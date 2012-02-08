Trending

Boonen too good for Veelers and Cancellara in Qatar thriller

Omega Pharma-QuickStep dominates, Boonen wins 20th career stage

Race leader Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) prevailed in stage 4.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Qatar.

BMC riders prepare for stage 4 in Qatar.

Action during stage 4 at the Tour of Qatar.

Tom Boonen in the yellow leader's jersey.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Garmin-Barracuda, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Team Sky riders at the head of the peloton.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

The Tour of Qatar peloton during stage 4.

Early stage 4 escapees Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol) and Miyataka Shimizu (Bridgestone Anchor).

Mark Cavendish (Sky) rolls along in the peloton.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) winds up the pace.

Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen await the start of stage 4 in Qatar.

The peloton on the start line for stage 4 in Qatar.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wears the points jersey during stage 4.

Time to kick back and relax before the start of stage 4 in Qatar.

Mark Cavendish checks out the route for stage 4.

Race leader Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was attentive all day and made the key splits in the peloton.

Another day of warmth, wind and sunshine at the Tour of Qatar.

A goat herder checks out the action in the Tour of Qatar.

Stage 4 was a frustrating day for Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) as he flatted inside the final 5km and finished 14 seconds behind Boonen..

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the young rider classification.

Tom Boonen speaks to the press after stage 4.

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) regained the lead in the young rider classification.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has a commanding lead in the points classification.

Tour of Qatar leader Tom Boonen with Eddy Merckx on the podium.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is all smiles after winning his 20th career stage win at the Tour of Qatar.

An elite selection formed in the closing kilometres of stage 4.

The peloton during the Tour of Qatar's fourth stage.

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Qatar.

Race leader Tom Boonen celebrates his second stage win at the Tour of Qatar.

Tour of Qatar leader Tom Boonen wins stage 4 ahead of Tom Veelers and Fabian Cancellara.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is ecstatic about his Qatar stage win, the Belgian's third victory of the young 2012 season.

Tour of Qatar stage winner and overall leader Tom Boonen is congratulated by Eddy Merckx

Belgium’s Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) tightened his grip on the 2012 Tour of Qatar by winning stage four of the race in exciting fashion from Tom Veelers (Project 1t4i) and Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan). On a day of drama featuring high winds and several punctures, Boonen added stage four to his opening stage win and second placed finishes in the team trial and stage three.

After a scorching first hour, when the field covered 52kms, Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol) and Miyataka Shimizu (Bridgestone Anchor) broke free, opening up a gap of seven minutes on the chasing pack. The two riders then hurtled through the first intermediate sprint before being caught by the rest of the peloton at the 112km mark.

The field then headed towards the first of their two passes of the finishing area and as they did so a group of 26 riders dropped the rest of the field, with Garmin-Barracuda and Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders once again taking the stage by the scruff of the neck as they had tried to do in stage one and stage two.

Boonen secured the second intermediate sprint from Garmin’s Tyler Farrar, with the two riders almost bumping as they reached the end. By now they had opened up a 20 second lead ahead of a group that included yesterday’s stage three winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC). It was a gap that ultimately could not be bridged, and with 10km to go the leading pack was over a minute ahead.

The last 10km were amongst the most dramatic in the history of the race, with Cancellara making the first move for home. He was followed by Boonen, Adam Blythe (BMC), Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Lady luck then abandoned Blythe as he suffered a puncture with just over 3km to go before Boonen swept to the front in the finale to take the win ahead of Veelers, who closed fast in the last kilometre, and Cancellara. It was the 20th career stage win at the Tour of Qatar for Boonen, who has really made this race his own in the last few years.

“The wind, again, was a little bit different to what we are used to,” a delighted Boonen said. “It was mainly head and tail winds but there were a few sections with a cross wind and that’s what split the pack. We were the team, together with Garmin, who was really pushing to stay in front and today we got rewarded for our hard work. I think that after today we are in a much more comfortable position to secure the overall victory and it has been a crucial day.”

Boonen added that the stage had been the most exciting yet of the race, with the tougher conditions bringing some of the bigger names to the forefront as he had predicted.

“The harder the race, the bigger the names in front,” he said. “After a stage like this you don’t need to imagine anything – you see the big names coming to the front automatically. Stages like this don’t lie.

“I can’t believe that I am already up to 20 stage wins here. It’s my ninth time and I know the roads really well. They hold no secrets for me.”

Team Sky suffered a day of mixed fortunes, after the high of yesterday’s stage three success for Cavendish. The British team claimed three of the top ten spots thanks to Flecha (4th), Bernie Eisel (8th) and Ian Stannard (10th), but were left frustrated by their failure to help Cavendish stay in touch with the leading pack.

“Three riders in the top ten is good, but not enough,” Eisel told Cyclingnews. “We had one card to play, and that was Cav. We did a good race but I have to be honest – we could have worked better as a team and given each other more shelter in the conditions.

“Fabian [Cancellara] rode off with three guys and then everyone stayed off at the same distance for the last 4km. If we had been better organised it would have come down to a sprint of eight or nine riders and I wouldn’t have lost time. I’m not saying I would have won but I would have been much closer. It’s frustrating.

