'He's a machine' – Mathias Vacek impresses as Lidl-Trek's not-so-secret Grand Tour weapon on Giro d'Italia debut

Teammates full of praise for 22-year-old Czech all-rounder, who doesn't 'realise how hard he can ride a bike'

LECCE ITALY MAY 13 Mathias Vacek of Czech Republic and Team Lidl Trek White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 4 a 189km stage from Alberobello Pietramadre to Lecce UCIWT on May 13 2025 in Lecce Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Wearing the white jersey, Vacek isn't such a secret weapon anymore (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's Mathias Vacek had been a constant throughout this year's Giro d'Italia so far, and looks set to be a star of the future after playing a key role for race leader Mads Pedersen throughout the Albanian Grande Partenza and the first day on Italian roads. 

Vacek, still just 22, leads the best young rider classification four days into the action, with top-tier positioning and lead-outs for Pedersen, alongside a strong stage 2 time trial, leaving him third overall. He shouldn't be too unknown, given his exploits at last year's Vuelta a España – where he finished second twice on stages 1 and 7 on Grand Tour debut – but his versatility has put him well into the focus of the cycling world.

