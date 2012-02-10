Trending

Image 1 of 6

Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates victory in Doha.

Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates victory in Doha.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 6

Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) accepts the congratulations of Eddy Merck.

Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) accepts the congratulations of Eddy Merck.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 6

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the 2012 Tour of Qatar.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the 2012 Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 6

Mark Cavendish (Sky) came a cropper in the finale.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) came a cropper in the finale.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 6

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the Tour of Qatar.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 6

Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) won the final stage of the Tour of Qatar.

Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) won the final stage of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP)

On another day of high drama at the 2012 Tour of Qatar, promising French rider Arnaud Demare raced to the first professional victory of his career in the colours of FDJ-BigMat at the sixth and final stage. 20-year-old Demare came home ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Rabobank’s 2011 winner Mark Renshaw, who put a frustrating week behind him with a podium finish on the final day.

Belgium’s Tom Boonen’s 15th place finish on the day was enough for him to win the overall GC and points classification and meant that he ended the day celebrating a fourth victory in this race, fully justifying his tag as the “King of the Desert”. Garmin-Barracuda’s Tyler Farrar finished as runner-up, 28 seconds behind Boonen, with Team Sky’s Juan Antonio Flecha five seconds further back in third.

This year’s race, as always, has been marred by a number of crashes and punctures and today was no different. With the riders finding their feet in new teams and with the flat nature of the course making for tight, fast and bunch finishes, bumps have become unavoidable.

The biggest casualty of the race was stage three and stage five winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), who came together with two other riders close to the finish and suffered a nasty fall that brought gashes to his legs and to his left shoulder. Cavendish was helped to his feet by his teammate and friend Bernie Eisel and bravely got on a spare bike and finished the stage.

Cavendish’s crash hindered a large proportion of the field in the finale, meaning that Demare’s decision to go for home early paid off. Earlier on the field had been helped by a considerable tail wind as they made their way from the Sealine Beach Resort to the Doha Corniche. Before the peloton’s arrival there a pack of seven riders broke away, building a lead that reached a peak gap of 2:20.

At the Doha Corniche the riders encountered 11 6km laps around the harbour side with the pack making relatively heavy weather of catching the group in front. They finally bridged the gap with just 15km to go, which provided the platform for yet another frantic bunch sprint to the line. Demare’s tactics proved shrewd as he crossed the line for what in the end was a cosy victory for the 2011 U23 road world champion.

"I was placed in ideal conditions in the last couple of kilometres with the help of my teammates," Demare said. "It's an amazing feeling. Tom Boonen and Tyler Farrar came to congratulate me. I have admired them in front of my TV for so long."

Elsewhere, a serious verbal altercation took place after the finish between Rabobank’s main leadout rider Graeme Brown and RadioShack-Nissan’s Robert Wagner. Brown accused Wagner of bumping him repeatedly and the two men had to be dragged apart as tempers flared on what was the hottest day of the race so far.

But the week has undoubtedly belonged to Boonen, who claimed both the golden and silver jerseys by using a combination of his considerable experience here and a fitness edge that he honed at the Tour de San Luis. His fourth victory in the race tasted especially sweet, as he told Cyclingnews.

“All four wins here have been hard,” he said. “If you win four times it’s 24 days of hard labour. But this was nice because there were a lot of good riders here. Two days ago the hard stage we had was really like a classic. Normally after a hard stage you can break it up a bit in the following ones but this year it has been a man to man fight. We controlled the last two stages as a team so I am happy. I think that this year has definitely been a very important one.”

