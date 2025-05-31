Recommended reading

Tour of Norway Women: Justine Ghekiere climbs to first win of season

2024 Tour de France Femmes stage winner solos to victory and opening lead

2025 Tour of Norway Women: Justine Ghekiere secures stage 1
2025 Tour of Norway Women: Justine Ghekiere secures stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
AG Insurance-Soudal's Justine Ghekiere has taken a solo summit finish win in the opening stage of the Tour of Norway, her first victory of the season simultaneously moving into the overall lead.

The 101 kilometre stage from Jørpeland to Heja featured multiple ascents of a short but punchy climb, where the finish line was also situated.

