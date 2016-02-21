Tour of Oman: Vincenzo Nibali secures overall victory
Kristoff wins final sprint in Muscat
Stage 6: The Wave Muscat - Matrah Corniche
The early-season, we are told, is a building process, and on the evidence of the Tour of Oman, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) appears to have laid robust foundations for his 2016 campaign. The Italian champion finished safely in the main peloton to secure overall victory on Sunday’s final stage, which was won by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).
Kristoff clocked up his second win of the race and his fifth in total this season in the final bunch sprint, where his prodigious finishing effort was simply too much for the Giant-Alpecin duo of Zico Waeytens and Soren Kragh Anderson. It marked the second year running that the Norwegian has started his season with a cluster of confidence-boosting wins in the Middle East and he returns to Europe seemingly as the man to beat on the cobbles – and at Milan-San Remo – this spring.
“Last year I was really good in this part of the season and I’ve started really well now so I think I’m on the right way,” Kristoff said afterwards.
Nibali, by contrast, endured difficult openings to both his 2014 and 2015 seasons, failing to register a win until the Italian championship in June on each occasion, but this time around, he has hit the ground running.
After showing sure signs of form as last month’s Tour de San Luis progressed, Nibali exuded confidence throughout the week in Oman, and there was little surprise when he seized possession of the red jersey after winning atop Green Mountain on Friday. There was a calm assurance, too, about the way Nibali repelled Romain Bardet and AG2R-La Mondiale’s offensive on the rugged penultimate stage and he enjoyed a quiet afternoon on Matrah Corniche on Sunday.
The Sicilian finished the race 15 seconds clear of Bardet and 24 ahead of his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang.
“It was very important for me to try to get a win straightaway,” Nibali told the media in Oman after the podium ceremonies on Sunday. “It’s always nice to win early in the season, especially as there are important races coming up in the weeks to come.”
With Nibali’s year centred on the Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour de France, he has placed a greater emphasis on early-season form this time out, and he will line out at next month’s Tirreno-Adriatico seeking a third successive win, while Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April is another important intermediate target.
On Sunday afternoon, however, Nibali had thoughts only for the here and now.
“I’m happy with this win, especially seeing as I came very close to winning here before only to lose out by a second [to Peter Velits in 2012]” he said.
Nibali’s dauphin, Romain Bardet, declared himself pleased with his outing in what was his first stage race of the new season.
“Last year I had a good start to the season too, I was third behind Froome and Contador at the Ruta del Sol. Now I’ve come second here behind Nibali, so I’ve started the season like I was supposed to,” the Frenchman said.
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), a dark horse for Giro d’Italia success despite his protestations to the contrary, quietly showcased his burgeoning climbing talent by riding tempo to finish fourth on Green Mountain, and he finished in the same position on general classification, 40 seconds down on Nibali. Even at this early juncture, the runes of February racing makes for fascinating reading.
Sprint finale
There was a rather festive atmosphere at the start of the Tour of Oman’s final stage at The Wave, a complex of apartments and shops on the Muscat seafront, with Nibali’s Astana guard among the teams seizing the opportunity to enjoy a coffee on the terrace of the Shakespeare and Company Café.
The speed was high once the flag dropped, at least until a group of seven riders – Sebastien Minard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18), Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep), Pieter Van Speybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC-Sprandi) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot) forging clear after 20 kilometres.
After building a maximum lead of 2:30, the leaders were gradually reeled in once the bunch reached the finishing circuit on Matrah Corniche, with Katusha – understandably – the most active participant in the pursuit.
The escapees were finally caught shortly after taking the bell for the last lap, and from there, the outcome was all but a formality, as the red jerseys of Kristoff’s supporting crew dictated terms on the front. Marco Haller wound things up on the run-in and then Jacopo Guarnieri delivered a fine lead-out, before Kristoff produced a sprint to win by a proverbial street ahead of Waeytens, Andersen, Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18).
