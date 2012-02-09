Image 1 of 3 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) won stage five at the Tour of Qatar, his second victory of the race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Stage 5 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the leader's jersey with one stage to go in Qatar. (Image credit: AFP)

Great Britain’s Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) sprinted to victory in the penultimate stage of the 2012 Tour of Qatar on Thursday, using his positional instincts and the help of his teammates to make a decisive dash for the line in a crowded bunch finish.

It was Cavendish’s second victory this week, having won stage three on Tuesday, and it more than made up for the disappointment of yesterday when he trailed home in 31st place. Seven of the remaining nine top 10 spots were taken by young riders, with Liquigas-Canondale duo Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan claiming the remaining podium spots.

Cavendish moves up to seventh in the GC with one stage to go but remains more than a minute adrift of Belgium’s Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), who retained the golden jersey by a margin of 31 seconds from Garmin-Barracuda’s Taylor Farrar despite his worst finish (13th) of the week.

“I’m really happy to have won," Cavendish said. "It’s my second stage win here this week, and my team did a great job protecting me and keeping me up there for the final push. It’s a strong team that wants to do well, wants to win the sprints and the classics. It’s a team that can ride well in the wind and in the final, so it’s really good for us.”

After two wins and two second places in the four previous stages, Boonen was upstaged today but stayed close enough to consolidate his GC lead over Farrar, who was one place behind the Belgian in 14th place.

“I told the guys today that we could control the stage as a team,” Boonen said. “Over the last few days we have really been helped by Garmin and so we hadn’t expended too much energy. Today I wanted to be really comfortable at the head of the peloton.

“Everybody was very fresh in the final so it made for a very hectic finish. This finish line has been good to me and it has been bad to me in the past. There are seven kinks, and you have to be in the correct position. I was almost getting to the front but got blocked on the left side. But the most important thing for today was to consolidate the golden jersey for tomorrow and preserve the good work we have done this week.”

Stage five started just after noon at the Camel Race Track in the arid and dusty interior of the country, and the riders were greeted by dozens of camels as they made their last minute preparations. Aided by a tailwind, the riders sped through more than 52kms in the first hour of racing. A breakaway group of five riders opened up a sizable gap of 2:40 approaching the first intermediate sprint, which was won by Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) ahead of Thomas Bertolini (Farense Vini-Selle Italia) and Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Canondale).

The five riders were still clear at the second sprint, which came at the 124km mark and was won by RadioShack Nissan’s Robert Wagner. In the last 10 kilometres, the peloton closed together and the stage was set for a bunch sprint at the end of the 160km stage, which is the longest of the race.

Boonen moved to the inside menacingly but found his momentum checked at a critical stage, and as all eyes were focussed on the race leader Cavendish, who swept clear 200 metres from the finish and held his arms aloft triumphantly in his trademark celebration.

The stage was marred by several crashes, the worst of which came just before the riders turned onto north road. It resulted in a broken collarbone for Filippo Pozzato (Farense Vini-Selle Italia) as several other riders, including Thor Hushovd (BMC), ended up on the tarmac.

“The last few kilometres were very hectic and everyone was nervous,” Cavendish said. “There was a bit of wind but not enough to break us up so there was a big peloton left at the finish and everybody fancied their chances. It was very chaotic, and there were a few crashes and I hope that nobody is hurt from them."

The 11th Tour of Qatar concludes tomorrow after the 120km sixth stage from the Sealine Beach Resort to the Doha Corniche. It appears that only a crash, and injury or a major mechanical failure can stop Boonen from securing a fourth win in the GC. But the best young rider's jersey is still very much up for grabs, with just five seconds separating current holder Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) and Adam Blythe (BMC).

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:30:40 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 6 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 9 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 10 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 13 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 17 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 25 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 29 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 32 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 34 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 37 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 38 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 40 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 41 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 43 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 44 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 46 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 47 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 53 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 54 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 55 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 57 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 58 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 59 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 60 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 61 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 63 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 64 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 65 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 72 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 73 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 74 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 75 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 77 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 78 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda 80 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank 0:00:18 83 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:22 84 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:25 85 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:27 86 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:00:29 87 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:33 88 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 89 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 90 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:37 92 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 93 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 94 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:39 95 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:01 96 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:30 97 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 98 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 99 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 101 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 102 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System 103 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 104 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 105 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 106 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 107 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:52 108 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 109 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:58 110 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:02:58 111 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:03:05 112 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 113 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:04:19 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 115 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 118 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:05:33 DNS Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNS Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System DNF Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia DNF Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor

Sprint 1 - Umm Al Qahab, 37km 1 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 3 pts 2 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 2 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm, 124km 1 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 pts 2 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 2 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Points - Al Khor Corniche, 160km 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 7 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 6 6 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 4 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 3 9 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 2 10 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Young riders 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:30:40 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 17 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:25 20 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:27 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:01 22 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:30 23 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 24 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 25 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:52 26 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:02:58 27 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:03:05 28 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:05:33

Teams 1 Katusha Team 10:32:00 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Project 1t4i 4 Lotto-Belisol Team 5 GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 RadioShack-Nissan 7 FDJ-Bigmat 8 Garmin - Barracuda 9 Sky Procycling 10 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 11 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Champion System 14 RTS Racing Team 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 16 Bridgestone Anchor 0:03:00

General classification after stage 5 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13:21:30 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:31 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:36 5 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 6 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:01:00 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:05 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:06 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:09 10 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:10 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 12 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:19 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:20 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:01:32 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:33 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:40 17 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:45 18 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:56 19 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:15 20 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:16 21 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:17 22 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 0:02:19 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 24 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:27 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:28 26 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:30 27 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank 0:02:45 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:47 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:52 30 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:55 31 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:59 32 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:01 33 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:02 34 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 35 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:03:08 36 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:03:09 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:03:20 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:27 40 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:29 41 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:36 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:41 43 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:43 44 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 45 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:44 46 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:03:45 47 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:49 48 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:50 50 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:52 52 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:53 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:56 57 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:03:59 58 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 59 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:04:00 60 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:05 61 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:07 62 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:14 63 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:16 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:21 65 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 66 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:26 67 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:30 68 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 69 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:33 70 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:04:39 71 Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 72 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:44 73 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:46 74 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:49 75 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:53 76 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:54 77 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:05:03 78 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:05 79 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 80 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:05:10 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:05:22 82 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:28 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:44 84 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:56 85 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:17 86 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:06:33 87 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 0:06:42 88 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:06:48 89 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:59 90 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:14 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:17 92 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:07:31 93 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:08:12 94 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:30 95 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:42 96 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:09:50 97 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:11:08 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:37 99 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:29 100 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:12:33 101 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:45 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:59 103 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:13:20 104 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:14:11 105 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:15:13 106 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:16:02 107 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:16:08 108 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:17:40 109 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:20:26 110 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:20:58 111 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:21:01 112 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:20 113 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:22:27 114 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System 0:23:30 115 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:25:00 116 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:25:12 117 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:29:35 118 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:40:13 119 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 0:44:47

Points classification 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 45 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 19 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 13 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 13 8 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 12 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 11 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 10 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 9 13 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 14 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 6 15 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 6 16 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 6 17 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 20 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 21 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 4 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 4 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4 25 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 28 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 3 29 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 3 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 31 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 32 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 2 33 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 2 34 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 2 35 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 37 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 38 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 1 39 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 1 40 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 1 41 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia -5

Young rider classification 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 13:22:39 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:24 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:31 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:01:07 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:08 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:01:18 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:38 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:43 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:50 11 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:59 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:32 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:34 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:02:36 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:50 18 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:58 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:54 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:33 21 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:06:22 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:21 23 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:08:41 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:20 25 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:13:02 26 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:04 27 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:21:18 28 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:23:51 29 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:28:26

