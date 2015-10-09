Tour of Tasmania: Dan Fitter wins stage 3
Hill moves back into overall race lead
Stage 3: East Devonport - George Town
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|2:51:15
|2
|Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|4
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|5
|Alex Frame (Mobius Future Racing)
|6
|Jason Christie (Avanti Racing Team)
|7
|Ayden Toovey
|8
|Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
|9
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|10
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|5:49:05
|2
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|0:00:03
|3
|Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)
|0:00:09
|5
|Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:00:11
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|7
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|8
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|9
|Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:12
|10
|Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
