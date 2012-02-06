Trending

Garmin-Barracuda claims team time trial in Qatar

Boonen keeps lead, Farrar up to second

Garmin-Barracuda team members on the podium after winning stage 2's team time trial.

(Image credit: ASO)
Garmin-Barracuda were comfortable winners of the time trial in Qatar

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
BMC had a strong team but could only managed 8th place

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Team Sky would clock the third fastest time in the team time trial.

(Image credit: ASO)
BMC in an echelon formation during the team time trial.

(Image credit: ASO)
The FDJ-Big Mat team in action.

(Image credit: ASO)
BMC riders give it their all during the team time trial.

(Image credit: ASO)
Fabian Cancellara sets the pace for RadioShack-Nissan.

(Image credit: ASO)
Garmin-Barracude en route to victory in Qatar's team time trial stage.

(Image credit: ASO)
Garmin-Barracuda riders on a lonely stretch of highway.

(Image credit: ASO)
Action during the Tour of Qatar's team time trial stage.

(Image credit: ASO)
Bridgestone Anchor out on the team time trial course.

(Image credit: ASO)
The Lotto Belisol squad finished in 10th place for the team time trial.

(Image credit: ASO)
Rabobank would finish the team time trial in ninth place.

(Image credit: ASO)
Omega Pharma-Quick Step riders round a corner in the 11.3km team time trial

(Image credit: ASO)
Katusha riders during the stage 2 team time trial.

(Image credit: ASO)
Liquigas-Cannondale in action during the team time trial.

(Image credit: ASO)
GreenEdge in action during the team time trial.

(Image credit: ASO)
Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: ASO)
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is the points classification leader.

(Image credit: ASO)
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: ASO)
Omega Pharma-Quick Step finished second in the team time trial, seven seconds off Garmin-Barracuda's winning time.

(Image credit: ASO)
RTS Racing Team prepare to get the time trial underway in Qatar

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
RTS after the gun

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Farense Vivi-Selle Italia were the second team to start

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Chinese team Champion System

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
GreenEdge (Australia)

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Rabobank were disappointed with their 9th place

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Team Sky finished in third place behind Garmin and Quick Step

(Image credit: Mark Robinson)

Garmin-Barracuda put in a scorching performance to win the season's opening team time trial at the Tour of Qatar by seven seconds, beating Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Team Sky over the 11.3-kilometre course at Lusail International Racing Circuit just outside Doha.

The win for Garmin moves Tyler Farrar into second place on GC, but overnight leader Tom Boonen, who won stage one yesterday, keeps the golden jersey. Garmin leapfrog Quick Step into first place in the overall team standings and their Lithuanian rider Ramunas Navardauskas takes the white jersey as leader of the young riders GC.

Once again conditions were perfect in Qatar, with the crosswinds at a minimum and temperatures again reaching the mid 70s. Garmin were the fifth team out and after they completed the course in 12:48, only three teams could get within ten seconds of them. Quick Step were the last team on the course and knew that they needed to finish within seven seconds of Garmin's time to ensure that Boonen clinged on to the overall lead. They achieved just that, but only just. It was a relief for Boonen who now moves into tomorrow's third stage hoping for a change in the weather.

"It was a great effort by the team and I am really happy to keep the lead," he said. "I said yesterday that a top three finish here at the time trial would be a very good job and we managed that. We only lost to a very strong Garmin team and a lot of our guys are young riders so it was a great performance by them. It was very still here again today and I hope that tomorrow the weather changes so that we can have some different conditions. Otherwise we are just in for more of the same and it will be hard to keep winning because of all the top sprinters we have in this race."

There is now only a hair's breadth between Boonen and Farrar, and the Garmin rider admitted his surprise at the strong form he has shown so far in what is his first race of the season.

"It's my first time out this season and I definitely still have a few kinks to iron out so I am really happy to be where I am," the 27-year-old American said. "We've been working on a few things as a team over the winters, including our time trial tactics, and this has been our first chance to test ourselves. That's what these early season races are all about."

When pressed for a reaction to Alberto Contador's two-year doping ban, news which broke as the riders were preparing to start the stage, Farrar refused to be drawn.

"The authorities have made their decision and you have to respect that," he said. "It's not for me to pass comment on it. We are just here worrying about the Tour of Qatar and obviously so far it's going well for us."

Full Results
1Garmin - Barracuda0:12:38
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
3Sky Procycling0:00:09
4Katusha Team
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
6RadioShack-Nissan0:00:14
7GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:16
8BMC Racing Team
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
10Lotto-Belisol Team
11FDJ-Bigmat0:00:23
12Project 1t4i0:00:24
13Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:31
14Champion System0:01:03
15Bridgestone Anchor0:01:11
16RTS Racing Team0:01:34

General classification after stage 2
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:24:07
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
3Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:03
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
5Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
6Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:10
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
12Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
16Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
17Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
18Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
19Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling
22Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
23Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
24Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
25Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
26Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:00:15
27Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
35Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
36Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank0:00:19
39Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
40Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
41Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
42Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
45Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
51Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
52Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
53Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank
54Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
55Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
56Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
57Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
58Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
59Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23
60Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:26
61Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
62Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
63David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
64Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
65Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
66Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
68John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:27
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
70Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
72Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:29
75Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:34
76Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
77Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
78Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
79Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:37
80Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:44
81Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:47
82Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:55
83Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:57
84Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:01:06
85Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System
86Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
87Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
88Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:13
93Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:14
94Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
95Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
96Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
97Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
98Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:01:21
99Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:23
100David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:01:37
101Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
102Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
103Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
104Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System0:01:39
105Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:45
106Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:48
107Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:50
108Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:51
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:56
110Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
111Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:02:02
112Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:03
113Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:12
114Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:16
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:18
116Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:23
117Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:42
118Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System0:02:48
119Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:03:09
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:56
121Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:08
122Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:04:55
123Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:05:31
124Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:14:15
125Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team0:14:30

Points classification
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank6
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
12Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Young rider classification
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda3:24:10
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:09
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
7Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
8Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
9Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:14
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
14Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:20
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:23
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:24
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
21Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:31
22Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:52
23Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:11
24Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System0:01:36
25Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:42
26Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:45
27Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:03:06
28Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:53
29Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:05
30Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:04:52

Teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda9:47:14
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
3Sky Procycling0:00:09
4Katusha Team
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
6RadioShack-Nissan0:00:14
7BMC Racing Team0:00:16
8GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:17
10Rabobank Cycling Team
11FDJ-Bigmat0:00:23
12Project 1t4i0:00:24
13Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:31
14Champion System0:01:03
15Bridgestone Anchor0:01:11
16RTS Racing Team0:01:34

