Evans regains Tasmania lead with one stage remaining

Dylan Sunderland wins stage 4, with Brad Evans in second

Stage 4 podium of Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team) and Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)2:22:25
2Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)0:00:03
3Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
4Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
5Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
6Taylor Gunman (Avanti Racing Team)
7Nick Miller (Team Scody Downunder)
8Guy Kalma (OTOC Vault Racing)
9Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
10Matthew Clark (AMR Renault Racing Team)

General Classification after stage 4

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)11:02:42
2Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:00:04
3Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
4Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/Vis)0:00:11
5Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:00:13
6Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:14
7Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:00:17
8Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)0:00:18
9Nick Miller (Team Scody Downunder)0:00:20
10Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)0:00:21

