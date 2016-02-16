Image 1 of 106 Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 2 of 106 Bob Jungels celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 106 The contrast of the colourful peloton against the Oman landscape (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 4 of 106 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 5 of 106 Team Roompot riders try and find some shade to cool down in (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 6 of 106 Brendan Canty gets the post-stage liquids into the system (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 7 of 106 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 8 of 106 Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 9 of 106 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 10 of 106 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 11 of 106 Alexis Gougeard speaks with a journalist after stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 106 Feed zone action during stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 106 The peloton in action during Oman's opening stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 106 The peloton in action during Oman's opening stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 106 Tom Dumoulin in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 106 Dan Martin rides in the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 106 AG2R La Mondiale bunched together in the group. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 106 Vincenzo Nibali rides in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 106 David rebellin and Domenico Pozzovivo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 106 BMC line up on the front during stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 106 Giant-Alpecin riders in action during stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 106 The stage 1 podium in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 106 Winding down after stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 106 Tom Dumoulin recovers after stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 106 Tom Dumoulin recovers after stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 106 Winding down after stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 106 Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Gougeard following stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 106 Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Gougeard following stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 106 Bob Jungels puts on the green jersey after stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 106 Bob Jungels on the stage 1 podium in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 106 Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 106 Stage winner Bob Jungels in action on the opening day in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 106 The peloton rides along the highway during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 34 of 106 French riders Sebastien Minard, Damien Gaudin, Romain Bardet and Alexis Gougeard ride during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman Image 35 of 106 A general view shows the village of Ghala during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman Image 36 of 106 BMC's Daniel Oss drives the peloton during stage 1 in Oman. Image 37 of 106 The peloton climbs a slight rise during stage 1 in Oman. Image 38 of 106 The peloton in action during stage 1 in Oman. Image 39 of 106 The peloton during stage 1 in Oman. Image 40 of 106 The Tour of Oman stage 1 bereakaway. Image 41 of 106 The peloton in action during stage 1 in Oman. Image 42 of 106 The peloton passes through the town of Ghala during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 43 of 106 The pack rides during the first stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman Image 44 of 106 Iljo Kiesse drives the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 106 Iljo Kiesse drives the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 106 Laurens De Plus gets a bottle from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 106 Stage 1 breakaway riders Berden De Vries, Peter Koning, Christoph Pfinsten, Pieter Vanspeybrouck and Kenny Dehaes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 106 Stage 1 breakaway riders Berden De Vries, Peter Koning, Christoph Pfinsten, Pieter Vanspeybrouck and Kenny Dehaes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 106 Berden de Vries leads the breakaway during stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 106 Christoph Pfingsten leads the breakaway during stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 106 The peloton passes through the town of Al Hamriyah during stage one of the 2016 Tour of Oman Image 52 of 106 Drapac's Adam Phelan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 106 The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 106 A view of the Tour of Oman peloton approaching (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 106 The gradients were steep on the corners (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 106 The peloton is lined out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 106 The race is on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 106 The late climbs made for a selective finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 106 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 106 The brake tries to find some shelter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 106 Stage winner Bob Jungels speaks to the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 106 Jesper Asselman (Roompot) on his disc-brake equipped bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 106 The sun usually shines on the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 106 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 106 Mosques and mountains fill the Oman landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 106 BMC, Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data lead the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 106 The riders pass through desert landscape of OMan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 106 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) on the new SRAM Etap Canyon bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 106 The BM team lead the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 106 Kochetkov was chased by the Astana team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 106 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) tried to make a name for himself (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 106 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 106 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) attacked first (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 106 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 106 The late climbs split the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 106 Topsport Vlaanderen rider Floris de Tier wears the combative jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 106 Edvald Boasson Hagen crossed the line in fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 106 Romain Bardet catches his breath after finishing third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 106 Exhausted faces from Bob Jungels and Dan Martin after stage 1 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 106 Gianluca Brambilla congratulates Bob Jungels on his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 106 Bob Jungels and Laurens De Plus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 106 Laurens De Plus and Bob Jungels hug (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 106 Fellow Luxembourg rider Jempy Drucker congratulates Bob Jungels on his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 106 Bob Jungels on the podium after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 106 Bob Jungels in the leader's red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 106 The breakaway on the opening stage of the Tour of Oman Image 87 of 106 The peloton cuts through a town Image 88 of 106 The peloton from above Image 89 of 106 The peloton strings out under the effort of the chase Image 90 of 106 After the flat of Qatar, Oman gives the peloton climbing on the first day Image 91 of 106 Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data head the bunch Image 92 of 106 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished in the chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 106 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) held off the chasers to finish third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 106 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) just failed to catch Bardet on the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 106 It was a close sprint to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 106 The BMC riders chill out before the stage start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 106 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) just failed to catch Bob Jungels (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 98 of 106 The final descent split the front group of 18 riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 99 of 106 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) went deep to win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 100 of 106 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) gives it everything in sight of the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 101 of 106 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) leads home Davide Rebellin (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 102 of 106 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 103 of 106 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) gives it everything to stay away (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 104 of 106 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to hold off the chasers and win alone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 105 of 106 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) surges towards the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 106 of 106 Bob Jungels soloed to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bob Jungels secured his first victory in Etixx-QuickStep colours as a late solo attack saw him win the opening stage of the 2016 Tour of Oman.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Belgian squad from Trek Factory Racing this winter, attacked with just over 2 kilometres remaining from a select group that had formed after two crucial late climbs. The four-time Luxembourg time trial champion had a 55-tooth chainring on his bike and so managed to open a slim lead on the fast downhill section and managed to stay clear as the road flattened out and then pitched up again in the final 500 metres.

