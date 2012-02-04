Gallery: Final preparations for Tour of Qatar

Image 1 of 13 Mark Renshaw leads Rabobank in Qatar. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 2 of 13 Canadian champion Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) in Doha. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 3 of 13 Ian Stannard (Sky) is part of Mark Cavendish's support in Qatar. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 4 of 13 Christian Knees (Sky) is ready for the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 5 of 13 Bernhard Eisel makes his Sky debut in Qatar. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 6 of 13 Bernhard Eisel waits for his Sky teammates in Doha. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 7 of 13 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) is building for the classics. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 8 of 13 Temperatures are slightly lower than expected in Qatar. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 9 of 13 Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the eve of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 10 of 13 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) begins his classics preparation in Qatar. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 11 of 13 Aidis Kruopis in GreenEdge colours. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 12 of 13 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia get ready for their final pre-race training ride. (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 13 of 13 Andrea Guardini and Farnese Vini-Selle Italia set out on a training ride in Doha. (Image credit: Mark Robinson)

The 11th edition of the Tour of Qatar is set to start on Sunday morning and all the riders have now arrived at their base at the Ritz Carlton hotel in the capital city Doha.

On Saturday morning, several of the teams went through their final preparations by setting out on a training ride in the Doha hinterland, with Rabobank, Team Sky, Liquigas-Cannondale, GreenEdge and Farenese Vini-Selle Italia among the first wave of squads to hit the road.

This part of the world is renowned for its crosswinds at this time of year, and the women experienced particularly high gusts throughout their three-day tour, which finished on Friday in victory for Judith Arndt. The good news for the men is that conditions appear to be becoming more settled. Whether that lasts for the six days of the race, which runs from Sunday through to Friday, remains to be seen.

