Tour of Oman stage 5: Boasson Hagen strikes again
Nibali retains race lead despite late attack from Bardet
Stage 5: Yiti (Al Sifah) - Ministry of Tourism
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) has victories in a time trial and an uphill finish to his name already this season, and he showcased the full extent of his range by claiming a sprint win for good measure on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman.
Related Articles
The Norwegian has been one of the strongest riders in these early weeks of the 2016 season, and two other fast starters -Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) were also to the fore on a rugged day that brought the Tour of Oman from the pretty coastal outpost of Yiti to the outskirts of Muscat.
Bardet, second to Nibali on Green Mountain the previous afternoon and just 15 seconds down in the overall standings, showed few inhibitions in attacking the Sicilian towards the summit of the third and final time up Bousher Al Amarat, but Nibali and his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang were equal to the task of shutting him down on the wide twisting highway.
The rapid descent off the final climb heralded a flurry of attacks, as Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) all trying their luck but as the road flattened out, a group of 30 or so riders was left in front to dispute the stage honours.
There was still the small matter of sweeping up the two survivors from the day’s early break -Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), but their brave effort was finally snuffed out with a shade over two kilometres remaining. From there, with almost all of the fast men barring Boasson Hagen and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) distanced during the three ascents of Boucher Al Amarat, the outcome had the feel of a formality, and so it proved.
Boasson Hagen was expertly teed up by his teammate Nathan Haas, and the Norwegian, so placid off the bike, unleashed such fury in the sprint that Van Avermaet was beaten by more than a length. Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) was a distant third, ahead of fellow countrymen Simone Ponzi (CCC-Sprandi) and Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep).
“I was feeling pretty good already in Qatar and I’ve taken two stages here now so I’m pretty happy with that,” Boasson Hagen said afterwards. “I feel sorry for (teammate) Jacques because he was so close to winning, but I feel happy for myself.”
It was Van Avermaet’s fifth placing in the top five during the Tours of Qatar and Oman but the Belgian, still waiting for his first win of the year, had no complaints about his defeat here.
“Boasson Hagen’s in a great form, and he showed that by staying with the leaders for so long on Green Mountain yesterday,” Van Avermaet said. “But I’m very happy with my condition. It would have been better to get a win, but I’m up there the whole time.”
How it happened
While the pre-stage focus was on the finishing circuit at the Ministry of Tourism and the triple ascent of Bousher Al Amarat, the terrain was rugged from the outset on stage 5, as the peloton set out from Yiti and on a sinuous path through the mountains in the hinterland of Al Sifah.
Indeed, kilometre zero was on a particularly stiff but uncategorised climb and Janse Van Rensburg danced clear almost as soon as the flag was dropped. He was later joined by Weening and Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale), and the trio established a maximum lead of 5:50 before Astana and Lampre-Merida began to set about narrowing the gap.
On the second ascent of Bousher Al Amarat, Van Rensburg put in a testing attack that dropped Houle and briefly distanced Weening, though the Dutchman latched back on once again on the descent. Bardet’s AG2R-La Mondiale team, meanwhile, was active in the peloton behind, and their efforts on the second ascent whittled down the peloton significantly but failed to discommode Nibali or his Astana guard.
Approaching the top of the final ascent, with just over 14 kilometres to race, Bardet himself launched a fierce acceleration, but was marked tightly by Fuglsang – third on GC at 24 seconds – and the Frenchman was ultimately forced to desist.
“It was a complicated,” Bardet said after wheeling to a halt at the finish. “The team did a good job, but here was a headwind in the finale after the climb so it was hard for anyone to get away.”
Nibali was glad to maintain a largely watching brief, and is on the brink of final overall victory.
“Today was a hard stage because we had to do that climb three times and we had yesterday’s efforts in our legs,” he said. “But my team controlled it well and I had Michele Scarponi and Fuglsang with me in the finale, so it was perfect.”
Up fronton the final climb meanwhile, Van Rensburg was unable to shake Weening and with only 38 seconds in hand with 10 kilometres to go, there was an inevitability about their fate.
