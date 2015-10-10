Evans regains Tasmania lead with one stage remaining
Dylan Sunderland wins stage 4, with Brad Evans in second
Stage 4: Launceston - Grindelwald
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|2:22:25
|2
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|0:00:03
|3
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|5
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|6
|Taylor Gunman (Avanti Racing Team)
|7
|Nick Miller (Team Scody Downunder)
|8
|Guy Kalma (OTOC Vault Racing)
|9
|Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|10
|Matthew Clark (AMR Renault Racing Team)
General Classification after stage 4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|11:02:42
|2
|Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|0:00:04
|3
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/Vis)
|0:00:11
|5
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:13
|6
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|7
|Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:17
|8
|Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|9
|Nick Miller (Team Scody Downunder)
|0:00:20
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|0:00:21
