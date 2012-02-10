Démare opens professional account in Doha
Boonen wraps up overall win after final stage of Tour of Qatar
Stage 6: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche
On another day of high drama at the 2012 Tour of Qatar, promising French rider Arnaud Demare raced to the first professional victory of his career in the colours of FDJ-BigMat at the sixth and final stage. 20-year-old Demare came home ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Rabobank’s 2011 winner Mark Renshaw, who put a frustrating week behind him with a podium finish on the final day.
Belgium’s Tom Boonen’s 15th place finish on the day was enough for him to win the overall GC and points classification and meant that he ended the day celebrating a fourth victory in this race, fully justifying his tag as the “King of the Desert”. Garmin-Barracuda’s Tyler Farrar finished as runner-up, 28 seconds behind Boonen, with Team Sky’s Juan Antonio Flecha five seconds further back in third.
This year’s race, as always, has been marred by a number of crashes and punctures and today was no different. With the riders finding their feet in new teams and with the flat nature of the course making for tight, fast and bunch finishes, bumps have become unavoidable.
The biggest casualty of the race was stage three and stage five winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), who came together with two other riders close to the finish and suffered a nasty fall that brought gashes to his legs and to his left shoulder. Cavendish was helped to his feet by his teammate and friend Bernie Eisel and bravely got on a spare bike and finished the stage.
Cavendish’s crash hindered a large proportion of the field in the finale, meaning that Demare’s decision to go for home early paid off. Earlier on the field had been helped by a considerable tail wind as they made their way from the Sealine Beach Resort to the Doha Corniche. Before the peloton’s arrival there a pack of seven riders broke away, building a lead that reached a peak gap of 2:20.
At the Doha Corniche the riders encountered 11 6km laps around the harbour side with the pack making relatively heavy weather of catching the group in front. They finally bridged the gap with just 15km to go, which provided the platform for yet another frantic bunch sprint to the line. Demare’s tactics proved shrewd as he crossed the line for what in the end was a cosy victory for the 2011 U23 road world champion.
"I was placed in ideal conditions in the last couple of kilometres with the help of my teammates," Demare said. "It's an amazing feeling. Tom Boonen and Tyler Farrar came to congratulate me. I have admired them in front of my TV for so long."
Elsewhere, a serious verbal altercation took place after the finish between Rabobank’s main leadout rider Graeme Brown and RadioShack-Nissan’s Robert Wagner. Brown accused Wagner of bumping him repeatedly and the two men had to be dragged apart as tempers flared on what was the hottest day of the race so far.
But the week has undoubtedly belonged to Boonen, who claimed both the golden and silver jerseys by using a combination of his considerable experience here and a fitness edge that he honed at the Tour de San Luis. His fourth victory in the race tasted especially sweet, as he told Cyclingnews.
“All four wins here have been hard,” he said. “If you win four times it’s 24 days of hard labour. But this was nice because there were a lot of good riders here. Two days ago the hard stage we had was really like a classic. Normally after a hard stage you can break it up a bit in the following ones but this year it has been a man to man fight. We controlled the last two stages as a team so I am happy. I think that this year has definitely been a very important one.”
Boonen’s performances and those of his principal accomplice Gert Steegmans meant that Omega Pharma-Quick Step were able to add the team GC to the two jerseys he won. The battle for the young riders white jersey was won by Garmin-Barracuda’s Ramunas Navardauskas. It was a fitting reward, alongside Farrar’s second place, for his team, whose consistency throughout the week shone through.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|2:20:44
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|17
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|22
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|28
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|32
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|35
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|36
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|37
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|39
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|42
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
|45
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|46
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|47
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|48
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|51
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|54
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|56
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|57
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|58
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|59
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|60
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|61
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|62
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|65
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|67
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|68
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|71
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|75
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|76
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|77
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|78
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|82
|Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|83
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|84
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:15
|85
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:18
|86
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:25
|87
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
|88
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:30
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:33
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|91
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|92
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:00:39
|93
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:59
|94
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|95
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:08
|96
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|97
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:26
|98
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|99
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|100
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:39
|101
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|102
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:43
|103
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:01:48
|104
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:12
|106
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|107
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:12
|108
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|109
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:58
|110
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|DNF
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|DNF
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|DNF
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|DNS
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|pts
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|3
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|15
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|12
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|9
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|7
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|6
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|2
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|2:20:44
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|15
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|19
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|21
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|22
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:25
|23
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:08
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:26
|25
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|26
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|7:02:12
|2
|Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|5
|FDJ-Bigmat
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Project 1t4i
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Champion System
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Bridgestone Anchor
|14
|RTS Racing Team
|15
|Sky Procycling
|16
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15:42:14
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:28
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:34
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:01:00
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:05
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:06
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:09
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|11
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:19
|12
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:01:28
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:31
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:40
|16
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:45
|17
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:56
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:15
|19
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:16
|20
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:17
|21
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:02:19
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:27
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:28
|25
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:30
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:02:33
|27
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:52
|28
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|29
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:58
|30
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:59
|31
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:02
|32
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|33
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:03:09
|34
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
|0:03:10
|35
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:03:20
|36
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:27
|37
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:29
|38
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:36
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:41
|40
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:43
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|42
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:03:45
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:49
|44
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:50
|46
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|47
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|48
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|49
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:00
|53
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|54
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:07
|55
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:13
|56
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:14
|57
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:16
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:20
|59
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:04:21
|60
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:26
|61
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|62
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|63
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:33
|64
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:04:39
|65
|Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:44
|67
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:49
|68
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:53
|69
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:05:04
|70
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:05
|71
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:05:07
|72
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:05:09
|73
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:10
|74
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:05:22
|75
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:28
|76
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|77
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:05:29
|78
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|0:05:42
|79
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:06:09
|80
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:17
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:06:33
|83
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:36
|84
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:06:48
|85
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:59
|86
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:17
|87
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:22
|88
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:07:31
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:50
|90
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:08:12
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:30
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:41
|93
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:09:50
|94
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:14
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:37
|96
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:29
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:59
|98
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:13:03
|99
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:20
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:57
|101
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:16:08
|102
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:52
|103
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:17:40
|104
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:20:26
|105
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:20:58
|106
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:22:27
|107
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:23:13
|108
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
|0:23:30
|109
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:25:51
|110
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|45
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|27
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|22
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|19
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|14
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|13
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|12
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|10
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|10
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|16
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|17
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|18
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|7
|20
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|21
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|6
|22
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|25
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|4
|27
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|28
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|30
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|3
|31
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|32
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|3
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|34
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|35
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|2
|36
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|37
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|2
|38
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|39
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|40
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|41
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|1
|43
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|1
|44
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|45
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|1
|46
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|15:43:23
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:00:31
|5
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:01:07
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:08
|7
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:01:18
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:43
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:49
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:50
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:32
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:34
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:02:36
|15
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:02:58
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:04
|17
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:03:58
|19
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:19
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:27
|21
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:06:22
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:21
|23
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:08:41
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:20
|25
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:15:43
|26
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46:43:00
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:34
|3
|Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:23
|4
|Project 1t4i
|0:02:10
|5
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:11
|6
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|7
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:37
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:47
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|10
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:04:55
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:04:59
|12
|Champion System
|0:06:38
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:36
|14
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:08:54
|15
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:16:59
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:34:34
