Trending

Tour of Tasmania: Sean Lake wins stage 1

Ben Hill remains overall race leader

Stage 1 podium of Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing), Sean Lake and Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Stage 1 podium of Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing), Sean Lake and Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3:00:38
2Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)
3Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
4Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
5Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
6Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
7Guy Kalma (OTOC Vault Racing)
8Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)
9Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)
10Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)3:03:04
2Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)0:00:04
3Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)0:00:06
4Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:07
5Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
6Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
7Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:00:08
8Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz)
9Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
10Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)

Latest on Cyclingnews