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) came home for second six seconds later, followed two seconds later by Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and the rest of the group. With bonus seconds of 10, 6, and 4, on offer for the top three finishers, Jungels now leads the race overall by 10 seconds from Pauwels with Bardet third at 14 seconds.

"We did the recon yesterday and I told the mechanics to put a 55-tooth on the front for the descent. I planned this attack for two days, even longer, so I'm happy with it," Jungels said after pulling on the leader's red jersey.

"My objective was to win a stage and I've done that now. Tomorrow it might be hard to defend my lead but we have Dan Martin who could be really good on Green Mountain. We'll keep taking it day by day."

Richie Porte, a pre-race favourite, saw his general classification ambitions dealt an almost fatal blow as he lost 3:24, having found himself in difficulty on the on the Al Jissah climb – the second and more severe of the two.

The 145.5km opening stage, which started out at the Oman Exhibition Centre, shared its closing kilometres with last year’s second stage, and the two late climbs were once again launchpads for attacks. Things were shaken up on the first climb of Al Hamriyah with 20km to go and though the peloton regrouped on the descent, the legs had been stung and a true selection was made on the steeper slopes of Al Jissah with a little over 5km to go.

A large group of 18 riders went clear in a group that contained most of the big names, such as Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), and others. Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) made the selection but crashed on the descent and ended up losing 40 seconds.

Not content to let things come down to a sprint on the uphill drag to the line, Jungels rolled the dice and used his time trialling abilities to earn Etixx-QuickStep their ninth win of the season. He will hope to defend his lead on Wednesday’s stage 2, which features a punchy uphill finish at Quriyat.

How it happened

After just a couple of kilometres Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18) and Kenny Dehaes (Wanty Groupe Gobert) sparked the first move of the day and went clear. They were soon joined by Berden De Vries (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen Baloise), Peter Koning (Drapac) and the quintet rapidly opened up a sizeable advantage over the peloton, carving out six minutes after 15km.

As the riders neared the 50km mark, the gap began to drop steadily thanks to the efforts of Astana and BMC on the front of the peloton. The gap was down to three minutes by the first intermediate sprint at 76km, whereupon De Vries took maximum points, followed by Dehaes and Vanspeybrouck

The breakaway’s cause was not aided by the right-hand change of direction that saw them battle into a headwind on their way through the city of Muscat. That, and the fact that the peloton were ramping things up on the approach to Al Hamriyah - the first climb of the day. Koning and Dehaes dropped off as the gap dipped below a minute with just under 30km to go and the game was up for the other three when the road ramped up on the lower slopes of Al Hamriyah.

The attacks were inevitable at that point, and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) duly obliged and was the first rider to go clear, followed by Sébastien Turgot (AG2R-La Mondiale). Turgot was caught on the gentle downhill section in the run-up to the Al Jissah climb, and Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) took the points for the second intermediate sprint of the day, though the priority at that stage was getting in position for the finale.

The climb ramped up to double-digit gradients with just over five kilometres to go and the bunch started to break up considerably, with Richie Porte (BMC), a pre-race favourite, among those to be dropped, along with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

By the top of the climb a group of 18 riders was in the lead with a small advantage, with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in a prominent position. With him and Jungels, Pauwels, and Bardet were: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Eduardo Sepulveda( Fortuneo Vital Concept), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Floris de Tier (Topsport), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Jacques Janse Van Resnburg (Dimension Data), and Jurgen van den Broeck (Katusha).

That group, with the exception of Sepulveda who suffered a crash on the final climb, stayed together, with riders coming home in fragmented groups as Jungels basked in his first win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep 3:37:33 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:06 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:00:08 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 14 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx-QuickStep 0:00:22 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:24 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:32 20 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:40 23 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 27 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 29 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:00:54 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:04 38 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 40 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:07 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 42 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 48 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 49 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 51 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Björn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 54 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 56 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 58 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 59 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 61 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:01:36 62 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R-La Mondiale 63 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 64 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 65 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R-La Mondiale 66 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:46 67 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 74 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:02:01 75 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:33 76 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:53 77 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:00 78 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 79 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:03:24 80 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 81 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 84 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 87 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 88 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 89 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 90 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 91 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 92 Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:34 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:37 96 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 97 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 98 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 99 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 101 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 102 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 103 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 106 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:06 109 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:40 110 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 111 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre-Merida 113 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 115 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 116 Robin Stenuiit (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 117 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:51 118 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:07:34 119 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:47 120 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:07 122 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 123 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 125 André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 126 Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 127 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 128 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 129 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 130 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 131 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 132 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 133 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 134 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 135 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 136 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 138 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 139 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:54 140 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:01 141 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:52

Sprint - Saal - 76.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 3 pts 2 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint - Al Jissah - 136.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Finish -Al Bustan - 145.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 12 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 9 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep 3:37:33 2 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:08 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:24 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:32 6 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:40 8 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:04 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:07 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 17 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:01:36 18 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:03:00 19 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:03:24 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 22 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 24 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 26 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 28 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:06 30 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:40 31 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:07:34 32 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:47 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:10:07 34 André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 35 Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 37 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 38 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 10:53:01 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 5 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:04 6 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:33 7 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:38 8 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:57 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Team Katusha 0:02:00 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:02 13 Stšlting Service Group 0:02:32 14 Lampre - Merida 0:02:39 15 BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 16 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:17 18 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:49

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep 3:37:23 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:10 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:00:14 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:18 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 14 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx-QuickStep 0:00:32 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:34 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:42 20 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:50 23 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 27 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 29 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:01:04 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:14 38 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 40 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:17 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 42 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 48 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 49 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 51 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Björn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 54 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 56 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 58 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 59 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 61 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:01:46 62 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R-La Mondiale 63 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 64 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 65 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R-La Mondiale 66 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:56 67 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 74 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:02:11 75 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:43 76 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:03 77 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:10 78 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 79 Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:33 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:03:34 81 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 82 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 85 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 87 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 89 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 90 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 91 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 92 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 93 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:44 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 96 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:59 97 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:02 98 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 99 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 101 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 102 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 103 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 106 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:16 109 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:05:48 110 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:50 111 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre-Merida 113 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 115 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 116 Robin Stenuiit (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 117 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:01 118 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:07:44 119 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:57 120 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:10:14 122 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:16 123 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:17 124 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 125 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 127 André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 128 Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 129 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 130 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 131 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 132 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 134 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 135 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 136 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 137 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 139 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:04 140 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:11 141 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:16:00

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 12 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 9 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 9 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 3 10 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 12 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 13 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 15 Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha 1 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep 3:37:23 2 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:18 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:34 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:42 6 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:50 8 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:14 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:17 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 17 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:01:46 18 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:03:10 19 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:03:34 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 22 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 24 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:59 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:02 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 28 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:16 30 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:50 31 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:07:44 32 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:57 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:10:17 34 André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 35 Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 37 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 38 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team