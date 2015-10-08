Tour of Tasmania: Brad Evans takes out stage 2 and moves into overall race lead
Ben Hill loses overall lead in Penguin
Stage 2: Ulverstone - Penguin
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|2:46:05
|2
|Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|4
|Bradley Linfield (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|5
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|6
|Ayden Toovey
|7
|Guy Kalma (OTOC Vault Racing)
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|9
|Nathan Elliott (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|10
|Jason Christie (Avanti Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|5:49:05
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:03
|3
|Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|4
|Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:00:09
|5
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)
|7
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|8
|Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|9
|Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|0:00:12
|10
|Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy