Trending

Tour of Oman stage 5: Boasson Hagen strikes again

Nibali retains race lead despite late attack from Bardet

Image 1 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) celebrates his second stage victory

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) celebrates his second stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

The Tour of Oman enjoyed blue skies on stage five

The Tour of Oman enjoyed blue skies on stage five
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 52

Bidons and bars await the AG2R-La Mondiale riders

Bidons and bars await the AG2R-La Mondiale riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 52

The race is hard at the back too

The race is hard at the back too
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 52

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 52

The break of the day

The break of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 52

Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) was in the break of the day that almost stayed away

Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) was in the break of the day that almost stayed away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 52

The long straight roads of Oman

The long straight roads of Oman
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 52

The peloton was lined out for much of the day

The peloton was lined out for much of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is showig some solid early season form

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is showig some solid early season form
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) smiles on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 52

The podium from behind

The podium from behind
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 52

Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) leads the most aggressive rider competiton

Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) leads the most aggressive rider competiton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 52

The riders await the podium ceremony

The riders await the podium ceremony
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 52

Brendan Canty (Drapac) is the best young rider

Brendan Canty (Drapac) is the best young rider
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 52

Brendan Canty (Drapac) takes the flowers

Brendan Canty (Drapac) takes the flowers
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 52

Brendan Canty (Drapac) enjoys a moment on the podium

Brendan Canty (Drapac) enjoys a moment on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took back the green points jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took back the green points jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was all smiles on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves to the crowds

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves to the crowds
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) kept the red jersey

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) kept the red jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 52

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) was aggressive on the clmin

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) was aggressive on the clmin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale) in the break

Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

The break of the day stayed away until late on

The break of the day stayed away until late on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

The hills in the finale made a select front group

The hills in the finale made a select front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the leader's red jersey

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) drove again

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) drove again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained the leader's red jersey

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained the leader's red jersey
Image 35 of 52

Edvald Boasson (Dimension Data) took back the green jersey

Edvald Boasson (Dimension Data) took back the green jersey
Image 36 of 52

Here comes big Eddy Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Here comes big Eddy Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
Image 37 of 52

This shows that Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) is back to his aggressive best

This shows that Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) is back to his aggressive best
Image 38 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) shows his grit

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) shows his grit
Image 39 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) on the podium
Image 40 of 52

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) soon after the hot finish

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) soon after the hot finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) enjoys victory after crossing the line

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) enjoys victory after crossing the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was faster than Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was faster than Greg van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) hits the line

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) hits the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 52

Here comes Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Here comes Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins as his Dimension Data teammate celebrates early

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins as his Dimension Data teammate celebrates early
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took up the sprint from a way out

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took up the sprint from a way out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 52

Katusha tried to split the peloton on the final climb

Katusha tried to split the peloton on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Nibali and his Astana teammates controlled the attacks

Nibali and his Astana teammates controlled the attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

A select group formed on the last climb

A select group formed on the last climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 52

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) goes on the attack

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) beat Greg van Avermaet

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) beat Greg van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) strikes again

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) strikes again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) has victories in a time trial and an uphill finish to his name already this season, and he showcased the full extent of his range by claiming a sprint win for good measure on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman.

Related Articles

Boasson Hagen: Paris-Roubaix is the one I really want to win

Tour of Oman stage 4: Nibali wins on Green Mountain

Tour of Oman: Nibali lays down a marker on Green Mountain

Boasson Hagen showcases his full repertoire at the Tour of Oman

The Norwegian has been one of the strongest riders in these early weeks of the 2016 season, and two other fast starters -Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) were also to the fore on a rugged day that brought the Tour of Oman from the pretty coastal outpost of Yiti to the outskirts of Muscat.

Bardet, second to Nibali on Green Mountain the previous afternoon and just 15 seconds down in the overall standings, showed few inhibitions in attacking the Sicilian towards the summit of the third and final time up Bousher Al Amarat, but Nibali and his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang were equal to the task of shutting him down on the wide twisting highway.

The rapid descent off the final climb heralded a flurry of attacks, as Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) all trying their luck but as the road flattened out, a group of 30 or so riders was left in front to dispute the stage honours.

There was still the small matter of sweeping up the two survivors from the day’s early break -Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), but their brave effort was finally snuffed out with a shade over two kilometres remaining. From there, with almost all of the fast men barring Boasson Hagen and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) distanced during the three ascents of Boucher Al Amarat, the outcome had the feel of a formality, and so it proved.

Boasson Hagen was expertly teed up by his teammate Nathan Haas, and the Norwegian, so placid off the bike, unleashed such fury in the sprint that Van Avermaet was beaten by more than a length. Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) was a distant third, ahead of fellow countrymen Simone Ponzi (CCC-Sprandi) and Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep).

“I was feeling pretty good already in Qatar and I’ve taken two stages here now so I’m pretty happy with that,” Boasson Hagen said afterwards. “I feel sorry for (teammate) Jacques because he was so close to winning, but I feel happy for myself.”

It was Van Avermaet’s fifth placing in the top five during the Tours of Qatar and Oman but the Belgian, still waiting for his first win of the year, had no complaints about his defeat here.

“Boasson Hagen’s in a great form, and he showed that by staying with the leaders for so long on Green Mountain yesterday,” Van Avermaet said. “But I’m very happy with my condition. It would have been better to get a win, but I’m up there the whole time.”

How it happened

While the pre-stage focus was on the finishing circuit at the Ministry of Tourism and the triple ascent of Bousher Al Amarat, the terrain was rugged from the outset on stage 5, as the peloton set out from Yiti and on a sinuous path through the mountains in the hinterland of Al Sifah.

Indeed, kilometre zero was on a particularly stiff but uncategorised climb and Janse Van Rensburg danced clear almost as soon as the flag was dropped. He was later joined by Weening and Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale), and the trio established a maximum lead of 5:50 before Astana and Lampre-Merida began to set about narrowing the gap.

On the second ascent of Bousher Al Amarat, Van Rensburg put in a testing attack that dropped Houle and briefly distanced Weening, though the Dutchman latched back on once again on the descent. Bardet’s AG2R-La Mondiale team, meanwhile, was active in the peloton behind, and their efforts on the second ascent whittled down the peloton significantly but failed to discommode Nibali or his Astana guard.

Approaching the top of the final ascent, with just over 14 kilometres to race, Bardet himself launched a fierce acceleration, but was marked tightly by Fuglsang – third on GC at 24 seconds – and the Frenchman was ultimately forced to desist.

“It was a complicated,” Bardet said after wheeling to a halt at the finish. “The team did a good job, but here was a headwind in the finale after the climb so it was hard for anyone to get away.”

Nibali was glad to maintain a largely watching brief, and is on the brink of final overall victory.

“Today was a hard stage because we had to do that climb three times and we had yesterday’s efforts in our legs,” he said. “But my team controlled it well and I had Michele Scarponi and Fuglsang with me in the finale, so it was perfect.”

Up fronton the final climb meanwhile, Van Rensburg was unable to shake Weening and with only 38 seconds in hand with 10 kilometres to go, there was an inevitability about their fate.

“I knew they were coming but I was looking around and I didn’t really see them so I thought okay, maybe I’d have to sprint,” Van Rensburg said. “Then when I saw them coming, I was a little bit disappointed but cycling is a team sport. I’m just happy we could win a stage with Edvald.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3:05:32
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
19Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
22Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
29Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
36Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:20
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
42Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
43Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
44Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:46
46Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
47Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
48Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
49Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
50Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
52Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
53Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:48
54Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
55Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
56Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
57Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
58Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:41
64Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
65Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
66Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
68Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
69Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:34
70Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
76Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
78Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
79Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:24
81Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
82Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
85Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
86Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
87Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
88Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
90Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:08:51
92Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:55
93Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
99Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:59
102Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
103Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
104Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
105Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
106Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
107Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
108Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
110Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
111Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
112Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
114Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
115Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
118Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
121Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
122Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
126Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
128Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
129Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
133Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
134Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
136Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Intermediate Sprint 1 Al Jissah 29km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3pts
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Intermediate Sprint 2 Bousher Al Amerat 106km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group5
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha4
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3:05:32
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
4Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
9Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:46
12Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
14Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
15Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:48
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:41
19Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
20Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:34
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:24
25Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:55
26Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:59
29Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
32Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Combativity Sprint 1 29km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Combativity Sprint 2 33km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Combativity Sprint 3 40km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Combativity Sprint 4 76km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Combativity Sprint 4 91km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
3Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity Sprint 5 106km
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data9:16:36
2Drapac Cycling
3Bora-Argon 18
4Team Katusha
5UnitedHealthcare
6Astana Pro Team
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:07
8Etixx-Quick Step
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:46
10Bmc Racing Team0:02:04
11Stölting Service Group0:03:04
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:34
13Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:27
14Lampre - Merida0:07:36
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:42
17Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:32
18Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:58

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team19:24:07
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:54
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:06
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:31
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:41
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:59
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:04
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:15
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:34
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:39
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:02:45
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:05
17George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:13
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:18
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:18
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:21
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:45
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:51
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:06
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:20
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:00
26Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:29
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:38
28Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:42
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:00
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:08:08
31Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:36
32Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:01
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:08
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:18
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:32
36Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:32
37Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:18
38Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:30
39Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:13:06
40Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:13:08
41Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:13:12
42Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:16
43Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:52
44Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:14:00
45Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:27
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:44
47Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
48Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:15:14
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:16
50Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:33
51Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:16:14
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:15
53Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:22
54Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:32
55Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:19:30
56Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:19:53
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:55
58Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:08
59Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:19
60Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
61Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:20:25
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:50
63Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:57
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:01
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:30
66Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:33
67Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:52
68Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:02
69Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:15
70Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:21
71Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:25
72Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:30
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:33
74Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:35
75Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:25:04
76Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:30
77Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:25:44
78Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:25:56
79Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:05
80Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:13
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:14
82Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:26:23
83Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:59
84Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:21
85Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:27:43
86Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:51
87Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:56
88Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:29:21
89Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:10
90Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:30:11
92Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:30:19
93Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:10
94Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:31
95Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:47
96Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:31:51
97Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:00
98Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:04
99Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:32:16
100Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:21
101Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:01
102Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:03
103Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:16
104Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:33:45
105Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:51
106Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:34:08
107Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:34:18
108Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:30
109Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:35:44
110Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:35:51
111Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:36:20
112Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:36:29
113Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:36:41
114Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:37:55
115Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:37:57
116Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:38:33
117Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:39:25
118Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:39:35
119Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:40:16
120Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:40:26
121Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:41:38
122Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:41:45
123Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:42:05
124Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:42:26
125Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:42:57
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:43:55
127Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:44:13
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:51
129Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:45:02
130Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:45:15
131Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:26
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:46:35
133Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:46:41
134Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:47:49
135Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:53
136Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:54:16

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data39pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step15
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
10Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida12
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
14Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
15Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
16Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton7
17Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
21Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
22Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group6
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data5
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group5
27Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin5
28Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
29Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha4
30Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
31Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
32Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
33Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
34Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
36Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
37Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
38Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
39Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
40Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2
42Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
43Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
44Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
45Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
46Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data1
47Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
48Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
49Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
50Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
51Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data10

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling19:25:38
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:10
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:33
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:44
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:14
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:34
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:35
8Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:58
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:47
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:11:37
11Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:11:41
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:45
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:13
14Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:51
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:18:22
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:02
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:50
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:54
19Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:59
20Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:04
21Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:23:33
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:24:25
23Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:28
24Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:25
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:39
26Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:28:40
27Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:30
28Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:45
29Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:59
30Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:34:58
31Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:36:26
32Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:41:26
33Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:42:42
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:43:20
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:43:31
36Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:55
37Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:46:18

Combativity Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
5Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
19Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
20Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
23George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
28Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
30Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data58:18:25
2Astana Pro Team0:00:32
3Bora-Argon 180:03:14
4Etixx-Quick Step0:03:34
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:26
6UnitedHealthcare0:12:12
7Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:12:29
8Drapac Cycling0:14:14
9Team Katusha0:14:29
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:34
11Bmc Racing Team0:16:44
12Lampre - Merida0:19:44
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:20:01
14Stölting Service Group0:22:21
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:11
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:46
17Roompot Oranje Peloton0:35:18
18Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:36:48

Latest on Cyclingnews