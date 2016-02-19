Image 1 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali wins the Green Mountain stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) up Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 The peloton racing through stage 4 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the points jersey at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Daniel Oss (BMC) during stage 4 at Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Daniel Oss (BMC) pushes on through the heat at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on Green Mountain at Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Floris De Tier (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) at Tour of Oman stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha) at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Tour of Oman, Green Mountain - Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Tom Dumoulin weaves up the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Romain Bardet after finishing second on the Tour of Oman's queen stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Gianluca Brambilla climbs off his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Merhawi Kudus take a rest after completing stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Tom Dumoulin and Zico Waetens at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Floris De Tier looks on vacantly after a solid performance on Green Mountain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck finished 16th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Dan Martin catches his breath while Bob Jungels sits down after stage 4 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 Vinceno Nibali is attended to after winning the Tour of Oman stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Tom Dumoulin on his way to fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 Romain Bardet drives for the line, followed by Jakub Fuglsang (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali wins the queen stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali puts some distance into a chasing Romain Bardet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali takes the win on Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tour of Oman) Image 26 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali atop the podium (Image credit: Tour of Oman) Image 27 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali and Romain Bardet go toe-to-toe on Green Mountain in Oman (Image credit: Tour of Oman) Image 28 of 30 Nibali also took command of the green points jersey (Image credit: Tour of Oman) Image 29 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali pulls on the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Oman) Image 30 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Four years on from his triumph on Green Mountain in the 2012 Tour of Oman, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) repeated the feat on the extended version of the climb on stage 4 of the 2016 race.

The Italian was part of a select group that chased down early attacker Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) and sparred on the 1.8km section that had been added on to the point where the stage had finished in previous years.

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) made a move on the double-digit gradients with about 3km to go but Nibali caught and passed the Frenchman, moving clear with the finishing line in sight. The Italian’s teammate Jakob Fuglsang came home for third several seconds later, while Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) emulated some of his exploits at last year’s Vuelta a España, digging deep to finish fourth just behind the Dane.

Nibali’s victory, his first of the season, sees him take over the race lead from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), who was never expected to keep hold of the red jersey but nevertheless battled to 10th place on the stage – 1:10 behind the Italian but ahead of climbers Sepulveda and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).

Nibali’s lead is a slim one, with Bardet poised just 15 seconds back, while Fuglsang is third at 24 seconds. Dumoulin is fourth at 40 seconds and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) is a further 14 seconds back in fifth, as he was on the stage. The tight GC situation could make for some exciting racing on the penultimate stage, which features a triple ascent of the Bousher Al Amerat climb before a speedy run down to the line.

How it happened

The 177-kilometre stage, which started out at the Knowledge Oasis in Muscat, was all about the mountain that would rear up in the final kilometres.

That wasn’t going to stop Kenny Dehaes trying to get in the breakaway for a fourth successive day, but despite attacking early, the Belgian failed to get away. The break of the day was instead formed when Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) and Daniel Oss (BMC) sprang clear after around 10km and a group of eight gathered to bridge over.

They were: Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), in his third break of the race, the Wanty-Groupe Gobert duo of Robin Stenuit and Simone Antonini, Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep), Berden De Vries (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Reihs (Stöltin Service Group).

The road rose gently in the first portion of the race and the group of 10 carved out an advantage of four minutes. That’s the way it would stay for most of the day, with the peloton keeping things steadily ticking over, safe in the knowledge that any gap the escape had at the foot of Green Mountain would soon evaporate.

Steels took the first intermediate sprint just before the halfway mark, and Antonini grabbed the second in the run-up to Green Mountain. By that stage, though, the peloton was gaining ground, and though the escapees hit the climb alone, they did so with an advantage of just over a minute.

Time, then, for the overall contenders to show their colours on the double-digit gradients. Sepulveda, who impressed last month with a summit finish victory at the Tour de San Luis, made the first decisive attack and spent some time out front. A group of overall favourites tracked him down, and it was Bardet who then attacked with 3km remaining.

Nibali chased down the Frenchman and moved clear in the final kilometre to open up a several-second gap by the line. They were originally given the same time in the results but when the full version was issued, that changed to a nine-second gap.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:25:48 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:38 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:43 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:45 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:08 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:10 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:29 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:59 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:02 17 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:20 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:23 20 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:35 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:47 24 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:01 26 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:24 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:04:00 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 30 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:32 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:40 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:04:45 35 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:04:48 38 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:04 39 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:05:22 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:26 41 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:28 42 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 43 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:30 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:38 45 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:44 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:51 47 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:04 48 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:06 49 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:38 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:43 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 52 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 53 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:06 54 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:07:19 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:22 56 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:49 57 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:57 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:08:06 59 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:30 62 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:54 63 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:04 64 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:14 65 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:42 66 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:56 67 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 68 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 69 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:01 70 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:08 71 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:18 72 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 73 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:23 74 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:32 75 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:39 76 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 77 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 79 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:08 81 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:16 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:19 85 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 86 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:28 87 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:35 88 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:44 90 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:11:49 91 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:11:52 92 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:57 93 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:05 94 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:08 95 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:12:20 96 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:12:25 97 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:12:27 98 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:30 99 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:38 100 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:40 101 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:51 102 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:13:00 103 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:04 106 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:13:38 107 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:44 108 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 109 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:39 110 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:14:55 112 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:00 113 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:16 114 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 115 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:44 116 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:48 117 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:59 118 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:26 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:16:29 121 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 122 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:52 123 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:21 124 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 125 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:34 126 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 127 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:53 128 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:56 129 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:11 130 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:18:18 131 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:20 132 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 133 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 134 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 136 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 137 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:33

