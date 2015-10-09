Trending

Tour of Tasmania: Dan Fitter wins stage 3

Hill moves back into overall race lead

Stage 3 podium of Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) and Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)2:51:15
2Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
3Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
4Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
5Alex Frame (Mobius Future Racing)
6Jason Christie (Avanti Racing Team)
7Ayden Toovey
8Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
9Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
10Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)5:49:05
2Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)0:00:03
3Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:08
4Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)0:00:09
5Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)0:00:11
6Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
7Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
8Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
9Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:00:12
10Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)