“For me it was just a question of holding the speed and I saw that nobody could come past. When you are delivered with this speed in that position it’s not too difficult to win actually,” Kristoff said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:01:18
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|15
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:15
|42
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|46
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|48
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|49
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|52
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|61
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|63
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|66
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|71
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|73
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|78
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|81
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|85
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|87
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|88
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|89
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:52
|90
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|91
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|95
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|99
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|101
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|102
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:22
|103
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|104
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:35
|105
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|106
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:41
|107
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|109
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|111
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:09
|112
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|113
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:14
|115
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:17
|116
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:24
|117
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|118
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|119
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|120
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|121
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:14
|122
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|124
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:11
|125
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|126
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:21
|128
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:58
|129
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:13
|130
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|131
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:05
|133
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:46
|134
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:24
|135
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|8
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:01:18
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:15
|10
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:54
|25
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|26
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|28
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:22
|29
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|30
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:41
|31
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|32
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:09
|33
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|34
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:17
|35
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|36
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:11
|37
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9:03:54
|2
|Dimension Data
|3
|Etixx-Quick Step
|4
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|9
|UnitedHealthcare
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:30
|15
|Stölting Service Group
|16
|Drapac Cycling
|17
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:45
|18
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22:25:25
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:54
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|7
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:31
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:56
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:59
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:19
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:30
|13
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:39
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:49
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:00
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:20
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:28
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:18
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:21
|21
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:45
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:51
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:06
|24
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:20
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:15
|26
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:44
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:53
|28
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:57
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:15
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:23
|31
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|32
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:01
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:18
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:23
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:47
|36
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:47
|37
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:18
|38
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:45
|39
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:21
|40
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:23
|41
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:31
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:52
|43
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:14:00
|44
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:06
|45
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:42
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:44
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:14
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:31
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:38
|50
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:16:29
|51
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:30
|52
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:37
|53
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:57
|54
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:19:30
|55
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|56
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|57
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:34
|58
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:20:40
|59
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:16
|60
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:52
|61
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:00
|62
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:15
|63
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:18
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:30
|66
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:43
|67
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:07
|68
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:19
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:50
|70
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:11
|71
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:45
|72
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:25:58
|73
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:59
|74
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:09
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:26:11
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:28
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:29
|78
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:38
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:43
|80
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:59
|81
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:27:33
|82
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:27:58
|83
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:28:15
|84
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:48
|85
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:56
|86
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:36
|87
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:10
|88
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:25
|89
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:30:34
|90
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:31
|91
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:31:51
|92
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|93
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:31:59
|94
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:00
|95
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:04
|96
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:32:31
|97
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:57
|98
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:15
|99
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:31
|100
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:21
|101
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:34:33
|102
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:34:39
|103
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:17
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:44
|105
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:51
|106
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:08
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:15
|109
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:37:14
|110
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:55
|111
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:38:38
|112
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:38:50
|113
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:39:21
|114
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:39:25
|115
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:39:27
|116
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:56
|117
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:40:06
|118
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:41
|119
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:16
|120
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:57
|121
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:42:27
|122
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:42:41
|123
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:44:13
|124
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:44:19
|125
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:06
|126
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:20
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:46:35
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:46:58
|129
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:47:39
|130
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:49:05
|131
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:49:13
|132
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:06
|133
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:02
|134
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:45
|135
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:03:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|41
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|30
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|12
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|15
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|19
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|20
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|21
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|23
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|25
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|27
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|28
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|30
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|5
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|34
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|35
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|36
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|37
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|38
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|39
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|41
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|42
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|44
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|45
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2
|46
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|47
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|49
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|50
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|51
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|52
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|53
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|54
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|55
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|56
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|57
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|58
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|26
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|33
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22:26:56
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:48
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:59
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:29
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:49
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:35
|8
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:13
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:47
|10
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:52
|11
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:00
|12
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:12:35
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:13
|14
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:06
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:18:37
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:44
|17
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:48
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:19
|20
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:40
|21
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:24:27
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:24:40
|23
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:25
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:54
|25
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:20
|26
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:26
|27
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:00
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:50
|29
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:37
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:37:07
|31
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:38:35
|32
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:42:42
|33
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:42:48
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:43:35
|35
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:49
|36
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:47:42
|37
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:48:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|67:22:19
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:14
|4
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:34
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:26
|6
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:12:27
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:44
|8
|Drapac Cycling
|0:14:44
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:59
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:04
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:19:44
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:20:01
|14
|Stölting Service Group
|0:22:51
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:11
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:01
|17
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:36:27
|18
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:37:33