Teams classification 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39:40:48 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:34 3 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:23 4 Project 1t4i 0:02:10 5 RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:11 6 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:33 7 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:37 8 BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:02 10 FDJ-Bigmat 0:04:55 11 Katusha Team 0:04:59 12 Champion System 0:06:38 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:36 14 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:08:54 15 Bridgestone Anchor 0:16:59 16 RTS Racing Team 0:34:34

Great Britain’s Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) sprinted to victory in the penultimate stage of the 2012 Tour of Qatar on Thursday, using his positional instincts and the help of his teammates to make a decisive dash for the line in a crowded bunch finish.

It was Cavendish’s second victory this week, having tasted victory in stage two on Tuesday, and it more than made up for the disappointment of yesterday when he trailed home in 31st place. Seven of the remaining nine top ten spots were taken by young riders, with Liquigas-Canondale duo Daniel Oss (ITA) and Peter Sagan (SVK) claiming the remaining podium spots.

Cavendish moves up to seventh in the GC with one stage to go but remains more than a minute adrift of Belgium’s Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), who retained the golden jersey by a margin of 31 seconds from Garmin-Barracuda’s Taylor Farrar despite his worst finish (13th) of the week.

Stage five started just after noon at the Camel Race Track in the arid and dusty interior of the country, and the riders were greeted by dozens of camels as they made their last minute preparations. Aided by a tailwind, the riders scorched through more than 52kms in the first hour of racing. A breakaway group of five riders opened up a sizeable gap of 2:40 approaching the first intermediate sprint, which was won by Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) ahead of Thomas Bertolini (Farense Vini-Selle Italia) and Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Canondale).

The five riders were still clear at the second sprint, which came at the 124km mark and was won by RadioShack Nissan’s Robert Wagner. In the last ten kilometres the peloton closed together and the stage was set for a bunch sprint at the end of the 160km stage, which is the longest of the race. Boonen moved to the inside menacingly but found his momentum checked at a critical stage, and as all eyes were focussed on the race leader Cavendish swept clear 200 metres from the finish and held his arms aloft triumphantly in his trademark celebration.

“The last few kilometres were very hectic and everyone was nervous,” Cavendish said. “There was a bit of wind but not enough to break us up so there was a big peloton left at the finish and everybody fancied their chances. It was very chaotic and there were a few crashes and I hope that nobody is hurt from them.

“I’m really happy to have won. It’s my second stage win here this week and my team did a great job protecting me and keeping me up there for the final push. It’s a strong team that wants to do well, wants to win the sprints and the classics. It’s a team that can ride well in the wind and in the final, so it’s really good for us.”

After two wins and two second places in the four previous stages, Boonen was upstaged today but stayed close enough to consolidate his GC lead over Farrar, who was one place behind the Belgian in 14th place.

“I told the guys today that we could control the stage as a team,” Boonen said. “Over the last few days we have really been helped by Garmin and so we hadn’t expended too much energy so today I wanted to be really comfortable at the head of the peloton.

“Everybody was very fresh in the final so it made for a very hectic finish. This finish line has been good to me and it has been bad to me in the past. There are seven kinks and you have to be in the correct position. I was almost getting to the front nut got blocked on the left side. But the most important thing for today was to consolidate the golden jersey for tomorrow and preserve the good work we have done this week.”

The stage was marred by several crashes, the worst of which came just before the riders turned onto north road. It resulted in a broken collarbone for Filippo Pozzato (Farense Vini-Selle Italia) as several other riders including Thor Hushovd (BMC) ended up on the Tarmac.

The eleventh Tour of Qatar concludes tomorrow after the 120km sixth stage from the Sealine Beach Resort to the Doha Corniche. It appears that only a crash, and injury or a major mechanical failure can stop Boonen from securing a fourth win in the GC. But the young riders jersey is still very much up for grabs, with just five seconds separating current holder Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) and Adam Blythe (BMC).

