Jungels wins Tour of Oman opener

Luxembourg rider uses a 55-tooth chainring to beat Pauwels and Bardet

Image 1 of 106

Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 2 of 106

Bob Jungels celebrates his win

Bob Jungels celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 106

The contrast of the colourful peloton against the Oman landscape

The contrast of the colourful peloton against the Oman landscape
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 4 of 106

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 5 of 106

Team Roompot riders try and find some shade to cool down in

Team Roompot riders try and find some shade to cool down in
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 6 of 106

Brendan Canty gets the post-stage liquids into the system

Brendan Canty gets the post-stage liquids into the system
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 7 of 106

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 8 of 106

Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida)

Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 9 of 106

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 10 of 106

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 11 of 106

Alexis Gougeard speaks with a journalist after stage 1 in Oman.

Alexis Gougeard speaks with a journalist after stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 106

Feed zone action during stage 1 in Oman.

Feed zone action during stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 106

The peloton in action during Oman's opening stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 106

The peloton in action during Oman's opening stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 106

Tom Dumoulin in the peloton

Tom Dumoulin in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 106

Dan Martin rides in the bunch.

Dan Martin rides in the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 106

AG2R La Mondiale bunched together in the group.

AG2R La Mondiale bunched together in the group.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 106

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the peloton

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 106

David rebellin and Domenico Pozzovivo

David rebellin and Domenico Pozzovivo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 106

BMC line up on the front during stage 1 in Oman.

BMC line up on the front during stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 106

Giant-Alpecin riders in action during stage 1.

Giant-Alpecin riders in action during stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 106

The stage 1 podium in Oman.

The stage 1 podium in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 106

Winding down after stage 1 in Oman.

Winding down after stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 106

Tom Dumoulin recovers after stage 1 in Oman.

Tom Dumoulin recovers after stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 106

Tom Dumoulin recovers after stage 1 in Oman.

Tom Dumoulin recovers after stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 106

Winding down after stage 1 in Oman.

Winding down after stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 106

Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Gougeard following stage 1 in Oman.

Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Gougeard following stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 106

Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Gougeard following stage 1 in Oman.

Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Gougeard following stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 106

Bob Jungels puts on the green jersey after stage 1 in Oman.

Bob Jungels puts on the green jersey after stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 106

Bob Jungels on the stage 1 podium in Oman.

Bob Jungels on the stage 1 podium in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 106

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 106

Stage winner Bob Jungels in action on the opening day in Oman.

Stage winner Bob Jungels in action on the opening day in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 106

The peloton rides along the highway during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman

The peloton rides along the highway during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman
Image 34 of 106

French riders Sebastien Minard, Damien Gaudin, Romain Bardet and Alexis Gougeard ride during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman

French riders Sebastien Minard, Damien Gaudin, Romain Bardet and Alexis Gougeard ride during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman
Image 35 of 106

A general view shows the village of Ghala during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman

A general view shows the village of Ghala during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman
Image 36 of 106

BMC's Daniel Oss drives the peloton during stage 1 in Oman.

BMC's Daniel Oss drives the peloton during stage 1 in Oman.
Image 37 of 106

The peloton climbs a slight rise during stage 1 in Oman.

The peloton climbs a slight rise during stage 1 in Oman.
Image 38 of 106

The peloton in action during stage 1 in Oman.

The peloton in action during stage 1 in Oman.
Image 39 of 106

The peloton during stage 1 in Oman.

The peloton during stage 1 in Oman.
Image 40 of 106

The Tour of Oman stage 1 bereakaway.

The Tour of Oman stage 1 bereakaway.
Image 41 of 106

The peloton in action during stage 1 in Oman.

The peloton in action during stage 1 in Oman.
Image 42 of 106

The peloton passes through the town of Ghala during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman

The peloton passes through the town of Ghala during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman
Image 43 of 106

The pack rides during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman

The pack rides during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman
Image 44 of 106

Iljo Kiesse drives the peloton.

Iljo Kiesse drives the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 106

Iljo Kiesse drives the peloton.

Iljo Kiesse drives the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 106

Laurens De Plus gets a bottle from the team car

Laurens De Plus gets a bottle from the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 106

Stage 1 breakaway riders Berden De Vries, Peter Koning, Christoph Pfinsten, Pieter Vanspeybrouck and Kenny Dehaes

Stage 1 breakaway riders Berden De Vries, Peter Koning, Christoph Pfinsten, Pieter Vanspeybrouck and Kenny Dehaes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 106

Stage 1 breakaway riders Berden De Vries, Peter Koning, Christoph Pfinsten, Pieter Vanspeybrouck and Kenny Dehaes

Stage 1 breakaway riders Berden De Vries, Peter Koning, Christoph Pfinsten, Pieter Vanspeybrouck and Kenny Dehaes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 106

Berden de Vries leads the breakaway during stage 1 in Oman.

Berden de Vries leads the breakaway during stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 106

Christoph Pfingsten leads the breakaway during stage 1 in Oman.

Christoph Pfingsten leads the breakaway during stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 106

The peloton passes through the town of Al Hamriyah during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman

The peloton passes through the town of Al Hamriyah during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman
Image 52 of 106

Drapac's Adam Phelan

Drapac's Adam Phelan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 106

The break of the day

The break of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 106

A view of the Tour of Oman peloton approaching

A view of the Tour of Oman peloton approaching
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 106

The gradients were steep on the corners

The gradients were steep on the corners
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 106

The peloton is lined out

The peloton is lined out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 106

The race is on

The race is on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 106

The late climbs made for a selective finale

The late climbs made for a selective finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 106

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 106

The brake tries to find some shelter

The brake tries to find some shelter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 106

Stage winner Bob Jungels speaks to the media

Stage winner Bob Jungels speaks to the media
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 106

Jesper Asselman (Roompot) on his disc-brake equipped bike

Jesper Asselman (Roompot) on his disc-brake equipped bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 106

The sun usually shines on the Tour of Oman

The sun usually shines on the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 106

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 106

Mosques and mountains fill the Oman landscape

Mosques and mountains fill the Oman landscape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 106

BMC, Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data lead the chase

BMC, Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data lead the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 106

The riders pass through desert landscape of OMan

The riders pass through desert landscape of OMan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 106

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) on the new SRAM Etap Canyon bike

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) on the new SRAM Etap Canyon bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 106

The BM team lead the chase

The BM team lead the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 106

Kochetkov was chased by the Astana team

Kochetkov was chased by the Astana team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 106

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) tried to make a name for himself

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) tried to make a name for himself
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 106

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 106

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) attacked first

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) attacked first
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 106

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen Baloise)

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 106

The late climbs split the peloton

The late climbs split the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 106

Topsport Vlaanderen rider Floris de Tier wears the combative jersey

Topsport Vlaanderen rider Floris de Tier wears the combative jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 106

Edvald Boasson Hagen crossed the line in fourth

Edvald Boasson Hagen crossed the line in fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 106

Romain Bardet catches his breath after finishing third

Romain Bardet catches his breath after finishing third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 106

Exhausted faces from Bob Jungels and Dan Martin after stage 1 of the Tour of Oman

Exhausted faces from Bob Jungels and Dan Martin after stage 1 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 106

Gianluca Brambilla congratulates Bob Jungels on his victory

Gianluca Brambilla congratulates Bob Jungels on his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 106

Bob Jungels and Laurens De Plus

Bob Jungels and Laurens De Plus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 106

Laurens De Plus and Bob Jungels hug

Laurens De Plus and Bob Jungels hug
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 106

Fellow Luxembourg rider Jempy Drucker congratulates Bob Jungels on his victory

Fellow Luxembourg rider Jempy Drucker congratulates Bob Jungels on his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 106

Bob Jungels on the podium after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Oman

Bob Jungels on the podium after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 106

Bob Jungels in the leader's red jersey

Bob Jungels in the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 106

The breakaway on the opening stage of the Tour of Oman

The breakaway on the opening stage of the Tour of Oman
Image 87 of 106

The peloton cuts through a town

The peloton cuts through a town
Image 88 of 106

The peloton from above

The peloton from above
Image 89 of 106

The peloton strings out under the effort of the chase

The peloton strings out under the effort of the chase
Image 90 of 106

After the flat of Qatar, Oman gives the peloton climbing on the first day

After the flat of Qatar, Oman gives the peloton climbing on the first day
Image 91 of 106

Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data head the bunch

Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data head the bunch
Image 92 of 106

