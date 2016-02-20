Image 1 of 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) celebrates his second stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 The Tour of Oman enjoyed blue skies on stage five (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 52 Bidons and bars await the AG2R-La Mondiale riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 52 The race is hard at the back too (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 52 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 52 The break of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 52 Jacques Janse van Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) has victories in a time trial and an uphill finish to his name already this season, and he showcased the full extent of his range by claiming a sprint win for good measure on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman.

The Norwegian has been one of the strongest riders in these early weeks of the 2016 season, and two other fast starters -Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) were also to the fore on a rugged day that brought the Tour of Oman from the pretty coastal outpost of Yiti to the outskirts of Muscat.

Bardet, second to Nibali on Green Mountain the previous afternoon and just 15 seconds down in the overall standings, showed few inhibitions in attacking the Sicilian towards the summit of the third and final time up Bousher Al Amarat, but Nibali and his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang were equal to the task of shutting him down on the wide twisting highway.

The rapid descent off the final climb heralded a flurry of attacks, as Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) all trying their luck but as the road flattened out, a group of 30 or so riders was left in front to dispute the stage honours.

There was still the small matter of sweeping up the two survivors from the day’s early break -Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), but their brave effort was finally snuffed out with a shade over two kilometres remaining. From there, with almost all of the fast men barring Boasson Hagen and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) distanced during the three ascents of Boucher Al Amarat, the outcome had the feel of a formality, and so it proved.

Boasson Hagen was expertly teed up by his teammate Nathan Haas, and the Norwegian, so placid off the bike, unleashed such fury in the sprint that Van Avermaet was beaten by more than a length. Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) was a distant third, ahead of fellow countrymen Simone Ponzi (CCC-Sprandi) and Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep).

“I was feeling pretty good already in Qatar and I’ve taken two stages here now so I’m pretty happy with that,” Boasson Hagen said afterwards. “I feel sorry for (teammate) Jacques because he was so close to winning, but I feel happy for myself.”

It was Van Avermaet’s fifth placing in the top five during the Tours of Qatar and Oman but the Belgian, still waiting for his first win of the year, had no complaints about his defeat here.

“Boasson Hagen’s in a great form, and he showed that by staying with the leaders for so long on Green Mountain yesterday,” Van Avermaet said. “But I’m very happy with my condition. It would have been better to get a win, but I’m up there the whole time.”

How it happened

While the pre-stage focus was on the finishing circuit at the Ministry of Tourism and the triple ascent of Bousher Al Amarat, the terrain was rugged from the outset on stage 5, as the peloton set out from Yiti and on a sinuous path through the mountains in the hinterland of Al Sifah.

Indeed, kilometre zero was on a particularly stiff but uncategorised climb and Janse Van Rensburg danced clear almost as soon as the flag was dropped. He was later joined by Weening and Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale), and the trio established a maximum lead of 5:50 before Astana and Lampre-Merida began to set about narrowing the gap.

On the second ascent of Bousher Al Amarat, Van Rensburg put in a testing attack that dropped Houle and briefly distanced Weening, though the Dutchman latched back on once again on the descent. Bardet’s AG2R-La Mondiale team, meanwhile, was active in the peloton behind, and their efforts on the second ascent whittled down the peloton significantly but failed to discommode Nibali or his Astana guard.

Approaching the top of the final ascent, with just over 14 kilometres to race, Bardet himself launched a fierce acceleration, but was marked tightly by Fuglsang – third on GC at 24 seconds – and the Frenchman was ultimately forced to desist.

“It was a complicated,” Bardet said after wheeling to a halt at the finish. “The team did a good job, but here was a headwind in the finale after the climb so it was hard for anyone to get away.”

Nibali was glad to maintain a largely watching brief, and is on the brink of final overall victory.

“Today was a hard stage because we had to do that climb three times and we had yesterday’s efforts in our legs,” he said. “But my team controlled it well and I had Michele Scarponi and Fuglsang with me in the finale, so it was perfect.”

Up fronton the final climb meanwhile, Van Rensburg was unable to shake Weening and with only 38 seconds in hand with 10 kilometres to go, there was an inevitability about their fate.

