:56:45
|110
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:56:50
|111
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:58:11
|112
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:58
|113
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:00:41
|114
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:02:45
|115
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:02:46
|116
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:06:00
|117
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:06:06
|118
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|1:06:53
|119
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|1:10:29
|120
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|1:11:29
|121
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|1:13:31
|122
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:01
|123
|Matevz Govekar (Slo) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|124
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|1:18:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|12
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|4
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|6
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|7
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|10
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|14
|4
|Reuben Thompson (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|7
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|10
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|13
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|14
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|17
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|18
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:34:06
|2
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:07
|3
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:41
|5
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|6
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|7
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:02
|8
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:09
|9
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:20
|10
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|11
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:45
|12
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:18:20
|13
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:29
|14
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:39
|15
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:33:55
|16
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:34:17
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|46:48:09
|2
|Team DSM
|0:02:09
|3
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:32
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:21
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:06
|6
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:58
|7
|Team BikeExchange
|0:07:01
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:06
|9
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:20
|10
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:47
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:50
|12
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|13
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:44
|14
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:19:32
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:37
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:55
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:24
|18
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:34:52
|19
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:39:46
|20
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:57:37