“I knew they were coming but I was looking around and I didn’t really see them so I thought okay, maybe I’d have to sprint,” Van Rensburg said. “Then when I saw them coming, I was a little bit disappointed but cycling is a team sport. I’m just happy we could win a stage with Edvald.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:05:32
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|17
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|19
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|36
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:20
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|42
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|43
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|44
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:46
|46
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|49
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|53
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|54
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|56
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|57
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|58
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:41
|64
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|66
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|68
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:34
|70
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|78
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|79
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:24
|81
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|85
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|88
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|90
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:51
|92
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:55
|93
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|99
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:59
|102
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|103
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|105
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|106
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|107
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|108
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|110
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|111
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|112
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|114
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|121
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|122
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|128
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|129
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|130
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|133
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|134
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|136
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|5
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:05:32
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:46
|12
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|14
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|15
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:48
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:41
|19
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:34
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:24
|25
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:55
|26
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:59
|29
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|32
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|9:16:36
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|UnitedHealthcare
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:07
|8
|Etixx-Quick Step
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:46
|10
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:02:04
|11
|Stölting Service Group
|0:03:04
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:34
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:27
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:07:36
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:42
|17
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:32
|18
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19:24:07
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:54
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|7
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:31
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:59
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:04
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:15
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:39
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:45
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:05
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:13
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:18
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:21
|21
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:45
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:51
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:06
|24
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:20
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:00
|26
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:29
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:38
|28
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:42
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:00
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:08
|31
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|32
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:01
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:08
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:18
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:32
|36
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:32
|37
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:18
|38
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:30
|39
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:06
|40
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:08
|41
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:12
|42
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:16
|43
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:52
|44
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:14:00
|45
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:27
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:44
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:14
|49
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:16
|50
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:33
|51
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:16:14
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:15
|53
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:22
|54
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:17:32
|55
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:19:30
|56
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:19:53
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:55
|58
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|59
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:19
|60
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|61
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:20:25
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:50
|63
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:57
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:01
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:30
|66
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:33
|67
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:52
|68
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:02
|69
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:15
|70
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:21
|71
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:25
|72
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:30
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:33
|74
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:35
|75
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:25:04
|76
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:30
|77
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:44
|78
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:25:56
|79
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:05
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:13
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:14
|82
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:26:23
|83
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:59
|84
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:21
|85
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:27:43
|86
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:51
|87
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:56
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:21
|89
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:10
|90
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:11
|92
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:30:19
|93
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:10
|94
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:31
|95
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:47
|96
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:31:51
|97
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:00
|98
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:04
|99
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:32:16
|100
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:21
|101
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:01
|102
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:03
|103
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:16
|104
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:33:45
|105
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:51
|106
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:34:08
|107
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:34:18
|108
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:30
|109
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:44
|110
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:51
|111
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:36:20
|112
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:36:29
|113
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:36:41
|114
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:55
|115
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:37:57
|116
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:38:33
|117
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:39:25
|118
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:39:35
|119
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:40:16
|120
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:26
|121
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:41:38
|122
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:41:45
|123
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:42:05
|124
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:42:26
|125
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:42:57
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:43:55
|127
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:44:13
|128
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:51
|129
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:45:02
|130
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:45:15
|131
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:26
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:46:35
|133
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:46:41
|134
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:47:49
|135
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:53
|136
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:54:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|39
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|12
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|13
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|16
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|17
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|20
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|21
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|22
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|5
|27
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|28
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|29
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|30
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|31
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|32
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|33
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|34
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|36
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|37
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|38
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|39
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|40
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|43
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|44
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|45
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|46
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|47
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|48
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|49
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|50
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|51
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19:25:38
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:33
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:44
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:14
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:34
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:35
|8
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:58
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:47
|10
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:37
|11
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:11:41
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:45
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:13
|14
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:51
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:18:22
|16
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:02
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:50
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:54
|19
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:59
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:04
|21
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:23:33
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:24:25
|23
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|24
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:25
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:39
|26
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:40
|27
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:30
|28
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:45
|29
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:59
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:34:58
|31
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:36:26
|32
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:41:26
|33
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:42:42
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:43:20
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:43:31
|36
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:55
|37
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:46:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|19
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|58:18:25
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:14
|4
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:34
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:26
|6
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:12:12
|7
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:29
|8
|Drapac Cycling
|0:14:14
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:14:29
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:34
|11
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:16:44
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:19:44
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:20:01
|14
|Stölting Service Group
|0:22:21
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:11
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:46
|17
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:35:18
|18
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:36:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy