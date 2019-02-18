Image 1 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko wears the red jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 3 of the 2019 TOur of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 49 Niccolo Bonifazio cools himself down (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 49 Brandon Mcnulty (Rally) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 49 Sven Erik Bystrom pulls the group along (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 49 Riders were spread out all over the climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 49 Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 49 Preben Van Hecke was in the break again (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 49 Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 49 Astana controls the pace (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 49 Alexander Kristoff works hard on the front (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko takes his second victory in two days (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko moves into the race lead of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko on the podium after his stage 3 win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet ahead of the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 49 The peloton ride along the coast at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 49 Antonio Nibali poses for a photo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 49 The peloton starts stage 3 of the Tour of Oman 2019 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 49 Alexander Kristoff gets ready for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman 2019 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 49 Sun cream is always in high demand at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 49 The paddock at the start of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck puts in a shift for CCC Team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 49 AG2R La Mondiale work on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 49 UAE Team Emirates protect race leader Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 49 Waiting for the start by the beach (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 49 Alexander Kristoff waits on the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 49 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 49 Jaco Venter waits for the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 49 Clement Venturini speaks to the press ahead of the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 49 The peloton strung out on a climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 49 Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 49 Bryan Coquard in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 49 Alexey Lutsenko and Greg Van Avermaet ride side by side (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 49 Magnus Cort working hard for teammate Alexey Lutsenko (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 49 The mountains loom behind the riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 49 The colours of the peloton stand out in the desert (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 49 A view from the back of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 49 The caravan lines out behind the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 49 Astana help control the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 49 Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 49 The riders await the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 49 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 49 The peloton rolls out for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) started the stage in the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 49 Strong winds affected the racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won his second consecutive stage at the Tour of Oman and took the overall race lead in Qurayyat on stage 3 after attacks and echelons made for a tough day in the saddle.

Lutsenko gave the Astana team its fifth victory in just four days after success at the Vuelta Murcia, the Tour de la Provence and Miguel Angel Lopez’s overall victory at the Colombia 2.1 stage race.

Lutsenko won the Tour of Oman in 2018 and seems on form achieve that again. On Sunday, he attacked on the last climb and held off the chasers. On Monday he attacked in the final part of the 2.8km climb to the finish, opening a gap and winning a second ahead of Jesus Herrada (Cofidis). Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) was third, also at one second, with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) fourth on the same time.

Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was distanced with two kilometres to go and so Lutsenko pulled on the race leader’s red jersey. He now holds an 18-second advantage over Herrada, with Van Avermaet third at 20 seconds.

The Tour of Oman is expected to be decided on Green Mountain on Wednesday.

How it happened

The 192km stage rolled out from Shati al Qurum near Muscat with a breeze blowing in from the sea, a clear sign that echelons could be a problem on the exposed roads of the long loop near Qurayyat to the south.

Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was the first to attack in defence of the gold-coloured combativity jersey. He was quickly joined by Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Niccolo Bonifazio (Direct Energie), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Maurits Lammertink and Arjen Livyns (Roompot-Charles), Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Lukas Spengler (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Daniel Viejo (Euskadi Murias).

They had opened a lead of 2:45 by the start of the first climb, and with UAE Team Emirates not enthusiastic about leading the chase, the gap opened up six minutes after 50km of racing. Van Hecke swept up the intermediate sprints as CCC Team helped with the chase, but the peloton was waiting for the final loop on the Qurayyat circuit.

As the road passed near the coast, the wind was strong enough to spark echelons and attacks. Some 20 riders got away initially, including Kristoff, but he was then spat out of the move and opted to wait for the peloton in the hope the wind and strength of the attack would fade.

In the move were Lutsenko, Van Avermaet, Costa, Andre Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) and others. The first time up the 2.8km climb to Qurayyat reduced the group to six riders and they gradually closed in on Bonifazio and Van Hecke, the only riders remaining from the early break.

The terrain and fading wind further inland helped the peloton as several overall contenders and their teams lead the chase. Their hard work meant that the race eventually came back together with 10 kilometres to go, with the early break and the echelons caught by the peloton to form an 80-rider group. Kristoff was there but the focus turned to the uphill finish.

Dimension Data rode to set up Ryan Gibbons after their GC hope Ben O’Connor was forced out of the race due to illness. However, Astana and CCC Team were riding for Lutsenko and Van Avermaet respectively, and the Kazakhstani national champion was again strong and managed to kick away from his rivals in sight of the finish line, knowing that Kristoff had been dropped and the leader’s jersey was up for grabs.

Van Avermaet fought to stay with Herrada, but lacked the power to match or catch Lutsenko before the line.

Tuesday’s 132km fourth stage is a hilly ride between Yiti and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre near Muscat airport, with three climbs of the Al Jabal Street circuit before a 30km race to the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:35:48 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:01 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 6 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:06 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 9 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 11 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:15 12 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:17 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18 14 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:19 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 16 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:28 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:00:40 18 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:42 19 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 20 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:45 21 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:57 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 23 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:14 24 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:01:18 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 26 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 29 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:03:14 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:17 32 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 33 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 34 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:57 35 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:04:02 36 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:12 37 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:14 38 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:27 39 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:05:46 41 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 42 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:05:51 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 48 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 52 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 55 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 56 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 57 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 61 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 62 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 63 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 64 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:06:09 65 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:06:47 66 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:07:13 67 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 69 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 70 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:39 71 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:41 72 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 73 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:08:21 74 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 75 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 0:08:53 76 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 77 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 79 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:09:55 80 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:21 81 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:12:23 83 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:46 84 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 85 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:49 86 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 87 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 89 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 90 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 91 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 93 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 94 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 95 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 96 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 97 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 99 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 100 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 101 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 103 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 105 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 106 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 108 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 109 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 110 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 111 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 112 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 115 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 116 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:16:35 117 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:16:41 118 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 119 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:17:19 120 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:17:49 DNS Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates DNF Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country

Sprint 1 - Al Amerat - 26.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 1

Sprint 2 - Toll Gate - 127.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 1

Sprint 3 - Qurayyat - 192.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 9 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 6 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 5 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3 9 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 4:35:59 2 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:06 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:08 5 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 6 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:46 7 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:05:35 8 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 9 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:05:40 11 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:05:58 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:03 16 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 17 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:09:44 18 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:10 19 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:15:38 20 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 21 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 22 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 23 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:17:38

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CCC Team 13:49:28 2 Team Dimension Data 0:00:17 3 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:25 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:27 6 Bahrain - Merida 0:05:46 7 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:58 8 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:07:50 9 Direct Energie 0:08:24 10 Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:39 12 Roompot - Charles 0:11:07 13 Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 0:11:11 14 Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:07 15 Delko Marseille Provence 0:18:47 16 Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:19:01 17 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:19:23 18 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:20:18

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11:37:37 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:20 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:27 6 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:29 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:30 8 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:34 9 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:38 12 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 14 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:42 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 16 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:51 17 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:06 18 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:08 19 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:20 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 21 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:32 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:02:04 23 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:02:33 24 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:02:58 25 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:03:14 26 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:40 29 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:00 30 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:21 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:43 32 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:42 33 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:50 34 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:14 35 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 38 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 39 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 40 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:31 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:44 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:45 44 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:06:55 45 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:07:07 46 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:12 47 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 48 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:36 49 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 50 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 51 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 52 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:51 53 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:56 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:08:04 55 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:08 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:34 57 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:39 58 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:58 59 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:51 60 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:09:56 61 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:57 62 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:10:06 63 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:21 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:10:22 65 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:35 66 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:11:06 67 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:11:27 68 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:12:02 69 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:07 70 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:12:09 72 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:12:30 73 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:33 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:12:37 75 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:59 76 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:01 77 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:02 78 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:14:08 79 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 0:14:17 80 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:16:12 82 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:31 84 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 85 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:17:10 86 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:34 87 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:50 88 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:51 89 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:18:27 90 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:18:42 91 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:16 93 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:19:19 94 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:19:42 95 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:20 96 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:20:37 97 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:21:09 98 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 99 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:21:31 100 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:22:00 101 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:22:02 102 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:22:22 103 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:23:13 104 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:15 105 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:23:39 106 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:23:41 107 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 108 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 109 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:09 111 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:24:25 112 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:02 113 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:25:41 114 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:27:05 115 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:28:06 116 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:28:35 117 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:04 118 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:30:11 119 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:30:46 120 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:30:49

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 27 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 12 5 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 10 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 9 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 7 12 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 14 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 6 15 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 5 16 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 17 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 5 18 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 5 19 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 5 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 21 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 22 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 23 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4 24 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 25 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3 26 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 27 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 28 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 29 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 30 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 31 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 32 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 34 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 1 35 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 1 36 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 1 37 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 11:38:07 2 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:04 3 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:12 5 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:36 6 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:50 7 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:01 8 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:06:37 9 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:06 10 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 11 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:26 12 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:21 13 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:05 14 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:10:36 15 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:10:57 16 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:11:32 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:37 18 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:32 19 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:20:07 20 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:20:39 21 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:21:30 22 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:22:43 23 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:23:55 24 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:34