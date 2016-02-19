Tour of Oman stage 4: Nibali wins on Green Mountain
Nibali takes race lead from Boasson Hagen after Norwegian dropped
Stage 4: Knowledge Oasis Muscat - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain)
Four years on from his triumph on Green Mountain in the 2012 Tour of Oman, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) repeated the feat on the extended version of the climb on stage 4 of the 2016 race.
The Italian was part of a select group that chased down early attacker Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) and sparred on the 1.8km section that had been added on to the point where the stage had finished in previous years.
Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) made a move on the double-digit gradients with about 3km to go but Nibali caught and passed the Frenchman, moving clear with the finishing line in sight. The Italian’s teammate Jakob Fuglsang came home for third several seconds later, while Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) emulated some of his exploits at last year’s Vuelta a España, digging deep to finish fourth just behind the Dane.
Nibali’s victory, his first of the season, sees him take over the race lead from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), who was never expected to keep hold of the red jersey but nevertheless battled to 10th place on the stage – 1:10 behind the Italian but ahead of climbers Sepulveda and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).
Nibali’s lead is a slim one, with Bardet poised just 15 seconds back, while Fuglsang is third at 24 seconds. Dumoulin is fourth at 40 seconds and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) is a further 14 seconds back in fifth, as he was on the stage. The tight GC situation could make for some exciting racing on the penultimate stage, which features a triple ascent of the Bousher Al Amerat climb before a speedy run down to the line.
How it happened
The 177-kilometre stage, which started out at the Knowledge Oasis in Muscat, was all about the mountain that would rear up in the final kilometres.
That wasn’t going to stop Kenny Dehaes trying to get in the breakaway for a fourth successive day, but despite attacking early, the Belgian failed to get away. The break of the day was instead formed when Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) and Daniel Oss (BMC) sprang clear after around 10km and a group of eight gathered to bridge over.
They were: Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), in his third break of the race, the Wanty-Groupe Gobert duo of Robin Stenuit and Simone Antonini, Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep), Berden De Vries (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Reihs (Stöltin Service Group).
The road rose gently in the first portion of the race and the group of 10 carved out an advantage of four minutes. That’s the way it would stay for most of the day, with the peloton keeping things steadily ticking over, safe in the knowledge that any gap the escape had at the foot of Green Mountain would soon evaporate.
Steels took the first intermediate sprint just before the halfway mark, and Antonini grabbed the second in the run-up to Green Mountain. By that stage, though, the peloton was gaining ground, and though the escapees hit the climb alone, they did so with an advantage of just over a minute.
Time, then, for the overall contenders to show their colours on the double-digit gradients. Sepulveda, who impressed last month with a summit finish victory at the Tour de San Luis, made the first decisive attack and spent some time out front. A group of overall favourites tracked him down, and it was Bardet who then attacked with 3km remaining.
Nibali chased down the Frenchman and moved clear in the final kilometre to open up a several-second gap by the line. They were originally given the same time in the results but when the full version was issued, that changed to a nine-second gap.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:25:48
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:38
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:45
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:08
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:29
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:02
|17
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:20
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:23
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:35
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:47
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|26
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:24
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:00
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|30
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:04:45
|35
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:04:48
|38
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:04
|39
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:05:22
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:26
|41
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:28
|42
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|43
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:30
|44
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:38
|45
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:44
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|47
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:04
|48
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:06
|49
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:38
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:43
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|53
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:06
|54
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:07:19
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:22
|56
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:49
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:57
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:06
|59
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:30
|62
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:54
|63
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:04
|64
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:14
|65
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:42
|66
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:56
|67
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|68
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|69
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:01
|70
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:08
|71
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:18
|72
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:23
|74
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:32
|75
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:39
|76
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|77
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:43
|79
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:08
|81
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:16
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:19
|85
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|86
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:28
|87
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:35
|88
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:44
|90
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:11:49
|91
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:11:52
|92
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:57
|93
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:05
|94
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:08
|95
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:12:20
|96
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:12:25
|97
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:12:27
|98
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:30
|99
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:38
|100
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:40
|101
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:51
|102
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:13:00
|103
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:04
|106
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:13:38
|107
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:44
|108
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:39
|110
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:55
|112
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:00
|113
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:16
|114
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|115
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:44
|116
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:48
|117
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:59
|118
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|119
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:26
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:16:29
|121
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|122
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:52
|123
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:21
|124
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|125
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|126
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|127
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:53
|128
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:56
|129
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:11
|130
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:18:18
|131
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:20
|132
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|133
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|134
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|136
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|137
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|6
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|4:26:31
|2
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:25
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:27
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:46
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:40
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:04
|9
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:17
|10
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:04:05
|11
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:21
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:00
|13
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:09
|14
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:23
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:59
|16
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:18
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:35
|18
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|19
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:56
|20
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:00
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:25
|22
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:52
|23
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:01
|25
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:14
|26
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:22
|27
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:42
|28
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:11:44
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:12:55
|30
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:56
|31
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:01
|32
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:05
|33
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:46
|34
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:38
|35
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:10
|36
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:17:35
|37
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:37
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:22:16
|2
|Dimension Data
|0:00:02
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:35
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:47
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:50
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:46
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:25
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:32
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:35
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:33
|13
|Stölting Service Group
|0:10:03
|14
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:32
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:10:40
|16
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:12:10
|17
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:13:42
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:18:35
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:54
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|7
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:31
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:59
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:04
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:15
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:39
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:45
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:05
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:14
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:44
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:14
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:18
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:45
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:57
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:06
|25
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:19
|26
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:00
|27
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:29
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:31
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:50
|30
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:42
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:43
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:01
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:02
|35
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:20
|36
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:09:40
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:04
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:08
|39
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:10:12
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:32
|42
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:44
|43
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:56
|44
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:25
|45
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:11:26
|46
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:31
|47
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:45
|48
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:27
|49
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:33
|50
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:12:56
|51
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:57
|52
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:58
|53
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:06
|54
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:16
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:28
|56
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:30
|57
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:44
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:16
|59
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:27
|60
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:38
|61
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:56
|63
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:59
|64
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:16
|65
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:36
|66
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:43
|67
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:47
|68
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:35
|69
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:16:40
|70
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:57
|71
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:01
|72
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:20
|73
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:17:28
|74
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:41
|75
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:11
|76
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:42
|78
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:57
|79
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:19:07
|80
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:32
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:40
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:45
|83
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:48
|84
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:19:53
|85
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:56
|86
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:05
|87
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|88
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:24
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:32
|90
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:57
|91
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:04
|92
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:21:46
|93
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:22:19
|94
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:31
|95
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:46
|96
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:05
|97
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:26
|98
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:23:45
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:24:10
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:24:21
|101
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:24:30
|103
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|104
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:24:42
|105
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:13
|106
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:27
|107
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:44
|108
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:56
|109
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:25:58
|110
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:26:25
|111
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:26:34
|112
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:26:35
|113
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:53
|114
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:54
|115
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:20
|116
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:26
|117
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:27
|118
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:36
|119
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:03
|120
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:17
|121
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:27
|122
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:38
|123
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:29:46
|124
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:06
|125
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:27
|126
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:30:58
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:31:36
|128
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:32:14
|129
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:33:03
|130
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:33:16
|131
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:27
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:34:36
|133
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:42
|134
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:50
|135
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:56
|136
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36:40
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:54
|138
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|24
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|12
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|14
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|15
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|18
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|21
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|23
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|24
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|25
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|27
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|28
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|29
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|30
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|31
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|32
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2
|33
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|36
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|37
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|38
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|39
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|40
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|41
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16:20:06
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:33
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:44
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:14
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:34
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:13
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:35
|9
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:58
|10
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:49
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:25
|12
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:09:55
|13
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:45
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:59
|15
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:28
|16
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:05
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:16
|18
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:09
|19
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:26
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:30
|21
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:40
|22
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:11
|23
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:18:22
|24
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:00
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:22:39
|26
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:50
|27
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:59
|28
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:42
|30
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:24:27
|31
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:23
|32
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:49
|33
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:29:27
|34
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:30:43
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:31:32
|36
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:56
|37
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:19
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|3
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|10
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|11
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|12
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|16
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2
|17
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|18
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|19
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|20
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|21
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|26
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|27
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|49:01:49
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:14
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:27
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:52
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:12:08
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:22
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:25
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:14
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:14:29
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:40
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:48
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:44
|15
|Stölting Service Group
|0:19:17
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:21:50
|17
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:46
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:04
