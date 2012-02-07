Trending

World Champion Mark Cavendish wins in Qatar

Sky rider takes first win of 2012 at third stage

Image 1 of 21

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 3 in Qatar

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 21

Luca Ascani (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia) got a little lost in the desert.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Fabian Cancellara (Team Radioshack - Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) retains the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Stage 3 started right next to the 'golden arches'

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

The early break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium for his first win of 2012.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Team Radioshack - Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

The race split up in the finale of stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Rabobank have a debrief.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

Mark Cavendish won his first race of 2012 the the Tour of Qatar's third stage

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 12 of 21

The sprinters dash for the finish of stage 3

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 21

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins stage 3 in Qatar

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 21

Stage 3 was another one for the sprinters in Qatar

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 21

The top sprinters race each other to the line.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 21

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins stage 3

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 21

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) celebrates his first Qatar stage win of 2012

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 21

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) showed off his rainbow stripes in winning fashion.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 19 of 21

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), winner of stage 3 in Qatar

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 21

Boonen retained the golden jersey after stage three

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 21 of 21

Cavendish catches his breath after the finish

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) secured his first win for his new team and his as world champion, taking stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar with a trademark sprint finish. Race leader Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finished in second with Aidis Kruopis (GreenEdge) in third.

Boonen increased his lead over American Tyler Farrar in the overall standings, with Cavendish now just two seconds further back in third, and he also retains the silver jersey as overall points leader.

"I'm very happy. I'm still not 100 per cent but I wanted to ride and we wanted to ride as a team," Cavendish said at the finish.

"We didn't expect it to split up but I was looked after by the lads and we didn't need to ride on the front. I had Eisel and Flecha with me in the final section but I was boxed in and had to swing out. I wanted to leave it as late as possible because of the headwind at the finish so I waited and waited. It's incredible to win with this jersey. I said that I wanted to do the jersey proud and you never really feel the season has started until you get a win. Now I feel I can go on a roll."

The cat-and-mouse stage, which finished at Doha's Al Gharafa stadium, came to life in the last 30 kilometres when Garmin-Barracuda split up the field in the crosswinds. Their numerical advantage and strength saw Liquigas's Peter Sagan distanced but a number of other teams, including Omega and Rabobank were well-represented. 10km later the 35-strong leading pack had opened up a decisive gap of 55 seconds between them and the rest of the peloton.

Sky, with Cavendish, Eisel and Flecha, were able to conserve energies as they focussed on keeping the world champion safe from the wind.

In the final kilometre it looked as though Cavendish had been boxed in, but he jumped onto Boonen's wheel at the vital time and had enough power left to come through and take the win. It had looked for a few seconds as if Boonen had done enough for another victory but he was collared by Cavendish in the shadow of the winning line. With a win in stage one and a second place in the team trial yesterday, the Belgian is in a good position at the halfway point of the race to secure his fourth win in the event. He was pleased with his own performance and that of his team , even if he did admit that he possibly went for home a fraction too soon.

"I think the guy that wins the Tour of Qatar this year will be the guy who has the most top three finishes," Boonen said. "So I am at a good average now after the first half of the race but there are a lot of guys close behind who are looking to pull the golden jersey off my shoulders.

"As a team we can be very happy with the result we got today. We went a little bit too early on the lead but that's sprinting and every sprint is a lesson. I was not in the first group at the beginning and had a bridge to cross along with Fabian [Cancellara]. The wind was very strange today - every time you thought that it had died down it suddenly picked up again. I think the weather may be changing a bit. There seemed to be a little more dust in the air so we will see how that works for the rest of the week."

Quick Step's sporting director Wilfired Peeters said that it was no disgrace to be beaten by Cavendish and claimed that he was hopeful Boonen could stay at the top of the GC.

"We made a good start on Sunday with the win for Tom, yesterday we were second and today we were second again," he said. "We have a good option for the golden jersey now. We controlled the race today together with Garmin and were just beaten by Cavendish, who is getting stronger. He is riding without problems now and he is hard to beat when he is like that. We are looking for the win this week and if the wind picks up we will have more options."

Tyler Farrar's sixth place finish kept him in touch with Boonen and Cavndish in the GC and helped Garmin-Barracuda to stay at the top of the overall team standings. Germany's Rudi Selig is now a second clear in the young riders GC.

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:23:48
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
8David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
9Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
10Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
11Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
12Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
13Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
15Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:03
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
20Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
21Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
22Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
23Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
24Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
26Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
27Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:10
29Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
30Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
31Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
32Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
33Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:16
34Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:19
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:32
36Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
37Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:34
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:39
39Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:21
40Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:01:29
41Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
42Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
43Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
45Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
46Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
47Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
48Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
49Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
52Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
53Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
54Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
55Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
56Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
57Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
58Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
59Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
61Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
62Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
65Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
68Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
69Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
74Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
77Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
78Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
79Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
81Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
83Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
85Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
86Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
87Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
88Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
89Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
90Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
91Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
93Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
94Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
95Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
96Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
97Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
98Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
99Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
100Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
102Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
105Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
107Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
108Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:10:57
109Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
110Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
111Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
112Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
113Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
115Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
116Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
117Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:12:15
118Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
119Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
120Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
121Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
122Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
123Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
124Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNSClinton Avery (NZl) Champion System

Sprint 1 - Umm Al Qahab, 66Km
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team3pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha2
3Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor1

Sprint 2 - Al Otouriya - 104.5Km
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team3pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha2
3Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System1

Points - Al Gharafa Stadium, 146.5Km
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep12
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team9
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank7
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i6
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda5
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha4
8David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat3
9Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
10Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1

Young riders
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i3:23:48
2Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
3Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:03
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:10
7Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:16
9Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:01:29
10Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
18Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
20Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
22Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
25Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:10:57
26Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
28Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
29Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:12:15

Teams
1Sky Procycling10:11:27
2Katusha Team
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:03
4Garmin - Barracuda
5Lotto-Belisol Team
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
7Project 1t4i0:00:23
8GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:29
9RadioShack-Nissan0:00:34
10BMC Racing Team0:01:26
11Champion System0:01:36
12FDJ-Bigmat0:02:55
13Bridgestone Anchor0:03:05
14Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:24
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16RTS Racing Team0:23:20

General classification after stage 3
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6:47:49
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:06
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:08
4Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:12
5Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
6Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
7Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:17
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:18
9Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
10Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
11Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
14Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:21
15Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
16Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
17Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:23
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:00:25
19Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
23Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank0:00:29
24Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
25David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:32
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:33
27Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:00:36
28Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:43
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:49
30Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:57
31Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
32Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:01:12
34Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:01:21
35Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:29
36Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:38
37Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:45
38Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
40Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:01:47
42Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
45Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
46Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
47Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:51
48Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:52
53Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:54
55Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
57Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:55
59Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
60Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
62Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
63Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:58
64Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:01
65Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
66Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
67Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
68Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
69Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
70Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:02
72Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:04
75Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:09
76Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
77Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
78Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
79Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:12
80Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:16
81Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:19
82Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:22
83Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:30
84Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:32
85Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:02:41
86Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
87Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
88Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:46
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:02:49
92Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
93Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:56
94Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:58
95Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:03
96David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:03:12
97Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:23
98Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:25
99Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:30
100Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:31
101Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
102Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:03:37
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:47
104Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:58
105Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:17
106Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:04:44
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:31
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:11:22
109Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:11:23
111Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:12:17
112Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:31
113Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:12:40
114Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
115Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
116Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:13:35
117Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:14:06
118Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:14:12
119Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System0:15:09
120Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:15:11
121Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:15:58
122Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:17:52
123Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:26:36
124Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team0:26:51

Points classification
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep27pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank13
5Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team9
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team6
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i6
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5
12Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha4
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
16Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
17David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat3
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
19Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
20Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1
21Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System1
22Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor1
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Young rider classification
1Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha6:48:07
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:15
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:31
8Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:11
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:27
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:29
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:33
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:34
16Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:40
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:43
19Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:01:51
21Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:12
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:05
23Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:04:26
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:13
25Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:04
26Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:11:05
27Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:13:48
28Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:14:53
29Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:15:40

Teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda19:58:44
2Sky Procycling0:00:06
3Katusha Team
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
5Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:17
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:24
7GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:42
8Project 1t4i0:00:44
9RadioShack-Nissan0:00:45
10BMC Racing Team0:01:39
11Champion System0:02:36
12FDJ-Bigmat0:03:15
13Bridgestone Anchor0:04:13
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:34
15Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:52
16RTS Racing Team0:24:51