“The wind was stronger than yesterday but not as bad as last year. But it’s not about the wind, it’s about how fast you go. The wind wasn’t the trickiest thing today. Worse was the narrow roads, the gravel and the cats eyes. We saw so many punctures on the last lap. Welcome to Qatar…”

Omega Pharma-QuickStep is the new leader in the general team classification thanks to Boonen’s heroics, while the battle for the best young rider is developing into a duel between Blythe and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda). The Lithuanian capitalised on Blythe's misfortune to finish two places ahead of him in 11th place and regain the classification lead.

Full Results
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:03:14
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
4Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
5Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:04
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:11
7Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:14
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:36
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:37
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
13Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
14Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:54
16Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
17Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
19Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
20Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
22Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
24Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
28Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
29Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
30Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
35Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:01:00
38Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
39Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:03
40Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
41Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i0:01:05
42Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:44
43Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:01:45
44Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
45Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
46Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
48Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
49Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
50Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
51Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
52Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
53David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
55Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
56Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
57Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
58Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
59Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
60Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
61Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
64Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
65Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
66Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
67Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
69Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
70Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
71Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
73Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
74Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
75Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
76Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
77Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
78Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
80Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
81Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
82Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
83Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
84Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
85Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
86Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
87David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
88Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
89Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
91Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:56
93Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:01
94Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat0:00:54
95Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:35
96Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:05
97Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
98Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
99Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:01:45
100Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:26
101Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:06:35
102Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:06:38
103Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
104Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
107Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
108Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
110Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
111Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
112Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
114Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
115Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
116Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
117Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:53
118Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
119Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
120Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
121Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:13:24
122Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
123Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
DNFMichaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Al Zubara, 81km
1Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3pts
2Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor2
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (1st crossing of the finish line), 121km
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda2
3Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda1

Points - Madinat Al Shamal, 147.5km
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15pts
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i12
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan9
4Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling7
5Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
7Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat4
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda2
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Young riders
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:03:50
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:01
3Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:18
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:24
12Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:09
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
18Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
19Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
20Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
24Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
25Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:02
26Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
27Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
28Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
29Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:12:48

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step9:09:57
2Sky Procycling0:00:35
3Garmin - Barracuda0:01:30
4Project 1t4i0:01:33
5RadioShack-Nissan
6FDJ-Bigmat0:01:47
7GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:58
8BMC Racing Team0:02:15
9Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:27
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:27
11Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:09
12Champion System
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Katusha Team0:05:00
15RTS Racing Team0:09:50
16Bridgestone Anchor0:09:53

General classification after stage 4
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep9:50:50
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:31
3Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:34
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:36
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:45
6Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:01:00
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:06
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:09
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:10
10Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:15
12Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:19
13Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
14Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:20
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:01:32
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:33
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:40
18Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:45
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:02
20Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:02:15
21Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:16
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:17
23Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:02:19
24Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
26Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank0:02:27
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:28
28David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:30
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:34
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:47
31Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:52
32Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:55
33Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
34Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:58
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:59
36Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:01
37Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:02
38Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
39Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:03:08
40Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i0:03:09
42Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:03:11
43Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:03:16
44Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:19
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i0:03:20
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:27
47Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:29
48Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:36
49Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:43
50Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
51Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:03:45
53Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:49
56Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:50
58Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
59Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:52
60Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
65Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:03:59
66Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
68Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:05
69Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:07
70Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
71Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:14
72Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:20
73Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i0:04:21
74Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:28
75Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:30
76Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:33
77Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:36
78Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:04:39
79Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
80Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
81Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:44
82Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:47
83Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:49
84Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:54
85Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:05
86Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
87David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:05:10
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:05:22
89Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:23
90Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:28
91Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:29
92Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:44
93Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:06:42
94Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:06:48
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:17
96Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:29
97Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:08:12
98Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:08:20
99Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:29
100Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:08:38
101Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:42
102Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:09:38
104Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:37
105Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:11:43
106Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:29
107Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:12:33
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:13:20
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:13:21
110Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:14:38
111Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:16:10
112Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:19:08
113Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:22
114Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:19:28
115Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:19:31
116Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:20:26
117Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:20:57
118Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System0:22:00
119Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:22:02
120Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:24:43
121Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:29:35
122Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:40:13
123Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team0:40:28

Points classification
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep45pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda19
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank13
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i12
6Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team10
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan9
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
10Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling7
11Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team6
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i6
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5
17Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4
18Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha4
19Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat4
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4
21Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
23Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
24David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat3
25Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
26Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
27Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
28Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor2
29Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
31Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda1
32Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System1
33Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor1
34Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia-5

Young rider classification
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda9:51:59
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:24
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:31
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:53
6Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:01:07
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:08
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:38
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:49
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:50
11Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:59
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:34
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:02:36
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:50
18Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:58
19Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:03:19
20Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:27
21Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:05:33
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:20
23Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:07:11
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:07:29
25Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:20
26Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:12:12
27Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:19:48
28Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:20:53
29Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:28:26

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step29:08:48
2Sky Procycling0:00:34
3Garmin - Barracuda0:01:23
4Project 1t4i0:02:10
5RadioShack-Nissan0:02:11
6GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:33
7Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:37
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:44
9BMC Racing Team0:03:47
10FDJ-Bigmat0:04:55
11Katusha Team0:04:59
12Champion System0:06:38
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:36
14Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:08:54
15Bridgestone Anchor0:13:59
16RTS Racing Team0:34:34

 

