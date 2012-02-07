Image 1 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 3 in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 21 Luca Ascani (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia) got a little lost in the desert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Fabian Cancellara (Team Radioshack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) retains the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Stage 3 started right next to the 'golden arches' (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 The early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium for his first win of 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Team Radioshack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 The race split up in the finale of stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Rabobank have a debrief. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 Mark Cavendish won his first race of 2012 the the Tour of Qatar's third stage (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 12 of 21 The sprinters dash for the finish of stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins stage 3 in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 21 Stage 3 was another one for the sprinters in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 21 The top sprinters race each other to the line. (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 21 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 21 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) celebrates his first Qatar stage win of 2012 (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) showed off his rainbow stripes in winning fashion. (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 21 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), winner of stage 3 in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 21 Boonen retained the golden jersey after stage three (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 21 of 21 Cavendish catches his breath after the finish (Image credit: Mark Robinson)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) secured his first win for his new team and his as world champion, taking stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar with a trademark sprint finish. Race leader Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finished in second with Aidis Kruopis (GreenEdge) in third.

Boonen increased his lead over American Tyler Farrar in the overall standings, with Cavendish now just two seconds further back in third, and he also retains the silver jersey as overall points leader.

"I'm very happy. I'm still not 100 per cent but I wanted to ride and we wanted to ride as a team," Cavendish said at the finish.

"We didn't expect it to split up but I was looked after by the lads and we didn't need to ride on the front. I had Eisel and Flecha with me in the final section but I was boxed in and had to swing out. I wanted to leave it as late as possible because of the headwind at the finish so I waited and waited. It's incredible to win with this jersey. I said that I wanted to do the jersey proud and you never really feel the season has started until you get a win. Now I feel I can go on a roll."

The cat-and-mouse stage, which finished at Doha's Al Gharafa stadium, came to life in the last 30 kilometres when Garmin-Barracuda split up the field in the crosswinds. Their numerical advantage and strength saw Liquigas's Peter Sagan distanced but a number of other teams, including Omega and Rabobank were well-represented. 10km later the 35-strong leading pack had opened up a decisive gap of 55 seconds between them and the rest of the peloton.

Sky, with Cavendish, Eisel and Flecha, were able to conserve energies as they focussed on keeping the world champion safe from the wind.

In the final kilometre it looked as though Cavendish had been boxed in, but he jumped onto Boonen's wheel at the vital time and had enough power left to come through and take the win. It had looked for a few seconds as if Boonen had done enough for another victory but he was collared by Cavendish in the shadow of the winning line. With a win in stage one and a second place in the team trial yesterday, the Belgian is in a good position at the halfway point of the race to secure his fourth win in the event. He was pleased with his own performance and that of his team , even if he did admit that he possibly went for home a fraction too soon.

"I think the guy that wins the Tour of Qatar this year will be the guy who has the most top three finishes," Boonen said. "So I am at a good average now after the first half of the race but there are a lot of guys close behind who are looking to pull the golden jersey off my shoulders.

"As a team we can be very happy with the result we got today. We went a little bit too early on the lead but that's sprinting and every sprint is a lesson. I was not in the first group at the beginning and had a bridge to cross along with Fabian [Cancellara]. The wind was very strange today - every time you thought that it had died down it suddenly picked up again. I think the weather may be changing a bit. There seemed to be a little more dust in the air so we will see how that works for the rest of the week."

Quick Step's sporting director Wilfired Peeters said that it was no disgrace to be beaten by Cavendish and claimed that he was hopeful Boonen could stay at the top of the GC.

"We made a good start on Sunday with the win for Tom, yesterday we were second and today we were second again," he said. "We have a good option for the golden jersey now. We controlled the race today together with Garmin and were just beaten by Cavendish, who is getting stronger. He is riding without problems now and he is hard to beat when he is like that. We are looking for the win this week and if the wind picks up we will have more options."

Tyler Farrar's sixth place finish kept him in touch with Boonen and Cavndish in the GC and helped Garmin-Barracuda to stay at the top of the overall team standings. Germany's Rudi Selig is now a second clear in the young riders GC.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:23:48 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 7 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 8 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 9 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 12 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 13 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 14 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 15 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:03 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 20 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 23 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 24 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 27 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:10 29 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 30 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 31 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 32 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 33 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:16 34 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:19 35 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:32 36 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 37 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:34 38 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:39 39 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:21 40 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:01:29 41 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 42 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 43 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 45 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 46 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 47 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 48 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 49 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 50 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 52 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 53 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 54 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 55 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 56 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 57 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 58 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 59 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 62 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 65 Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 68 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 74 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 77 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 78 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 81 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 83 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 85 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 86 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 87 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 88 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 89 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 90 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 93 Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 94 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 96 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 97 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System 98 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 99 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 100 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 102 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 105 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 107 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 108 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:10:57 109 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 110 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 111 Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 112 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 113 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 115 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 116 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 117 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:12:15 118 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 119 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 120 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 121 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 122 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System 123 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 124 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNS Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System

Sprint 1 - Umm Al Qahab, 66Km 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 3 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 2 3 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 1

Sprint 2 - Al Otouriya - 104.5Km 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 3 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 2 3 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 1

Points - Al Gharafa Stadium, 146.5Km 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 7 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 6 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 5 7 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 4 8 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 3 9 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 10 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1

Young riders 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 3:23:48 2 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:03 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:10 7 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:16 9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:01:29 10 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 25 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:10:57 26 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 28 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 29 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:12:15

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 10:11:27 2 Katusha Team 3 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:03 4 Garmin - Barracuda 5 Lotto-Belisol Team 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 7 Project 1t4i 0:00:23 8 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:29 9 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:34 10 BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 11 Champion System 0:01:36 12 FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:55 13 Bridgestone Anchor 0:03:05 14 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:24 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 16 RTS Racing Team 0:23:20

General classification after stage 3 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6:47:49 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:06 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 4 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:12 5 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 6 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 7 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:17 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 9 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 11 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 14 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:21 15 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 16 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 17 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:23 18 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:25 19 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:26 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank 0:00:29 24 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:32 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:33 27 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:36 28 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:43 29 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:49 30 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:57 31 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 0:01:12 34 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:01:21 35 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:29 36 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:38 37 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:45 38 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 40 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:01:47 42 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 45 Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 46 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:51 48 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:52 53 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 54 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:54 55 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 57 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:55 59 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 60 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 61 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 62 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 63 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:58 64 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:01 65 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 66 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 67 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 68 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 69 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 70 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:02 72 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 74 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:04 75 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:09 76 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 77 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 78 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 79 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:12 80 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:16 81 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:19 82 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:22 83 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:30 84 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:32 85 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:02:41 86 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System 87 Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 88 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:46 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:02:49 92 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 93 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:56 94 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:58 95 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:03 96 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:03:12 97 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:23 98 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:25 99 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:30 100 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:31 101 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 102 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:03:37 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:47 104 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:58 105 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:17 106 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:44 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:31 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:11:22 109 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 110 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:23 111 Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:12:17 112 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:31 113 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:12:40 114 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 115 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 116 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:13:35 117 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:14:06 118 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:14:12 119 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System 0:15:09 120 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:15:11 121 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:15:58 122 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:17:52 123 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:26:36 124 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 0:26:51

Points classification 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 27 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 13 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 6 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 6 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 12 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 4 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3 16 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 17 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 3 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 19 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 20 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1 21 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 1 22 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 1 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Young rider classification 1 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 6:48:07 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:15 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:31 8 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:11 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:29 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:33 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:34 16 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:40 18 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:43 19 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:01:51 21 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:12 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:05 23 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:26 24 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:13 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:04 26 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:05 27 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:13:48 28 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:14:53 29 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:15:40