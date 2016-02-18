Trending

Tour of Oman: Kristoff wins stage 3 to Naseem Park

Boasson Hagen retains race lead

Image 1 of 80

Alexander Kristoff wins the Tour of Oman stage 3

Alexander Kristoff wins the Tour of Oman stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 80

Edvald Boasson Hagen gets a drink at the team car.

Edvald Boasson Hagen gets a drink at the team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 80

The peloton passes spectators during stage 2 in Oman.

The peloton passes spectators during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 80

Heavy rains fell during stage 2 in Oman.

Heavy rains fell during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 80

Katusha took up the chase for Kristoff during stage 2 in Oman.

Katusha took up the chase for Kristoff during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 80

Katusha took up the chase for Kristoff during stage 2 in Oman.

Katusha took up the chase for Kristoff during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 80

The breakaway in action during stage 2 in Oman.

The breakaway in action during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 80

Jordan Kerby, Ivar Slik and Brian Van Geothem.

Jordan Kerby, Ivar Slik and Brian Van Geothem.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 80

Pavel Kocjetkov chases for Katusha.

Pavel Kocjetkov chases for Katusha.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 80

Katusha riders gather at the end of stage 2 in Oman.

Katusha riders gather at the end of stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 80

A Giant-Alpecin rider loaded up with supplies after a stop at the team car.

A Giant-Alpecin rider loaded up with supplies after a stop at the team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 80

BMC's Joey Rosskopf gets a bottle from the team car.

BMC's Joey Rosskopf gets a bottle from the team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 80

Scenery from the route of stage 2 in Oman.

Scenery from the route of stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 80

The peloton passes a mosque during stage 2 in Oman.

The peloton passes a mosque during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 80

The breakaway passes a mosque during stage 2 in Oman.

The breakaway passes a mosque during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 80

Katusha on the front of stage 2 in Oman.

Katusha on the front of stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 80

Dimension Data and Katusha pick up the chase during stage 2 in Oman.

Dimension Data and Katusha pick up the chase during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 80

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the peloton during stage 2 in Oman.

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the peloton during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 80

The peloton in action during stage 2 in Oman.

The peloton in action during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 80

German champion Emanuel Buchmann rides in the group during stage 2 in Oman.

German champion Emanuel Buchmann rides in the group during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 80

Daniel Teklehaimanot refuels during stage 2 in Oman.

Daniel Teklehaimanot refuels during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 80

The jersey wearers after stage 3 with race organisers

The jersey wearers after stage 3 with race organisers
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 23 of 80

Most agressive rider for stage 3, Kenny De Haes of Wanty Groupe Gobert.

Most agressive rider for stage 3, Kenny De Haes of Wanty Groupe Gobert.
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 24 of 80

Best young rider Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18)

Best young rider Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 25 of 80

Some workers take a brief break to watch the peloton pass by

Some workers take a brief break to watch the peloton pass by
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 26 of 80

Linus Gerdemann (Stölting Service Group)

Linus Gerdemann (Stölting Service Group)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 27 of 80

The rain hit the race hard

The rain hit the race hard
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 28 of 80

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data)

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 29 of 80

Brian Van Goethem (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)

Brian Van Goethem (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 30 of 80

Ivar Slik (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)

Ivar Slik (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 31 of 80

Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 32 of 80

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 33 of 80

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 34 of 80

Alex Kamp (Stölting Service Group)

Alex Kamp (Stölting Service Group)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 35 of 80

Adam Phelan (Drapac)

Adam Phelan (Drapac)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 36 of 80

The breakaway in action during stage 2 on Oman.

The breakaway in action during stage 2 on Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 80

Kenneth van Rooy drives the breakaway druing stage 2 in Oman.

Kenneth van Rooy drives the breakaway druing stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 80

Kenneth van Rooy drives the breakaway druing stage 2 in Oman.

Kenneth van Rooy drives the breakaway druing stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 80

Dimension Data ride for race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen during stage 2 in Oman.

Dimension Data ride for race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 80

Brian Van Goethem rides solo during stage 2 in Oman.

Brian Van Goethem rides solo during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 80

Brian Van Goethem rides solo during stage 2 in Oman.

Brian Van Goethem rides solo during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 80

The breakaway on wet roads during stage 2 in Oman.

The breakaway on wet roads during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 80

The breakaway on wet roads during stage 2 in Oman.

The breakaway on wet roads during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 80

Escapees Jordan Kerby, Brian Van Goethem and Ivar Slik during stage 2 in Oman.

Escapees Jordan Kerby, Brian Van Goethem and Ivar Slik during stage 2 in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 80

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 46 of 80

Preben Van Hecke

Preben Van Hecke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 80

Some rare rain in Oman

Some rare rain in Oman
Image 48 of 80

Dimension Data working to protect Edvald Boasson Hagen

Dimension Data working to protect Edvald Boasson Hagen
Image 49 of 80

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the red jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the red jersey
Image 50 of 80

Alexander Kristoff has a clear advantage at the front

Alexander Kristoff has a clear advantage at the front
Image 51 of 80

A camel watches on as the breakaway go by

A camel watches on as the breakaway go by
Image 52 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 80

A heavy downpour soaked Tour of Oman on stage 3

A heavy downpour soaked Tour of Oman on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 80

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 80

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 80

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 80

Laurens De Plus (Etixx-Quickstep)

Laurens De Plus (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 80

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 80

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep)

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 80

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 80

The rain falls on the peloton during stage 3 of the Tour of Oman

The rain falls on the peloton during stage 3 of the Tour of Oman
Image 63 of 80

Put your best pain face on

Put your best pain face on
Image 64 of 80

Edvald Boasson Hagen finished safely to keep his lead

Edvald Boasson Hagen finished safely to keep his lead
Image 65 of 80

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep)

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 80

The group uses the full width of the road

The group uses the full width of the road
Image 67 of 80

A long convoy of vehicles behind the peloton

A long convoy of vehicles behind the peloton
Image 68 of 80

Boasson Hagen pulls on the red leader's jersey

Boasson Hagen pulls on the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 80

Alexander Kristoff atop the podium in Oman

Alexander Kristoff atop the podium in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet and the BMC riders after the stage

Greg Van Avermaet and the BMC riders after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 80

The AG2R La Mondiale riders cool down

The AG2R La Mondiale riders cool down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 80

Alexander Kristoff cools down after his stage win

Alexander Kristoff cools down after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 80

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his Katusha teammates

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his Katusha teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 80

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his Katusha teammates

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his Katusha teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 80

Alexander Kristoff and the Katusha riders pose for the cameras

Alexander Kristoff and the Katusha riders pose for the cameras
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 80

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his Katusha teammates

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his Katusha teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 80

The Katusha riders discuss the stage win

The Katusha riders discuss the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 80

Edvald Boasson Hagen pulls on the red leader's jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen pulls on the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 80

The bunch sprint on the Tour of Oman stage 3

The bunch sprint on the Tour of Oman stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 80

Alexander Kristoff is on a fine run of form

Alexander Kristoff is on a fine run of form
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) continued his storming start to the season by sprinting to victory on the third stage of the Tour of Oman on Thursday. The Norwegian comfortably outgunned Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roy Jans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) at the end of the 176.5-kilometre stage, which pitched gently downhill all the way from the half-way mark to the finish at Naseem Park.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), who took the race lead on stage 2, finished safely in the pack to ensure there was no change at the head of the overall standings.

For Kristoff, it’s a case of déja vu – albeit a most pleasing one. His 2016 season is taking on a remarkably similar shape to 2015; victories on stages 2, 4, and 5 at the Tour of Qatar, plus the points classification, have again been followed by a win on day three in Oman.

Kristoff was the most prolific winner in the peloton last year, with a monument to his name at the Tour of Flanders, and things are boding very well for the 28-year-old once again.

Stage 3 was one of just a couple of opportunities for the sprinters at the Tour of Oman, and Kristoff and co will now head towards the back of the bunch for Friday’s Green Mountain showdown and Saturday’s triple ascent of the Bousher Al Amerat climb. They will, however, spar once more on Sunday’s final stage on the Matrah Corniche.

How it happened

Another day and another breakaway for Kenny Dehaes of Wanty Groupe Gobert. The Belgian is seemingly a glutton for punishment and once again got himself into a move in the early kilometres, joined by the Roompot Oranje Peloton duo of Ivar Slik and Brian Van Goethem, as well as Jordan Kerby (Drapac), and Kenneth Van Rooy (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

As they headed inland, away from the stage start at Al Sawadi beach, they enjoyed a tailwind and opened up a lead of around four minutes in the first half of the race, which was gently uphill for the most part.

Dark storm clouds were gathering overhead and there was a brief shower shortly ahead of the first intermediate sprint, where Dehaes got some more points on the board, though he’ll never be able to seriously challenge those who have placed highly at the stage finishes.

The speed in the bunch increased as they neared the sprint point, and the gap to the leaders dropped off suddenly to around two minutes before stretching back out.

The road began to head back towards the coast and Van Rooy suffered a puncture, sparking change at the front of the race. He and Dehaes were dropped and made their way back to the bunch while the other three ploughed on. The rain was back for the second intermediate sprint and this time the thunder joined in with a heavy downpour, making for treacherously slippery roads.

Van Goethem took the points at the sprint and, as the gap ducked down towards the minute mark and they passed the 20km to go banner, he decided to take off on his own. He was never going to stand much of a chance and he was duly swallowed up with 10km to, whereupon it was time for the sprinters to find their way through the chaos.

The finish was faster and more crowded than the windy drag finishes in Qatar, but Kristoff still managed to come out on top, crossing the line a good bike length ahead of Hofland.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:03:22
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
8Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
14Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
24Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
25Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
27Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
28Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
37Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
40Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
42Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
43Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
47Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
48Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
54Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
55Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
56Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
63Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
65Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
68Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
69Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
70Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
71Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
72Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
80Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
81Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
82Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
83Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
85Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
88Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
89Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
91Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
92Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
93Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
94Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
95Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:15
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
99Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:02
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
103Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
104Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
106George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
108Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
109Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
110Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:10
111Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
112Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
113Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:01
116Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
118Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:09
120Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
122Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
124Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
125Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
127Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:26
128Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
129Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
131Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
132Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:28
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
136Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
138Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
139Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:27

Sprint 1 - Wadi Bani Awf, km. 81.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Sprint 2 - Al Taww, km. 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
3Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin5
7Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
8Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
9Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:03:22
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
12Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
15Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
18Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
19Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
21Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
23Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
29Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
31Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:02
32Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
33Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:09
34Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:04
35Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
36Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:28
37Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:27

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:10:06
2Roompot - Oranje Peloton
3BMC Racing Team
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Lampre - Merida
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Astana Pro Team
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Etixx - Quick-Step
10Team Katusha
11UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Bora-Argon 18
13Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Dimension Data
15Team Giant-Alpecin
16Drapac Professional Cycling
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Stölting Service Group

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data11:52:53
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:08
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:10
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:16
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:26
14Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:28
15Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:40
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:48
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:51
19Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:52
20Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
21Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:08
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:13
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:27
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:37
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:38
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:41
28Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:50
29Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:51
30Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:16
32Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:23
33George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:25
34Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:31
35Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
36Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:32
37Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:37
38Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:02:47
39Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:01
40Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:20
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
42Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:29
43Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:53
47Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:58
48Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:00
49Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:04:12
50Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:35
52Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:45
53Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:48
54Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:54
55Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
57Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:58
58Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:01
59Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:14
60Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
61Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:17
62Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
63Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:05:30
64Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:41
65Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:51
66Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:53
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:55
68Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:06
69Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:30
70Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:06:32
71Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:33
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
73Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:51
74Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:59
75Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:07:03
76Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:07:12
77Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:07:18
78Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:24
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:28
80Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:40
81Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:41
82Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:42
83Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:46
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:07:59
85Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:01
86Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:08:05
87Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:08:09
88Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:10
89Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:18
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:41
92Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:48
93Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:56
94Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:20
95Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:21
96Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:39
97Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:55
98Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:56
99Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:10:01
100Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:10:26
101Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:10:32
102Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:34
103Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
105Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:39
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:55
107Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:00
108Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:12
109Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:20
110Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:32
111Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:12
112Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:13
113Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:32
114Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:13:03
115Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:12
116Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:13:25
117Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:53
118Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:01
119Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:35
120Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:51
121Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:01
122Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
124Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
125Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:13
126Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:39
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:10
128Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:09
129Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:13
130Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:18:17
131Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:18:27
132Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:26
133Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:46
134Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:00
135Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:20:34
136Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:56
137Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:06
138Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:11
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:34

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data23pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step15
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
11Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton7
12Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
15Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group6
16Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida6
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
20Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin5
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
23Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
24Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
25Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
26Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
27Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
28Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
29Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2
30Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
31Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
33Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
34Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
35Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1811:53:09
2Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:24
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:32
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:35
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:36
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:52
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:11
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:35
10Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:00
11Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:07
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:15
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:21
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:38
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:42
17Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:50
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:14
19Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:06:16
20Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:17
21Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:21
22Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:06:47
23Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:08
24Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:30
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:45
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:05
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:10:10
28Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:57
29Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:16
30Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group0:13:09
31Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:19
32Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:45
33Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:57
34Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:23
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:16:53
36Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:18:11
37Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:44
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:50

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data35:39:31
2Astana Pro Team0:00:34
3AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
4Bora-Argon 180:01:41
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:42
6Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:44
7Team Katusha0:03:51
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:52
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:59
10UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:44
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:06
12BMC Racing Team0:05:09
13Lampre - Merida0:06:20
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:04
15Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:10
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:14
17Stölting Service Group0:09:16
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:38

Latest on Cyclingnews