Boonen’s performances and those of his principal accomplice Gert Steegmans meant that Omega Pharma-Quick Step were able to add the team GC to the two jerseys he won. The battle for the young riders white jersey was won by Garmin-Barracuda’s Ramunas Navardauskas. It was a fitting reward, alongside Farrar’s second place, for his team, whose consistency throughout the week shone through.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat2:20:44
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
17Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
22Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
23Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
26Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
27Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
28Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
29Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
30Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
32Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
35Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
36Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
37Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
38Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
39Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
42Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
43Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
45Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
46Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
47Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
48Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
50Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
51Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
52Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
54Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
55Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
56David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
57Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
58Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
59Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
60Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
62Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
65John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
66Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
67Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
68Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
71Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
75Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
76Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
77Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
78Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
82Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
83Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
84Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:15
85Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:18
86Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
88Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:30
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:33
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
91Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:36
92Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:00:39
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:59
94Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
95Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat0:01:08
96Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
97Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:26
98Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
99Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
100Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:39
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
102Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat0:01:43
103Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:01:48
104Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:02:12
106Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
107Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:12
108Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
109Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:58
110Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFSergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
DNFDominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
DNFChin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
DNFMiyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFRyota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
DNFWei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
DNSSebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSGatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3pts
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
3Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan2
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat15pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha12
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank9
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i7
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha6
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda5
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
8Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
9Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System2
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat2:20:44
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
12Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
13Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
14Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
15Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
16Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
19Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
21Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
23Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:08
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:26
25Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
26Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team7:02:12
2Garmin - Cervelo
3Lotto-Belisol Team
4Greenedge Cycling Team
5FDJ-Bigmat
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Project 1t4i
8BMC Racing Team
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Radioshack-Nissan
11Champion System
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Bridgestone Anchor
14RTS Racing Team
15Sky Procycling
16Farnese Vini-Selle Italia

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15:42:14
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:28
3Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:33
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:34
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:01:00
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:05
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:06
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:09
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:10
10Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
11Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:19
12Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:20
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:01:28
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:31
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:40
16Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:45
17Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:56
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:02:15
19Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:16
20Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:17
21Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:02:19
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:27
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:28
25David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:30
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:02:33
27Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:52
28Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:55
29Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:58
30Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:59
31Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:02
32Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i0:03:09
34Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank0:03:10
35Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i0:03:20
36Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:27
37Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:29
38Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:36
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:41
40Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:43
41Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
42Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:03:45
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:49
44Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:50
46Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
47Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:52
48Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
49Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:00
53Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:05
54Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:07
55Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:13
56Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:14
57Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat0:04:16
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:20
59Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i0:04:21
60Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:04:26
61Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
62Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:32
63Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:33
64Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:04:39
65Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
66Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:44
67Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:49
68Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:53
69Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:05:04
70Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:05
71Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:05:07
72Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:05:09
73David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:05:10
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:05:22
75Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:28
76Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
77Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:05:29
78Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat0:05:42
79Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:06:09
80Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:17
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:06:33
83Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:06:36
84Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:06:48
85Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:59
86Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:07:17
87Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:22
88Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:07:31
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:50
90Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:08:12
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:30
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:41
93Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:09:50
94Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:14
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:37
96Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:29
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:59
98Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:13:03
99Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:13:20
100Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:57
101Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:16:08
102Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:16:52
103Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:17:40
104Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:20:26
105Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:20:58
106Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:22:27
107Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:23:13
108Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System0:23:30
109Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:25:51
110Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep45pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling30
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda27
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank22
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat19
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale18
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha14
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i13
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i12
11Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team10
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha10
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha10
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan9
16Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling8
17Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
18Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
19Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i7
20Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team6
21Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha6
22Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan6
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5
25Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat4
27Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
28Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
30David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat3
31Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
32Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia3
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan2
34Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
35Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System2
36Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
37Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia2
38Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2
39Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
40Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda1
41Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat1
43Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System1
44Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
45Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor1
46Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda15:43:23
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:31
5Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:01:07
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:08
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:01:18
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:43
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:49
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:50
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:32
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:34
13Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:02:36
15Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:58
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:04
17Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:03:58
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:19
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:05:27
21Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:06:22
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:21
23Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:08:41
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:20
25Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:15:43
26Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step46:43:00
2Sky Procycling0:00:34
3Garmin - Cervelo0:01:23
4Project 1t4i0:02:10
5Radioshack-Nissan0:02:11
6Greenedge Cycling Team0:02:33
7Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:37
8Bmc Racing Team0:03:47
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:02
10FDJ-Bigmat0:04:55
11Katusha Team0:04:59
12Champion System0:06:38
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:36
14Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:08:54
15Bridgestone Anchor0:16:59
16RTS Racing Team0:34:34

 

