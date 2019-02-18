Lutsenko strikes again on Tour of Oman stage 3
Astana rider moves into race lead after taking second stage win
Stage 3: Shati Al Qurum - Qurayyat
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won his second consecutive stage at the Tour of Oman and took the overall race lead in Qurayyat on stage 3 after attacks and echelons made for a tough day in the saddle.
Lutsenko gave the Astana team its fifth victory in just four days after success at the Vuelta Murcia, the Tour de la Provence and Miguel Angel Lopez’s overall victory at the Colombia 2.1 stage race.
Lutsenko won the Tour of Oman in 2018 and seems on form achieve that again. On Sunday, he attacked on the last climb and held off the chasers. On Monday he attacked in the final part of the 2.8km climb to the finish, opening a gap and winning a second ahead of Jesus Herrada (Cofidis). Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) was third, also at one second, with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) fourth on the same time.
Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was distanced with two kilometres to go and so Lutsenko pulled on the race leader’s red jersey. He now holds an 18-second advantage over Herrada, with Van Avermaet third at 20 seconds.
The Tour of Oman is expected to be decided on Green Mountain on Wednesday.
How it happened
The 192km stage rolled out from Shati al Qurum near Muscat with a breeze blowing in from the sea, a clear sign that echelons could be a problem on the exposed roads of the long loop near Qurayyat to the south.
Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was the first to attack in defence of the gold-coloured combativity jersey. He was quickly joined by Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Niccolo Bonifazio (Direct Energie), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Maurits Lammertink and Arjen Livyns (Roompot-Charles), Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Lukas Spengler (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Daniel Viejo (Euskadi Murias).
They had opened a lead of 2:45 by the start of the first climb, and with UAE Team Emirates not enthusiastic about leading the chase, the gap opened up six minutes after 50km of racing. Van Hecke swept up the intermediate sprints as CCC Team helped with the chase, but the peloton was waiting for the final loop on the Qurayyat circuit.
As the road passed near the coast, the wind was strong enough to spark echelons and attacks. Some 20 riders got away initially, including Kristoff, but he was then spat out of the move and opted to wait for the peloton in the hope the wind and strength of the attack would fade.
In the move were Lutsenko, Van Avermaet, Costa, Andre Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) and others. The first time up the 2.8km climb to Qurayyat reduced the group to six riders and they gradually closed in on Bonifazio and Van Hecke, the only riders remaining from the early break.
The terrain and fading wind further inland helped the peloton as several overall contenders and their teams lead the chase. Their hard work meant that the race eventually came back together with 10 kilometres to go, with the early break and the echelons caught by the peloton to form an 80-rider group. Kristoff was there but the focus turned to the uphill finish.
Dimension Data rode to set up Ryan Gibbons after their GC hope Ben O’Connor was forced out of the race due to illness. However, Astana and CCC Team were riding for Lutsenko and Van Avermaet respectively, and the Kazakhstani national champion was again strong and managed to kick away from his rivals in sight of the finish line, knowing that Kristoff had been dropped and the leader’s jersey was up for grabs.
Van Avermaet fought to stay with Herrada, but lacked the power to match or catch Lutsenko before the line.
Tuesday’s 132km fourth stage is a hilly ride between Yiti and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre near Muscat airport, with three climbs of the Al Jabal Street circuit before a 30km race to the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:35:48
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:01
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:04
|6
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:06
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:15
|12
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|14
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:19
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:28
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:00:40
|18
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:42
|19
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|20
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:45
|21
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:57
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|23
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:14
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:01:18
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|26
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|28
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|29
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:03:14
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:17
|32
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|33
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|34
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:57
|35
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:02
|36
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:12
|37
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:14
|38
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:05:27
|39
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:46
|41
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|42
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:51
|45
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|48
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|52
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|55
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|56
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|57
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|61
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|62
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:06:09
|65
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:06:47
|66
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:07:13
|67
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|69
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|70
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:39
|71
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:41
|72
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:08:21
|74
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|75
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|0:08:53
|76
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|77
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:55
|80
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:21
|81
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:12:23
|83
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:46
|84
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|85
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:49
|86
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|89
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|90
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|91
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|93
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|94
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|96
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|97
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|99
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|100
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|101
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|105
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|106
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|108
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|109
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|110
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|111
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|112
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|114
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|115
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|116
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:35
|117
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:16:41
|118
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|119
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:17:19
|120
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:17:49
|DNS
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|6
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|5
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|4:35:59
|2
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:08
|5
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|6
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:46
|7
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:35
|8
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:40
|11
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:58
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:03
|16
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:44
|18
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:10
|19
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:15:38
|20
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|21
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|22
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|23
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:17:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Team
|13:49:28
|2
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:17
|3
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:25
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:27
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:05:46
|7
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:58
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:07:50
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:08:24
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:39
|12
|Roompot - Charles
|0:11:07
|13
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:11:11
|14
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:07
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:18:47
|16
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:19:23
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:20:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11:37:37
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:27
|6
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:29
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:34
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:38
|12
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|14
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:42
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:51
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|18
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:08
|19
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:20
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|21
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:32
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:02:04
|23
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:02:33
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:02:58
|25
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:14
|26
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:40
|29
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:21
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:43
|32
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:42
|33
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:50
|34
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:14
|35
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|38
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|39
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|40
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:31
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:44
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:45
|44
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:06:55
|45
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:07:07
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:12
|47
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|48
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:36
|49
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|50
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|51
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:51
|53
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:56
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:04
|55
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:08
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:08:34
|57
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:39
|58
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:58
|59
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:51
|60
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:56
|61
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:57
|62
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:10:06
|63
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:21
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:10:22
|65
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:35
|66
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:11:06
|67
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:11:27
|68
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:12:02
|69
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:07
|70
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:12:09
|72
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:12:30
|73
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:33
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:12:37
|75
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:59
|76
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:01
|77
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:02
|78
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:14:08
|79
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|0:14:17
|80
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:16:12
|82
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:31
|84
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:17:10
|86
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:34
|87
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:50
|88
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:51
|89
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:18:27
|90
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:18:42
|91
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:16
|93
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:19
|94
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:19:42
|95
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:20
|96
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:20:37
|97
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:21:09
|98
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|99
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:21:31
|100
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:22:00
|101
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:22:02
|102
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:22:22
|103
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:23:13
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:15
|105
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:23:39
|106
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:23:41
|107
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|108
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|109
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:09
|111
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:24:25
|112
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:02
|113
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:25:41
|114
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:27:05
|115
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:06
|116
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:35
|117
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:04
|118
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:30:11
|119
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:30:46
|120
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:30:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|12
|5
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|12
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|14
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|6
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|5
|16
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|17
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|5
|18
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|5
|19
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|21
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|22
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|23
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|24
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|25
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3
|26
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|27
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|28
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|29
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|30
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|31
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|32
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|34
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|1
|35
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|1
|36
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|1
|37
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|11:38:07
|2
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:04
|3
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:12
|5
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|6
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:50
|7
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:01
|8
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:06:37
|9
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:06
|10
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|11
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:26
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:21
|13
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:05
|14
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:10:36
|15
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:10:57
|16
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:11:32
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:37
|18
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:32
|19
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:20:07
|20
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:20:39
|21
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:21:30
|22
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:22:43
|23
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:23:55
|24
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Dimension Data
|34:56:21
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:08
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|4
|CCC Team
|0:01:05
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:10
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:27
|7
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:25
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:54
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:52
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:10:37
|11
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:11:01
|12
|Roompot - Charles
|0:13:22
|13
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:13:38
|14
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:14:12
|15
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:19:42
|16
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:22:22
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:22:41
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:25:51
