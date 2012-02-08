Boonen too good for Veelers and Cancellara in Qatar thriller
Omega Pharma-QuickStep dominates, Boonen wins 20th career stage
Stage 4: Al Thakhira - Madinat Al Shamal
Belgium’s Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) tightened his grip on the 2012 Tour of Qatar by winning stage four of the race in exciting fashion from Tom Veelers (Project 1t4i) and Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan). On a day of drama featuring high winds and several punctures, Boonen added stage four to his opening stage win and second placed finishes in the team trial and stage three.
After a scorching first hour, when the field covered 52kms, Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol) and Miyataka Shimizu (Bridgestone Anchor) broke free, opening up a gap of seven minutes on the chasing pack. The two riders then hurtled through the first intermediate sprint before being caught by the rest of the peloton at the 112km mark.
The field then headed towards the first of their two passes of the finishing area and as they did so a group of 26 riders dropped the rest of the field, with Garmin-Barracuda and Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders once again taking the stage by the scruff of the neck as they had tried to do in stage one and stage two.
Boonen secured the second intermediate sprint from Garmin’s Tyler Farrar, with the two riders almost bumping as they reached the end. By now they had opened up a 20 second lead ahead of a group that included yesterday’s stage three winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC). It was a gap that ultimately could not be bridged, and with 10km to go the leading pack was over a minute ahead.
The last 10km were amongst the most dramatic in the history of the race, with Cancellara making the first move for home. He was followed by Boonen, Adam Blythe (BMC), Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
Lady luck then abandoned Blythe as he suffered a puncture with just over 3km to go before Boonen swept to the front in the finale to take the win ahead of Veelers, who closed fast in the last kilometre, and Cancellara. It was the 20th career stage win at the Tour of Qatar for Boonen, who has really made this race his own in the last few years.
“The wind, again, was a little bit different to what we are used to,” a delighted Boonen said. “It was mainly head and tail winds but there were a few sections with a cross wind and that’s what split the pack. We were the team, together with Garmin, who was really pushing to stay in front and today we got rewarded for our hard work. I think that after today we are in a much more comfortable position to secure the overall victory and it has been a crucial day.”
Boonen added that the stage had been the most exciting yet of the race, with the tougher conditions bringing some of the bigger names to the forefront as he had predicted.
“The harder the race, the bigger the names in front,” he said. “After a stage like this you don’t need to imagine anything – you see the big names coming to the front automatically. Stages like this don’t lie.
“I can’t believe that I am already up to 20 stage wins here. It’s my ninth time and I know the roads really well. They hold no secrets for me.”
Team Sky suffered a day of mixed fortunes, after the high of yesterday’s stage three success for Cavendish. The British team claimed three of the top ten spots thanks to Flecha (4th), Bernie Eisel (8th) and Ian Stannard (10th), but were left frustrated by their failure to help Cavendish stay in touch with the leading pack.
“Three riders in the top ten is good, but not enough,” Eisel told Cyclingnews. “We had one card to play, and that was Cav. We did a good race but I have to be honest – we could have worked better as a team and given each other more shelter in the conditions.
“Fabian [Cancellara] rode off with three guys and then everyone stayed off at the same distance for the last 4km. If we had been better organised it would have come down to a sprint of eight or nine riders and I wouldn’t have lost time. I’m not saying I would have won but I would have been much closer. It’s frustrating.
“The wind was stronger than yesterday but not as bad as last year. But it’s not about the wind, it’s about how fast you go. The wind wasn’t the trickiest thing today. Worse was the narrow roads, the gravel and the cats eyes. We saw so many punctures on the last lap. Welcome to Qatar…”
Omega Pharma-QuickStep is the new leader in the general team classification thanks to Boonen’s heroics, while the battle for the best young rider is developing into a duel between Blythe and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda). The Lithuanian capitalised on Blythe's misfortune to finish two places ahead of him in 11th place and regain the classification lead.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3:03:14
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:04
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:11
|7
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:14
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:37
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|14
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:54
|16
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|19
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|27
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|28
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|30
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:01:00
|38
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|39
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:03
|40
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:01:05
|42
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:44
|43
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:45
|44
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|45
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|46
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|48
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|49
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|52
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|53
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|55
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|56
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|57
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|58
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|59
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|64
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
|65
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|66
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|67
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|69
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|71
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|73
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
|76
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|77
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|78
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|80
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|81
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|82
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|83
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|84
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|85
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|86
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|87
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|88
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|89
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|91
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:56
|93
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:01
|94
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:54
|95
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:35
|96
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:05
|97
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|98
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:01:45
|100
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:26
|101
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:06:35
|102
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:06:38
|103
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|104
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
|105
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|107
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|108
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|110
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|111
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|112
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|114
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|115
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|116
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|117
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:53
|118
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|120
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|121
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:13:24
|122
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|123
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|DNF
|Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|2
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|3
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|12
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|5
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|7
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|4
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:03:50
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:01
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:18
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:00:24
|12
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:09
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|18
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|19
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|20
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|25
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:02
|26
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|27
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|28
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|29
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:48
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9:09:57
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|3
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:30
|4
|Project 1t4i
|0:01:33
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:01:47
|7
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|9
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:27
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|11
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:09
|12
|Champion System
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:05:00
|15
|RTS Racing Team
|0:09:50
|16
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:09:53
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|9:50:50
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:31
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:34
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:36
|5
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|6
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:01:00
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:06
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:09
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:15
|12
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:19
|13
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|14
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:33
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:40
|18
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:45
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:02
|20
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:15
|21
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:16
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:17
|23
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:02:19
|24
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|26
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
|0:02:27
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:28
|28
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:30
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:34
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:47
|31
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:52
|32
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|33
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:58
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:59
|36
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|37
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:02
|38
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:03:08
|40
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|41
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:03:09
|42
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:11
|43
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:03:16
|44
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|45
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:03:20
|46
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:27
|47
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:29
|48
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:36
|49
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:43
|50
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|51
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:03:45
|53
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:49
|56
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:50
|58
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|59
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|60
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|65
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:03:59
|66
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|68
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|69
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:07
|70
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|71
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:14
|72
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:20
|73
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:04:21
|74
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:28
|75
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:30
|76
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:33
|77
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:36
|78
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:04:39
|79
|Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|80
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
|81
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:44
|82
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:47
|83
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:49
|84
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:54
|85
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:05
|86
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|87
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:10
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:05:22
|89
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:23
|90
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:28
|91
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:29
|92
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:44
|93
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:42
|94
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:06:48
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:17
|96
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:29
|97
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:08:12
|98
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:08:20
|99
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:29
|100
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:08:38
|101
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:42
|102
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:09:38
|104
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:37
|105
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:11:43
|106
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:29
|107
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:12:33
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:20
|109
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:21
|110
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:38
|111
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:16:10
|112
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:19:08
|113
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:22
|114
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:19:28
|115
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:19:31
|116
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:20:26
|117
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:20:57
|118
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
|0:22:00
|119
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:22:02
|120
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:24:43
|121
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:29:35
|122
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:40:13
|123
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|0:40:28
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|45
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|19
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|12
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|11
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|6
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|15
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|17
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|18
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|4
|19
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|4
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4
|21
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|23
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|24
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|3
|25
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|27
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|28
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|2
|29
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|31
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|32
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|1
|33
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|1
|34
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|-5
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|9:51:59
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:24
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:00:31
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:00:53
|6
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:01:07
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:08
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:38
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:49
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:50
|11
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:59
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:34
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:02:36
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:50
|18
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:02:58
|19
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:03:19
|20
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:27
|21
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:33
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:20
|23
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:07:11
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:07:29
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:20
|26
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:12
|27
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:19:48
|28
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:20:53
|29
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:28:26
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29:08:48
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:34
|3
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:23
|4
|Project 1t4i
|0:02:10
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:11
|6
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|7
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:37
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:47
|10
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:04:55
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:04:59
|12
|Champion System
|0:06:38
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:36
|14
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:08:54
|15
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:13:59
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:34:34
