Trending

Ben Hill wins Tour of Tasmania prologue

CharterMason with three riders in the top four

Sam Chrome, Ben Hill (CharterMason) and Brad Evans (Pat’s Veg Cycling) make up the prologue podium

Sam Chrome, Ben Hill (CharterMason) and Brad Evans (Pat’s Veg Cycling) make up the prologue podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:02:27.53
2Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)0:02:32.82
3Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:02:33.59
4Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:02:33.95
5Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:02:34.15
6Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz)0:02:34.30
7Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:34.96
8Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)0:02:35.61
9Pieter Bulling (Mobius Future Racing)0:02:36.14
10Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)0:02:36.58

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:02:27
2.Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)0:00:05
3.Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:00:06
4.Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
5.Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:00:07
6.Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz)
7.Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
8.Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)0:00:08
9.Pieter Bulling (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:09
10.Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)

Latest on Cyclingnews