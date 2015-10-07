Tour of Tasmania: Sean Lake wins stage 1
Ben Hill remains overall race leader
Stage 1: Strathgordon - New Norfolk
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3:00:38
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)
|3
|Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|5
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|6
|Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
|7
|Guy Kalma (OTOC Vault Racing)
|8
|Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|3:03:04
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:00:04
|3
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|0:00:06
|4
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|5
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|6
|Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|7
|Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|0:00:08
|8
|Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz)
|9
|Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|10
|Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy