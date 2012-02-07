World Champion Mark Cavendish wins in Qatar
Sky rider takes first win of 2012 at third stage
Stage 3: Dukhan - Al Gharafa Stadium
Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) secured his first win for his new team and his as world champion, taking stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar with a trademark sprint finish. Race leader Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finished in second with Aidis Kruopis (GreenEdge) in third.
Boonen increased his lead over American Tyler Farrar in the overall standings, with Cavendish now just two seconds further back in third, and he also retains the silver jersey as overall points leader.
"I'm very happy. I'm still not 100 per cent but I wanted to ride and we wanted to ride as a team," Cavendish said at the finish.
"We didn't expect it to split up but I was looked after by the lads and we didn't need to ride on the front. I had Eisel and Flecha with me in the final section but I was boxed in and had to swing out. I wanted to leave it as late as possible because of the headwind at the finish so I waited and waited. It's incredible to win with this jersey. I said that I wanted to do the jersey proud and you never really feel the season has started until you get a win. Now I feel I can go on a roll."
The cat-and-mouse stage, which finished at Doha's Al Gharafa stadium, came to life in the last 30 kilometres when Garmin-Barracuda split up the field in the crosswinds. Their numerical advantage and strength saw Liquigas's Peter Sagan distanced but a number of other teams, including Omega and Rabobank were well-represented. 10km later the 35-strong leading pack had opened up a decisive gap of 55 seconds between them and the rest of the peloton.
Sky, with Cavendish, Eisel and Flecha, were able to conserve energies as they focussed on keeping the world champion safe from the wind.
In the final kilometre it looked as though Cavendish had been boxed in, but he jumped onto Boonen's wheel at the vital time and had enough power left to come through and take the win. It had looked for a few seconds as if Boonen had done enough for another victory but he was collared by Cavendish in the shadow of the winning line. With a win in stage one and a second place in the team trial yesterday, the Belgian is in a good position at the halfway point of the race to secure his fourth win in the event. He was pleased with his own performance and that of his team , even if he did admit that he possibly went for home a fraction too soon.
"I think the guy that wins the Tour of Qatar this year will be the guy who has the most top three finishes," Boonen said. "So I am at a good average now after the first half of the race but there are a lot of guys close behind who are looking to pull the golden jersey off my shoulders.
"As a team we can be very happy with the result we got today. We went a little bit too early on the lead but that's sprinting and every sprint is a lesson. I was not in the first group at the beginning and had a bridge to cross along with Fabian [Cancellara]. The wind was very strange today - every time you thought that it had died down it suddenly picked up again. I think the weather may be changing a bit. There seemed to be a little more dust in the air so we will see how that works for the rest of the week."
Quick Step's sporting director Wilfired Peeters said that it was no disgrace to be beaten by Cavendish and claimed that he was hopeful Boonen could stay at the top of the GC.
"We made a good start on Sunday with the win for Tom, yesterday we were second and today we were second again," he said. "We have a good option for the golden jersey now. We controlled the race today together with Garmin and were just beaten by Cavendish, who is getting stronger. He is riding without problems now and he is hard to beat when he is like that. We are looking for the win this week and if the wind picks up we will have more options."
Tyler Farrar's sixth place finish kept him in touch with Boonen and Cavndish in the GC and helped Garmin-Barracuda to stay at the top of the overall team standings. Germany's Rudi Selig is now a second clear in the young riders GC.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:23:48
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|13
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|15
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:03
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|20
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|23
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|24
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|27
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:10
|29
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|30
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|32
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|33
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:00:16
|34
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:19
|35
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|36
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|37
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:34
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:39
|39
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:21
|40
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:01:29
|41
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|42
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|43
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|45
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|46
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|48
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|49
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|52
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|53
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|54
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|55
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|56
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|57
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|58
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|59
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|62
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|65
|Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|69
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|74
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|77
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|78
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|81
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|83
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|85
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|86
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|87
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|88
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|89
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|90
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|91
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|93
|Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|94
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|95
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|96
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|97
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
|98
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|100
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|102
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|105
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|107
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|108
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:10:57
|109
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|110
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|111
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|112
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|113
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|115
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|117
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:12:15
|118
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|119
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|120
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|121
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|122
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
|123
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|124
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNS
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|3
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|1
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|3
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|7
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|6
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|4
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|3
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|10
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|3:23:48
|2
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:03
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:10
|7
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:00:16
|9
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:01:29
|10
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|25
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:10:57
|26
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|29
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:12:15
|1
|Sky Procycling
|10:11:27
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:03
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Project 1t4i
|0:00:23
|8
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:34
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|11
|Champion System
|0:01:36
|12
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:55
|13
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:03:05
|14
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:24
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:23:20
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6:47:49
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:06
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|4
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:12
|5
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:17
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|9
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|11
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|14
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|15
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|16
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
|17
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:23
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:25
|19
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:26
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
|0:00:29
|24
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:32
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:00:33
|27
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:36
|28
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:00:43
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:00:49
|30
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|31
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:01:12
|34
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:01:21
|35
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:29
|36
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:38
|37
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:45
|38
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|40
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:01:47
|42
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|45
|Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|46
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:51
|48
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:52
|53
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|55
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|57
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:55
|59
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|62
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|64
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:01
|65
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|66
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|67
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|68
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|69
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|70
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:02
|72
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|74
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:04
|75
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:02:09
|76
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|77
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|78
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|79
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|80
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:16
|81
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:19
|82
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:22
|83
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:02:30
|84
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:02:32
|85
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:02:41
|86
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
|87
|Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:46
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:02:49
|92
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|93
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:02:56
|94
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|95
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:03
|96
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:12
|97
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:23
|98
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:25
|99
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:30
|100
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:31
|101
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|102
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:03:37
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:47
|104
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:58
|105
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:17
|106
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:44
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:31
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:22
|109
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:23
|111
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:12:17
|112
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:31
|113
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:40
|114
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|115
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|116
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:13:35
|117
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:14:06
|118
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:14:12
|119
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System
|0:15:09
|120
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:15:11
|121
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:15:58
|122
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:17:52
|123
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:26:36
|124
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|0:26:51
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|27
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|6
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|4
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|16
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|3
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|19
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|20
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1
|21
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|1
|22
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|1
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|6:48:07
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:00:15
|7
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:00:31
|8
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:11
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:29
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:33
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:34
|16
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:40
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:43
|19
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:01:51
|21
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:02:12
|22
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:05
|23
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:26
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:13
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:04
|26
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:05
|27
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:13:48
|28
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:14:53
|29
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:15:40
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|19:58:44
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:07
|5
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|7
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|8
|Project 1t4i
|0:00:44
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:45
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Champion System
|0:02:36
|12
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:03:15
|13
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:13
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:34
|15
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:52
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:24:51
