Boonen scorches to victory in Doha
Belgian outsprints Blythe and Sagan for Qatar win
Stage 1: Barzan Towers - Doha Golf Club
The eleventh Tour of Qatar got underway this afternoon and it was Omega-Pharma Quick Step's Tom Boonen who came out on top in stage one, leaving enough in the tank to pull clear of a bunched field up the finishing straight in a time of 3:11:22. Britain’s Adam Blythe (BMC) finished in second with Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third.
The flat desert plains of Qatar have been a happy hunting ground in the past for Boonen, with the 31-year-old Belgian tasting victory here in 2006, 2008 and 2009. He takes possession of the golden jersey for overall race leader and immediately stated afterwards that he hopes to keep it after tomorrow’s team trial.
“We’re going to do everything possible to keep the jersey in the team time trial tomorrow,” he said. “I will push the team as hard as I can and we will see how we do. This is a race that we always want to do well in as a team and so far it’s looking good.”
The 12:35pm start meant that the field began the race at the warmest part of the day. With temperatures in the mid 70s and humidity higher than normal for this time of year the riders were thankful that the most talked about of the elements here – the seasonal high winds – had died down considerably from those seen at the Ladies Tour last week. The wind would be a factor, as it always is in Qatar, but not a decisive one.
Speaking to some of the riders beforehand, they almost all predicted that the most decisive factor could actually be how the teams manage their new line-ups. Many of them said that a lot of the teams would be treating the race partly as a fact-finding mission. With many riders swapping teams in the off season and many of them making their seasonal debuts, in most cases tactics had been formulated on paper but not yet honed in race conditions.
“The race is a good opportunity for teams to work on new combinations,” said GreenEdge’s Robbie McEwen (AUS). “Especially since a lot of guys have moved teams. Today is the first chance to test those new combinations and it’s pretty unclear how things will turn out.”
In the end it was the experienced course specialist Boonen who rose to the top, a victory for continuity. Boonen has been with Quick Step, in its various guises, for almost a decade, and of all the riders out there his surroundings on and off the road were the most familiar.
From the very start of the race Lotto Belisol’s Adam Hansen (AUS) set off like a scalded cat, putting on a brazen display of early pace that saw him over six minutes clear of the field at the 20km mark. He cut a solitary figure amid the desolation of the landscape as he powered along the arid and flat roads into a headwind for the first half of the race. He kept his pace up impressively but by 70km the gap had been halved.
The chasing peloton had split in two groups following a minor crash, but by the 80km mark the first of the two groups had caught up with Hansen, 16 seconds clear of the chasing pack. By now the riders had turned for home and were benefiting from the respite of a tail wind. The pace was well and truly on – this reporter was travelling at 60km/h in a press car and the field were closing on us, which gives a clear indication of the impressive speeds the riders were reaching. The field had now merged into one for the final sprint finish, which was a real test of stamina and strength after an uncompromising 140km in the wide open spaces of eastern Qatar.
“The last part of the stage was very quick,” said Boonen. “There was a tail wind pushing us off the main road and then the last two or three km with the two roundabouts was very fast. The only nervy part was when the crosswinds increased and there were two separate groups for about 30km, but after that it all got quiet again and everyone came back together.
“I am delighted to have won but it’s too early to tell whether I can win the GC on Friday. If the weather stays good like this it will be the time trial and then four more sprints so it will be hard. I hope that the conditions change a bit so we can have some natural selection but if it’s like this then every sprinter is a natural opponent.”
BMC’s Blythe put a disappointing Tour Down Under behind him and overcame a self-admitted crisis of confidence to finish second. The 22-year-old British rider was joined in the top ten by four other young riders, and he recognises the challenge he faces to hold onto the white jersey.
“I was close to winning but couldn’t quite find a second push to get me there,” he said. “But second is better than third isn’t it, so I can’t really complain. I was in the second echelon, which wasn’t too stressful. We could always see them as they were only about 10 seconds ahead. I was just trying to save as much energy as possible as we all knew that we would come back together.
“For me [the team time trial] tomorrow will be about hanging on. I’ll be doing two or three second turns maximum. I won’t be pulling big turns as I’m not that kind of rider. I hope to hang on to the white jersey tomorrow but there are a lot of strong teams here so we will have to see what happens.
“Coming here I was a little bit worried as my confidence was low after the Tour Down Under. But I’ve done well in the first stage and things are coming right and starting to work. Now I have a second place I know that I am getting closer to where I want to be. Everyone has come here pretty fresh, so this first stage isn’t a massive indication of where we all are. I think things will become a bit clearer tomorrow.”
The build up to the race had been dominated by an illness to Mark Cavendish, who was only confirmed as a definite starter for his Team Sky debut at 10am on the morning of the race. Cavendish had been suffering from a fever but appeared lively enough during the preliminaries. He eventually finished in 51st place and will be hopeful of building on that as the week progresses.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3:11:32
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|9
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|18
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|24
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|26
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|27
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|28
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|29
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|31
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|33
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|34
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|35
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|36
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|37
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|38
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
|40
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
|41
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|42
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|43
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|44
|Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|45
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|46
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|47
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|49
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|53
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|54
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|55
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|57
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|58
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|62
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|64
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|65
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|66
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|67
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|70
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|73
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|75
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|77
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|78
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|79
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|81
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|82
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|83
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|85
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|86
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|87
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|88
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|90
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|91
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|92
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|93
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|94
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|95
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|100
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|102
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|103
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
|104
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|105
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|107
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|108
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|109
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:21
|110
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:23
|111
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:29
|112
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:31
|113
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System
|0:00:33
|114
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:37
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|116
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:44
|117
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|118
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|120
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:02:54
|121
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|122
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|123
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:18
|124
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:38
|125
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|126
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|DNS
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|10
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3:11:26
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|12
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|17
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|22
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|23
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:21
|25
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:31
|26
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System
|0:00:33
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:44
|28
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:54
|29
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|30
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:18
|31
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9:34:36
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|FDJ-Bigmat
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Project 1t4i
|10
|Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|12
|Garmin - Cervelo
|13
|Champion System
|14
|Bridgestone Anchor
|15
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3:11:22
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:06
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:07
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:10
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|12
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|21
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|27
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|29
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|30
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|31
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|34
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|36
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|37
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|38
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|39
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|40
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
|43
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
|44
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|45
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|46
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|47
|Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|48
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|49
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|51
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|52
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|55
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|56
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|58
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|59
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|63
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|66
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|67
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|68
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|69
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|72
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|73
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|74
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|75
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|76
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|79
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|80
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|82
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|83
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|84
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|85
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|86
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|88
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|91
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|92
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|93
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|94
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|96
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|100
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|102
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|103
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
|104
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|105
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|107
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|108
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|109
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:31
|110
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:33
|111
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:41
|112
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System
|0:00:43
|113
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:47
|114
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|115
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:54
|116
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|117
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:59
|119
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|120
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:03:04
|121
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|122
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|123
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:28
|124
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:48
|125
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|126
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|6
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|11
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3:11:26
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:06
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|10
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|13
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|17
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|22
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|23
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:27
|25
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:37
|26
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System
|0:00:39
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:50
|28
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:00
|29
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|30
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:24
|31
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9:34:36
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|FDJ-Bigmat
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Project 1t4i
|10
|Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|12
|Garmin - Cervelo
|13
|Champion System
|14
|Bridgestone Anchor
|15
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|16
|RTS Racing Team
