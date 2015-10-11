Brad Evans win Tour of Tasmania
Michael Schweizer wins final stage in sprint finish
Stage 5: Symmons Plains Raceway - Symmons Plains Raceway
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1:00:17
|2
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|3
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)
|5
|Tom Chapman (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
|6
|Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|7
|Alex Nazarewicz (Mobius Future Racing)
|8
|Tom Robinson (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|9
|Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|10
|Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|12:02:55
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:06
|3
|Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|0:00:08
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)
|0:00:15
|5
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:17
|6
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|7
|Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:21
|8
|Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|9
|Nick Miller (Team Scody Downunder)
|0:00:24
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|0:00:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy