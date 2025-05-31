Tour of Norway Women: Justine Ghekiere climbs to first win of season

AG Insurance-Soudal's Justine Ghekiere has taken a solo summit finish win in the opening stage of the Tour of Norway, her first victory of the season simultaneously moving into the overall lead.

The 101 kilometre stage from Jørpeland to Heja featured multiple ascents of a short but punchy climb, where the finish line was also situated.

After the field had shattered, partly thanks to the repeat assaults of the 2.3 kilometre Heja, 2024 Tour de France Femmes stage and mountains classification winner Ghekiere claimed the victory with a late attack, pulling ahead of Lauren Dickson (Handsling Alba Devo' Team) by one second.

Sarah Gigante, racing her first race of the season after iliac artery surgery, claimed third, five seconds further back, putting AG Insurance-Soudal into a strong position for Sunday's second and final stage, a lumpy ride from Stavenger to Stavenger.