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished in the chase group

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished in the chase group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 106

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) held off the chasers to finish third

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) held off the chasers to finish third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 106

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) just failed to catch Bardet on the line

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) just failed to catch Bardet on the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 106

It was a close sprint to the line

It was a close sprint to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 106

The BMC riders chill out before the stage start

The BMC riders chill out before the stage start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 106

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) just failed to catch Bob Jungels

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) just failed to catch Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 98 of 106

The final descent split the front group of 18 riders

The final descent split the front group of 18 riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 99 of 106

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) went deep to win

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) went deep to win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 100 of 106

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) gives it everything in sight of the line

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) gives it everything in sight of the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 101 of 106

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) leads home Davide Rebellin

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) leads home Davide Rebellin
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 102 of 106

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 103 of 106

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) gives it everything to stay away

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) gives it everything to stay away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 104 of 106

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to hold off the chasers and win alone

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to hold off the chasers and win alone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 105 of 106

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) surges towards the finish

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) surges towards the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 106 of 106

Bob Jungels soloed to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman

Bob Jungels soloed to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bob Jungels secured his first victory in Etixx-QuickStep colours as a late solo attack saw him win the opening stage of the 2016 Tour of Oman.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Belgian squad from Trek Factory Racing this winter, attacked with just over 2 kilometres remaining from a select group that had formed after two crucial late climbs. The four-time Luxembourg time trial champion had a 55-tooth chainring on his bike and so managed to open a slim lead on the fast downhill section and managed to stay clear as the road flattened out and then pitched up again in the final 500 metres.

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) came home for second six seconds later, followed two seconds later by Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and the rest of the group. With bonus seconds of 10, 6, and 4, on offer for the top three finishers, Jungels now leads the race overall by 10 seconds from Pauwels with Bardet third at 14 seconds.

"We did the recon yesterday and I told the mechanics to put a 55-tooth on the front for the descent. I planned this attack for two days, even longer, so I'm happy with it," Jungels said after pulling on the leader's red jersey.

"My objective was to win a stage and I've done that now. Tomorrow it might be hard to defend my lead but we have Dan Martin who could be really good on Green Mountain. We'll keep taking it day by day."

Richie Porte, a pre-race favourite, saw his general classification ambitions dealt an almost fatal blow as he lost 3:24, having found himself in difficulty on the on the Al Jissah climb – the second and more severe of the two.

The 145.5km opening stage, which started out at the Oman Exhibition Centre, shared its closing kilometres with last year’s second stage, and the two late climbs were once again launchpads for attacks. Things were shaken up on the first climb of Al Hamriyah with 20km to go and though the peloton regrouped on the descent, the legs had been stung and a true selection was made on the steeper slopes of Al Jissah with a little over 5km to go.

A large group of 18 riders went clear in a group that contained most of the big names, such as Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), and others. Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) made the selection but crashed on the descent and ended up losing 40 seconds.

Not content to let things come down to a sprint on the uphill drag to the line, Jungels rolled the dice and used his time trialling abilities to earn Etixx-QuickStep their ninth win of the season. He will hope to defend his lead on Wednesday’s stage 2, which features a punchy uphill finish at Quriyat.

How it happened

After just a couple of kilometres Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18) and Kenny Dehaes (Wanty Groupe Gobert) sparked the first move of the day and went clear. They were soon joined by Berden De Vries (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen Baloise), Peter Koning (Drapac) and the quintet rapidly opened up a sizeable advantage over the peloton, carving out six minutes after 15km.

As the riders neared the 50km mark, the gap began to drop steadily thanks to the efforts of Astana and BMC on the front of the peloton. The gap was down to three minutes by the first intermediate sprint at 76km, whereupon De Vries took maximum points, followed by Dehaes and Vanspeybrouck

The breakaway’s cause was not aided by the right-hand change of direction that saw them battle into a headwind on their way through the city of Muscat. That, and the fact that the peloton were ramping things up on the approach to Al Hamriyah - the first climb of the day. Koning and Dehaes dropped off as the gap dipped below a minute with just under 30km to go and the game was up for the other three when the road ramped up on the lower slopes of Al Hamriyah.

