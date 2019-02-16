Tour of Oman: Kristoff wins stage 1
Norwegian takes his ninth stage win and the 2019 race lead
Stage 1: Al Sawadi Beach - Suhar Corniche
Alexander Kristoff (Team UAE Emirate) cruised to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman on Saturday. The Norwegian sprinter took the first leader's jersey of the race as a result. Kristoff came home ahead of French sprinters Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis Solutions Credits). Andre Greipel suffered a late puncture with less than 10km to go, and although he was able to return to the peloton he was unable to break into the top ten.
"It was a tailwind and very fast. It was difficult to come from far behind because it was really stretched out, but it was also hard to time it because you can’t go too early with this tailwind - you need some draft," Kristoff said at the finish.
"Actually, I never took my ass off the saddle, I was seated the whole sprint. It was mostly about leg speed, actually, and I have pretty good leg speed, I trained a bit on it during the winter. When I saw I hit the front with 70 metres to go I was pretty confident, but you never know - someone can suddenly come from behind with speed, but I’m very happy to take the win."
A full quota of 126 riders rolled out from the start as the peloton tackled the 138.5km along the coast to towards the finish at Suhar Corniche. It wasn't long before the attacks started with a four-man move quickly establishing a healthy lead of 4:25 after just 15 kilometres of racing.
Sergio Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias), Michael Schar (CCC Team), Guerin Alexis (Delko Marseille Provence, and Emiel Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) saw their advantage drop to 2:55 after 42km of racing, while Alexis raced home to win the first intermediate sprint of the race.
The four leaders battled in the draining conditions but they held a 2:45 gap with 35km to and the faintest hopes of competing for the win. However, with so many strong sprint teams at the race there was little chance of a break deciding the stage. Planckaert was the first to buckle under the strain with 20km to go, leaving the three remaining leaders with just under a minute to play with.
With 10km to go the gap was down to just 15 seconds and further 4km from the line the trio's day was put to an end. There was late drama when Greipel punctured but there would be no denying Kristoff, who now at 31, has won nine stages of the Tour of Oman.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:54:50
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|6
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|7
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|11
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|16
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|17
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|21
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|22
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|24
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|25
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|26
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|27
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|34
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|41
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|43
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|44
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|45
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|54
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|57
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|58
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|61
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|62
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|63
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|64
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|66
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|76
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|77
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|78
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|81
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|82
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|83
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|85
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|87
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|88
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|89
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|90
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|92
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|94
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|95
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|97
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|98
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|99
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|102
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|105
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:21
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|110
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:23
|111
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|112
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|115
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:48
|116
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:51
|117
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:53
|118
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:01
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|121
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:13
|122
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|123
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:27
|125
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|12
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|6
|6
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|7
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|10
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:50
|2
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|9
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|11
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|14
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|15
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|18
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|20
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|21
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|24
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:34
|25
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:48
|26
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|8:44:30
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Dimension Data
|4
|Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|7
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|9
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Roompot-Charles
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|CCC Team
|13
|Direct Energie
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Wanty-Gobert
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:54:40
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|7
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|8
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|9
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|17
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|18
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|24
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|26
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|27
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|28
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|35
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|38
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|41
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|42
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|44
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|45
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|46
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|49
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|55
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|58
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|62
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|63
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|64
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|65
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|67
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|77
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|78
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|80
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|82
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|83
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|84
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|86
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|88
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|89
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|90
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|91
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|93
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|95
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|96
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|98
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|99
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|102
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:27
|105
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:31
|109
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|110
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:33
|111
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|112
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|115
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:55
|116
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:01
|117
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:03
|118
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:11
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|121
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:23
|122
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:31
|123
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:37
|125
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|12
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|6
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|5
|7
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|8
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|9
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|10
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|13
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:50
|2
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|9
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|11
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|14
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|15
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|18
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|20
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|21
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|24
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:34
|25
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:45
|26
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|8:44:30
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Dimension Data
|4
|Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|7
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|9
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Roompot-Charles
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|CCC Team
|13
|Direct Energie
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Wanty-Gobert
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:51
