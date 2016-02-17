Image 1 of 71 Edvald Boasson (Dimension Data) celebrates his stage victory at the Tour of O,an (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 71 A CCC Sprandi Polkowice rider on domestique duty (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 3 of 71 Richie Porte was all smiles before the stage (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 4 of 71 Michele Scarponi jokes around before stage 2 (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 5 of 71 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) in green (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 6 of 71 Kenny De Haes (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 7 of 71 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) in the white jersey (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 8 of 71 Race leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 9 of 71 Alexander Kamp (Stölting Service Group) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 10 of 71 Travis Meyer (Drapac) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 11 of 71 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 71 A smiling Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 71 Peter Koning (Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 71 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 71 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 71 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 71 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) at the Tour of Oman Image 18 of 71 he peloton passes through the outskirts of Muscat during stage two of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 19 of 71 The peloton passes through the outskirts of Muscat during stage two of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 20 of 71 The peloton passes through the outskirts of Muscat during stage two of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 21 of 71 The pack rides during the second stage of seventh cycling Tour of Oman between the Omantel Head office on the outskirts of Muscat Image 22 of 71 The pack rides during the second stage of seventh cycling Tour of Oman Image 23 of 71 Two local men have their photo taken with the Astana Pro Team at the start of stage two of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 24 of 71 he peloton rides through the Oman countryside during stage two of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 25 of 71 he peloton rides through the Oman countryside during stage two of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 26 of 71 The pack rides during the second stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman Image 27 of 71 The pack rides during the second stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman Image 28 of 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 2 in Oman. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took the stage victory and the race lead on the second day of the Tour of Oman on Wednesday, emerging fastest up the short, but steep finishing climb to Quriyat.

The Norwegian opened up a clear gap in the sprint, with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) coming across the line for second, alongside Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in third.

Race leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) was distanced on the final climb and ended up losing almost a minute, meaning that Boasson Hagen now leads overall, with Nibali at four seconds and Van Avermaet at six.

The climb to Quriyat, 2.8 kilometres long with an average gradient of 6.5 per cent, was always going to be tricky for Jungels, but Etixx-QuickStep weren’t expecting Dan Martin to be dropped before it had even been reached. The Irishman lost ground as the peloton split in the run-up to the climb and lost 1:41, severely denting any general classification ambitions he was harbouring.

Richie Porte (BMC) said he wasn’t surprised or perturbed to lose time on the opening stage, and the same happened again today, with the Australian also dropped before the climb and suffering a further deficit of three minutes.

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polowice), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Romain Bardet (AG2R), and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merdia) all finished in the front group of nine, with Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) just behind, meaning the GC is taking shape ahead of Friday’s crucial test on Green Mountain.

How it happened

After some early skirmishes in the opening kilometres, a group of six went clear to form the break of the day. Kenny Dehaes (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), not put off by their efforts in the escape on the previous day, were joined by Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise), and Alexander Kamp (Stöltin Service Group).

They opened up a lead of about three minutes by the time they took on the first climb of the day at Bousher Al Amerat, where Pfingsten took maximum points, followed by Steels and Dehaes.

As the road moved inland, Etixx-QuickStep exerted some control on the peloton, with mostly rolling roads now separating them from the steep final climb in the last couple of kilometres. The leaders had over three minutes by the first intermediate sprint at the halfway stage, where Kamp took the points, but they then started attacking each other.

Asselman attacked, Kamp followed, and after a brief look round, Périchon bridged over, leaving Dehaes, Steels, and Pfingsten to drop back to the bunch.

The leading trio fought on but the peloton steadily ate away at their lead and by 20km to go the game was up. It was at that stage that the road headed downhill and the peloton began to split up, with Martin and Porte among those to lose ground.

