Trending

Tour of Tasmania: Brad Evans takes out stage 2 and moves into overall race lead

Ben Hill loses overall lead in Penguin

The stage 2 podium of Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing), Brad Evans and Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)

The stage 2 podium of Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing), Brad Evans and Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)2:46:05
2Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
3Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)
4Bradley Linfield (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
5Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
6Ayden Toovey
7Guy Kalma (OTOC Vault Racing)
8Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
9Nathan Elliott (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
10Jason Christie (Avanti Racing Team)

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)5:49:05
2Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)0:00:03
3Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:08
4Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)0:00:09
5Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:11
6Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)
7Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
8Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
9Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:00:12
10Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)

Latest on Cyclingnews