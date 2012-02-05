Trending

Boonen scorches to victory in Doha

Belgian outsprints Blythe and Sagan for Qatar win

Image 1 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 50

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) on the offensive on day one of the Tour of Qatar.

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) on the offensive on day one of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 50

Eddy Merckx says, "so that's Cipollini's bike, eh? Mine's better"

Eddy Merckx says, "so that's Cipollini's bike, eh? Mine's better"
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 50

Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara before the start.

Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara before the start.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 50

After winning the final stage at the Tour de San Luis, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) continues his good form with a victory in Qatar's opening stage.

After winning the final stage at the Tour de San Luis, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) continues his good form with a victory in Qatar's opening stage.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Tom Boonen realizes he's won the stage

Tom Boonen realizes he's won the stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Francesco Chicchi celebrates as his teammate speeds to the win

Francesco Chicchi celebrates as his teammate speeds to the win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Boonen leaves the other sprinters in the dust in Qatar

Boonen leaves the other sprinters in the dust in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium after winning stage 1 in Qatar

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium after winning stage 1 in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Tom Boonen dons the leader's jersey in Qatar

Tom Boonen dons the leader's jersey in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Tom Boonen is clearly a big Rick James fan.

Tom Boonen is clearly a big Rick James fan.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Adam Blythe (BMC) took the best young rider's jersey

Adam Blythe (BMC) took the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in a good mood in Qatar

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in a good mood in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Philippe Gilbert in his Belgian champ's kit

Philippe Gilbert in his Belgian champ's kit
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 50

Mark Cavendish isn't feeling tip top, but is racing in Qatar

Mark Cavendish isn't feeling tip top, but is racing in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 50

Yaroslav Popovych ready to race with Radioshack-Nissan

Yaroslav Popovych ready to race with Radioshack-Nissan
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) also leads the points classification.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) also leads the points classification.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the yellow jersey of race leader.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the yellow jersey of race leader.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is well-used to Qatar success.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is well-used to Qatar success.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 50

Adam Blythe (BMC) is best young rider after day one.

Adam Blythe (BMC) is best young rider after day one.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates on the podium.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) dives for the line.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) dives for the line.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 50

Eddy Merckx looks on as Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rides to the podium.

Eddy Merckx looks on as Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rides to the podium.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 50

Omega Pharma-Quick Step set up victory for Tom Boonen.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step set up victory for Tom Boonen.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 50

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) looked comfortable throughout the day.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) looked comfortable throughout the day.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 50

Echelons form on the exposed flatlands of Qatar.

Echelons form on the exposed flatlands of Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 50

A crash split the peloton after 60km.

A crash split the peloton after 60km.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) gets some treatment from the medical car.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) gets some treatment from the medical car.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 50

Mark Cavendish (Sky) made his debut for his new team.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) made his debut for his new team.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 50

BMC have sent a strong team to Qatar

BMC have sent a strong team to Qatar
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 31 of 50

BMC have sent a strong team to Qatar

BMC have sent a strong team to Qatar
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 32 of 50

Eisel and Cavendish in their new Team Sky kit

Eisel and Cavendish in their new Team Sky kit
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 33 of 50

Team Sky's Davide Appollonio (right) finished in 6th position

Team Sky's Davide Appollonio (right) finished in 6th position
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 34 of 50

The GreenEdge riders talk tactics

The GreenEdge riders talk tactics
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 35 of 50

BMC's Thor Hushovd was focussed ahead of stage one in Qatar

BMC's Thor Hushovd was focussed ahead of stage one in Qatar
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 36 of 50

Gilbert shares a joke with his fellow riders

Gilbert shares a joke with his fellow riders
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 37 of 50

BMC's Philippe Gilbert looking relaxed

BMC's Philippe Gilbert looking relaxed
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 38 of 50

142.5km await the riders

142.5km await the riders
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 39 of 50

The USA's Taylor Phinney (BMC)

The USA's Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 40 of 50

All the pre-race discussion surrounded on Cavendish's illness, but he made it to the start line

All the pre-race discussion surrounded on Cavendish's illness, but he made it to the start line
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 41 of 50

Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the start line

Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the start line
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 42 of 50

Philippe Gilbert being interviewed

Philippe Gilbert being interviewed
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 43 of 50

GreenEdge were looking to build on an impressive start at the Tour Down Under

GreenEdge were looking to build on an impressive start at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 44 of 50

Mark Cavendish prepares to don his rainbow jersey for the first time this season

Mark Cavendish prepares to don his rainbow jersey for the first time this season
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 45 of 50

Rabobank get their instructions

Rabobank get their instructions
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 46 of 50

Drinking enough pre-race fluids was crucial in the conditions

Drinking enough pre-race fluids was crucial in the conditions
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 47 of 50

The Radio Shack Nissan riders before the opening stage

The Radio Shack Nissan riders before the opening stage
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 48 of 50

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank)

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 49 of 50

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) taking on some pre-race energy

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) taking on some pre-race energy
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 50 of 50

The riders gather at the start of stage one in Qatar

The riders gather at the start of stage one in Qatar
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)

The eleventh Tour of Qatar got underway this afternoon and it was Omega-Pharma Quick Step's Tom Boonen who came out on top in stage one, leaving enough in the tank to pull clear of a bunched field up the finishing straight in a time of 3:11:22. Britain’s Adam Blythe (BMC) finished in second with Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third.

The flat desert plains of Qatar have been a happy hunting ground in the past for Boonen, with the 31-year-old Belgian tasting victory here in 2006, 2008 and 2009. He takes possession of the golden jersey for overall race leader and immediately stated afterwards that he hopes to keep it after tomorrow’s team trial.

“We’re going to do everything possible to keep the jersey in the team time trial tomorrow,” he said. “I will push the team as hard as I can and we will see how we do. This is a race that we always want to do well in as a team and so far it’s looking good.”

The 12:35pm start meant that the field began the race at the warmest part of the day. With temperatures in the mid 70s and humidity higher than normal for this time of year the riders were thankful that the most talked about of the elements here – the seasonal high winds – had died down considerably from those seen at the Ladies Tour last week. The wind would be a factor, as it always is in Qatar, but not a decisive one.

Speaking to some of the riders beforehand, they almost all predicted that the most decisive factor could actually be how the teams manage their new line-ups. Many of them said that a lot of the teams would be treating the race partly as a fact-finding mission. With many riders swapping teams in the off season and many of them making their seasonal debuts, in most cases tactics had been formulated on paper but not yet honed in race conditions.

“The race is a good opportunity for teams to work on new combinations,” said GreenEdge’s Robbie McEwen (AUS). “Especially since a lot of guys have moved teams. Today is the first chance to test those new combinations and it’s pretty unclear how things will turn out.”

In the end it was the experienced course specialist Boonen who rose to the top, a victory for continuity. Boonen has been with Quick Step, in its various guises, for almost a decade, and of all the riders out there his surroundings on and off the road were the most familiar.

From the very start of the race Lotto Belisol’s Adam Hansen (AUS) set off like a scalded cat, putting on a brazen display of early pace that saw him over six minutes clear of the field at the 20km mark. He cut a solitary figure amid the desolation of the landscape as he powered along the arid and flat roads into a headwind for the first half of the race. He kept his pace up impressively but by 70km the gap had been halved.

The chasing peloton had split in two groups following a minor crash, but by the 80km mark the first of the two groups had caught up with Hansen, 16 seconds clear of the chasing pack. By now the riders had turned for home and were benefiting from the respite of a tail wind. The pace was well and truly on – this reporter was travelling at 60km/h in a press car and the field were closing on us, which gives a clear indication of the impressive speeds the riders were reaching. The field had now merged into one for the final sprint finish, which was a real test of stamina and strength after an uncompromising 140km in the wide open spaces of eastern Qatar.

“The last part of the stage was very quick,” said Boonen. “There was a tail wind pushing us off the main road and then the last two or three km with the two roundabouts was very fast. The only nervy part was when the crosswinds increased and there were two separate groups for about 30km, but after that it all got quiet again and everyone came back together.

“I am delighted to have won but it’s too early to tell whether I can win the GC on Friday. If the weather stays good like this it will be the time trial and then four more sprints so it will be hard. I hope that the conditions change a bit so we can have some natural selection but if it’s like this then every sprinter is a natural opponent.”

BMC’s Blythe put a disappointing Tour Down Under behind him and overcame a self-admitted crisis of confidence to finish second. The 22-year-old British rider was joined in the top ten by four other young riders, and he recognises the challenge he faces to hold onto the white jersey.

“I was close to winning but couldn’t quite find a second push to get me there,” he said. “But second is better than third isn’t it, so I can’t really complain. I was in the second echelon, which wasn’t too stressful. We could always see them as they were only about 10 seconds ahead. I was just trying to save as much energy as possible as we all knew that we would come back together.

“For me [the team time trial] tomorrow will be about hanging on. I’ll be doing two or three second turns maximum. I won’t be pulling big turns as I’m not that kind of rider. I hope to hang on to the white jersey tomorrow but there are a lot of strong teams here so we will have to see what happens.

“Coming here I was a little bit worried as my confidence was low after the Tour Down Under. But I’ve done well in the first stage and things are coming right and starting to work. Now I have a second place I know that I am getting closer to where I want to be. Everyone has come here pretty fresh, so this first stage isn’t a massive indication of where we all are. I think things will become a bit clearer tomorrow.”

The build up to the race had been dominated by an illness to Mark Cavendish, who was only confirmed as a definite starter for his Team Sky debut at 10am on the morning of the race. Cavendish had been suffering from a fever but appeared lively enough during the preliminaries. He eventually finished in 51st place and will be hopeful of building on that as the week progresses.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:11:32
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
10Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
18Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
21Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
24Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
25Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
26Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
27Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
28Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
29Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
30David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
31Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
33Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
34Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
35Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
36Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
37Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
38Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
40Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
41Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
42Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
43Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
44Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
45Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
46Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
47Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
49Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
53Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
54Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
55Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
56Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
57Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
58Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
62Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
65Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
66David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
67Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
70Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
71Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
72Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
73Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
74Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
75Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
76Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
77Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
78Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
79Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
81Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
82Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
83Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
85Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
86Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
87Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
88Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
90Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
91Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
92Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
93Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
94Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
95Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
97Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
100Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
102Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
103Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
104Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
105Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
107Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
108Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
109Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:21
110Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:23
111Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:29
112Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:31
113Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System0:00:33
114Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:37
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
116Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:44
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
119Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:04
120Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:02:54
121Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
122Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
123Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:18
124Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:12:38
125Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
126Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
DNSWilliam Clarke (Aus) Champion System

Sprint 1 - 28.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank1

Sprint 2 - 82km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda7
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank5
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling3
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
10Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:11:26
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
12Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
16Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
17Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
20Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
21Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
22Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
23Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:21
25Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:31
26Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System0:00:33
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:44
28Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:02:54
29Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
30Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:18
31Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:12:38

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step9:34:36
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Lotto-Belisol Team
4FDJ-Bigmat
5Katusha Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Sky Procycling
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Project 1t4i
10Radioshack-Nissan
11Greenedge Cycling Team
12Garmin - Cervelo
13Champion System
14Bridgestone Anchor
15Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
16RTS Racing Team

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:11:22
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:07
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:08
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:00:09
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:10
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
12Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
13Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
21Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
24Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
27Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
28Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
29Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
30Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
31Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
33David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
34Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
36Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
37Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
38Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
39Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
40Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
41Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
43Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
44Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
45Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
46Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
47Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
48Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
49Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
50Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
51Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
52Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
55Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
56Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
57Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
58Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
59Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
63Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
66Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
67David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
68Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
69Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
71Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
72Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
73Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
74Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
75Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
76Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
78Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
79Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
80Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
82Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
83Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
84Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
85Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
86Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
87Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
88Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
89Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
91Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
92Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
93Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
94Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
95Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
96Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
100Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
102Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
103Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
104Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
105Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
107Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
108Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
109Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:31
110Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:33
111Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:41
112Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System0:00:43
113Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:47
114Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:54
116Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
117Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
118Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:59
119Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:14
120Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:03:04
121Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
122Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
123Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:28
124Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:12:48
125Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
126Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank6
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
13Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:11:26
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:04
4Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
10Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
13Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
17Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
20Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
21Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
22Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
23Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:27
25Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:37
26Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System0:00:39
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:50
28Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:03:00
29Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
30Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:24
31Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:12:44

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step9:34:36
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Lotto-Belisol Team
4FDJ-Bigmat
5Katusha Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Sky Procycling
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Project 1t4i
10Radioshack-Nissan
11Greenedge Cycling Team
12Garmin - Cervelo
13Champion System
14Bridgestone Anchor
15Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
16RTS Racing Team

 

