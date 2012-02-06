Image 1 of 29 Garmin-Barracuda team members on the podium after winning stage 2's team time trial. (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 29 Garmin-Barracuda were comfortable winners of the time trial in Qatar (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 3 of 29 BMC had a strong team but could only managed 8th place (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 4 of 29 Team Sky would clock the third fastest time in the team time trial. (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 29 BMC in an echelon formation during the team time trial. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 29 The FDJ-Big Mat team in action. (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 29 BMC riders give it their all during the team time trial. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 29 Fabian Cancellara sets the pace for RadioShack-Nissan. (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 29 Garmin-Barracude en route to victory in Qatar's team time trial stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 29 Garmin-Barracuda riders on a lonely stretch of highway. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 29 Action during the Tour of Qatar's team time trial stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 29 Bridgestone Anchor out on the team time trial course. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 29 The Lotto Belisol squad finished in 10th place for the team time trial. (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 29 Rabobank would finish the team time trial in ninth place. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 29 Omega Pharma-Quick Step riders round a corner in the 11.3km team time trial (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 29 Katusha riders during the stage 2 team time trial. (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 29 Liquigas-Cannondale in action during the team time trial. (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 29 GreenEdge in action during the team time trial. (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 29 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 29 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is the points classification leader. (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 29 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 29 Omega Pharma-Quick Step finished second in the team time trial, seven seconds off Garmin-Barracuda's winning time. (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 29 RTS Racing Team prepare to get the time trial underway in Qatar (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 24 of 29 RTS after the gun (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 25 of 29 Farense Vivi-Selle Italia were the second team to start (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 26 of 29 Chinese team Champion System (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 27 of 29 GreenEdge (Australia) (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 28 of 29 Rabobank were disappointed with their 9th place (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 29 of 29 Team Sky finished in third place behind Garmin and Quick Step (Image credit: Mark Robinson)

Garmin-Barracuda put in a scorching performance to win the season's opening team time trial at the Tour of Qatar by seven seconds, beating Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Team Sky over the 11.3-kilometre course at Lusail International Racing Circuit just outside Doha.

The win for Garmin moves Tyler Farrar into second place on GC, but overnight leader Tom Boonen, who won stage one yesterday, keeps the golden jersey. Garmin leapfrog Quick Step into first place in the overall team standings and their Lithuanian rider Ramunas Navardauskas takes the white jersey as leader of the young riders GC.

Once again conditions were perfect in Qatar, with the crosswinds at a minimum and temperatures again reaching the mid 70s. Garmin were the fifth team out and after they completed the course in 12:48, only three teams could get within ten seconds of them. Quick Step were the last team on the course and knew that they needed to finish within seven seconds of Garmin's time to ensure that Boonen clinged on to the overall lead. They achieved just that, but only just. It was a relief for Boonen who now moves into tomorrow's third stage hoping for a change in the weather.

"It was a great effort by the team and I am really happy to keep the lead," he said. "I said yesterday that a top three finish here at the time trial would be a very good job and we managed that. We only lost to a very strong Garmin team and a lot of our guys are young riders so it was a great performance by them. It was very still here again today and I hope that tomorrow the weather changes so that we can have some different conditions. Otherwise we are just in for more of the same and it will be hard to keep winning because of all the top sprinters we have in this race."

There is now only a hair's breadth between Boonen and Farrar, and the Garmin rider admitted his surprise at the strong form he has shown so far in what is his first race of the season.

"It's my first time out this season and I definitely still have a few kinks to iron out so I am really happy to be where I am," the 27-year-old American said. "We've been working on a few things as a team over the winters, including our time trial tactics, and this has been our first chance to test ourselves. That's what these early season races are all about."

When pressed for a reaction to Alberto Contador's two-year doping ban, news which broke as the riders were preparing to start the stage, Farrar refused to be drawn.

"The authorities have made their decision and you have to respect that," he said. "It's not for me to pass comment on it. We are just here worrying about the Tour of Qatar and obviously so far it's going well for us."

Full Results 1 Garmin - Barracuda 0:12:38 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:07 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:09 4 Katusha Team 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 6 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:14 7 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:16 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:17 10 Lotto-Belisol Team 11 FDJ-Bigmat 0:00:23 12 Project 1t4i 0:00:24 13 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:31 14 Champion System 0:01:03 15 Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:11 16 RTS Racing Team 0:01:34

General classification after stage 2 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3:24:07 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:03 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 5 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 6 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 12 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 16 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 17 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 19 Michaël Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 20 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Procycling 22 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 23 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 25 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 26 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:00:15 27 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:19 39 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 40 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 41 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 42 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 45 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 50 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:20 51 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 52 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 53 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank 54 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 55 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 56 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 57 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 58 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 59 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 60 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:26 61 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 62 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 63 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 64 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 65 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 66 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 68 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:27 69 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i 70 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 72 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 74 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:29 75 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:34 76 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 77 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 78 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 79 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:37 80 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:44 81 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:47 82 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:55 83 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:57 84 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 0:01:06 85 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System 86 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 87 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 88 Joss Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:13 93 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:14 94 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 95 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 96 Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 97 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 98 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:01:21 99 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:23 100 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:01:37 101 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 102 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 103 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 104 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System 0:01:39 105 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:45 106 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:48 107 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:50 108 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:51 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:56 110 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 111 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:02:02 112 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:03 113 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:12 114 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:16 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:18 116 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:23 117 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:42 118 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System 0:02:48 119 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:09 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:56 121 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:08 122 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:04:55 123 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:05:31 124 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:14:15 125 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 0:14:30

Points classification 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 10 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank 6 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 11 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 12 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Young rider classification 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda 3:24:10 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:09 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 8 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:14 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 14 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:23 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:24 20 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 21 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:31 22 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:52 23 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:11 24 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System 0:01:36 25 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:42 26 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:45 27 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:06 28 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:53 29 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:05 30 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:04:52