Trending

Brad Evans win Tour of Tasmania

Michael Schweizer wins final stage in sprint finish

Image 1 of 4

The final stage podium of Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) and Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)

The final stage podium of Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) and Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 2 of 4

Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) wins the final stage

Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 4

The final overall podium of Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team), Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling) and Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)

The final overall podium of Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team), Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling) and Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 4 of 4

The peloton during the finsl stage of the Tour of Tasmania

The peloton during the finsl stage of the Tour of Tasmania
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:00:17
2Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
3Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
4Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)
5Tom Chapman (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
6Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
7Alex Nazarewicz (Mobius Future Racing)
8Tom Robinson (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
9Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
10Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)12:02:55
2Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:00:06
3Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:00:08
4Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)0:00:15
5Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:00:17
6Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:18
7Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:00:21
8Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)0:00:22
9Nick Miller (Team Scody Downunder)0:00:24
10Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)0:00:25

Latest on Cyclingnews