Sprint - Al Rebkhah - 82.5 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Sprint - Birkat Al Mouz - 163.5 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Finish - Jabal Al Akdhar (Green Mountain) - 180.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 6 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 5 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 8 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 4:26:31 2 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:02 3 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:25 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:27 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:46 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:40 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:04 9 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:17 10 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:04:05 11 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:21 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:06:00 13 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:09 14 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:23 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:59 16 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:18 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:35 18 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:49 19 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:56 20 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:00 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:25 22 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:52 23 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:01 25 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:14 26 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:22 27 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:42 28 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:11:44 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:12:55 30 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:56 31 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:01 32 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:05 33 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:46 34 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:38 35 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:10 36 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:17:35 37 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:37 38 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:22:16 2 Dimension Data 0:00:02 3 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:35 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:47 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 6 Lampre - Merida 0:05:50 7 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:30 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:46 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:25 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:32 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:35 12 BMC Racing Team 0:09:33 13 Stölting Service Group 0:10:03 14 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:32 15 Team Katusha 0:10:40 16 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:12:10 17 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:13:42 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:00

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16:18:35 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:40 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:54 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:16 7 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:31 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:41 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:59 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:04 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:15 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:34 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:39 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:45 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:05 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:14 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:18 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:44 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:14 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:18 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:45 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:57 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:06 25 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:19 26 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:00 27 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:29 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:31 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:06:50 30 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:42 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:07:43 32 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:36 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:01 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:02 35 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:20 36 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:09:40 37 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:04 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:08 39 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:10:12 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:32 42 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:44 43 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:56 44 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:25 45 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:11:26 46 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:31 47 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:45 48 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:27 49 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:33 50 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:12:56 51 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:57 52 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:58 53 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:13:06 54 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:16 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:13:28 56 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:30 57 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:44 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:16 59 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:27 60 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:38 61 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:56 63 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59 64 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:16 65 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:36 66 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:43 67 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:47 68 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:35 69 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:16:40 70 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:57 71 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:01 72 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:20 73 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:17:28 74 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:41 75 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:11 76 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:42 78 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:57 79 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:19:07 80 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:32 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:40 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:45 83 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:48 84 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:19:53 85 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:56 86 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:05 87 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:12 88 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:24 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:32 90 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:57 91 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:04 92 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:21:46 93 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:22:19 94 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:31 95 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:46 96 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:05 97 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:23:26 98 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:23:45 99 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:24:10 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:24:21 101 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:24:30 103 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 104 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:24:42 105 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:13 106 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:27 107 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:44 108 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:25:56 109 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:25:58 110 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:26:25 111 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:26:34 112 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:26:35 113 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:53 114 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:54 115 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:20 116 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:27:26 117 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:27 118 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:36 119 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:03 120 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:28:17 121 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:27 122 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:38 123 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:29:46 124 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:06 125 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:30:27 126 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:30:58 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:31:36 128 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:32:14 129 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:33:03 130 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:33:16 131 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:27 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:34:36 133 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:34:42 134 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:35:50 135 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:56 136 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:36:40 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:54 138 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:17

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 10 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 12 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 12 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 13 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 14 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 15 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 18 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 5 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 23 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 24 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 25 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 27 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 28 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 29 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 30 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 31 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 32 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2 33 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 36 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 37 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 38 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 39 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 40 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 41 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16:20:06 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:10 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:33 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:44 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:14 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:34 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:13 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:35 9 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:58 10 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:07:49 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:25 12 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:09:55 13 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:45 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:59 15 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:28 16 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:05 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:16 18 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:09 19 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:26 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:30 21 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:40 22 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:11 23 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:18:22 24 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:00 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:22:39 26 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:50 27 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:22:59 28 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 29 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:42 30 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:24:27 31 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:23 32 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:49 33 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:29:27 34 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:30:43 35 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:31:32 36 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:56 37 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:34:19 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:25

Combative Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 3 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 5 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 10 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 11 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 12 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 16 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2 17 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 18 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 2 19 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 20 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 21 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 22 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 25 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 26 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 27 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1