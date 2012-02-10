Image 1 of 6 Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates victory in Doha. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 6 Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) accepts the congratulations of Eddy Merck. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 6 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the 2012 Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 6 Mark Cavendish (Sky) came a cropper in the finale. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 6 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 6 Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) won the final stage of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: AFP)

On another day of high drama at the 2012 Tour of Qatar, promising French rider Arnaud Demare raced to the first professional victory of his career in the colours of FDJ-BigMat at the sixth and final stage. 20-year-old Demare came home ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Rabobank’s 2011 winner Mark Renshaw, who put a frustrating week behind him with a podium finish on the final day.

Belgium’s Tom Boonen’s 15th place finish on the day was enough for him to win the overall GC and points classification and meant that he ended the day celebrating a fourth victory in this race, fully justifying his tag as the “King of the Desert”. Garmin-Barracuda’s Tyler Farrar finished as runner-up, 28 seconds behind Boonen, with Team Sky’s Juan Antonio Flecha five seconds further back in third.

This year’s race, as always, has been marred by a number of crashes and punctures and today was no different. With the riders finding their feet in new teams and with the flat nature of the course making for tight, fast and bunch finishes, bumps have become unavoidable.

The biggest casualty of the race was stage three and stage five winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), who came together with two other riders close to the finish and suffered a nasty fall that brought gashes to his legs and to his left shoulder. Cavendish was helped to his feet by his teammate and friend Bernie Eisel and bravely got on a spare bike and finished the stage.

Cavendish’s crash hindered a large proportion of the field in the finale, meaning that Demare’s decision to go for home early paid off. Earlier on the field had been helped by a considerable tail wind as they made their way from the Sealine Beach Resort to the Doha Corniche. Before the peloton’s arrival there a pack of seven riders broke away, building a lead that reached a peak gap of 2:20.

At the Doha Corniche the riders encountered 11 6km laps around the harbour side with the pack making relatively heavy weather of catching the group in front. They finally bridged the gap with just 15km to go, which provided the platform for yet another frantic bunch sprint to the line. Demare’s tactics proved shrewd as he crossed the line for what in the end was a cosy victory for the 2011 U23 road world champion.

"I was placed in ideal conditions in the last couple of kilometres with the help of my teammates," Demare said. "It's an amazing feeling. Tom Boonen and Tyler Farrar came to congratulate me. I have admired them in front of my TV for so long."

Elsewhere, a serious verbal altercation took place after the finish between Rabobank’s main leadout rider Graeme Brown and RadioShack-Nissan’s Robert Wagner. Brown accused Wagner of bumping him repeatedly and the two men had to be dragged apart as tempers flared on what was the hottest day of the race so far.

But the week has undoubtedly belonged to Boonen, who claimed both the golden and silver jerseys by using a combination of his considerable experience here and a fitness edge that he honed at the Tour de San Luis. His fourth victory in the race tasted especially sweet, as he told Cyclingnews.

“All four wins here have been hard,” he said. “If you win four times it’s 24 days of hard labour. But this was nice because there were a lot of good riders here. Two days ago the hard stage we had was really like a classic. Normally after a hard stage you can break it up a bit in the following ones but this year it has been a man to man fight. We controlled the last two stages as a team so I am happy. I think that this year has definitely been a very important one.”

Boonen’s performances and those of his principal accomplice Gert Steegmans meant that Omega Pharma-Quick Step were able to add the team GC to the two jerseys he won. The battle for the young riders white jersey was won by Garmin-Barracuda’s Ramunas Navardauskas. It was a fitting reward, alongside Farrar’s second place, for his team, whose consistency throughout the week shone through.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 2:20:44 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 17 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 22 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda 27 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 28 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 29 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 30 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 32 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 35 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 36 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 37 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 38 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 39 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 42 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 43 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System 45 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 46 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 47 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 48 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 50 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 51 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 52 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 54 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 56 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 57 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 58 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 59 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 60 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 62 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 65 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 67 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 68 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 69 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 71 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 72 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 75 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 76 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 77 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 78 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 82 Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 83 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 84 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:15 85 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:18 86 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:25 87 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank 88 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:30 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:33 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 91 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:36 92 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:00:39 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:59 94 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 95 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:08 96 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 97 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:26 98 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 99 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 100 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:39 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 102 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:43 103 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:01:48 104 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:12 106 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 107 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:12 108 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 109 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:58 110 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team DNF Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i DNF Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team DNF Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor DNF Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor DNF Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank DNF Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team DNS Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 pts 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 2 3 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 15 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 12 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 9 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 7 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 6 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 5 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 8 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 9 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 2 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 2:20:44 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 14 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 15 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 19 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 21 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:25 23 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:08 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:26 25 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 26 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:39

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 7:02:12 2 Garmin - Cervelo 3 Lotto-Belisol Team 4 Greenedge Cycling Team 5 FDJ-Bigmat 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Project 1t4i 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Radioshack-Nissan 11 Champion System 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Bridgestone Anchor 14 RTS Racing Team 15 Sky Procycling 16 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15:42:14 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:28 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:34 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:01:00 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:05 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:06 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:09 9 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:10 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 11 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:19 12 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:20 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:01:28 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:31 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:40 16 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:45 17 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:56 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:15 19 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:16 20 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:17 21 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 0:02:19 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 23 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:27 24 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:28 25 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:30 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:02:33 27 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:52 28 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:55 29 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:58 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:59 31 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:02 32 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 33 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:03:09 34 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank 0:03:10 35 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:03:20 36 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:27 37 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:29 38 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:36 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:41 40 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:43 41 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 42 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:03:45 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:49 44 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:50 46 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 47 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:52 48 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 49 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:53 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:04:00 53 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:05 54 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:07 55 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:13 56 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:14 57 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:16 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:20 59 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:04:21 60 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:26 61 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 62 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:32 63 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:33 64 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:04:39 65 Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 66 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:44 67 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:49 68 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:53 69 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:05:04 70 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:05 71 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:05:07 72 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:05:09 73 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:05:10 74 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:05:22 75 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:28 76 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 77 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:05:29 78 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 0:05:42 79 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:06:09 80 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:17 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:06:33 83 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 0:06:36 84 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:06:48 85 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:59 86 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:07:17 87 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:22 88 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:07:31 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:50 90 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:08:12 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:30 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:41 93 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:09:50 94 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:14 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:37 96 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:29 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:59 98 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:13:03 99 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:13:20 100 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:57 101 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:16:08 102 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:52 103 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:17:40 104 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:20:26 105 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:20:58 106 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:22:27 107 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:23:13 108 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System 0:23:30 109 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:25:51 110 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 45 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 27 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 22 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 19 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 14 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 13 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 12 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 12 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 10 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 10 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 9 16 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 17 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 18 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 19 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 7 20 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 6 21 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 6 22 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 6 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 25 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 4 27 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 28 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3 30 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 3 31 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 32 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 3 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 2 34 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 35 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 2 36 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 37 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 2 38 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 39 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 40 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 1 41 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 1 43 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 1 44 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 45 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 1 46 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 15:43:23 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:31 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:01:07 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:08 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:01:18 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:43 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:49 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:50 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:32 12 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:34 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:02:36 15 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:58 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:04 17 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:03:58 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:19 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:27 21 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:06:22 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:21 23 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:08:41 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:20 25 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:15:43 26 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor