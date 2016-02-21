Image 1 of 95 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes centre stage on the final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 95 Interview time for Brendan Canty (Drapac) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 3 of 95 Zico Waeytens (Team Giant-Alpecin) would finish second on the final stage (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 4 of 95 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 5 of 95 Maarten Wynants (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 6 of 95 Laurens De Plus (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 7 of 95 Best young rider Brendan Canty (Drapac) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 8 of 95 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Vincenzo Nibali chat on the start line (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 9 of 95 A Roompot soigneur ready to hand off lunch (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 10 of 95 The jersey winners of the 2016 Tour of Oman together on the podium (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 11 of 95 The peloton rolling through the Oman landscape (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 12 of 95 Oman on display (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 13 of 95 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 14 of 95 Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 15 of 95 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) smiles on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 95 The peloton in action during the last day in Oman. The early-season, we are told, is a building process, and on the evidence of the Tour of Oman, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) appears to have laid robust foundations for his 2016 campaign. The Italian champion finished safely in the main peloton to secure overall victory on Sunday’s final stage, which was won by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Kristoff clocked up his second win of the race and his fifth in total this season in the final bunch sprint, where his prodigious finishing effort was simply too much for the Giant-Alpecin duo of Zico Waeytens and Soren Kragh Anderson. It marked the second year running that the Norwegian has started his season with a cluster of confidence-boosting wins in the Middle East and he returns to Europe seemingly as the man to beat on the cobbles – and at Milan-San Remo – this spring.

“Last year I was really good in this part of the season and I’ve started really well now so I think I’m on the right way,” Kristoff said afterwards.

Nibali, by contrast, endured difficult openings to both his 2014 and 2015 seasons, failing to register a win until the Italian championship in June on each occasion, but this time around, he has hit the ground running.

After showing sure signs of form as last month’s Tour de San Luis progressed, Nibali exuded confidence throughout the week in Oman, and there was little surprise when he seized possession of the red jersey after winning atop Green Mountain on Friday. There was a calm assurance, too, about the way Nibali repelled Romain Bardet and AG2R-La Mondiale’s offensive on the rugged penultimate stage and he enjoyed a quiet afternoon on Matrah Corniche on Sunday.

The Sicilian finished the race 15 seconds clear of Bardet and 24 ahead of his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang.

“It was very important for me to try to get a win straightaway,” Nibali told the media in Oman after the podium ceremonies on Sunday. “It’s always nice to win early in the season, especially as there are important races coming up in the weeks to come.”

With Nibali’s year centred on the Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour de France, he has placed a greater emphasis on early-season form this time out, and he will line out at next month’s Tirreno-Adriatico seeking a third successive win, while Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April is another important intermediate target.

On Sunday afternoon, however, Nibali had thoughts only for the here and now.

“I’m happy with this win, especially seeing as I came very close to winning here before only to lose out by a second [to Peter Velits in 2012]” he said.

Nibali’s dauphin, Romain Bardet, declared himself pleased with his outing in what was his first stage race of the new season.

“Last year I had a good start to the season too, I was third behind Froome and Contador at the Ruta del Sol. Now I’ve come second here behind Nibali, so I’ve started the season like I was supposed to,” the Frenchman said.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), a dark horse for Giro d’Italia success despite his protestations to the contrary, quietly showcased his burgeoning climbing talent by riding tempo to finish fourth on Green Mountain, and he finished in the same position on general classification, 40 seconds down on Nibali. Even at this early juncture, the runes of February racing makes for fascinating reading.

Sprint finale

There was a rather festive atmosphere at the start of the Tour of Oman’s final stage at The Wave, a complex of apartments and shops on the Muscat seafront, with Nibali’s Astana guard among the teams seizing the opportunity to enjoy a coffee on the terrace of the Shakespeare and Company Café.

The speed was high once the flag dropped, at least until a group of seven riders – Sebastien Minard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18), Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep), Pieter Van Speybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC-Sprandi) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot) forging clear after 20 kilometres.

After building a maximum lead of 2:30, the leaders were gradually reeled in once the bunch reached the finishing circuit on Matrah Corniche, with Katusha – understandably – the most active participant in the pursuit.

The escapees were finally caught shortly after taking the bell for the last lap, and from there, the outcome was all but a formality, as the red jerseys of Kristoff’s supporting crew dictated terms on the front. Marco Haller wound things up on the run-in and then Jacopo Guarnieri delivered a fine lead-out, before Kristoff produced a sprint to win by a proverbial street ahead of Waeytens, Andersen, Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18).