The attacks were inevitable at that point, and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) duly obliged and was the first rider to go clear, followed by Sébastien Turgot (AG2R-La Mondiale). Turgot was caught on the gentle downhill section in the run-up to the Al Jissah climb, and Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) took the points for the second intermediate sprint of the day, though the priority at that stage was getting in position for the finale.

The climb ramped up to double-digit gradients with just over five kilometres to go and the bunch started to break up considerably, with Richie Porte (BMC), a pre-race favourite, among those to be dropped, along with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

By the top of the climb a group of 18 riders was in the lead with a small advantage, with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in a prominent position. With him and Jungels, Pauwels, and Bardet were: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Eduardo Sepulveda( Fortuneo Vital Concept), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Floris de Tier (Topsport), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Jacques Janse Van Resnburg (Dimension Data), and Jurgen van den Broeck (Katusha).

That group, with the exception of Sepulveda who suffered a crash on the final climb, stayed together, with riders coming home in fragmented groups as Jungels basked in his first win of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep3:37:33
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:06
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:08
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
14Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx-QuickStep0:00:22
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:24
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:32
20Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
21Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:40
23Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
27Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
29Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:54
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:04
38Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
40Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:07
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
42Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
48Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
50Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
51Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Björn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
54Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
56Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
58Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
59Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
61Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:01:36
62Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R-La Mondiale
63Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
64Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
65Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R-La Mondiale
66Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:46
67Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
74Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:02:01
75Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:33
76Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:02:53
77Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:00
78Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:03:24
80Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
81Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
82Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
84Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
86Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
87Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
88Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
90Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
91Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha
93Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:34
95Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:37
96Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
97Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
98Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
99Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
100Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
102Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
103Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
106Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:06
109Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:40
110Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre-Merida
113Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
115Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
116Robin Stenuiit (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
117Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:51
118Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:07:34
119Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:47
120Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:07
122Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
123Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
125André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
126Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
127Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
128Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
129Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
130Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
132Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
133Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
134Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
135Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
136Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
138Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
139Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:54
140Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:01
141Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:52

Sprint - Saal - 76.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton3pts
2Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint - Al Jissah - 136.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha1

Finish -Al Bustan - 145.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep15pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data12
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale9
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida4
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep3:37:33
2Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:24
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:32
6Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:40
8Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:04
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:07
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
17Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:36
18Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:03:00
19Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:03:24
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
22Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
24Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
26Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
28Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:06
30Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:40
31Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:07:34
32Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:47
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:10:07
34André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
35Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
37Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
38Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data10:53:01
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
3Astana Pro Team0:00:34
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
5Bora-Argon 180:01:04
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:33
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:38
8Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:57
9Team Giant-Alpecin
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Team Katusha0:02:00
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:02
13Stšlting Service Group0:02:32
14Lampre - Merida0:02:39
15BMC Racing Team0:03:50
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:17
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:49

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep3:37:23
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:10
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:14
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:18
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
14Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx-QuickStep0:00:32
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:34
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:42
20Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
21Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:50
23Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
27Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
29Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:01:04
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:14
38Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
40Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:17
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
42Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
48Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
50Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
51Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Björn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
54Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
56Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
58Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
59Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
61Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:01:46
62Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R-La Mondiale
63Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
64Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
65Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R-La Mondiale
66Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:56
67Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
74Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:02:11
75Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:43
76Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:03:03
77Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:10
78Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
79Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:33
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:03:34
81Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
82Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
85Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
88Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
89Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
90Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
91Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
92Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:44
95Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:47
96Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:59
97Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
98Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
99Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
101Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
102Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
103Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
106Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:16
109Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:05:48
110Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:50
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre-Merida
113Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
115Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
116Robin Stenuiit (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
117Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:01
118Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:07:44
119Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:57
120Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:10:14
122Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:16
123Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:17
124Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
125Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
127André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
128Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
129Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
130Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
131Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
132Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
134Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
135Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
136Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
137Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
139Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:04
140Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:11
141Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:16:00

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep15pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data12
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale9
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida4
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
9Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton3
10Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
11Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
12Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
13Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
15Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha1
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep3:37:23
2Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:18
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:34
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:42
6Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:50
8Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:14
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:17
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
17Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:46
18Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:03:10
19Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:03:34
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
22Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
24Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:59
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
28Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:16
30Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:50
31Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:07:44
32Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:57
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:10:17
34André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
35Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
37Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
38Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data10:53:01
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
3Astana Pro Team0:00:34
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
5Bora-Argon 180:01:04
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:33
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:38
8Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:57
9Team Giant-Alpecin
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Team Katusha0:02:00
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:02
13Stšlting Service Group0:02:32
14Lampre - Merida0:02:39
15BMC Racing Team0:03:50
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:17
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:49

