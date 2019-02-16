Image 1 of 35 On cloud nine: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) takes his ninth stage win at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 The sprint opens up for stage 1 at the Tour of Oman 2019 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Schar (CCC Team) have competed in all ten editions of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Bahrain Merida ahead of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Greg Van Averamaet (CCC Team) was the centre of attention in Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Greg Van Averamaet (CCC Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Nathan Haas (Katusha Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 The sprint opens up for stage 1 at the Tour of Oman 2019 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Cofidis hit the front on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 35 Nacer Bouhanni riding on his way to third on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the first leader's jersey at the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 35 Michael Schar (CCC Team) made the podium after being in the break on stage 1 at the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 35 2018 Tour of Oman winner Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 35 The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 35 The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 35 The sprinters line up for stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beats Coquard and Bouhanni to the line on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beats Coquard and Bouhanni to the line on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 35 On cloud nine: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) takes his ninth stage win at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 Ian Boswell (Katusha Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 35 Niccolò Bonifazio (Direct Energie) shows of his skill in Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 35 Matteo Fabbro (Katusha Alpecin) takes time out with the locals (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 35 Nathan Haas (Katusha Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 35 Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 35 The crowds line the road at the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 35 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Cofidis Solutions Credits) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 35 The peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 35 Andre Greipel in his new Team Arkea-Samsic kit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Kristoff (Team UAE Emirate) cruised to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman on Saturday. The Norwegian sprinter took the first leader's jersey of the race as a result. Kristoff came home ahead of French sprinters Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis Solutions Credits). Andre Greipel suffered a late puncture with less than 10km to go, and although he was able to return to the peloton he was unable to break into the top ten.

"It was a tailwind and very fast. It was difficult to come from far behind because it was really stretched out, but it was also hard to time it because you can’t go too early with this tailwind - you need some draft," Kristoff said at the finish.

"Actually, I never took my ass off the saddle, I was seated the whole sprint. It was mostly about leg speed, actually, and I have pretty good leg speed, I trained a bit on it during the winter. When I saw I hit the front with 70 metres to go I was pretty confident, but you never know - someone can suddenly come from behind with speed, but I’m very happy to take the win."

A full quota of 126 riders rolled out from the start as the peloton tackled the 138.5km along the coast to towards the finish at Suhar Corniche. It wasn't long before the attacks started with a four-man move quickly establishing a healthy lead of 4:25 after just 15 kilometres of racing.

Sergio Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias), Michael Schar (CCC Team), Guerin Alexis (Delko Marseille Provence, and Emiel Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) saw their advantage drop to 2:55 after 42km of racing, while Alexis raced home to win the first intermediate sprint of the race.

The four leaders battled in the draining conditions but they held a 2:45 gap with 35km to and the faintest hopes of competing for the win. However, with so many strong sprint teams at the race there was little chance of a break deciding the stage. Planckaert was the first to buckle under the strain with 20km to go, leaving the three remaining leaders with just under a minute to play with.

With 10km to go the gap was down to just 15 seconds and further 4km from the line the trio's day was put to an end. There was late drama when Greipel punctured but there would be no denying Kristoff, who now at 31, has won nine stages of the Tour of Oman.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:54:50 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 6 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 7 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 11 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 14 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 16 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 17 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 21 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 22 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 23 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 24 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 25 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 26 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 28 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 30 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 34 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 40 Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 41 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 43 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 44 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 45 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 47 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 48 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 49 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 50 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 51 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 54 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 57 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 58 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 61 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 62 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 63 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 64 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 66 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 68 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 69 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 73 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 76 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 77 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 78 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 79 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 81 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 82 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 83 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 85 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 87 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 88 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 89 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 90 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 91 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 92 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 94 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 95 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 97 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 98 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 99 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 100 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 101 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 102 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:17 105 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 107 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:21 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 109 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 110 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:23 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:34 112 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 115 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:48 116 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:51 117 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:53 118 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 119 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:01 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 121 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:13 122 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:21 123 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:01:27 125 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:00

Sprint 1 - Al Hadid, 32km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 3 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Saham, 106.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Finish - Suhar Corniche, 138.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 7 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 6 6 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 5 7 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 10 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:54:50 2 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 5 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 9 Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 11 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 14 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 15 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 18 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 20 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 21 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:17 24 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:34 25 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:48 26 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:51

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 8:44:30 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Dimension Data 4 Rally UHC Cycling 5 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Euskadi Basque Country 7 Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 8 Wallonie Bruxelles 9 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Roompot-Charles 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 CCC Team 13 Direct Energie 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Bahrain-Merida 16 Katusha-Alpecin 17 Wanty-Gobert 18 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:51

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:54:40 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:04 3 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:00:05 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:06 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:10 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 7 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 8 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 9 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 12 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 15 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 17 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 18 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 22 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 23 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 24 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 26 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 27 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 28 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 29 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 31 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 33 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 35 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 38 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 41 Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 42 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 44 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 45 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 46 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 49 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 50 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 51 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 55 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 58 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 62 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 63 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 64 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 67 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 70 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 71 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 74 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 75 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 77 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 78 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 80 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 82 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 83 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 84 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 86 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 88 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 89 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 90 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 91 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 92 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 93 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 95 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 96 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 98 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 99 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 100 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 101 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 102 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:27 105 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 107 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:31 109 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 110 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:33 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:44 112 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 115 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:55 116 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:01 117 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:03 118 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 119 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:11 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 121 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:23 122 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:31 123 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:01:37 125 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:10

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 7 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 6 6 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 5 7 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 5 8 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 9 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 10 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 12 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 13 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:54:50 2 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 5 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 9 Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 11 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 14 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 15 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 18 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 20 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 21 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:17 24 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:34 25 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:45 26 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:51

Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team