“I knew they were coming but I was looking around and I didn’t really see them so I thought okay, maybe I’d have to sprint,” Van Rensburg said. “Then when I saw them coming, I was a little bit disappointed but cycling is a team sport. I’m just happy we could win a stage with Edvald.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:05:32 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 7 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 19 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 21 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 30 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 36 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:20 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 42 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 43 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 44 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:46 46 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 47 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 48 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 49 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 50 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 52 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 53 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:48 54 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 55 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 56 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 57 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 58 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:41 64 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 65 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 66 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 68 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 69 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:34 70 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 78 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 79 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:24 81 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 82 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 85 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 87 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 88 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 90 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:51 92 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:55 93 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 97 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 99 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:59 102 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 103 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 104 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 105 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 106 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 107 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 108 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 110 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 111 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 112 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 113 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 114 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 115 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 121 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 122 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 128 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 129 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 130 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 133 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 134 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 136 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Intermediate Sprint 1 Al Jissah 29km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 Bousher Al Amerat 106km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 4 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 5 7 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 4 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3:05:32 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 4 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 9 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:46 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 14 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 15 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:48 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:41 19 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:34 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:24 25 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:55 26 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:59 29 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 32 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Combativity Sprint 1 29km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Combativity Sprint 2 33km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Combativity Sprint 3 40km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Combativity Sprint 4 76km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Combativity Sprint 4 91km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity Sprint 5 106km Rider Name (Country) Team Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 9:16:36 2 Drapac Cycling 3 Bora-Argon 18 4 Team Katusha 5 UnitedHealthcare 6 Astana Pro Team 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:07 8 Etixx-Quick Step 9 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:46 10 Bmc Racing Team 0:02:04 11 Stölting Service Group 0:03:04 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:34 13 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:27 14 Lampre - Merida 0:07:36 15 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:42 17 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:12:32 18 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:58

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19:24:07 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:40 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:54 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:06 7 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:31 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:41 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:59 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:04 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:15 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:34 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:39 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:45 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:05 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:13 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:18 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:18 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:21 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:45 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:51 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:06 24 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:20 25 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:00 26 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:29 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:38 28 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:42 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:00 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:08:08 31 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:36 32 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:01 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:08 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:18 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:32 36 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:32 37 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:18 38 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:30 39 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:13:06 40 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:13:08 41 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:13:12 42 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:16 43 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:52 44 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:14:00 45 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:27 46 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:44 47 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:15:14 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:16 50 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:33 51 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:16:14 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:15 53 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:22 54 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:17:32 55 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:19:30 56 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:19:53 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:55 58 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:08 59 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:19 60 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 61 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:20:25 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:50 63 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:57 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:01 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:30 66 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:33 67 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:52 68 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:02 69 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:15 70 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:21 71 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:25 72 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:30 73 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:33 74 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:35 75 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:25:04 76 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:30 77 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:44 78 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:25:56 79 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:05 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:13 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:14 82 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:26:23 83 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:59 84 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:21 85 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:27:43 86 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:51 87 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:56 88 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:29:21 89 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:10 90 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:30:11 92 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:30:19 93 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:10 94 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:31 95 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:47 96 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:31:51 97 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:00 98 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:04 99 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:32:16 100 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:21 101 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:01 102 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:03 103 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:16 104 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:33:45 105 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:51 106 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:34:08 107 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:34:18 108 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:30 109 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:44 110 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:51 111 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:36:20 112 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:36:29 113 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:36:41 114 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:37:55 115 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:37:57 116 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:38:33 117 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:39:25 118 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:39:35 119 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:40:16 120 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:40:26 121 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:41:38 122 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:41:45 123 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:42:05 124 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:42:26 125 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:42:57 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:43:55 127 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:44:13 128 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:51 129 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:45:02 130 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:45:15 131 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:26 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:46:35 133 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:46:41 134 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:47:49 135 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:53 136 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:54:16

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 39 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 10 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 12 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 13 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 14 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 16 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 17 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 20 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 21 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 22 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 5 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 5 27 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 28 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 29 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 4 30 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 31 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 32 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 33 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 34 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 36 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 37 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 38 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 39 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 40 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 43 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 44 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 45 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 46 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 1 47 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 48 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 49 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 50 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 51 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 10

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19:25:38 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:10 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:33 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:44 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:14 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:34 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:35 8 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:58 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:47 10 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:11:37 11 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:11:41 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:45 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:13 14 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:51 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:18:22 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:02 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:50 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:54 19 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:59 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:04 21 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:23:33 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:24:25 23 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:28 24 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:25 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:39 26 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:40 27 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:30 28 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:45 29 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:59 30 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:34:58 31 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:36:26 32 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:41:26 33 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:42:42 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:43:20 35 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:43:31 36 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:55 37 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:46:18

Combativity Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 18 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 19 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 20 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 21 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 30 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert