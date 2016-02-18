Image 1 of 80 Alexander Kristoff wins the Tour of Oman stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen gets a drink at the team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 80 The peloton passes spectators during stage 2 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 80 Heavy rains fell during stage 2 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 80 Katusha took up the chase for Kristoff during stage 2 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 80 Katusha took up the chase for Kristoff during stage 2 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 80 The breakaway in action during stage 2 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 80 Jordan Kerby, Ivar Slik and Brian Van Geothem. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) continued his storming start to the season by sprinting to victory on the third stage of the Tour of Oman on Thursday. The Norwegian comfortably outgunned Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roy Jans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) at the end of the 176.5-kilometre stage, which pitched gently downhill all the way from the half-way mark to the finish at Naseem Park.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), who took the race lead on stage 2, finished safely in the pack to ensure there was no change at the head of the overall standings.

For Kristoff, it’s a case of déja vu – albeit a most pleasing one. His 2016 season is taking on a remarkably similar shape to 2015; victories on stages 2, 4, and 5 at the Tour of Qatar, plus the points classification, have again been followed by a win on day three in Oman.

Kristoff was the most prolific winner in the peloton last year, with a monument to his name at the Tour of Flanders, and things are boding very well for the 28-year-old once again.

Stage 3 was one of just a couple of opportunities for the sprinters at the Tour of Oman, and Kristoff and co will now head towards the back of the bunch for Friday’s Green Mountain showdown and Saturday’s triple ascent of the Bousher Al Amerat climb. They will, however, spar once more on Sunday’s final stage on the Matrah Corniche.

How it happened

Another day and another breakaway for Kenny Dehaes of Wanty Groupe Gobert. The Belgian is seemingly a glutton for punishment and once again got himself into a move in the early kilometres, joined by the Roompot Oranje Peloton duo of Ivar Slik and Brian Van Goethem, as well as Jordan Kerby (Drapac), and Kenneth Van Rooy (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

As they headed inland, away from the stage start at Al Sawadi beach, they enjoyed a tailwind and opened up a lead of around four minutes in the first half of the race, which was gently uphill for the most part.

Dark storm clouds were gathering overhead and there was a brief shower shortly ahead of the first intermediate sprint, where Dehaes got some more points on the board, though he’ll never be able to seriously challenge those who have placed highly at the stage finishes.

The speed in the bunch increased as they neared the sprint point, and the gap to the leaders dropped off suddenly to around two minutes before stretching back out.

The road began to head back towards the coast and Van Rooy suffered a puncture, sparking change at the front of the race. He and Dehaes were dropped and made their way back to the bunch while the other three ploughed on. The rain was back for the second intermediate sprint and this time the thunder joined in with a heavy downpour, making for treacherously slippery roads.

Van Goethem took the points at the sprint and, as the gap ducked down towards the minute mark and they passed the 20km to go banner, he decided to take off on his own. He was never going to stand much of a chance and he was duly swallowed up with 10km to, whereupon it was time for the sprinters to find their way through the chaos.

The finish was faster and more crowded than the windy drag finishes in Qatar, but Kristoff still managed to come out on top, crossing the line a good bike length ahead of Hofland.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:03:22 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 14 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 18 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 24 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 25 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 27 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 37 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 40 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 42 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 43 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 47 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 48 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 51 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 55 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 56 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 63 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 65 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 68 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 69 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 71 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 72 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 76 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 80 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 81 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 82 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 83 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 85 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 87 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 88 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 89 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 91 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 92 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 93 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 94 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 95 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:15 98 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:53 99 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:02 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 104 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 106 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 108 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 109 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 110 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:10 111 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 112 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 113 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:01 116 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 117 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 118 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:09 120 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 121 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 122 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 124 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 125 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 126 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 127 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:26 128 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 129 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 130 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 131 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 132 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:28 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 136 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 138 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:27

Sprint 1 - Wadi Bani Awf, km. 81.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Sprint 2 - Al Taww, km. 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 3 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 7 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4 8 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:03:22 2 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 18 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 23 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 29 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 31 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:02 32 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 33 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:09 34 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:04 35 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 36 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:28 37 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:27

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12:10:06 2 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Lampre - Merida 6 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Team Katusha 11 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Bora-Argon 18 13 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Dimension Data 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Drapac Professional Cycling 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Stölting Service Group

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 11:52:53 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:08 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:10 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:16 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:26 14 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:28 15 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:40 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:48 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:51 19 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:52 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 21 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:08 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:13 24 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:27 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:37 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:38 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:41 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:50 29 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:51 30 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:16 32 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:23 33 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:25 34 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:31 35 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 36 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:32 37 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:37 38 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:02:47 39 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:01 40 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:20 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 42 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:29 43 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:53 47 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:58 48 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:00 49 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:04:12 50 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:35 52 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:45 53 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:48 54 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:54 55 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 57 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:58 58 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:01 59 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:14 60 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:05:16 61 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:17 62 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 63 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:05:30 64 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:41 65 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:51 66 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:53 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:55 68 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:06 69 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:30 70 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:06:32 71 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:33 72 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 73 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:51 74 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:59 75 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:03 76 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:07:12 77 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:07:18 78 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:24 79 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:28 80 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:40 81 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:41 82 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:42 83 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:46 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:07:59 85 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:01 86 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:08:05 87 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:08:09 88 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:10 89 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:18 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:41 92 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:48 93 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:56 94 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:20 95 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:21 96 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:39 97 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:55 98 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:56 99 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:01 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:10:26 101 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:10:32 102 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:34 103 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 105 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:39 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:55 107 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:00 108 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:12 109 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:20 110 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:32 111 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:12 112 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:13 113 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:32 114 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:03 115 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:12 116 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:13:25 117 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:53 118 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:01 119 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:35 120 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:51 121 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:01 122 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 124 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 125 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:13 126 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:39 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:10 128 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:09 129 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:13 130 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:18:17 131 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:18:27 132 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:26 133 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:46 134 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:00 135 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:20:34 136 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:56 137 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:06 138 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:11 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:34

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 23 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 9 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 11 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 12 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 15 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 6 16 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 6 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 20 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 23 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 24 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 25 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 26 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 27 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 28 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 29 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2 30 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 31 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 33 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 34 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 35 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 11:53:09 2 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:24 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:32 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:35 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:36 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:52 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:11 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:35 10 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:00 11 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:07 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:15 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:21 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:38 16 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:42 17 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:50 18 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:14 19 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:06:16 20 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:17 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:21 22 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:47 23 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:08 24 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:30 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:45 26 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:05 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:10:10 28 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:57 29 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:16 30 Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:13:09 31 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:19 32 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:45 33 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:57 34 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:23 35 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:16:53 36 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:18:11 37 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:44 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:50