CCC set the pace on the flat run-up to the final climb, aiming to tee up former Ardennes specialist Rebellin, with Astana and Dimension taking it up on the final climb. No massive gaps appeared between the big names on the steep gradients, and Boasson Hagen was always going to be the man with the fastest finish, sealing his second win of the season and pulling on his second leader’s jersey after last week’s efforts in Qatar.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4:12:00 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:06 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:14 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:16 18 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:18 19 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:24 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:31 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:41 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:43 29 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:56 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:59 32 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 35 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 36 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:03 37 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:07 38 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:09 39 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:12 41 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 42 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 43 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 44 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 45 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:26 46 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:32 47 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:41 48 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:50 54 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:55 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 56 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:06 57 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 58 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 62 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 66 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:03 67 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 68 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 70 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:03:06 75 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 76 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 77 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:16 78 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:31 79 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:52 80 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 83 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 84 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 88 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 89 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 90 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:07 92 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:11 93 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:52 94 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 95 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 96 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 97 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 100 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 105 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 106 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 107 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 108 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 109 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 111 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 112 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:11 113 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:26 114 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:30 115 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 118 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:05:34 119 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:55 120 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 121 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:23 122 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:07:00 123 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 124 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 127 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 128 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 129 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:06 131 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 132 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 133 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 134 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 135 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:56 136 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:16 137 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:38 138 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 139 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:57 140 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 - Al Salil, 81km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 3 pts 2 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Toll Gate, 139 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Combativity 1 - Climb of Bousher Al Amerat (KOM) - 33.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Combativity 2 - Al Salil - 81.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 3 pts 2 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Combativity 3 - Toll Gate - 139.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Combativity 4 - Quriyat - 162.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 4:12:06 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:08 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:12 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 8 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:50 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:53 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:57 12 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:01 13 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:16 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:35 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 19 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:57 21 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:03:00 22 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:25 23 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:46 24 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 26 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 27 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 28 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 29 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:20 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:24 31 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 32 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:49 33 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 34 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:17 35 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:54 36 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 37 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:32 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:51

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 12:36:24 2 Astana Pro Team 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 4 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:37 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:34 7 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:47 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:50 9 Team Katusha 0:01:51 10 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:26 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:47 12 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:06 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:09 14 Lampre - Merida 0:03:41 15 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:20 16 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:49 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:17 18 Stölting Service Group 0:06:44

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7:49:31 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:08 6 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:10 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:16 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:26 14 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:28 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:40 16 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 18 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:51 20 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:52 21 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 22 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:08 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:13 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:23 26 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:27 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:37 28 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:38 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:41 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:51 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:52 34 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:16 35 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:23 36 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:31 37 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 38 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:32 39 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:37 40 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:02:47 42 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:48 43 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:50 44 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:20 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 46 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:29 47 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:43 48 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:47 49 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:52 50 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 52 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:00 54 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:04:12 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 57 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:15 60 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:21 61 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:22 62 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:35 63 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:48 64 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:54 65 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 66 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:58 67 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:01 68 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 69 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:07 70 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:05:16 71 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:05:30 72 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:51 73 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:55 74 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:01 75 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:29 76 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:06:32 77 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:33 78 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:36 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 80 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:40 81 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:59 82 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:07:12 83 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:13 84 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:07:18 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:28 86 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:41 87 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:46 88 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 89 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:01 91 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:08:09 92 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 93 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:10 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:18 95 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:45 98 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:46 99 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 100 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 101 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 102 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:48 103 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:56 104 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:21 105 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:01 106 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:25 107 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:10:26 108 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:10:32 109 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:34 110 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 112 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:00 113 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:20 114 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:31 115 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:32 116 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:32 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:12:42 118 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:48 119 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:04 120 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:12 121 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:13:25 122 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:41 123 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:01 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:01 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 126 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 128 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 129 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:09 130 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:35 131 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:39 132 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:08 133 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:09 134 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:15 135 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:26 136 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:46 137 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:55 138 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:46 139 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:06 140 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 7 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 9 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 10 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 6 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 14 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 16 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 17 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 18 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 19 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2 20 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 22 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 23 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 pts 2 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 8 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 9 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 2 12 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 13 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 17 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 19 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 7:49:47 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:24 3 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:32 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:35 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:36 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:52 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:11 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:35 10 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:00 11 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:07 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:15 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:21 15 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:06 16 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:38 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:42 18 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:51 19 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:45 20 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:06:16 21 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:17 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:20 23 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:21 24 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:30 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:45 26 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:29 27 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:05 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:10:10 29 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:15 30 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:16 31 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:48 32 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:13:09 33 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:45 34 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 35 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:19 36 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:23 37 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:16:53 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:50