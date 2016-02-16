Jungels wins Tour of Oman opener
Luxembourg rider uses a 55-tooth chainring to beat Pauwels and Bardet
Stage 1: Oman Exhibition Center - Al Bustan
Bob Jungels secured his first victory in Etixx-QuickStep colours as a late solo attack saw him win the opening stage of the 2016 Tour of Oman.
The 23-year-old, who joined the Belgian squad from Trek Factory Racing this winter, attacked with just over 2 kilometres remaining from a select group that had formed after two crucial late climbs. The four-time Luxembourg time trial champion had a 55-tooth chainring on his bike and so managed to open a slim lead on the fast downhill section and managed to stay clear as the road flattened out and then pitched up again in the final 500 metres.
Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) came home for second six seconds later, followed two seconds later by Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and the rest of the group. With bonus seconds of 10, 6, and 4, on offer for the top three finishers, Jungels now leads the race overall by 10 seconds from Pauwels with Bardet third at 14 seconds.
"We did the recon yesterday and I told the mechanics to put a 55-tooth on the front for the descent. I planned this attack for two days, even longer, so I'm happy with it," Jungels said after pulling on the leader's red jersey.
"My objective was to win a stage and I've done that now. Tomorrow it might be hard to defend my lead but we have Dan Martin who could be really good on Green Mountain. We'll keep taking it day by day."
Richie Porte, a pre-race favourite, saw his general classification ambitions dealt an almost fatal blow as he lost 3:24, having found himself in difficulty on the on the Al Jissah climb – the second and more severe of the two.
The 145.5km opening stage, which started out at the Oman Exhibition Centre, shared its closing kilometres with last year’s second stage, and the two late climbs were once again launchpads for attacks. Things were shaken up on the first climb of Al Hamriyah with 20km to go and though the peloton regrouped on the descent, the legs had been stung and a true selection was made on the steeper slopes of Al Jissah with a little over 5km to go.
A large group of 18 riders went clear in a group that contained most of the big names, such as Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), and others. Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) made the selection but crashed on the descent and ended up losing 40 seconds.
Not content to let things come down to a sprint on the uphill drag to the line, Jungels rolled the dice and used his time trialling abilities to earn Etixx-QuickStep their ninth win of the season. He will hope to defend his lead on Wednesday’s stage 2, which features a punchy uphill finish at Quriyat.
How it happened
After just a couple of kilometres Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18) and Kenny Dehaes (Wanty Groupe Gobert) sparked the first move of the day and went clear. They were soon joined by Berden De Vries (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen Baloise), Peter Koning (Drapac) and the quintet rapidly opened up a sizeable advantage over the peloton, carving out six minutes after 15km.
As the riders neared the 50km mark, the gap began to drop steadily thanks to the efforts of Astana and BMC on the front of the peloton. The gap was down to three minutes by the first intermediate sprint at 76km, whereupon De Vries took maximum points, followed by Dehaes and Vanspeybrouck
The breakaway’s cause was not aided by the right-hand change of direction that saw them battle into a headwind on their way through the city of Muscat. That, and the fact that the peloton were ramping things up on the approach to Al Hamriyah - the first climb of the day. Koning and Dehaes dropped off as the gap dipped below a minute with just under 30km to go and the game was up for the other three when the road ramped up on the lower slopes of Al Hamriyah.
The attacks were inevitable at that point, and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) duly obliged and was the first rider to go clear, followed by Sébastien Turgot (AG2R-La Mondiale). Turgot was caught on the gentle downhill section in the run-up to the Al Jissah climb, and Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) took the points for the second intermediate sprint of the day, though the priority at that stage was getting in position for the finale.
The climb ramped up to double-digit gradients with just over five kilometres to go and the bunch started to break up considerably, with Richie Porte (BMC), a pre-race favourite, among those to be dropped, along with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
By the top of the climb a group of 18 riders was in the lead with a small advantage, with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in a prominent position. With him and Jungels, Pauwels, and Bardet were: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Eduardo Sepulveda( Fortuneo Vital Concept), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Floris de Tier (Topsport), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Jacques Janse Van Resnburg (Dimension Data), and Jurgen van den Broeck (Katusha).
That group, with the exception of Sepulveda who suffered a crash on the final climb, stayed together, with riders coming home in fragmented groups as Jungels basked in his first win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|3:37:33
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:22
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:24
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:32
|20
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|27
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|38
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|40
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:07
|41
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|48
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|51
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|56
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|58
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|59
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|61
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:36
|62
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R-La Mondiale
|63
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|64
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R-La Mondiale
|66
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:46
|67
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|74
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:02:01
|75
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:33
|76
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:53
|77
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:00
|78
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:03:24
|80
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|81
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|84
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|88
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|90
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|91
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|92
|Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:34
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|96
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|97
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|99
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|100
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|102
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|106
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|109
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:40
|110
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|115
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Robin Stenuiit (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|117
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:51
|118
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:34
|119
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:47
|120
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:07
|122
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|123
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|125
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|126
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|127
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|130
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|132
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|133
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|134
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|135
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|136
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|138
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|139
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:54
|140
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:01
|141
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|9
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|3:37:33
|2
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:24
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|6
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|8
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:07
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:36
|18
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:03:00
|19
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:03:24
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|22
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|24
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|26
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|28
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|30
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:40
|31
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:34
|32
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:47
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:10:07
|34
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|35
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|37
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|38
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|10:53:01
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:04
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:33
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:57
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:02
|13
|Stšlting Service Group
|0:02:32
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:39
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:17
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|3:37:23
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:18
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:34
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|20
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|27
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|38
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|40
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:17
|41
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|48
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|51
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|56
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|58
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|59
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|61
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:46
|62
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R-La Mondiale
|63
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|64
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R-La Mondiale
|66
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:56
|67
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|74
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:02:11
|75
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:43
|76
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:03
|77
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:10
|78
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|79
|Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:33
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:03:34
|81
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|82
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|85
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|89
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|90
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|91
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|92
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|93
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:44
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:47
|96
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:59
|97
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:02
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|101
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|102
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|106
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|109
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:48
|110
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:50
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|115
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Robin Stenuiit (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|117
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:01
|118
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:44
|119
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:57
|120
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:10:14
|122
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:16
|123
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:17
|124
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|125
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|127
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|128
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|129
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|132
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|134
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|135
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|136
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|137
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|139
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:04
|140
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:11
|141
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:16:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|9
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|9
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|3
|10
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|11
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|12
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|13
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|15
|Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|3:37:23
|2
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:18
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:34
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:42
|6
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|8
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:17
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|18
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:03:10
|19
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:03:34
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|22
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|24
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:59
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:02
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|28
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|30
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:50
|31
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:44
|32
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:57
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:10:17
|34
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|35
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|37
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|38
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|10:53:01
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:04
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:33
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:57
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:02
|13
|Stšlting Service Group
|0:02:32
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:39
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:17
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:49