“For me it was just a question of holding the speed and I saw that nobody could come past. When you are delivered with this speed in that position it’s not too difficult to win actually,” Kristoff said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:01:18 2 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 15 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 23 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 41 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:15 42 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 47 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 48 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 49 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 50 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 52 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 58 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 61 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 63 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 65 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 66 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 67 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 71 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 73 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 76 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 78 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 81 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 84 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 85 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 87 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 88 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 89 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:52 90 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 91 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 93 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 95 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 99 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 101 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 102 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:22 103 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 104 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:01:35 105 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 106 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:41 107 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 108 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 109 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 110 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 111 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:09 112 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 113 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:14 115 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:17 116 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:24 117 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 118 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 119 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:03 120 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 121 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:14 122 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:26 124 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:11 125 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 126 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:21 128 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:58 129 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:13 130 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 131 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:05 133 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:46 134 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:24 135 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1, Al Jissah - 92.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint 2, Matrah Corniche (2nd Crossing Of The Finish Line) - 115.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 8 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Combativity Sprint 1, Climb Of Al Hamriyah (Kom) - 78.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Combativity Sprint 2, Al Jissah - 92.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Combativity Sprint 3, Climb Of Al Jissah (Kom) - 95.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Combativity Sprint 4, Matrah Corniche (2nd Crossing Of The Finish Line) - 115.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:01:18 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:15 10 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 14 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 19 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 23 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:54 25 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 26 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 28 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:22 29 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 30 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:41 31 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 32 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:09 33 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 34 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:17 35 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:26 36 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:11 37 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Alpecin 9:03:54 2 Dimension Data 3 Etixx-Quick Step 4 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 5 Bora-Argon 18 6 Lampre - Merida 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Team Katusha 0:00:15 9 UnitedHealthcare 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Astana Pro Team 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:30 15 Stölting Service Group 16 Drapac Cycling 17 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:45 18 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:09

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22:25:25 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:40 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:54 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:06 7 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:31 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:56 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:59 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:19 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:30 13 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:39 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:49 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:00 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:20 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:28 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:33 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:18 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:21 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:45 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:51 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:06 24 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:20 25 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:15 26 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:44 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:53 28 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:57 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:15 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:08:23 31 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:51 32 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:01 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:18 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:23 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:47 36 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:47 37 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:18 38 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:45 39 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:13:21 40 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:13:23 41 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:31 42 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:52 43 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:14:00 44 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:14:06 45 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:42 46 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:44 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:15:14 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:31 49 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:38 50 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:16:29 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:30 52 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:37 53 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:57 54 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:19:30 55 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:08 56 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 57 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:34 58 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:20:40 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:16 60 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:52 61 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:22:00 62 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:15 63 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:18 65 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:30 66 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:22:43 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:07 68 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:19 69 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:50 70 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:24:11 71 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:45 72 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:25:58 73 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:59 74 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:09 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:26:11 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:28 77 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:29 78 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:38 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:43 80 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:59 81 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:27:33 82 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:27:58 83 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:15 84 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:48 85 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:56 86 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:29:36 87 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:10 88 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:25 89 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:30:34 90 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:31 91 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:31:51 92 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 93 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:31:59 94 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:00 95 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:04 96 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:32:31 97 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:57 98 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:15 99 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:31 100 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:21 101 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:34:33 102 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:34:39 103 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:17 104 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:44 105 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:51 106 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:08 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:15 109 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:37:14 110 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:37:55 111 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:38:38 112 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:38:50 113 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:39:21 114 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:39:25 115 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:39:27 116 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:56 117 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:40:06 118 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:40:41 119 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:41:16 120 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:41:57 121 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:42:27 122 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:42:41 123 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:44:13 124 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:44:19 125 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:06 126 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:20 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:46:35 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:46:58 129 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:47:39 130 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:49:05 131 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:49:13 132 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:06 133 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:51:02 134 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:51:45 135 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:03:40

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 41 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 30 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 12 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 12 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 15 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 19 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 20 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 21 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 23 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 25 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 27 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 28 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 30 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 5 31 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 5 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 34 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 4 35 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4 36 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 37 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 38 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 39 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 41 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 42 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 44 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 45 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2 46 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2 47 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 48 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 49 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 50 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 51 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 52 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 1 53 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 54 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 55 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 56 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 57 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 58 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data -10

Combativity Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 14 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 15 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 22 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 23 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 25 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 26 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 33 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22:26:56 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:25 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:48 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:59 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:29 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:49 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:35 8 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:13 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:47 10 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:11:52 11 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:00 12 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:12:35 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:13 14 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:06 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:18:37 16 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:44 17 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:48 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:19 20 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:40 21 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:24:27 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:24:40 23 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:25 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:28:54 25 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:30:20 26 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:26 27 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:00 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:50 29 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:37 30 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:37:07 31 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:38:35 32 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:42:42 33 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:42:48 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:43:35 35 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:44:49 36 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:47:42 37 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:48:35