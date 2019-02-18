Trending

Lutsenko strikes again on Tour of Oman stage 3

Astana rider moves into race lead after taking second stage win

Image 1 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko wears the red jersey

Alexey Lutsenko wears the red jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 3 of the 2019 TOur of Oman

Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 3 of the 2019 TOur of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 49

Niccolo Bonifazio cools himself down

Niccolo Bonifazio cools himself down
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 49

Brandon Mcnulty (Rally)

Brandon Mcnulty (Rally)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 49

Sven Erik Bystrom pulls the group along

Sven Erik Bystrom pulls the group along
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 49

Riders were spread out all over the climb

Riders were spread out all over the climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 49

Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 49

Preben Van Hecke was in the break again

Preben Van Hecke was in the break again
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 49

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 49

Astana controls the pace

Astana controls the pace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 49

Alexander Kristoff works hard on the front

Alexander Kristoff works hard on the front
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko takes his second victory in two days

Alexey Lutsenko takes his second victory in two days
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko celebrates his win

Alexey Lutsenko celebrates his win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko moves into the race lead of the Tour of Oman

Alexey Lutsenko moves into the race lead of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko on the podium after his stage 3 win

Alexey Lutsenko on the podium after his stage 3 win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet ahead of the start

Greg Van Avermaet ahead of the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 49

The peloton ride along the coast at the start of stage 3

The peloton ride along the coast at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 49

Antonio Nibali poses for a photo

Antonio Nibali poses for a photo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 49

The peloton starts stage 3 of the Tour of Oman 2019

The peloton starts stage 3 of the Tour of Oman 2019
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 49

Alexander Kristoff gets ready for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman 2019

Alexander Kristoff gets ready for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman 2019
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 49

Sun cream is always in high demand at the Tour of Oman

Sun cream is always in high demand at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 49

The paddock at the start of the stage

The paddock at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Oman

Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 49

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck puts in a shift for CCC Team

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck puts in a shift for CCC Team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 49

AG2R La Mondiale work on the front of the peloton

AG2R La Mondiale work on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 49

UAE Team Emirates protect race leader Alexander Kristoff

UAE Team Emirates protect race leader Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 49

Waiting for the start by the beach

Waiting for the start by the beach
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 49

Alexander Kristoff waits on the start line

Alexander Kristoff waits on the start line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 49

Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana)

Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 49

Jaco Venter waits for the start

Jaco Venter waits for the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 49

Clement Venturini speaks to the press ahead of the start

Clement Venturini speaks to the press ahead of the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 49

The peloton strung out on a climb

The peloton strung out on a climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 49

Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 49

Bryan Coquard in the points jersey

Bryan Coquard in the points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 49

Alexey Lutsenko and Greg Van Avermaet ride side by side

Alexey Lutsenko and Greg Van Avermaet ride side by side
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 49

Magnus Cort working hard for teammate Alexey Lutsenko

Magnus Cort working hard for teammate Alexey Lutsenko
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 49

The mountains loom behind the riders

The mountains loom behind the riders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 49

The colours of the peloton stand out in the desert

The colours of the peloton stand out in the desert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 49

A view from the back of the peloton

A view from the back of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 49

The caravan lines out behind the peloton

The caravan lines out behind the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 49

Astana help control the peloton

Astana help control the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 49

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 49

The riders await the start of stage 3

The riders await the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 49

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 49

The peloton rolls out for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman

The peloton rolls out for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 49

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) started the stage in the red leader's jersey

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) started the stage in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 49

Strong winds affected the racing

Strong winds affected the racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won his second consecutive stage at the Tour of Oman and took the overall race lead in Qurayyat on stage 3 after attacks and echelons made for a tough day in the saddle.

Lutsenko gave the Astana team its fifth victory in just four days after success at the Vuelta Murcia, the Tour de la Provence and Miguel Angel Lopez’s overall victory at the Colombia 2.1 stage race.

Lutsenko won the Tour of Oman in 2018 and seems on form achieve that again. On Sunday, he attacked on the last climb and held off the chasers. On Monday he attacked in the final part of the 2.8km climb to the finish, opening a gap and winning a second ahead of Jesus Herrada (Cofidis). Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) was third, also at one second, with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) fourth on the same time.

Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was distanced with two kilometres to go and so Lutsenko pulled on the race leader’s red jersey. He now holds an 18-second advantage over Herrada, with Van Avermaet third at 20 seconds.

The Tour of Oman is expected to be decided on Green Mountain on Wednesday.

How it happened

The 192km stage rolled out from Shati al Qurum near Muscat with a breeze blowing in from the sea, a clear sign that echelons could be a problem on the exposed roads of the long loop near Qurayyat to the south.

Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was the first to attack in defence of the gold-coloured combativity jersey. He was quickly joined by Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Niccolo Bonifazio (Direct Energie), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Maurits Lammertink and Arjen Livyns (Roompot-Charles), Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Lukas Spengler (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Daniel Viejo (Euskadi Murias).

They had opened a lead of 2:45 by the start of the first climb, and with UAE Team Emirates not enthusiastic about leading the chase, the gap opened up six minutes after 50km of racing. Van Hecke swept up the intermediate sprints as CCC Team helped with the chase, but the peloton was waiting for the final loop on the Qurayyat circuit.

As the road passed near the coast, the wind was strong enough to spark echelons and attacks. Some 20 riders got away initially, including Kristoff, but he was then spat out of the move and opted to wait for the peloton in the hope the wind and strength of the attack would fade.

In the move were Lutsenko, Van Avermaet, Costa, Andre Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) and others. The first time up the 2.8km climb to Qurayyat reduced the group to six riders and they gradually closed in on Bonifazio and Van Hecke, the only riders remaining from the early break.

The terrain and fading wind further inland helped the peloton as several overall contenders and their teams lead the chase. Their hard work meant that the race eventually came back together with 10 kilometres to go, with the early break and the echelons caught by the peloton to form an 80-rider group. Kristoff was there but the focus turned to the uphill finish.

Dimension Data rode to set up Ryan Gibbons after their GC hope Ben O’Connor was forced out of the race due to illness. However, Astana and CCC Team were riding for Lutsenko and Van Avermaet respectively, and the Kazakhstani national champion was again strong and managed to kick away from his rivals in sight of the finish line, knowing that Kristoff had been dropped and the leader’s jersey was up for grabs.

Van Avermaet fought to stay with Herrada, but lacked the power to match or catch Lutsenko before the line.

Tuesday’s 132km fourth stage is a hilly ride between Yiti and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre near Muscat airport, with three climbs of the Al Jabal Street circuit before a 30km race to the finish.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:35:48
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:01
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
6Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:06
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
11Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:15
12Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:17
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:18
14Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:19
15Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
16Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:28
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:00:40
18Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:42
19Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
20Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:45
21Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:57
22Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
23Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:14
24Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:01:18
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
26Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
28Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
29Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:03:14
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:17
32Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
33Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
34Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:57
35Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:02
36Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:12
37Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:14
38André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:05:27
39Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:46
41Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
42Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
43Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:51
45Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
48Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
52Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
53Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
55Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
56Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
57Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
61Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
62Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
63Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
64Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:06:09
65Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:06:47
66Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:07:13
67Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
68Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
69Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
70Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:39
71Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:41
72Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
73Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:08:21
74Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
75Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie0:08:53
76Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:14
77Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
79Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:09:55
80Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:21
81Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:12:23
83Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:46
84Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
85Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:49
86Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
89Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
90Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
91Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
93Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
94Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
95Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
96Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
97Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
99Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
100Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
101Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
103Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
104Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
105Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
106Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
107Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
108Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
109Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
111Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
112Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
115Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
116Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:35
117Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:16:41
118Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
119Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:17:19
120Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:17:49
DNSBen O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFYousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAlfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFMario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country

Sprint 1 - Al Amerat - 26.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles1

Sprint 2 - Toll Gate - 127.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles1

Sprint 3 - Qurayyat - 192.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team9
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates7
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
6Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles5
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel3
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic4:35:59
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
3Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:06
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:08
5Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
6Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:46
7Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:35
8Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
9Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:40
11Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
13Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:58
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:03
16Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
17Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:09:44
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:10
19Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:15:38
20Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
21Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
22Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
23Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:17:38

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Team13:49:28
2Team Dimension Data0:00:17
3Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:25
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
5UAE Team Emirates0:02:27
6Bahrain - Merida0:05:46
7Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:58
8Wallonie Bruxelles0:07:50
9Direct Energie0:08:24
10Astana Pro Team0:09:14
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:39
12Roompot - Charles0:11:07
13Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:11:11
14Rally UHC Cycling0:13:07
15Delko Marseille Provence0:18:47
16Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:19:01
17Team Arkea - Samsic0:19:23
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:20:18

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11:37:37
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:20
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:27
6Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:29
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:30
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:34
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:38
12Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
14Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:42
15Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
16Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:51
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:06
18Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:01:08
19Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:20
20Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
21Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:32
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:02:04
23Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:02:33
24Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:02:58
25Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:03:14
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:40
29Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:00
30Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:21
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:43
32Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:42
33Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:50
34Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:06:14
35Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
38Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
39Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
40Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:31
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:44
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:45
44Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:06:55
45Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:07:07
46André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:07:12
47Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
48Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:36
49Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
50Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
51Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
52Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:51
53Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:56
54Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:08:04
55Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:08
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:08:34
57Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:39
58Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:58
59Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:51
60Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:09:56
61Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:57
62Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:10:06
63Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:21
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:10:22
65Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:35
66Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:11:06
67Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:11:27
68Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:12:02
69Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:07
70Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:12:09
72Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:12:30
73Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:33
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:12:37
75Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:59
76Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:01
77Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:02
78Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:14:08
79Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie0:14:17
80Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
81Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:16:12
82Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:31
84Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:17:10
86Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:17:34
87Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:50
88Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:51
89Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:18:27
90Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:18:42
91Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:16
93Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:19
94Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:19:42
95Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:20
96Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:20:37
97Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:21:09
98Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
99Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:21:31
100Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:22:00
101Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:22:02
102Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:22:22
103Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:23:13
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:15
105Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:23:39
106Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:23:41
107Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
108John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
109Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
110Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:09
111Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:24:25
112Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:02
113Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:25:41
114Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:27:05
115Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:28:06
116Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:28:35
117Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:04
118Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:30:11
119Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:30:46
120Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:30:49

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates27
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel12
5Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data10
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team9
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates7
10Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data7
12Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
14Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie6
15Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team5
16Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
17Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles5
18Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles5
19Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country5
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
21Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
22Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
23Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin4
24Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
25Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel3
26Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
27Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
28Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
29Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
30Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
31Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
32Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1
33Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
34Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles1
35Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles1
36Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles1
37Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data11:38:07
2Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:04
3Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:12
5Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
6Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:50
7Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:01
8Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:06:37
9Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:06
10Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
11Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:26
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:21
13Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:05
14Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:10:36
15Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:10:57
16Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:11:32
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:37
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:32
19Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:20:07
20Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:20:39
21Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:21:30
22Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:22:43
23Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:23:55
24Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:34

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Dimension Data34:56:21
2Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:08
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
4CCC Team0:01:05
5UAE Team Emirates0:02:10
6Bahrain - Merida0:06:27
7Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:25
8Astana Pro Team0:08:54
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:52
10Direct Energie0:10:37
11Wallonie Bruxelles0:11:01
12Roompot - Charles0:13:22
13Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:13:38
14Rally UHC Cycling0:14:12
15Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:19:42
16Delko Marseille Provence0:22:22
17Team Arkea - Samsic0:22:41
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:25:51

 

Latest on Cyclingnews