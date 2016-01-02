Trending

Rafael Valls celebrates Tour of Oman victory ahead of Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre-Merida
2014Chris Froome (GBr) Sky
2013Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2012Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
2011Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
2010Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank

