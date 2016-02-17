Trending

Tour of Oman: Boasson Hagen wins stage 2 in Quriyat

Norwegian beats Nibali and Van Avermaet

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took the stage victory and the race lead on the second day of the Tour of Oman on Wednesday, emerging fastest up the short, but steep finishing climb to Quriyat.

The Norwegian opened up a clear gap in the sprint, with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) coming across the line for second, alongside Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in third.

Race leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) was distanced on the final climb and ended up losing almost a minute, meaning that Boasson Hagen now leads overall, with Nibali at four seconds and Van Avermaet at six.

The climb to Quriyat, 2.8 kilometres long with an average gradient of 6.5 per cent, was always going to be tricky for Jungels, but Etixx-QuickStep weren’t expecting Dan Martin to be dropped before it had even been reached. The Irishman lost ground as the peloton split in the run-up to the climb and lost 1:41, severely denting any general classification ambitions he was harbouring.

Richie Porte (BMC) said he wasn’t surprised or perturbed to lose time on the opening stage, and the same happened again today, with the Australian also dropped before the climb and suffering a further deficit of three minutes.

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polowice), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Romain Bardet (AG2R), and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merdia) all finished in the front group of nine, with Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) just behind, meaning the GC is taking shape ahead of Friday’s crucial test on Green Mountain.

How it happened

After some early skirmishes in the opening kilometres, a group of six went clear to form the break of the day. Kenny Dehaes (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), not put off by their efforts in the escape on the previous day, were joined by Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise), and Alexander Kamp (Stöltin Service Group).

They opened up a lead of about three minutes by the time they took on the first climb of the day at Bousher Al Amerat, where Pfingsten took maximum points, followed by Steels and Dehaes.

As the road moved inland, Etixx-QuickStep exerted some control on the peloton, with mostly rolling roads now separating them from the steep final climb in the last couple of kilometres. The leaders had over three minutes by the first intermediate sprint at the halfway stage, where Kamp took the points, but they then started attacking each other.

Asselman attacked, Kamp followed, and after a brief look round, Périchon bridged over, leaving Dehaes, Steels, and Pfingsten to drop back to the bunch.

The leading trio fought on but the peloton steadily ate away at their lead and by 20km to go the game was up. It was at that stage that the road headed downhill and the peloton began to split up, with Martin and Porte among those to lose ground.

CCC set the pace on the flat run-up to the final climb, aiming to tee up former Ardennes specialist Rebellin, with Astana and Dimension taking it up on the final climb. No massive gaps appeared between the big names on the steep gradients, and Boasson Hagen was always going to be the man with the fastest finish, sealing his second win of the season and pulling on his second leader’s jersey after last week’s efforts in Qatar.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4:12:00
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:06
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:14
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:16
18Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:18
19Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
20Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
21Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:24
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:31
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:41
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
28Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:43
29Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:59
32Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
35Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
36Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:03
37Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:07
38Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:09
39Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:12
41Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
42Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
44Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
45Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:26
46Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:32
47Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:41
48Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
49Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:50
54Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:55
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
56Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:06
57Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
58Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
62Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
66Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:03
67Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
68Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
70Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:03:06
75Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
76Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
77Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:16
78Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:31
79Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:52
80Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
83Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
84Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
88Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
89Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
90Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:07
92Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:11
93Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:52
94Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
95Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
96Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
100Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
105Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
106Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
107Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
108Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
109Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
111Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
112Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:11
113Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:26
114Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:30
115Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
118Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:05:34
119Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:55
120Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
121Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:23
122Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:07:00
123Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
124Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
127Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
128Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
129Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
130Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:06
131Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
132Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
133Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
134Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
135Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:56
136Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:16
137Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:38
138Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
139Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:57
140Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 - Al Salil, 81km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group3pts
2Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 2 - Toll Gate, 139 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data15pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1

Combativity 1 - Climb of Bousher Al Amerat (KOM) - 33.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 183pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Combativity 2 - Al Salil - 81.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group3pts
2Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Combativity 3 - Toll Gate - 139.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Combativity 4 - Quriyat - 162.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 184:12:06
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
3Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:08
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:12
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
8Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:50
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:53
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
12Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:01
13Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:16
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
15Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:35
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:37
19Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:57
21Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:03:00
22Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:25
23Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:46
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
26Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
27Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
28Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
29Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:20
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:24
31Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
32Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:49
33Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
34Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:17
35Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:54
36Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:32
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:51

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data12:36:24
2Astana Pro Team
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
4Bora-Argon 180:00:37
5BMC Racing Team0:01:19
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:34
7Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:47
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:50
9Team Katusha0:01:51
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:26
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:47
12UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:06
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:09
14Lampre - Merida0:03:41
15Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:20
16Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:49
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:17
18Stölting Service Group0:06:44

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7:49:31
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:08
6Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:10
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:16
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:26
14Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:28
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:40
16Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
18Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:51
20Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:52
21Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:08
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:13
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:23
26Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:27
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:37
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:38
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:41
30Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:51
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:52
34Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:16
35Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:23
36Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:31
37Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
38Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:32
39Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:37
40Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
41Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:02:47
42Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:48
43Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:50
44Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:20
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
46Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:29
47Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:43
48Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:47
49Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:52
50Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:00
54Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:04:12
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
57Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:15
60Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:21
61Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:22
62Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:35
63Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:48
64Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:54
65Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
66Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:58
67Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:01
68Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
69Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:07
70Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
71Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:05:30
72Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:51
73Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:55
74Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:06:01
75Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:29
76Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:06:32
77Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:33
78Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:36
79Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
80Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:40
81Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:59
82Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:07:12
83Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:13
84Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:07:18
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:28
86Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:41
87Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:46
88Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
89Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:01
91Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:08:09
92Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
93Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:10
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:18
95Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:45
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:46
99Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
100Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
101Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
102Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:48
103Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:56
104Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:21
105Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:10:01
106Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:25
107Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:10:26
108Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:10:32
109Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:34
110Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
112Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:00
113Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:20
114Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:31
115Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:32
116Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:32
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:12:42
118Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:12:48
119Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:04
120Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:12
121Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:13:25
122Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:41
123Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:01
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:15:01
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
126Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
128Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
129Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:09
130Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:35
131Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:39
132Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:08
133Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:09
134Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:17:15
135Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:26
136Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:46
137Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:55
138Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:46
139Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:06
140Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step15
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
9Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group6
10Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida6
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
14Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
16Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
17Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
18Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
19Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2
20Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
22Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
23Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group6pts
2Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
7Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
8Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
9Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha2
12Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
13Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1
17Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
19Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 187:49:47
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:24
3Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:32
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:35
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:36
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:52
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:11
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:35
10Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:00
11Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:07
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:15
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:21
15Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:06
16Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:38
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:42
18Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:51
19Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:05:45
20Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:06:16
21Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:17
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:20
23Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:21
24Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:30
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:45
26Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:29
27Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:05
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:10:10
29Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:15
30Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:16
31Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:48
32Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:13:09
33Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:45
34Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
35Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:19
36Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:23
37Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:16:53
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:50

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data23:29:25
2Astana Pro Team0:00:34
3AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
4Bora-Argon 180:01:41
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:42
6Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:44
7Team Katusha0:03:51
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:52
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:59
10UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:44
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:06
12BMC Racing Team0:05:09
13Lampre - Merida0:06:20
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:04
15Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:10
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:14
17Stölting Service Group0:09:16
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:38

