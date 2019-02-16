Trending

Tour of Oman: Kristoff wins stage 1

Norwegian takes his ninth stage win and the 2019 race lead

Image 1 of 35

On cloud nine: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) takes his ninth stage win at the Tour of Oman

On cloud nine: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) takes his ninth stage win at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

The sprint opens up for stage 1 at the Tour of Oman 2019

The sprint opens up for stage 1 at the Tour of Oman 2019
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Schar (CCC Team) have competed in all ten editions of the Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Schar (CCC Team) have competed in all ten editions of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 35

Bahrain Merida ahead of the Tour of Oman

Bahrain Merida ahead of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 35

Greg Van Averamaet (CCC Team) was the centre of attention in Oman

Greg Van Averamaet (CCC Team) was the centre of attention in Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 35

Greg Van Averamaet (CCC Team)

Greg Van Averamaet (CCC Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 35

Nathan Haas (Katusha Alpecin)

Nathan Haas (Katusha Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 35

The sprint opens up for stage 1 at the Tour of Oman 2019

The sprint opens up for stage 1 at the Tour of Oman 2019
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 35

Cofidis hit the front on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

Cofidis hit the front on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 35

Nacer Bouhanni riding on his way to third on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

Nacer Bouhanni riding on his way to third on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the first leader's jersey at the 2019 Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the first leader's jersey at the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 35

Michael Schar (CCC Team) made the podium after being in the break on stage 1 at the 2019 Tour of Oman

Michael Schar (CCC Team) made the podium after being in the break on stage 1 at the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 35

2018 Tour of Oman winner Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

2018 Tour of Oman winner Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 35

The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 35

The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 35

The sprinters line up for stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

The sprinters line up for stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beats Coquard and Bouhanni to the line on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beats Coquard and Bouhanni to the line on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beats Coquard and Bouhanni to the line on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beats Coquard and Bouhanni to the line on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 35

On cloud nine: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) takes his ninth stage win at the Tour of Oman

On cloud nine: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) takes his ninth stage win at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 35

Ian Boswell (Katusha Alpecin)

Ian Boswell (Katusha Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team)

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 35

Niccolò Bonifazio (Direct Energie) shows of his skill in Oman

Niccolò Bonifazio (Direct Energie) shows of his skill in Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 35

Matteo Fabbro (Katusha Alpecin) takes time out with the locals

Matteo Fabbro (Katusha Alpecin) takes time out with the locals
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 35

Nathan Haas (Katusha Alpecin)

Nathan Haas (Katusha Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 35

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 35

The crowds line the road at the 2019 Tour of Oman

The crowds line the road at the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 35

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Cofidis Solutions Credits)

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Cofidis Solutions Credits)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 35

The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 35

Andre Greipel in his new Team Arkea-Samsic kit

Andre Greipel in his new Team Arkea-Samsic kit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Kristoff (Team UAE Emirate) cruised to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman on Saturday. The Norwegian sprinter took the first leader's jersey of the race as a result. Kristoff came home ahead of French sprinters Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis Solutions Credits). Andre Greipel suffered a late puncture with less than 10km to go, and although he was able to return to the peloton he was unable to break into the top ten.

Related Articles

Kristoff: Gaviria is faster so I'll work for him

"It was a tailwind and very fast. It was difficult to come from far behind because it was really stretched out, but it was also hard to time it because you can’t go too early with this tailwind - you need some draft," Kristoff said at the finish.

"Actually, I never took my ass off the saddle, I was seated the whole sprint. It was mostly about leg speed, actually, and I have pretty good leg speed, I trained a bit on it during the winter. When I saw I hit the front with 70 metres to go I was pretty confident, but you never know - someone can suddenly come from behind with speed, but I’m very happy to take the win."

A full quota of 126 riders rolled out from the start as the peloton tackled the 138.5km along the coast to towards the finish at Suhar Corniche. It wasn't long before the attacks started with a four-man move quickly establishing a healthy lead of 4:25 after just 15 kilometres of racing.

Sergio Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias), Michael Schar (CCC Team), Guerin Alexis (Delko Marseille Provence, and Emiel Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) saw their advantage drop to 2:55 after 42km of racing, while Alexis raced home to win the first intermediate sprint of the race.

The four leaders battled in the draining conditions but they held a 2:45 gap with 35km to and the faintest hopes of competing for the win. However, with so many strong sprint teams at the race there was little chance of a break deciding the stage. Planckaert was the first to buckle under the strain with 20km to go, leaving the three remaining leaders with just under a minute to play with.

With 10km to go the gap was down to just 15 seconds and further 4km from the line the trio's day was put to an end. There was late drama when Greipel punctured but there would be no denying Kristoff, who now at 31, has won nine stages of the Tour of Oman.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:54:50
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
6Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
7Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
11Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
14Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
16Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
17Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
21Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
22André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
23Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
24Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
25Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
26John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
28Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
29Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
30Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
32Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
34Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
37Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
40Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
41Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
43Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
44Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
45Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
49Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
50Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
51Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
54Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
56Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
57Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
58Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
59Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
60Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
61Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
62Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
63Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
64Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
65Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
66Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
69Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
71Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
73Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
76Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
77Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
81Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
82Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
83Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
84Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
85Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
86Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
87Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
88Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
89Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
90Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
91Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
92Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
93Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
94Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
95Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
97Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
98Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
99Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
101Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
102Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
104Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:17
105Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
107Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:21
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
109Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
110Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:00:23
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:34
112Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
114Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
115Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:48
116Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:51
117Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:00:53
118Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:01
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
121Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:13
122Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:21
123Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
124Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:27
125Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:02:00

Sprint 1 - Al Hadid, 32km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
3Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 2 - Saham, 106.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team3pts
2Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Finish - Suhar Corniche, 138.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data7
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie6
6Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country5
7Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
10Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:54:50
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
3Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
4Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
5Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
9Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
11Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
13Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
14Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
15Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
20Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
21Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:17
24Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:34
25Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:48
26Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:51

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team8:44:30
2UAE Team Emirates
3Dimension Data
4Rally UHC Cycling
5Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Euskadi Basque Country
7Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
8Wallonie Bruxelles
9Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Roompot-Charles
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12CCC Team
13Direct Energie
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Bahrain-Merida
16Katusha-Alpecin
17Wanty-Gobert
18Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:51

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:54:40
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:04
3Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:00:05
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:10
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
7Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
8Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
9Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
15Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
17Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
18Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
22Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
23André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
24Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
26Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
27John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
28Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
29Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
30Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
31Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
32Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
33Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
35Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
38Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
41Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
42Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
44Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
45Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
46Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
49Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
51Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
55Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
57Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
58Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
61Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
62Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
63Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
64Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
65Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
66Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
67Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
70Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
71Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
72Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
74Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
77Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
78Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
80Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
82Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
83Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
84Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
85Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
86Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
87Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
88Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
89Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
90Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
91Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
92Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
93Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
94Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
95Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
96Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
98Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
99Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
101Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
102Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
104Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:27
105Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
107Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:31
109Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
110Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:00:33
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
112Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
114Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
115Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:55
116Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:01
117Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:01:03
118Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:11
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
121Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:23
122Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:31
123Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
124Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:37
125Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:02:10

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data7
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie6
6Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team5
7Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country5
8Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
9Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
10Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
11Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
13Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:54:50
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
3Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
4Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
5Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
9Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
11Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
13Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
14Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
15Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
20Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
21Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:17
24Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:34
25Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:45
26Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:51

Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team8:44:30
2UAE Team Emirates
3Dimension Data
4Rally UHC Cycling
5Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Euskadi Basque Country
7Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
8Wallonie Bruxelles
9Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Roompot-Charles
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12CCC Team
13Direct Energie
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Bahrain-Merida
16Katusha-Alpecin
17Wanty-Gobert
18Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:51

Latest on Cyclingnews