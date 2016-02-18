Tour of Oman: Kristoff wins stage 3 to Naseem Park
Boasson Hagen retains race lead
Stage 3: Al Sawadi Beach - Naseem Park
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) continued his storming start to the season by sprinting to victory on the third stage of the Tour of Oman on Thursday. The Norwegian comfortably outgunned Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roy Jans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) at the end of the 176.5-kilometre stage, which pitched gently downhill all the way from the half-way mark to the finish at Naseem Park.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), who took the race lead on stage 2, finished safely in the pack to ensure there was no change at the head of the overall standings.
For Kristoff, it’s a case of déja vu – albeit a most pleasing one. His 2016 season is taking on a remarkably similar shape to 2015; victories on stages 2, 4, and 5 at the Tour of Qatar, plus the points classification, have again been followed by a win on day three in Oman.
Kristoff was the most prolific winner in the peloton last year, with a monument to his name at the Tour of Flanders, and things are boding very well for the 28-year-old once again.
Stage 3 was one of just a couple of opportunities for the sprinters at the Tour of Oman, and Kristoff and co will now head towards the back of the bunch for Friday’s Green Mountain showdown and Saturday’s triple ascent of the Bousher Al Amerat climb. They will, however, spar once more on Sunday’s final stage on the Matrah Corniche.
How it happened
Another day and another breakaway for Kenny Dehaes of Wanty Groupe Gobert. The Belgian is seemingly a glutton for punishment and once again got himself into a move in the early kilometres, joined by the Roompot Oranje Peloton duo of Ivar Slik and Brian Van Goethem, as well as Jordan Kerby (Drapac), and Kenneth Van Rooy (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
As they headed inland, away from the stage start at Al Sawadi beach, they enjoyed a tailwind and opened up a lead of around four minutes in the first half of the race, which was gently uphill for the most part.
Dark storm clouds were gathering overhead and there was a brief shower shortly ahead of the first intermediate sprint, where Dehaes got some more points on the board, though he’ll never be able to seriously challenge those who have placed highly at the stage finishes.
The speed in the bunch increased as they neared the sprint point, and the gap to the leaders dropped off suddenly to around two minutes before stretching back out.
The road began to head back towards the coast and Van Rooy suffered a puncture, sparking change at the front of the race. He and Dehaes were dropped and made their way back to the bunch while the other three ploughed on. The rain was back for the second intermediate sprint and this time the thunder joined in with a heavy downpour, making for treacherously slippery roads.
Van Goethem took the points at the sprint and, as the gap ducked down towards the minute mark and they passed the 20km to go banner, he decided to take off on his own. He was never going to stand much of a chance and he was duly swallowed up with 10km to, whereupon it was time for the sprinters to find their way through the chaos.
The finish was faster and more crowded than the windy drag finishes in Qatar, but Kristoff still managed to come out on top, crossing the line a good bike length ahead of Hofland.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:03:22
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|37
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|42
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|43
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|48
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|51
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|56
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|65
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|68
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|69
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|72
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|80
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|81
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|82
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|83
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|85
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|88
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|89
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|91
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|92
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|93
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|94
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|95
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:15
|98
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|99
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|106
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|110
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:10
|111
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|112
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|113
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:01
|116
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|118
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:09
|120
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|122
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|124
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|125
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|127
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:26
|128
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|129
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|130
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|131
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:28
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|136
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|138
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|pts
|2
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|3
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|8
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:03:22
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|18
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|23
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|29
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|31
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:02
|32
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|33
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:09
|34
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:04
|35
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:28
|37
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:10:06
|2
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Stölting Service Group
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|11:52:53
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:10
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:16
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|14
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|15
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:40
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:48
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:51
|19
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:52
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|21
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:08
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:27
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:37
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:41
|28
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:50
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:51
|30
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:16
|32
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:23
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:25
|34
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:31
|35
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|37
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:37
|38
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:02:47
|39
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:01
|40
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:20
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|42
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:29
|43
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:53
|47
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:00
|49
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:04:12
|50
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|52
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:45
|53
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:48
|54
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:54
|55
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|57
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:58
|58
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:01
|59
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:14
|60
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|61
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:17
|62
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|63
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:05:30
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:41
|65
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:51
|66
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:53
|67
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:55
|68
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:06
|69
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:30
|70
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:06:32
|71
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:33
|72
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|73
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|74
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:59
|75
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:03
|76
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:12
|77
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:18
|78
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:24
|79
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:28
|80
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:40
|81
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:41
|82
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:42
|83
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:46
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:07:59
|85
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:01
|86
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:08:05
|87
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:08:09
|88
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:10
|89
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:18
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:41
|92
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:48
|93
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:56
|94
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:20
|95
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:21
|96
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:39
|97
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:55
|98
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|99
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:01
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:10:26
|101
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:32
|102
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:34
|103
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:39
|106
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:55
|107
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:00
|108
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:12
|109
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:20
|110
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:32
|111
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|112
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:13
|113
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:32
|114
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:03
|115
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:12
|116
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:25
|117
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:53
|118
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|119
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:35
|120
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:51
|121
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:01
|122
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|124
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|125
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:13
|126
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:39
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:10
|128
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:09
|129
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:13
|130
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:17
|131
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:18:27
|132
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:26
|133
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:46
|134
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:00
|135
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:20:34
|136
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:56
|137
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:06
|138
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:11
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|23
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|11
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|12
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|15
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|6
|16
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|6
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|20
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|23
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|24
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|25
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|26
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|28
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|29
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2
|30
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|31
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|33
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|34
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|35
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|11:53:09
|2
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:32
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:35
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:35
|10
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:00
|11
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:07
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:15
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:21
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:38
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:42
|17
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:50
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:14
|19
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:06:16
|20
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:17
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:21
|22
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:47
|23
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:08
|24
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:30
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:45
|26
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:05
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:10:10
|28
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:57
|29
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:16
|30
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:09
|31
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:19
|32
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:45
|33
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:57
|34
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:23
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:16:53
|36
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:18:11
|37
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:44
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|35:39:31
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:41
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:42
|6
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:44
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:03:51
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:52
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:59
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:06
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:20
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:04
|15
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:10
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:14
|17
|Stölting Service Group
|0:09:16
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:38
