Tour of Oman stage 2 - Video Highlights

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 2 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The second stage of the Tour of Oman saw another exciting finale as the big names slugged it out on the short but tough final climb to Quriyat, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) taking the win, and with it the leader's jersey.

Boasson Hagen's teammates, along with Astana and CCC Sprandi Polkowice, took the reins on the 2.8km climb, with an average gradient of 6.5 per cent, forcing a pace that saw race leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) fall away about half way up.

Boasson Hagen possessed the fastest finish in the group, and once he had held on, and weathered a strong injection of pace from Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale), he duly sprang clear to take the spoils.

Watch exactly how the last 2km unfolded in the video below. For a report of stage 2, complete with full results and a photo gallery, click here.