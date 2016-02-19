Trending

Tour of Oman stage 4: Nibali wins on Green Mountain

Nibali takes race lead from Boasson Hagen after Norwegian dropped

Vincenzo Nibali wins the Green Mountain stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) up Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton racing through stage 4 at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the points jersey at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC) during stage 4 at Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC) pushes on through the heat at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on Green Mountain at Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Floris De Tier (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) at Tour of Oman stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha) at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tour of Oman, Green Mountain - Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin weaves up the final climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet after finishing second on the Tour of Oman's queen stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianluca Brambilla climbs off his bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen and Merhawi Kudus take a rest after completing stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin and Zico Waetens at the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Floris De Tier looks on vacantly after a solid performance on Green Mountain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck finished 16th

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Alexander Kristoff

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin catches his breath while Bob Jungels sits down after stage 4 of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vinceno Nibali is attended to after winning the Tour of Oman stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin on his way to fourth place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet drives for the line, followed by Jakub Fuglsang

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali wins the queen stage of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali puts some distance into a chasing Romain Bardet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali takes the win on Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tour of Oman)
Vincenzo Nibali atop the podium

(Image credit: Tour of Oman)
Vincenzo Nibali and Romain Bardet go toe-to-toe on Green Mountain in Oman

(Image credit: Tour of Oman)
Nibali also took command of the green points jersey

(Image credit: Tour of Oman)
Vincenzo Nibali pulls on the red leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tour of Oman)
Vincenzo Nibali celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Four years on from his triumph on Green Mountain in the 2012 Tour of Oman, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) repeated the feat on the extended version of the climb on stage 4 of the 2016 race.

The Italian was part of a select group that chased down early attacker Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) and sparred on the 1.8km section that had been added on to the point where the stage had finished in previous years.

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) made a move on the double-digit gradients with about 3km to go but Nibali caught and passed the Frenchman, moving clear with the finishing line in sight. The Italian’s teammate Jakob Fuglsang came home for third several seconds later, while Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) emulated some of his exploits at last year’s Vuelta a España, digging deep to finish fourth just behind the Dane.

Nibali’s victory, his first of the season, sees him take over the race lead from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), who was never expected to keep hold of the red jersey but nevertheless battled to 10th place on the stage – 1:10 behind the Italian but ahead of climbers Sepulveda and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).

Nibali’s lead is a slim one, with Bardet poised just 15 seconds back, while Fuglsang is third at 24 seconds. Dumoulin is fourth at 40 seconds and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) is a further 14 seconds back in fifth, as he was on the stage. The tight GC situation could make for some exciting racing on the penultimate stage, which features a triple ascent of the Bousher Al Amerat climb before a speedy run down to the line. 

How it happened

The 177-kilometre stage, which started out at the Knowledge Oasis in Muscat, was all about the mountain that would rear up in the final kilometres.

That wasn’t going to stop Kenny Dehaes trying to get in the breakaway for a fourth successive day, but despite attacking early, the Belgian failed to get away. The break of the day was instead formed when Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) and Daniel Oss (BMC) sprang clear after around 10km and a group of eight gathered to bridge over.

They were: Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), in his third break of the race, the Wanty-Groupe Gobert duo of Robin Stenuit and Simone Antonini, Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep), Berden De Vries (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Reihs (Stöltin Service Group).

The road rose gently in the first portion of the race and the group of 10 carved out an advantage of four minutes. That’s the way it would stay for most of the day, with the peloton keeping things steadily ticking over, safe in the knowledge that any gap the escape had at the foot of Green Mountain would soon evaporate.

Steels took the first intermediate sprint just before the halfway mark, and Antonini grabbed the second in the run-up to Green Mountain. By that stage, though, the peloton was gaining ground, and though the escapees hit the climb alone, they did so with an advantage of just over a minute.

Time, then, for the overall contenders to show their colours on the double-digit gradients. Sepulveda, who impressed last month with a summit finish victory at the Tour de San Luis, made the first decisive attack and spent some time out front. A group of overall favourites tracked him down, and it was Bardet who then attacked with 3km remaining.

Nibali chased down the Frenchman and moved clear in the final kilometre to open up a several-second gap by the line. They were originally given the same time in the results but when the full version was issued, that changed to a nine-second gap. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:25:48
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:38
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:43
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:45
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:08
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:10
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:29
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:59
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:02
17Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:20
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:02:23
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:35
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:47
24Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:01
26Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:24
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:04:00
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
30Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:32
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:40
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:04:45
35Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:04:48
38Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:04
39Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:05:22
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:26
41Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:28
42Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
43Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:30
44Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:38
45Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:44
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:51
47Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:04
48Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:06
49Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:38
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:43
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
53Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:06
54Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:07:19
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:22
56Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:49
57Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:57
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:08:06
59Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:30
62Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:54
63Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:04
64Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:14
65Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:42
66Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:56
67Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
68Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
69Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:01
70Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:08
71Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:18
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
73Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:23
74Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:32
75Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:39
76Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:43
79Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:08
81Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:16
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:19
85Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
86Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:28
87Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:35
88Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:44
90Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:11:49
91Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:11:52
92Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:57
93Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:05
94Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:08
95Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:12:20
96Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:12:25
97Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:12:27
98Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:30
99Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:38
100Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:40
101Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:51
102Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:00
103Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:04
106Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:13:38
107Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:44
108Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:39
110Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:14:55
112Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:00
113Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:16
114Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
115Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:44
116Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:48
117Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:59
118Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
119Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:26
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:16:29
121Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
122Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:52
123Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:17:21
124Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
125Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:34
126Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
127Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:53
128Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:17:56
129Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:11
130Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:18:18
131Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:20
132Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
133Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
134Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
136Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
137Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:33

Sprint - Al Rebkhah - 82.5 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Sprint - Birkat Al Mouz - 163.5 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Finish - Jabal Al Akdhar (Green Mountain) - 180.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida6
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data5
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
8Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data4:26:31
2Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:02
3Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:25
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:27
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:46
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:40
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:04
9Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:17
10Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:04:05
11Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:21
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:06:00
13Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:09
14Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:23
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:59
16Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:18
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:35
18Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:49
19Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:56
20Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:00
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:25
22Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:52
23Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:01
25Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:14
26Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:22
27Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:42
28Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:11:44
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:12:55
30Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:56
31Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:01
32Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:05
33Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:46
34Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:16:38
35Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:10
36Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:35
37Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:37
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha

Al Rebkhah - 82.5 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Birkat Al Mouz - 163.5 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Jabal Al Akdhar (Green Mountain) - 180.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:22:16
2Dimension Data0:00:02
3Bora-Argon 180:01:35
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:47
5AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
6Lampre - Merida0:05:50
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:30
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:46
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:25
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:32
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:35
12BMC Racing Team0:09:33
13Stölting Service Group0:10:03
14Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:32
15Team Katusha0:10:40
16Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:12:10
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:42
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:00

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:18:35
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:54
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:16
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:31
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:41
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:59
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:04
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:15
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:34
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:39
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:02:45
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:05
17George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:14
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:18
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:44
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:14
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:18
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:45
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:57
24Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:06
25Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:19
26Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:00
27Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:29
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:31
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:50
30Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:42
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:43
32Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:36
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:01
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:02
35Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:20
36Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:09:40
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:04
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:08
39Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:10:12
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:32
42Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:44
43Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:56
44Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:25
45Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:11:26
46Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:31
47Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:45
48Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:27
49Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:33
50Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:12:56
51Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:57
52Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:58
53Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:13:06
54Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:16
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:13:28
56Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:30
57Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:44
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:16
59Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:27
60Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:38
61Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:56
63Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:59
64Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:16
65Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:36
66Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:43
67Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:47
68Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:35
69Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:16:40
70Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:57
71Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:01
72Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:20
73Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:17:28
74Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:41
75Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:11
76Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:42
78Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:57
79Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:19:07
80Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:32
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:40
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:45
83Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:48
84Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:19:53
85Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:56
86Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:05
87Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:12
88Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:24
89Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:32
90Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:57
91Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:04
92Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:21:46
93Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:22:19
94Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:31
95Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:46
96Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:05
97Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:26
98Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:23:45
99Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:24:10
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:24:21
101Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:24:30
103Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
104Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:24:42
105Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:13
106Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:27
107Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:25:44
108Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:25:56
109Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:25:58
110Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:26:25
111Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:26:34
112Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:26:35
113Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:26:53
114Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:54
115Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:20
116Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:27:26
117Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:27:27
118Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:36
119Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:28:03
120Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:17
121Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:28:27
122Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:38
123Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:29:46
124Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:06
125Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:27
126Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:30:58
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:31:36
128Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:32:14
129Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:33:03
130Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:33:16
131Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:27
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:34:36
133Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:42
134Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:50
135Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:56
136Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:40
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:54
138Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:17

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data24
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step15
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
10Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida12
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
13Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
14Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton7
15Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
18Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group6
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
20Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data5
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
23Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin5
24Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
25Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
27Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
28Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
29Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
30Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
31Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
32Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2
33Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
34Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
35Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
36Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
37Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
38Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
39Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
40Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
41Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling16:20:06
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:10
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:33
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:44
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:14
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:34
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:13
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:35
9Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:58
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:07:49
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:25
12Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:09:55
13Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:45
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:59
15Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:28
16Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:05
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:16
18Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:09
19Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:26
20Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:30
21Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:40
22Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:11
23Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:18:22
24Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:00
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:22:39
26Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:50
27Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:59
28Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
29Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:42
30Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:24:27
31Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:23
32Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:49
33Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:29:27
34Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:30:43
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:31:32
36Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:56
37Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:19
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:25

Combative Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
3Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
9Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
10Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
11Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
12Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
15Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
16Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2
17Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
18Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha2
19Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
20Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
21Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
24Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
26Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
27Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data49:01:49
2Astana Pro Team0:00:32
3Bora-Argon 180:03:14
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:27
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:52
6Lampre - Merida0:12:08
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:12
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:22
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:25
10Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:14
11Team Katusha0:14:29
12BMC Racing Team0:14:40
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:48
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:44
15Stölting Service Group0:19:17
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:21:50
17Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:46
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:04

