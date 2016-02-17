Tour of Oman: Boasson Hagen wins stage 2 in Quriyat
Norwegian beats Nibali and Van Avermaet
Stage 2: Omantel Head Office - Quriyat
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took the stage victory and the race lead on the second day of the Tour of Oman on Wednesday, emerging fastest up the short, but steep finishing climb to Quriyat.
Related Articles
The Norwegian opened up a clear gap in the sprint, with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) coming across the line for second, alongside Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in third.
Race leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) was distanced on the final climb and ended up losing almost a minute, meaning that Boasson Hagen now leads overall, with Nibali at four seconds and Van Avermaet at six.
The climb to Quriyat, 2.8 kilometres long with an average gradient of 6.5 per cent, was always going to be tricky for Jungels, but Etixx-QuickStep weren’t expecting Dan Martin to be dropped before it had even been reached. The Irishman lost ground as the peloton split in the run-up to the climb and lost 1:41, severely denting any general classification ambitions he was harbouring.
Richie Porte (BMC) said he wasn’t surprised or perturbed to lose time on the opening stage, and the same happened again today, with the Australian also dropped before the climb and suffering a further deficit of three minutes.
Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polowice), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Romain Bardet (AG2R), and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merdia) all finished in the front group of nine, with Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) just behind, meaning the GC is taking shape ahead of Friday’s crucial test on Green Mountain.
How it happened
After some early skirmishes in the opening kilometres, a group of six went clear to form the break of the day. Kenny Dehaes (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), not put off by their efforts in the escape on the previous day, were joined by Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise), and Alexander Kamp (Stöltin Service Group).
They opened up a lead of about three minutes by the time they took on the first climb of the day at Bousher Al Amerat, where Pfingsten took maximum points, followed by Steels and Dehaes.
As the road moved inland, Etixx-QuickStep exerted some control on the peloton, with mostly rolling roads now separating them from the steep final climb in the last couple of kilometres. The leaders had over three minutes by the first intermediate sprint at the halfway stage, where Kamp took the points, but they then started attacking each other.
Asselman attacked, Kamp followed, and after a brief look round, Périchon bridged over, leaving Dehaes, Steels, and Pfingsten to drop back to the bunch.
The leading trio fought on but the peloton steadily ate away at their lead and by 20km to go the game was up. It was at that stage that the road headed downhill and the peloton began to split up, with Martin and Porte among those to lose ground.
CCC set the pace on the flat run-up to the final climb, aiming to tee up former Ardennes specialist Rebellin, with Astana and Dimension taking it up on the final climb. No massive gaps appeared between the big names on the steep gradients, and Boasson Hagen was always going to be the man with the fastest finish, sealing his second win of the season and pulling on his second leader’s jersey after last week’s efforts in Qatar.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:12:00
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:06
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:14
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|18
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|19
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:24
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:26
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:41
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:43
|29
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|32
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|35
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|36
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:03
|37
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:07
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|39
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:12
|41
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|42
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|43
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|45
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:26
|46
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:32
|47
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:41
|48
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|54
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:55
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|57
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|58
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|66
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|67
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|68
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:06
|75
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|76
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|77
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:16
|78
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:31
|79
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:52
|80
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|83
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|84
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|88
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|89
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|90
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|92
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:11
|93
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:52
|94
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|95
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|96
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|106
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|107
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|108
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|109
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:11
|113
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:26
|114
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:30
|115
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|118
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:05:34
|119
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:55
|120
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|121
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|122
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:07:00
|123
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|124
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|127
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|128
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|129
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:06
|131
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|132
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|133
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|134
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|135
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:56
|136
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:16
|137
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:38
|138
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|139
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:57
|140
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|4:12:06
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:08
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|8
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:50
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:53
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|12
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:01
|13
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:16
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:35
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|19
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:57
|21
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:00
|22
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:25
|23
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:46
|24
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|26
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|27
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|28
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:20
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:24
|31
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:49
|33
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|34
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:54
|36
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|37
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:32
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|12:36:24
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:37
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:34
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:47
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:50
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:26
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:47
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:09
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:41
|15
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:20
|16
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:49
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:17
|18
|Stölting Service Group
|0:06:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7:49:31
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|6
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:10
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|14
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:40
|16
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|18
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:51
|20
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:52
|21
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:08
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:23
|26
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:27
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:37
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:41
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:51
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:52
|34
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:16
|35
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:23
|36
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:31
|37
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|39
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:37
|40
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:02:47
|42
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|43
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:50
|44
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:20
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|46
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:29
|47
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:43
|48
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:47
|49
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:52
|50
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:00
|54
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:04:12
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|57
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:15
|60
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:21
|61
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:22
|62
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|63
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:48
|64
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:54
|65
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|66
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:58
|67
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:01
|68
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|69
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:07
|70
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|71
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:05:30
|72
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:51
|73
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:55
|74
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:01
|75
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:29
|76
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:06:32
|77
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:33
|78
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:36
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|80
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:40
|81
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:59
|82
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:12
|83
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:13
|84
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:18
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:28
|86
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:41
|87
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:46
|88
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|89
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:01
|91
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:08:09
|92
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|93
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:10
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:18
|95
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:45
|98
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:46
|99
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|102
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:48
|103
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:56
|104
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:21
|105
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:01
|106
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:25
|107
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:10:26
|108
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:32
|109
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:34
|110
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|112
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:00
|113
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:20
|114
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|115
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:32
|116
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:32
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:12:42
|118
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:48
|119
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:04
|120
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:12
|121
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:25
|122
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:41
|123
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:01
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|126
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|128
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|129
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:09
|130
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:35
|131
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:39
|132
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:08
|133
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:09
|134
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:15
|135
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:26
|136
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:46
|137
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:55
|138
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:46
|139
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:06
|140
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|9
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|6
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|14
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|16
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|17
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|18
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|19
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2
|20
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|22
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|23
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|pts
|2
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|5
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|8
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|9
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|12
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|13
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|17
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|19
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|7:49:47
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:24
|3
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:32
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:35
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:35
|10
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:00
|11
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:07
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:15
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:21
|15
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:06
|16
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:38
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:42
|18
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:51
|19
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:45
|20
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:06:16
|21
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:17
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:20
|23
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:21
|24
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:30
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:45
|26
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:29
|27
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:05
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:10:10
|29
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|30
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:16
|31
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:48
|32
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:09
|33
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:45
|34
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|35
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:19
|36
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:23
|37
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:16:53
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|23:29:25
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:41
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:42
|6
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:44
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:03:51
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:52
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:59
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:06
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:20
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:04
|15
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:10
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:14
|17
|Stölting Service Group
|0:09:16
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy