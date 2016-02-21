Trending

Tour of Oman: Vincenzo Nibali secures overall victory

Kristoff wins final sprint in Muscat

Image 1 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes centre stage on the final podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes centre stage on the final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 95

Interview time for Brendan Canty (Drapac)

Interview time for Brendan Canty (Drapac)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 3 of 95

Zico Waeytens (Team Giant-Alpecin) would finish second on the final stage

Zico Waeytens (Team Giant-Alpecin) would finish second on the final stage
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 4 of 95

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18)

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 5 of 95

Maarten Wynants (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

Maarten Wynants (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 6 of 95

Laurens De Plus (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Laurens De Plus (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 7 of 95

Best young rider Brendan Canty (Drapac)

Best young rider Brendan Canty (Drapac)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 8 of 95

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Vincenzo Nibali chat on the start line

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Vincenzo Nibali chat on the start line
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 9 of 95

A Roompot soigneur ready to hand off lunch

A Roompot soigneur ready to hand off lunch
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 10 of 95

The jersey winners of the 2016 Tour of Oman together on the podium

The jersey winners of the 2016 Tour of Oman together on the podium
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 11 of 95

The peloton rolling through the Oman landscape

The peloton rolling through the Oman landscape
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 12 of 95

Oman on display

Oman on display
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 13 of 95

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare)

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 14 of 95

Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 15 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) smiles on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 95

The peloton in action during the last day in Oman.

The peloton in action during the last day in Oman.
Image 17 of 95

Riders take a corner on the last day in Oman.

Riders take a corner on the last day in Oman.
Image 18 of 95

The breakaway makes its way along the coast during the final stage in Oman.

The breakaway makes its way along the coast during the final stage in Oman.
Image 19 of 95

Riders take a corner on the last day in Oman.

Riders take a corner on the last day in Oman.
Image 20 of 95

Astana controlling the front of the peloton

Astana controlling the front of the peloton
Image 21 of 95

Dimension Data on the final podium for best team

Dimension Data on the final podium for best team
Image 22 of 95

Brendan Canty (Drapac) was the best young rider in Oman.

Brendan Canty (Drapac) was the best young rider in Oman.
Image 23 of 95

The breakaway makes its way along the coast during the final stage in Oman.

The breakaway makes its way along the coast during the final stage in Oman.
Image 24 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 95

The feed zone in Oman.

The feed zone in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 95

The feed zone in Oman

The feed zone in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 95

Jaroslaw Marycz, Jesper Asselman, Pieter Vanspeybrouck and Iljo Keisse

Jaroslaw Marycz, Jesper Asselman, Pieter Vanspeybrouck and Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 95

The day's breakaway in Oman

The day's breakaway in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 95

The day's breakaway in Oman

The day's breakaway in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 95

Sebastien Minard and Daniel Eaton.

Sebastien Minard and Daniel Eaton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 95

Jesper Asselman and Pieter Vanspeybrouck.

Jesper Asselman and Pieter Vanspeybrouck.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 95

Astana surround Vincenzo Nibali.

Astana surround Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the peloton in Oman.

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the peloton in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 95

Romain Bardet (AG2R)

Romain Bardet (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 95

Pieter Vanspeybrouck, Daniel Eaton and Jesper Asselman.

Pieter Vanspeybrouck, Daniel Eaton and Jesper Asselman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 95

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.

The peloton in action during Oman's final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 95

Nibali has had a great start to the 2016 season

Nibali has had a great start to the 2016 season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 95

Bardet earned himself a place on the podium

Bardet earned himself a place on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 95

Bardet gets the applause

Bardet gets the applause
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 95

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the 2016 Tour of Oman

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the 2016 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 95

Nibali takes centre stage

Nibali takes centre stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 95

Handshakes on the final podium

Handshakes on the final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins again at the Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins again at the Tour of Oman
Image 69 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pulls on the winner's red jersey on the final podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pulls on the winner's red jersey on the final podium
Image 70 of 95

Edvald Boasson (Dimension Data) was all smiles on the podium as he won the green jersey

Edvald Boasson (Dimension Data) was all smiles on the podium as he won the green jersey
Image 71 of 95

The final podium: Bardet, Nibali and Fuglsang

The final podium: Bardet, Nibali and Fuglsang
Image 72 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
Image 73 of 95

The finishing circuit included a nasty climb

The finishing circuit included a nasty climb
Image 74 of 95

The 2016 Tour of Oman podium: Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

The 2016 Tour of Oman podium: Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won his second stag in this year's race

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won his second stag in this year's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the final podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 95

A view of the final stage of the Tour of Oman

A view of the final stage of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 95

The final podium of the 2016 Tour of Oman

The final podium of the 2016 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) thanks his teammates after winning the final stage of the Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) thanks his teammates after winning the final stage of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 95

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 95

Riders go on the attack on the hilly finishing circuit

Riders go on the attack on the hilly finishing circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 95

Katusha controlled the peloton

Katusha controlled the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 95

The break of the day had little chance of staying away

The break of the day had little chance of staying away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 95

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 95

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the break

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 95

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 95

The Katusha team celebrate yet another victory

The Katusha team celebrate yet another victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 95

Here comes Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Here comes Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) held off two Giant-Alpecin riders fter the hilly circuit near the seafront

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) held off two Giant-Alpecin riders fter the hilly circuit near the seafront
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) heads to the finish

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) heads to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates yet again

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates yet again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the final stage of the Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the final stage of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 95

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The early-season, we are told, is a building process, and on the evidence of the Tour of Oman, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) appears to have laid robust foundations for his 2016 campaign. The Italian champion finished safely in the main peloton to secure overall victory on Sunday’s final stage, which was won by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Related Articles

Bardet has no regrets over Tour of Oman attack

Boasson Hagen showcases his full repertoire at the Tour of Oman

Nibali: I’m in a good moment right now

Nibali: I raced with more cunning at this Tour of Oman

Kristoff maintains remarkable batting average at Tour of Oman

Nibali linked to new Bahrain-sponsored team for 2017

Kristoff clocked up his second win of the race and his fifth in total this season in the final bunch sprint, where his prodigious finishing effort was simply too much for the Giant-Alpecin duo of Zico Waeytens and Soren Kragh Anderson. It marked the second year running that the Norwegian has started his season with a cluster of confidence-boosting wins in the Middle East and he returns to Europe seemingly as the man to beat on the cobbles – and at Milan-San Remo – this spring.

“Last year I was really good in this part of the season and I’ve started really well now so I think I’m on the right way,” Kristoff said afterwards.

Nibali, by contrast, endured difficult openings to both his 2014 and 2015 seasons, failing to register a win until the Italian championship in June on each occasion, but this time around, he has hit the ground running.

After showing sure signs of form as last month’s Tour de San Luis progressed, Nibali exuded confidence throughout the week in Oman, and there was little surprise when he seized possession of the red jersey after winning atop Green Mountain on Friday. There was a calm assurance, too, about the way Nibali repelled Romain Bardet and AG2R-La Mondiale’s offensive on the rugged penultimate stage and he enjoyed a quiet afternoon on Matrah Corniche on Sunday.

The Sicilian finished the race 15 seconds clear of Bardet and 24 ahead of his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang.

“It was very important for me to try to get a win straightaway,” Nibali told the media in Oman after the podium ceremonies on Sunday. “It’s always nice to win early in the season, especially as there are important races coming up in the weeks to come.”

With Nibali’s year centred on the Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour de France, he has placed a greater emphasis on early-season form this time out, and he will line out at next month’s Tirreno-Adriatico seeking a third successive win, while Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April is another important intermediate target.

On Sunday afternoon, however, Nibali had thoughts only for the here and now.

“I’m happy with this win, especially seeing as I came very close to winning here before only to lose out by a second [to Peter Velits in 2012]” he said.

Nibali’s dauphin, Romain Bardet, declared himself pleased with his outing in what was his first stage race of the new season.

“Last year I had a good start to the season too, I was third behind Froome and Contador at the Ruta del Sol. Now I’ve come second here behind Nibali, so I’ve started the season like I was supposed to,” the Frenchman said.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), a dark horse for Giro d’Italia success despite his protestations to the contrary, quietly showcased his burgeoning climbing talent by riding tempo to finish fourth on Green Mountain, and he finished in the same position on general classification, 40 seconds down on Nibali. Even at this early juncture, the runes of February racing makes for fascinating reading.

Sprint finale

There was a rather festive atmosphere at the start of the Tour of Oman’s final stage at The Wave, a complex of apartments and shops on the Muscat seafront, with Nibali’s Astana guard among the teams seizing the opportunity to enjoy a coffee on the terrace of the Shakespeare and Company Café.

The speed was high once the flag dropped, at least until a group of seven riders – Sebastien Minard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18), Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep), Pieter Van Speybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC-Sprandi) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot) forging clear after 20 kilometres.

After building a maximum lead of 2:30, the leaders were gradually reeled in once the bunch reached the finishing circuit on Matrah Corniche, with Katusha – understandably – the most active participant in the pursuit.

The escapees were finally caught shortly after taking the bell for the last lap, and from there, the outcome was all but a formality, as the red jerseys of Kristoff’s supporting crew dictated terms on the front. Marco Haller wound things up on the run-in and then Jacopo Guarnieri delivered a fine lead-out, before Kristoff produced a sprint to win by a proverbial street ahead of Waeytens, Andersen, Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18).

“For me it was just a question of holding the speed and I saw that nobody could come past. When you are delivered with this speed in that position it’s not too difficult to win actually,” Kristoff said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:01:18
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
12Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
15Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
23Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
41Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:15
42Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
46Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
47Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
48Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
49Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
50Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
51Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
53George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
54Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
61Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
63Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
65Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
66Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
71Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
73Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
76Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
78Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
81Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
83Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
84Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
85Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
87Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
88Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
89Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:52
90Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
91Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
93Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
95Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
99Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
102Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:22
103Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
104Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:01:35
105Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
106Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:41
107Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
108Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
109Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
110Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
111Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:09
112Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
113Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:14
115Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:17
116Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:24
117Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
118Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
119Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:03:03
120Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
121Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:14
122Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:26
124Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:11
125Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
126Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:21
128Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:58
129Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:13
130Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
131Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:05
133Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:46
134Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:24
135Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1, Al Jissah - 92.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 2, Matrah Corniche (2nd Crossing Of The Finish Line) - 115.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin12
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin9
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 186
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
8Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Combativity Sprint 1, Climb Of Al Hamriyah (Kom) - 78.5km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Combativity Sprint 2, Al Jissah - 92.0km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Combativity Sprint 3, Climb Of Al Jissah (Kom) - 95.5km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
2Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity Sprint 4, Matrah Corniche (2nd Crossing Of The Finish Line) - 115.5km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin3:01:18
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:15
10Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
14Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
19Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
21Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:54
25Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
26Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
28Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:22
29Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
30Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:41
31Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
32Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:09
33Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
34Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:17
35Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:26
36Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:11
37Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Alpecin9:03:54
2Dimension Data
3Etixx-Quick Step
4Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
5Bora-Argon 18
6Lampre - Merida
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Team Katusha0:00:15
9UnitedHealthcare
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Astana Pro Team
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13BMC Racing Team
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:30
15Stölting Service Group
16Drapac Cycling
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:45
18Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:09

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team22:25:25
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:54
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:06
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:31
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:56
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:59
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:19
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:30
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:39
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:49
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:00
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:20
17George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:28
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:33
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:18
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:21
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:45
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:51
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:06
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:20
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:15
26Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:44
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:53
28Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:57
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:15
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:08:23
31Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:51
32Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:01
33Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:18
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:23
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:47
36Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:47
37Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:18
38Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:45
39Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:13:21
40Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:13:23
41Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:31
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:52
43Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:14:00
44Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:14:06
45Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:42
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:44
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:15:14
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:31
49Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:38
50Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:16:29
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:30
52Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:37
53Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:57
54Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:19:30
55Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:08
56Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
57Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:34
58Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:20:40
59Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:16
60Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:52
61Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:22:00
62Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:15
63Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:18
65Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:30
66Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:43
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:07
68Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:19
69Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:50
70Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:24:11
71Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:45
72Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:25:58
73Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:25:59
74Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:09
75Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:26:11
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:28
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:29
78Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:38
79Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:43
80Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:59
81Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:27:33
82Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:27:58
83Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:15
84Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:48
85Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:56
86Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:29:36
87Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:10
88Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:25
89Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:30:34
90Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:31
91Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:31:51
92Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
93Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:31:59
94Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:00
95Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:04
96Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:32:31
97Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:57
98Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:15
99Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:31
100Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:21
101Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:34:33
102Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:34:39
103Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:17
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:35:44
105Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:35:51
106Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:08
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:15
109Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:37:14
110Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:37:55
111Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:38:38
112Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:38:50
113Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:39:21
114Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:39:25
115Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:39:27
116Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:56
117Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:40:06
118Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:40:41
119Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:41:16
120Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:41:57
121Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:42:27
122Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:42:41
123Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:44:13
124Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:44:19
125Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:06
126Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:20
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:46:35
128Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:46:58
129Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:47:39
130Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:49:05
131Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:49:13
132Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:06
133Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:02
134Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:45
135Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:03:40

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data41pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha30
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin17
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step15
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
12Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida12
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
15Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin9
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
19Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
20Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton7
21Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
23Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
25Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
27Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group6
28Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 186
30Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data5
31George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group5
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
34Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha4
35Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
36Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
37Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
38Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
39Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
41Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
42Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
44Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
45Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2
46Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2
47Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
48Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
49Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
50Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
51Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
52Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data1
53Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
54Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
55Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
56Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
57Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
58Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data-10

Combativity Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
6Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
14Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
16Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
22Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
23Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
26Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
28George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
33Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
34Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling22:26:56
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:25
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:48
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:59
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:29
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:49
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:35
8Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:13
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:47
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:11:52
11Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:00
12Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:12:35
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:13
14Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:06
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:18:37
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:44
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:48
19Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:19
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:40
21Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:24:27
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:24:40
23Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:25
24Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:54
25Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:30:20
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:26
27Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:00
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:50
29Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:37
30Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:37:07
31Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:38:35
32Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:42:42
33Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:42:48
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:43:35
35Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:49
36Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:47:42
37Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:48:35

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data67:22:19
2Astana Pro Team0:00:47
3Bora-Argon 180:03:14
4Etixx-Quick Step0:03:34
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:26
6UnitedHealthcare0:12:27
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:44
8Drapac Cycling0:14:44
9Team Katusha
10BMC Racing Team0:16:59
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:04
12Lampre - Merida0:19:44
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:20:01
14Stölting Service Group0:22:51
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:11
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:01
17Roompot Oranje Peloton0:36:27
18Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:37:33

Latest on Cyclingnews